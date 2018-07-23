Save some green on succulents, $40 off a power washer, a few Samsung microSD cards, and more of today’s best deals.

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this new $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER436) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $31, the best price we’ve seen.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.



Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $12 | Amazon



There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

As if 8TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $150 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long. Note: it’s not PS4 compatible.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

USB-C will be the only cable we ever have to use before too long, but until that day comes, you’ll need some adapters to ease the transition. Use this tiny $8 adapter to connect phone and tablet chargers, USB hubs, SD card readers, and more.



Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $367 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.

Photo: Amazon

I’m willing to bet that you’re using a surge protector that’s way too old to still be effective, so grab this eight-outlet Belkin while it’s on sale for $15. It even has telephone protection, if you, uh, have a landline phone.

Once you’ve use a CyberPower swiveling surge protector, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. It’s down to $11 today, and even includes two USB ports (on the front, sadly).

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code 6VNY6PAG at checkout to get the 120" screen for $5, complete with 20 Velcro strips to help you hang it up.



Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $19 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. This thing adds smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Sold out, sorry.

Every well-organized person needs a good label maker. This Brother P-Handy Touch is down to its lowest price in six months today. It has the capabilities to print nine fonts, 10 frames, and more than 210 symbols. Plus, this model is Amazon’s best-selling label maker. These deals usually don’t last long, so pick one up before they’re gone.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



While supplies last, Amazon’s running an extremely rare discount on collections of 4, 12, and 20 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Its regular $200 price tag is about what you’d expect with those specs, but promo code ANKERPRE will save you $40 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let’s not beat around the bush here...this is dorm furniture, through and through. But if you or your kid is heading back to school soon, this $79 chair from Walmart can fold out into a makeshift bed or lounger, and they’ll ship it to your house for free. You even get to pick from a few different colors.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you still don’t own an Instant Pot, you can fix that for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. $49 gets you a 6 qt Instant Pot Lux with six programmed cooking functions and plenty of space to make meals for the whole family.

That means, buying this is like buying a new rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer all in one. Not too shabby for $49.

We’ve posted a couple of deals on the Instant Pot DUO recently, and the only difference between the two are that the DUO has three additional functions; egg maker, sterilizer, and yogurt maker. But, that’s selling for $75 right now, so if you don’t think you’ll use those extra functions (or don’t want to wait around for a good deal), today’s an excellent day to grab the LUX.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon makes their own brand of trail mix and a bunch of flavors are discounted right now. I’ve tried the dried cranberry flavor and it’s tasty and, unlike other trail mixes, has a good variety of nuts, not just 99% peanuts.

Make sure you see the coupon on the product page, but just to note, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Photo: Amazon

I don’t suppose many of you need a table saw right now, but if it just happened to be on your wish list, this 10" SKIL is down to $195 on Amazon today, its best price since 2014. Just don’t blame us if you lose a finger.

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past couple of years, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

Photo: Amazon

Fact: animals are better at keeping themselves hydrated when their water source is running, rather than stagnant in a bowl. This PetSafe fountain ensures the water is always flowing, and with a 128 ounce capacity, you won’t have to refill it often.



Image: Amazon

Update: If you missed it a couple of weeks ago, this deal is back! Use promo code 8DDXEWCE at checkout.



Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $12 underbed storage bag (with code 8DDXEWCE). It’s a couple bucks off today and the best price we’ve seen since April.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: The 25% off coupon has been replaced with a 20% off, still a good deal though.

It’s safe to say we’re fully in cold brew season. Stock up on six 11 oz bottles of Starbucks cold brew for just $13 after the 25% off coupon. Considering Starbucks would charge you $5 just for one, this is a no-brainer.

Although not quite as cheap, Amazon’s also taking 20% off the sweetened and vanilla flavors too.



Graphic: Hotels.com

If you have any trips planned between now and the end of September, or hell, even if you don’t yet, you can save 15% on some seriously great hotels at Hotels.com with promo code HURRAY15.



Now, the caveat, and it’s a big one, is that only nine hotels are included in this sale. But they’re all great properties in major U.S. destinations like New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and the like. There are no blackout dates, and that 15% will apply to your entire stay up to 28 nights, so the savings can really add up. The only catch is that you have to book by July 29, and complete your stay before the end of September.

Plus, if you have a Capital One Venture Card, these savings stack with your 10x points when you book through hotels.com/venture. Just note the hotel you want to book on the promo page, then search for it through Capital One’s portal.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 + Extra Resistance Bands | $151 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 | $143 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

We don’t all have an extra room in our homes to use as a gym, but the BodyBoss 2.0 is a flexible, resistance band-based system that can simulate almost any gym workout in even a tiny apartment. It raised over $1,000,000 through crowdfunding, and now, you can buy it from Amazon for 20% off.

The deal is available for sets with two and four included bands. The four-band set is only $8 more, and doubling the bands means doubling your resistance, so I’d probably get that one. Just clip the coupon, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Similar to the popular Sport-Brella, this mix between a camping tent and a beach umbrella is meant to a provide shade without completely isolating you from the beach views. It sets up quickly, has a back window for ventilation, and sandbag anchors to keep it form blowing away. Plus, it’s just $24 right now for Prime members, which is about $6 less than usual.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

William Painter probably doesn’t need to run a Kickstarter to launch new glasses, they’ve been around the block, and their wares are extremely popular. But lucky you, you can preorder their new Oasis line to save big over the MSRP.



The Oasis combines a well-built plastic front face with a titanium frame, plus polarized lenses that are basically unbreakable. The combination of plastic and metal (both available in multiples colors) creates an interesting look that I haven’t seen many other places, and while style is subjective, I’m a fan.

The samples they sent me feel extremely solid, and the lenses, while plastic, are of excellent quality. The campaign has already raised about 10x its original funding goal with a month still to go, and you can get in on the savings with expected delivery in December.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Get the hardcover for an all-time low $12 today.



Screenshot: ComiXology

I know Comic-Con is mostly about new movie trailers at this point, but ComiXology is staying true to the convention’s name by offering a ton of sales on...wait for it...comics.



There are over 15 individual sale events included on this page, but the highlights are the 60% off DC sale (with promo code DC60), a sale on over 400 Marvel comics, and BOGO Image titles with promo code IMAGE. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comics.



Graphic: Amazon

Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.



Photo: Amazon

$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYK03 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This has been out of stock for several weeks now, but Amazon has it for $140 again.

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $140 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $180.



While it lasts though, Amazon will let you order the game for $140 with Prime shipping. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen our fair share of cheap quadcopters, but this is one of the few we’ve seen under $20 that includes a camera. No, you’re not going to be filming Hollywood movies with the thing (its resolution is a paltry 640x480), but it should be sufficient for getting some fun aerial footage of your house.



Screenshot: Microsoft

Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.

