An Eufy RoboVac, Tide's Eco-Box, and a McCafe Gold Box lead off Monday's best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s venerable ATH-M40x headphones (along with their larger M50x sibling) are our readers’ favorite wired headphones, and you can try on a pair for $79 right now, about $20 less than usual. It might be a little bit of a stretch to buy wired headphones in 2019, but between the M40x’s build quality, comfort, flat tuning response, and widely lauded sound quality, they’d make for great office headphones, where Bluetooth isn’t as big a deal.



This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code X9VO4ZMI to get the deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

At 43", this TCL 4K TV is probably smaller than you’d want for your living room home theater, but it could be an awesome bedroom TV, and $170 is the best price Amazon has ever offered.



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So if you need a secondary or tertiary unit with built-in Roku powers, this is the right time to buy.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers (and with us!), to say the least, and some of the company’s latest models are down to the best prices we’ve seen in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

It launched last summer $270, but this one-day deal brings it down to just $180, the best price we’ve seen.

Photo: Amazon

Its 7" screen isn’t as big as the new model, and it’s not the most attractive gadget ever designed, but the original Echo Show is still a great smart home hub, and it’s particularly tempting at just $100.



This deal is only available today from Woot, and even though it’s brand new, it’s actually $20 less than Amazon’s current refurb price for this model.

Photo: The Bouqs

You might not have an immediate need to order flowers, but take a quick glance at your calendar, and you’ll find plenty. Birthdays. Graduations. Mother’s Day. Surgeries, even!



So rather than scrambling for flowers at the last minute like you always do, order them today at The Bouqs during their Double the Bouqs sale, and schedule them to be delivered whenever you’d like, even months in advance. Just add a Deluxe bouquet to your cart (which has twice as many flowers as a standard one), and enter promo code 2GETHER4EVER at checkout (you must be logged in to use the promo code field) to get the deluxe bouquet for the price of the standard.

At $60, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Coffee snobs aficionados will tell you that you can’t make great coffee if you aren’t grinding the beans yourself, and they’re not totally off base. The quicker you go from whole beans to liquid coffee, the fresher it will taste. But nearly as important is the consistency of the grind; you really want each piece of ground coffee to be roughly the same size.



The Best Coffee Gear [Updated] Good coffee tastes amazing, can be a great comfort, and is fun and easy to make well with the right … Read more Read

That’s where the Baratza Virtuoso comes in. Long revered in coffee circles for offering one of the most consistent grinds out there, you can score a rare deal on it from Crate & Barrel today. It’s still an investment at $189, but if it breaks your coffee shop habit, it’ll pay for itself.

Photo: Amazon

iOttie makes some of the most popular smartphone car mounts out there, and a bunch of their magnetic options just went on sale.



The star of the show is this Qi charging mount for $30. It’s minimal and uses magnets to hold your phone in place while it charges, so you don’t have to fiddle with wires every time you get into your car.

The rest of the deals are for standard magnetic mounts; you just pick whether you want to mount your phone to your air vent, your CD slot, or your dashboard.

Image: Tide/Gizmodo

You might remember hearing about Tide’s Eco-Box a few months ago. Rather than a plastic bottle of detergent that’s put inside a box and shipped to your house, it actually is the box. Compared to a traditional detergent bottle, it’s made with 60% less plastic and 30% less water, and honestly, it seems like an unambiguous step forward in eco-friendly packaging, one that we’ll probably be seeing more of in the future.



If you’re curious to check it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a $2 coupon, bringing the 96 load container down to $17 when you combine the deal with Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel after your first delivery if you don’t want to keep receiving it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a selection of McCafe K-Cups and Ground Coffee.

Of course, I think it’s important to acknowledge the environmental costs that come along with buying single-serving coffee pods. The purchase and use of these products aren’t great for the earth and there are certainly better ways to make coffee.

Stop Buying Coffee Pods It’s time! This week, news that Hamburg banned coffee pods from government buildings set off a… Read more Read

With that said, I understand the it’s a really convenient option for a lot of people. And, luckily, there’s ground coffee in this Gold Box, too! So, everyone kinda wins.

Just remember, these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So pick some up before this deal goes cold.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need a special occasion to don one of Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic patterned wrap dresses — especially since a slew of swingy styles, including a few tops, are on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. But if you want to get wrapped up in a new DVF look for around 60% off, act quickly; the designer’s stock is already selling out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Joe’s New Balance Outlet is running a deal on the ultra lightweight Men’s and Women’s Fresh Foam Sport style that will speak to your soles. Right now, use promo code KINJADEALS to snag a pair in one of 12 color combinations for just $40 — that’s $10 less than what they’re currently going for on site. You’ll want to move fast, though; this sale will cross the finish line on Wednesday.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

AG is known for making high-quality designer denim, and today, you can pick up a few pairs of jeans for highly reasonable prices. Men’s and women’s AG flash events at Nordstrom Rack are offering up plenty of pants, and even some shirts, for 60% and 65% off, respectively. So stock up on spring denim before your favorite styles sell out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. For today only, take an extra 50% off all clearance items for men, women, and kids using code NOPRANKS. Plus, everything else on the site is 50% off with the same code. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: Sold out.

Remember a few years back when Baby Foot hit the internet, introducing us all to the gag-worthy wonder that is foot peels? Well now, you too can make your feet shed like snakes, albeit for much less money than usual. Boscia’s version of the famed peel is just $10 today — a steal when it comes to any type of foot peel.



Boscia Baby Soft Foot Peel is a one-use exfoliating treatment that removes dead foot skin without harsh scrubbing. You simply slide your feet into the provided formula-filled booties for roughly 90 minutes, and mere hours later, your feet will begin to slough off those pesky dead skin cells. The result is silky smooth skin, though just a heads up, you might be emotionally scarred for life from the truly disgusting peeling process.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter equals dry skin for me and many others, and your only defensive against flaking and scaliness is to moisturize x1000. This CervaVe Moisturizing Cream is a gentle, non-comedogenic go-to, and right now it’s just $12 if you clip the coupon on Amazon. The lotion contains ceramides to restore your skin’s protective barrier and hyaluronic acid to help your skin better retain moisture, plus it has a National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. You may want to consider going the Subscribe & Save route; you’ll save an extra 50 cents or so, and you’ll always be prepared for a dry skin emergency.



Today's Best Media Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Super Mario Encyclopedia is out today, and it’s the ultimate gift for the Nintendo fan in your life. The Limited Edition comes inside a ? block, and has either a mushroom, a 1-up, a fire flower, or a super star printed on the cover. You don’t get to choose, but that’s part of the fun.



The 256 page encyclopedia includes content from all 17 Super Mario games, and includes behind the scenes interviews, power-up locations, and even explanations of the games’ most famous glitches. Today’s price is the lowest Amazon’s ever listed, so you can save your coins for ore 1-Ups.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB and 256GB microSD cards are our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, they’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, the former is down to $20 today, and the latter is priced at $40, both matching all-time low prices.



Photo: Amazon

Two inch-thick, Instagram-ready butcher block cutting boards have their place, but for most food prep, Epicurean’s reader-favorite cutting boards make a lot more sense. Made from 50% recycled cardboard composite, they’re hangable, heat resistant, and most importantly of all, dishwasher-safe. We recommend having several, so that you always have a clean one at the ready.



Today on Amazon, this 14.5 by 11.25-Inch board in “Nutmeg” is down to $20, about $5 less than usual.

The “Natural” version is also the same price, but that’s less unusual a deal, for whatever reason.

Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $8.



If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with over 3,500 reviews.

Photo: Amazon

The mop of the future is here, and it’s never been cheaper. The Bissell Spinwave combines two spinning pads and a water/cleaning solution dispenser into one fast-acting, easy-to-maneuver hard floor cleaner. You can even swap out the regular soft pads for scrubbier ones (not included) for particularly sticky messes. And when you’re done, they go straight into the laundry to be reused again later.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Give me glass food storage containers over plastic any day. They’re freezer safe. They’re microwave safe. They’re dishwasher safe. And yes, they’re even oven safe. These containers have a divider in the middle so you can use them to pack lunches for work, or store main and side dish leftovers without creating as many dirty dishes.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.3 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $112 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it a little cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Let’s be honest: You were going to buy this book even if there wasn’t a deal on it, if you somehow haven’t already. But Michelle would certainly want you to take advantage of one if there was, right? The hardcover is down to a new all-time low $14 on Amazon right now. Thanks, Obama.

Becoming

Graphic: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just one measly dollar, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $40 on both PS4 and Xbox One, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X grabs it.



Photo: Amazon

The lowkey best part about the Apple Watch is that it’s incredibly easy to change bands, and you can get extras for very cheap, as long as you aren’t buying them in the Apple Store. This leather band comes in a ton of different colors (choose from the dropdown), and is available in both 42/44mm and 38/40mm sizes. Get the strap of your choice for just $7 today with promo code QUANBAO5.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bissell’s pet stain eraser isn’t just for pet stains; it’s great for cleaning up after messy humans as well. This model has a window cleaning attachment that can remove smudges and streaks from glass, and it’s down to $80 on Amazon today, which is just $5 more than we saw on Cyber Monday.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no Supreme x North Face in here, but Backcountry’s end-of-season North Face sale is still full of great deals on winter essentials. Hike over there for pages upon pages of deals on coats, hats, pants, camping gear, and a whole lot more. Priced as marked.

Photo: Gizmodo

The Apple Watch Series 4 is kind of a marvel, at least compared to the Series 1 model currently on my own wrist, so I’m awfully tempted by this refurb sale on the larger, 44mm model, the first such discount we’ve seen.



$379 is a $50 discount from the usual $429, and the deal is only available on one size, in two colors, with no cellular option available. But if you’ve been trying to stop yourself from buying one since you first saw it in the Apple Store (guilty), this deal might just be tempting enough for you.

BauBax Travel Pants | Kickstarter

