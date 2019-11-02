Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker headphones, men’s skin care products, and board games lead off Monday’s best deals.

I love refurbished electronics. It’s good for the environment and an easy way to get awesome stuff for less money. Consider this Vizio 65" 4K Smart TV.

It offers lots of the features you’d want in a TV, such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, Chromecast built-in, and it’s also internet-connected. Better still, this particular unit is at least $200 cheaper than everywhere else we’ve seen. This refurbished unit has a 90-day parts and labor warranty, just in case anything goes wrong.

The $50 shipping is a bummer, but all-in-all, still a bargain and there’s an option to pick it up.

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but you can get a pair for $26 right now, no promo code required. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not exactly thrilled to pay $1,000+ for my next phone. Every year, flagship smartphones get more expensive even though the gap between those and so-called budget models, like the $140 Moto X, shrinks.



For those on a tight budget, the Moto X provides a real bargain. Sure, it’s not as fast as most flagship smartphones, or offer the best camera. But for those who just want a phone that works, to text, browse the web, or play the occasional game, this one may be worth it.

Better still, this unlocked smartphone is the cheapest it’s ever been.

Whatever you think of the headphones inside, there’s no denying that Apple’s AirPods charging case is one of the best fidget toys of all time. But if fidget spinners are more your jam than satisfying, tactile clicking, the Zenpod sleeve turns it into an even better way to mindlessly occupy your hands.



For a limited time, we’ve spun up an exclusive deal on the case, just for our readers. Use promo code KINJA20AV at checkout to get the color of your choice for $6 off.



If you want to fix your own phones, tablets, and other small gadgets, iFixit’s Pro Tech Toolkit has everything you need to get started. We’re talking precision screwdrivers, yes, but also suction cups, spudgers, an anti-static wrist strap, non-reactive plastic tweezers, and a lot more, all backed by iFixit’s lifetime warranty.



The kit would normally set you back $65, and while today’s $5 discount isn’t huge, it’s as good a deal as we’ve ever seen.

At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $48, a within $3 of an all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.

Want some fun context? This same card was on sale for $100 about 11 months ago, which at the time was an all-time low by $30. My how times have changed.

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, it’s time to give in and jump on the bandwagon. It cooks meals incredibly quickly, but it can also double as a slow cooker, and even makes terrific rice.



The 8 qt. model is designed for families, and it’s marked down to the same price as the standard 6 qt. model today. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s about $20-$40 less than the going rate over the last few months.

It comes with everything you need to get started, but you may want to invest in some extra accessories once you learn the ropes.

Cleaning out your cast iron pan doesn’t have to be intimidating. Lodge makes its very own stiff-bristled scrub brush that won’t hurt your precious seasoning, and it’s just $5 on Amazon right now. If you’ve ever left a dirty pan sitting out on the stove for a couple of days because you just couldn’t work up the elbow grease to clean it out, this one’s for you.



Our current president might not be known for inexpensive, quality furniture, but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from Wayfair’s President’s Day sale. Rugs, chairs, dining sets, sofas, lighting, patio furniture, and more are included, so you can save some dead presidents while you refurnish your home.

At 1,400 running watts (2,000 surge), this Sportsman generator is perfectly suited for camping trips and tailgates, especially since it runs at a quiet <65 decibels. So whether you’re preparing for natural disasters or the next football season, $150 is a stellar deal.

Anova dominates the sales charts, but in many ways (raw heating power, looks, size, software quality), the Joule sous-vide circulator is actually the superior product, and it’s got a rare $35-$40 discount today.



The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can…

Though the Joule White and the Joule White/Stainless are priced differently, they’re completely identical products save for the stainless steel accents, so I’d buy the cheaper one if it’s still in stock.

Succulents are basically the cats of plants... just not as sad when you have a lot of them. They don’t need a lot of attention to thrive. They’ll need some water and care here and there, but otherwise they’ll get by.

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a bunch of them for Valentine’s Day. If you’re in a relationship, succulents trump a bouquet of roses that’ll die in a week. If you’re single, well, they’re nice to look at while you mull over your romantic failures.

And just like true love, this sale won’t last. So... *sigh*



Here’s a stupid little thing that’ll make your life just a little bit easier. Joseph Joseph’s Double Dish is a clever little invention for eating edamame, olives, pistachios, or any other finger foods that leave behind scraps, and it’s just $14 on Amazon right now.



If you haven’t figured it out yet, you just fill the top bowl with the food of your choice, and drop the remains through one of three chutes into the bottom bowl. At the end of the day, it’s still two dishes to clean up, but it takes up less space on your table, it looks cool, and most importantly, you don’t have to stare at those disgusting olive pits during your meal. Today’s price isn’t quite as good as we saw on Black Friday, but other than that, it’s a very solid deal.

Nike Dri-FIT tees are the chameleons of the workout gear ecosystem, equally at home in the weight room, on a run, or in a pickup sports league. If you ever exercise, you literally can’t have enough of these things. So go ahead and sprint over to Amazon to grab as many as you can for $15 before they go out of stock again

Don’t see your size in stock? Don’t sweat it; the deal is available on multiple colors, but the greys and blacks seem to have the most sizes on sale.

Winter is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $104 on Amazon. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.

Bros, let’s jam. As a group, hygiene is not our strongest suit. We all can do better when it comes to grooming and today’s Amazon sale on skin care kits can help. Pick from 4 bundles, ranging from $19-30. Whether its moisturizing your beard or your face, these sets have you covered.

Even if you aren’t usually into anime, it’s worth giving Cowboy Bebop a try, especially when you can get the entire series for a mere $10. This deal is through Amazon’s digital video storefront, and includes all 26 episodes in HD, which normally sell for $3 each.

Azul was Board Game Geek’s #1 most played board game last summer, and cracked our readers’ favorite video game list, and you can add it to your own collection for $27 from Amazon. That’s a new all-time low, but you don’t really need much of an excuse to buy this one.

Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process.

Seriously, this game is gorgeous, and just as importantly, it feels great to play.

Praise Zeus, Elysium is an excellent board game, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today.

Designed for 2-4 players, you play the role of a Greek demigod trying to earn your spot on Mount Olympus.

Recruit heroes, acquire artifacts, undertake quests and earn the favour of the gods. When your allies fulfill their destiny, they enter Elysium, and contribute to your legend. Once all the tales are written, a single demigod will join the Olympians.

Just don’t let all that power go to your head.

$23 Asmodee Elysium

I don’t care how old your kids you are, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s one-day Hasbro sale.



On the toy front, the sale includes everything from toddler dolls, to Play-Doh, to Nerf guns, but it’s worth heading over to Amazon to see all of your options.

And the board game selection isn’t bad either. While it definitely emphasizes the classics like Yahtzee, Scrabble, Taboo, and various iterations of Monopoly (Fortnite, anyone?), it also includes Dropmix, which will probably be the best party game you play this year.

$17 Scrabble Game

$8 Yahtzee

Just remember that no matter what you want to buy, these prices will only be available today, or until sold out.

Deals You May Have Missed

One of the best gaming monitors, the ASUS ROG Strix 27” Curved Gaming Monitor, is on sale right now. ROG’s line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pros and this $320 FreeSync could help you achieve gaming greatness.

We’ve seen it for a few dollars less during the holidays, but make no mistake, this is a solid deal if you’re looking to upgrade your rig.



Stop renting your modem from your ISP and buy this discounted Arris model from Amazon today. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick this up for $60 after the on-page coupon and recoup your losses within a year.



This specific model is suitable for Comcast, Charter, Spectrum, Cox, and Cablevision. Check with your provider to see if it’s supported, and let that long wait time reinforce your decision to not give them more money than you have to.

Unless you live in a very large house, Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is probably the only vacuum you need. The $320 Absolute features the longest battery life in the V8 line, and comes with the most accessories. We’ve seen it go for a less, but this price is still a bargain, and trust us, it’s worth the splurge.



Marie Kondo can’t be mad about your junk if you hide it away in these discounted BRUTE Storage Container. For $23, you can hide away 20-gallons worth of joyless goods. Better still, it comes with handles so you can just pick it up and run, just in case Marie decides to look in your garage.



If you’re one of the few who have not yet experienced the magic of the Secret Aardvark sauce, this put-it-on anything sauce will change your life. And right now, Amazon has a case of 12 for $60. That’s $15 off it’s regular price.



Our own Zach Custer recently sang its praises. And if his description doesn’t convince you... well bud, I don’t know what to tell you.

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up,