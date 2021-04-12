Monday's Best Deals: Star Wars Action Figures, TaoTronics Massage Gun, Ella Paradis Sale, PC Game Sale, Tacklife Wet Dry Vac, and More

Have a look below for what leads Monday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Ergonomic Chair | $299 | Branch



As torn up as I am that this is my last week at The Inventory, I recently accepted a new job that'll have me working from home indefinitely ... unless I move to LA, which I won't. So if I didn't have one already, I would be the perfect candidate for a commercial-grade ergonomic chair.



This one in particular from premium (yet affordable) office supplier Branch costs significantly less than the Herman Miller alternative and offers many of the same perks, including height, tilt, and tension adjustments, as well as an optional lumbar support rest. Its thick cushion can hold weight up to 300 pounds, and a dual-layered mesh back lets your back breathe to prevent it from getting too sweaty, just in time for that scorching summer heat. While by no means essential, you can—if you’re so inclined—tack on an adjustable headrest to match for just $45 more. The seat comes in black, gray, and light blue, though the latter is sold out as of this writing, while the frame can be outfitted in either white or black.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair is $50 off, for a limited time only, bringing its total asking price from $349 down to $299. If you, like me, are going to be spending a lot more time working from home than you were pre-pandemic, your home office chair upgrade is well past due anyway, so you might as well treat yourself while supplies last.

Samsung 70” LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Whether you’re looking to binge Netflix or you need a home base for your PlayStation 5, you can do it all on 70 inches of Samsung LED 4K Smart Tizen TV, down to $680 at Best Buy.



Samsung is a reliable brand, and a $70 discount is good news any day. Take advantage of this offer while it’s still good!

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

We’ve seen big discounts on new MacBook Pro models with Apple’s powerful new M1 processor, as well as sizable savings on the M1 Mac Mini, but deals on the slim and speedy MacBook Air haven’t been as consistent just yet. Well, here’s a solid one: right now, Amazon is offering $50 off the base model.

The base model with 256GB storage is down to $949 in Gold and Silver, while the Space Gray version is a mere dollar more. Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Marshall Acton II Image : Marshall

Sometimes, a small speaker simply won’t cut it. When you’re ready to turn it up to 11 and get a good jam session going, a larger speaker with good sound quality can give you a little more volume to play with. Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker, which usually retails for $250, is down to $230 right now at Best Buy and offers good sound quality and volume output without costing too much more than smaller speakers.

In addition to good sound, the Acton II offers up to 30 ft. of distance during playback, bass and treble controls that many wireless speakers lack, and the ability to easily switch between paired devices. Oh, and its charming retro design can help bring a bit of charm to your shelves, too.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $49 off the 64GB base model in Silver only, as of this writing. The more vibrant color options are a bit pricier. If the $559 price doesn’t pop up when you click the link, look to the right and scroll down a bit and see if Amazon seller Expercom still has it listed at that price. Hopefully you can snag one while supplies last.

Want more storage? Certain color options of the 256GB edition are priced at $699 right now, a savings of $50 off the usual list price.

The new iPad Air hits the sweet spot amongst all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common now with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro rather than the basic, entry-level iPad. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

Star Wars Electrostaff Purge Trooper Action Figure Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you can be patient, some special Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection action figures from Hasbro are coming this summer to Entertainment Earth.



You can pre-order the newly revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Electrostaff Purge Trooper action figure for $15 right now, ahead of its July 2021 release. What’s special about this one? It’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive, so you’re not going to find it anywhere else, for one thing!

This little guy seems like it would make the perfect addition to any collection. Not quite what you’re looking for? You can check out more action figures and items in the Star Wars The Black Series/The Vintage Collection and otherwise right here.

Been thinking of investing in a second (or third) monitor? This Asus monitor is sure to be a good fit, and it’s down to $170 right now at Newegg— that’s way cheaper than it goes for over at Amazon. You can adjust this monitor to fit on your desk by easily tilting or pivoting your screen as needed. Plus, it seems like a great value option as a gaming monitor with its 1ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate, as well as Dual HDMI and VGA connectivity.



Eye strain been a concern? This monitor comes pre-equipped with ASUS eye care technology to soothe your tired eyes from all the screen time necessary these days.

Finally, this monitor also has built-in 2W stereo speakers, so you can go without the external speakers if needed. It’s a Newegg Shell Shocker deal though— so grab it while this price is still good until Monday.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 4/4/21 and was updated with new information on 4/10/21.

PC Game Sale Screenshot : Bethesda

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. The highlights? How about Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition for $27? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $18, which is incredibly low. Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition is a heck of a steal too at $20. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

Unity Developer Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make video games, but have no idea where to start? StackSocial has you covered. You can currently grab a premium Unity game developer certification bundle for $45. To put things into perspective, this is a $3,400 value. You’re getting it 98% off here, so it’s as close to a steal as you’re going to get. The bundle features 17 courses hat cover everything from an intro to mobile game development to how to make low poly 3D environments. You’ll get access to well over 100 hours of content, including lectures and lessons. This is your chance to make your dream game, so hop on it while you can.

Cheer Collection Pillow with Detachable Bolster & Headrest Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

There’s nothing better than a rainy day with a cup of hot coffee and a page-turner— unless that pretty picture could also include the ideal reading pillow for you to enjoy as well. Enter today’s Meh deal.



Grab one of these Cheer Collection pillows in the color of your choice for just $39— that’s cheaper than the Amazon price! This pillow comes with a detachable bolster that can also be a headrest, so you can be sure your neck and head are fully supported as you read in comfort. Or, you could just get this pillow so you can sit more comfortably in bed as you scroll Twitter or shitpost on Reddit— that’s your business.

Whatever you want to use it for, don’t miss out on this deal!

If you’ve been noticing how awesome our Meh, MorningSave, and SideDeal posts are, consider grabbing a monthly membership to cover all your shipping needs for $5. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

If you have home projects on the mind, an electric sander can save you a lot of the hassle of manual sanding when it comes to woodworking and paint removal tasks. Luckily, Tacklife’s 5” random orbit sander is currently 30% off at Amazon when you use code ZRHMA5OB at checkout, dropping the price to $28.

It has six variable speeds and a dust collection system, and comes with 12 sandpaper discs (split between 80 grit and 180 grit) for varying needs. Tacklife’s device is compact and convenient, and has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,700+ customers.

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge Image : Sheilah Villari

Trim the savings and bring your knives back to factory pointiness in seconds with a safe and effective sharpener. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener is just that, and it’s 64% off.

Just a few pulls at the designated slot is all it takes to return your knives to their brilliance. It’s quick and easy, two things that are not suspicious at all when returning a butcher knife to ultimate sharpness. The 3-in-1 knife sharpener helps you get just the right angle at any gauge. Three ceramic wheels straighten your blades and three tungsten carbide rods put a new edge on them too. Slice and dice with ease after minimal work and in the comfort of your own home. This also comes with a three-year warranty.

The sharpener will ship for $3.

Tacklife 4-Gallon Wet Dry Shop Vac 15KL5TOV Image : Andrew Hayward

If you own a home, then it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter messes that can’t be easily picked up with a broom, common household vacuum, or even a mass of towels. That’s where a wet-dry shop vac comes in handy, providing one large-capacity, rolling tool that can contend with things like basement flooding, light construction work, garage cleaning, and more.

Right now, Tacklife’s 4-gallon 1200W wet dr y shop vac is just $64 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 15KL5TOV at checkout. With a solidly large bin, 16-foot power cord, and 5-foot hose range, you won’t have to stop and start a bunch when tackling big messes. It’s 25% off the list price right now!

Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s new A9 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $40 less.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room you put this in most hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud was lifted, and everything seemed lighter are airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles; this is due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. There is an LED screen that very plainly relays where your room is quality-wise with four different colors. I started at yellow and am now happily back in the very comfortable green zone. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have one of these.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Kyoku Paring Knife KYOKU4HK Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been looking for a sleek new paring knife to bring into your kitchen, don’t miss this deal on Kyoku’s Daimyo Series paring knife. Built for slicing fruit, dicing herbs, and other such culinary needs, this “ruthlessly sharp” 3.5” blade is made with stainless, 67-layer steel and has a slight curve to aid with slicing and preventing fatigue.



Save 26% off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KYOKU4HK at checkout, bringing the price to $37.

Wario Sun-Stache Graphic : Jordan McMahon

The goodbyes are aplenty today at The Inventory. Next week is my last week here, and more importantly, today we’re saying farewell to Gabe Carey, and our favorite mustachio’d capitalist, Wario.



What better way to pay homage to the unspoken hero of Kinja Deals than to slap a Wario Sun Stache ($3 off right now) on your face before stepping out into the world and starting your day? You can rep our fallen hero while masking the tears his loss has brought on. I know, there are certainly better things to spend your money on, and you should absolutely do that, but if you’re mourning the loss of Wario as much as we are today, this Shark Tank darling can help you celebrate Wario’s life while embracing the capitalism that put a smile on Wario’s goofy little face.

20% Off Truly Products Image : Sheilah Villari

Truly has become a bit of a cult hit on Instagram with beauty bloggers. Their unique combination of sustainability, quality products, and promotion of positive mental health has made them a favorite in the community. Right now, at Ulta, take 20% off their entire line and see what all the fuss is about.

This company is a fave among CBD lovers. I’m personally a fan of their Hemp Acne Patches ($10). While the didn’t fully erase my blemishes they did lighten them and I’m sure they healed faster with these than without. The hemp and salicylic acid helped with redness and soothed the irritation. Plus they are cute little face stickers.

With this transitional weather, good face oil is needed in your arsenal. This Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil ($34) is one of the company’s top sellers and combines over 1,000 blueberries and 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant properties to help your skin stay hydrated and protect it against the pending chilly elements. It smells amazing and gives your face a glowing dewy look.

One of the best-reviewed products is the CBD Jelly Toning Solution ($20). A good toner that is gentle and doesn’t dry your face out is key. The CBD in this toner eases red splotches and aids in the balance of an oily complexion. The glycolic acid deep cleans your pores and gets your skin back in control so breakouts are less likely.

Free shipping on orders over$35.

Segway ES1L Electric Scooter Image : Andrew Hayward

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Ninebot’s Segway ES1L electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 12.4 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 12.4 miles (synergy!), with a lightweight and foldable design just under 25 pounds. Save $100 off the regular price at Amazon and join the hundreds of customers who give it a 4.6-star review average.

20% off Sitewide Spring Sale SPRING20 Image : Bellesa Boutique

Spring is all about renewal, rebirth, and growth. Our pals at Bellesa know that and want to encourage you to get sprung on yourself. Celebrate better weather and sunshine with a new treat for yourself. Save 20% off on anything on the site and embrace rising temperatures, flowers blooming, and you.

The Dea is a staff favorite and a killer dual vibe. Created with the maximum pleasure of both the G-spot and the clit in mind, this is an actual deity on earth. What better way to get in touch with yourself and the planet. It’s ergonomic and blends it all together in a rhythmic fashion. Keep in touch with yourself, take a real journey of relaxation and discovery.

G/O Media may get a commission Dea by Bellesa Buy for $79 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

If you love to keep your affairs internal, then you’ll love the Aurora. Soft, sleek, and powerful. Just one button gets it going to push all yours. This is a great beginner vibe, so great for first-timers. It’s a best seller for a reason.

G/O Media may get a commission Aurora by Bellesa Buy for $79 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the previously mentioned Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $39 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription Image : StackSocial

Taking time for yourself and giving your mind and body time to recharge is important. Many people have found unique and creative ways over the past year to tune out and give themselves a moment for, well themselves. We’ve talked about meditation apps before, like Calm, but what about instead of a monthly subscription you had one for a lifetime? The Relax Melodies Meditation App is here for you and only $80 forever.

It’s not just about relaxation. If you have trouble unwinding to fall asleep, have a touch of anxiety, or even just stress from life, this app can aid in putting you at ease. Serene soundscapes, tranquil bedtime stories, breathing/body-mind exercises are just a few of the offerings. I’m a big fan of campfire storm sounds to ease off into slumberland, and you can even create your own to ensure the perfect night’s sleep. This app has gotten the thumbs up from leading doctors and neuropsychologists as they see its benefits across various ailments. Don’t let nighttime anxieties keep you from getting your eight hours; this app can help. The Relax Melodies Meditation App is compatible with most Apple products and Androids. You get access for a lifetime and can access it on up to five devices, just to make sure to redeem the download code within thirty days of purchase. Sweet Dreams!

Spring Cleaning Sale SPRING Image : Ella Paradis

The wonderful folks at Ella Paradis has almost thirty items included in their Spring Cleaning Sale. This is special because they are all already discounted, and you will get an additional 50% off with the code SPRING.

One of the best items to gift (even to yourself) is the Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box. I actually was gifted this for my birthday last year and can vouch. Aside from a beautiful gemstone necklace that corresponds to your zodiac sign, you get a clitoral balm that smells amazing and is inspired by whatever element you are. It’s a full experience. Tingling and titillating, it notches everything up. But the real winner is the finger vibe that’s become a travel favorite. You or your partner can use it easily. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. There are ten vibe settings, and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries, so no worries. But if you need more, the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find with this, your clit. Help a partner out! Everyone is a winner here.

G/O Media may get a commission Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box Buy for $22 at Ella Paradis Use the promo code CLEAN50

Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. A best-seller and fan favorite, this heart-shaped vibe is all about self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met, and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There are ten vibe modes, and it’s user-friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

Free shipping on orders over $30.

The Clean Start Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Having an emergency “get ready” bag has always been important, but I feel like in the new era of surprise zooms, it is a necessity. If you’ve never heard of Kosa, you are in for a treat. Kosa is one of the best clean beauty companies for a reason, every product I’ve tried from them over the years has been quality, and this Clean Start Set has a few of those items. These ‘Everyday MVPs’ are 38% off and your new lifesaver for the unexpected video chats.

A little lip gloss and mascara and revive a face in seconds. Throw your hair in a cute messy bun and get voluminous lashes with the Big Clean Mascara in seconds. Add the Wet Lip Oil in this shiny nude/pink tint and instantly look a little more put together with minimum effort. And if it is a particularly stressful call, slap on the Serene Clean deodorant. Don’t worry because this is formulated without aluminum and baking soda. It’s also 100% stain-free. An ever-present purse product is the LipFuel Lip Balm. It hydrates even the dryest pout instantly and helps it look soft and luscious. Start your day with this set or use it as an afternoon touch-up. No matter when you use these, you will fall in love with Kosa. I guarantee you’ll be purchasing more soon.

Up To 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

G/O Media may get a commission Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

TaoTronics Massage Gun Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, then grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 adjustable speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $5 0 off the list price right now when yo u clip the coupon . It has a 4.9-star rating from 1,400+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Demon’s Souls Soundtrack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

“Never pre-order games!” Okay wise guys, how about vinyl? Are we cool with that? You can pre-order the Demon’s Souls soundtrack on vinyl for $29 today, which is completely rad. This two record set features 80 minutes of music from the game and a slick case. Get this if you want to sit around your apartment being anxious all day. Throw it on while doing chores to feel like you’re accomplishing a difficult task. Bring a date over and throw it on for ambience to absolutely ruin the mood. Let it run while you sleep and see what kind of messed up dreams you have. The possibilities are endless.

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Image : Amazon

I can’t believe it. Mario has died. After 35 years, the famous Italian no longer exists. How is this possible? How can the universe be so cruel? We knew this day was coming. Nintendo gave us fair warning that our time with the plumber was limited when it unveiled its Mario 35 celebrations. Nintendo made it clear that games like Mario 3D All-Stars would disappear from the eShop that day. We took that time for granted and now Mario is fucking dead. If you’d like to eulogize him, you can grab The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20. This 368 page art book features tons of art from one of Mario’s last outings. He looks so happy in it. Feel like shit. Just want him back.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.