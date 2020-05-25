Monday's Best Deals: Sourdough Starters, CBD Pillows, Drill Sets, and More

A huge pack of AA batteries for $20, refurbished Sony earbuds, essential bide ts, some calming CBD pillows, and more are some of Memorial Day’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Energizer AA Batteries (48 Count) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

The Five Best Pet Hair Removers, According to Our Readers Read on The Inventory

I NEED SOME GODDAMN AA BATTERIES. I need them for my Xbox One controller. I need them for my string light. I need them for my cat’s motorized toy. Yet somehow, someway, I never have any of the friggin’ things around! Well, I’m about to solve that problem by buying this big pack of 48 (!) AA batteries for $20. Why settle for 12 or 24 when I can have enough batteries to survive the zombie apocalypse?



You can also save a little more money if you decide to subscribe and get the batteries in regularly... but even I don’t need batteries THAT badly. You might though, I don’t know your life.

Advertisement

Anker Powerline II USB-C Cable AKCTCTB3 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I don’t really need a long charging cable. This Anker USB-C cable is three feet long, which is just long enough to be able to comfortably charge my phone next to my bed without having so much extra wire around. With the code AKCTCTB3, you can get one of these quality wires for just $15. It even supports fast charging and quick data transfers, if you need those. A pretty good deal!



Just know this is a USB-C to USB-C wire, not a typical USB to USB-C wire, so make sure you have the right adapter for your outlets!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Need a new pair of earbuds for working out or just vibing, but don’t want to break the bank on a high quality pair? Backmarket is selling refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds in black and silver for just $110, so now is your chance to get some of the best buds on the market at a deep discount.



If you’re skittish on refurbished products, don’t be with this one—these earbuds are like new, to the point that they don’t even look used. These babies have true noise cancelling technology and up to a 24 hour charge, too, so they’re really worth picking up. Just make sure to grab a pair from BackMarket before they sell out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I love my beefy gamer desktop, but as a writer that (used to) travel around for events and news, I also need a decent laptop to write stories up with. My Chromebook was acceptable for a while, but I’m starting to find its lack of features... well, lacking. But, with HP having its Memorial Day sale, I think I finally found a good replacement.



The HP ProBook 445R G6 Notebook PC isn’t an absolute powerhouse, but for a productivity laptop it gets the job done. A 500 GB hard drive means I’ll have enough room to download the applications and files I need, even if the notebook might load a bit slower due to the lack of a solid state drive. 4 GB memory is enough to run your browser and whatever other applications you’re using, too. Finally, it’s only $523, and it comes with free shipping and returns, in case it’s not quite up to snuff. It’s practically no-risk to try it!

Advertisement

Of course, there are plenty more options that are a part of HP’s sale, so make sure to give the website a look and see if there is anything to fit your needs! The sale ends on the 27th.

18-Month Financing on Surface Devices $499 and Up Graphic : Best Buy

Advertisement

Thinking of adding a Microsoft Surface to your tablet collection but low on funds? Best Buy has 18 interest-free reasons why now’s the best time to seal the deal. For a limited time, the retailer is offering 18 month financing on Microsoft’s collection of new Surface devices priced $499 and up when you open up a My Best Buy Visa Platinum Account.



From now through December 25, you can choose from a variety of shiny new Surface devices, from the modestly-priced 8GB Surface Go 2 with 128GB of storage at $549 to the splurge-worthy 15" Surface Book 3 2-in-1 laptop at $3,399. Just visit the Best Buy store page and select the model you’re interested in purchasing.

Advertisement

Graphic : Best Buy

This deal affords you the freedom to take home a powerful new Surface Go 2 or Surface Book 3 (the latest models in the Surface lineup) without having to pony up the entirety of that stimulus check right away. Most models are already well over $499, so you’ve got quite a bit of freedom when it comes to selecting the one that works best for you while still qualifying for the financing offer.



Advertisement

Our friends at Gizmodo called the Surface Go the “best cheap laptop” earlier in April 2020, praising its quality fit and finish for the price. Upgrading to the Surface Go 2 should net you the same type of quality product for a bit more dough.

Advertisement

Best Buy’s stipulations state that, in order to participate in the deal, you must of course continue making monthly payments on your purchase with your financing plan. Most importantly, you must pay the entire promotional purchase balance off by the end of the 18 months allotted. As long as you pay off your balance within the 18 months, you’ll be charged zero interest as part of the promotional period’s terms.

Summer’s almost here, and that means you’re probably going to go portable when it’s consistently nice enough outside to work. Treat yourself to a new Surface device to make working remotely just a tiny bit more bearable.

Advertisement

70% Off Three Years of NordVPN Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s never too late to start taking cyber security seriously, and give your data a little more protection. A good VPN will keep your connections secure while you’re connected to a network, which can come in handy when you’re somewhere less secure, like a coffee shop or library’s network. While you’ve probably got your eyes on lots of Memorial Day deals, it’s worth considering a VPN if you use public networks pretty frequently. For Memorial Day, NordVPN is offering three years of its VPN service for $126, saving you 70% off the plan’s original price. That might seem hefty, but you’ll be grateful when you don’t have to worry about compromising your data when you’re away from home.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon has the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on the Pixel 3a family, which are affordable versions of Google’s flagship smartphone lineup. The base Pixel 3a with 64GB of storage is normally $400, but with today’s sale, it’s sitting at an incredibly low $279. It packs a 5.6-inch display If you need something bigger, the Pixel 3a XL (also 64GB) stretches the matter to six inches for $319, down from its usual $479.



These Pixel smartphones don’t have the biggest bark—they’re outfitted with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 670 and 4GB of RAM for performance—but they do have quick access to the latest versions of a well-oiled Android, good battery life, and excellent low light performance thanks to a 12MP Night Sight camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XIV: Complete Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

My life since the quarantine began has basically been split into three parts:



1. Writing deals for y’all here

2. Futilely flailing around on my computer trying and failing to write anything else

3. Giving up and logging into Final Fantasy XIV

Advertisement

Like most MMOs during this time, FFXIV is a great escape from gestures around vaguely, and now you can join me in Eorzea for cheap. Amazon has the complete version of Final Fantasy XIV on PS4 for just $37.

Now, right now, you can download the base game off PSN completely free (until tomorrow, that is), but then you’ll be missing out on the game’s three expansions, which many would argue are better than the base game... and it’s not a physical copy. Besides, if you’re going to get into an MMO right now, might as well go all the way, right?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do you need some storage for your Nintendo Switch, newly acquired or otherwise? You can grab a new SanDisk 128GB MicroSD at Newegg for just $21. Just make sure to use SNDK522MEM at checkout to get the full discount.



Advertisement

128GB may not seem like much, but Nintendo Switch games tend to be much smaller in size than other current generation consoles. So 128GB can last you quite a while, especially if you buy some games physically as well.

This deal is also available on Amazon! The only difference is that you slip a coupon instead of entering a code. Pick your retailer poison and stop deleting games off your Switch.

Advertisement

NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Have you played NieR: Automata? If not, well, you need to play it. Now. Lucky for you, both Best Buy haS the Game of the YoRHa Edition on sale for just $25. This version of Automata comes with the game, the expansion DLC, and additional goodies.



Advertisement

The only caveat is that this deal is only for the physical PS4 version of the game—the Xbox One version appears to be sold out. Unfortunate, but that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Used & New Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For the first time ever, GameStop is throwing a buy two, get one free sale that applies to both used and new games. GameStop’s best deals are usually reserved for used titles, so if you’re one of those who don’t like something that’s been scratched, pawed, and defiled on account of someone else’s carelessness, you still have the opportunity to save.



Advertisement

So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s a discount on Speks sound? For a limited time, when you buy two sets of Speks in any color or size, you’ll get a third free using the promo code randompromocode. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!



This story was originally published on 3/17/2020 and updated with new information by Gabe Carey on 5/21/2020.

Advertisement

An extra 10% off & Free Shipping Photo : CBD Pillow

Advertisement

The benefits of CBD are no longer a secret and it’s finding it’s way into more and more products. As a major player in restful sleep it only seemed a matter of time for it to become a part of bedding. The CBD pillow is already on sale but they are giving you another 10% off for Memorial Day. It looks like you no longer need a code and the discount is applied to the cart automatically.



This deal also applies to just the pillowcase which will be $44. If you’re someone who already uses CBD to sleep you might find that it wears off in the middle of the night whereas these products release microdoses of CBD all night long. This is a memory gel foam pillow that’ll be supportive to your neck and ease any pains you might have in that region. And you choose the fill that’s right for the perfect night’s sleep from thin to firm.

Advertisement

This sale runs until June 1 and as mentioned there’s free shipping sitewide. CBD Pillow offers a 30-day full refund if you aren’t satisfied but we think you will be.

Sourdough Starter Photo : Etsy

Advertisement

My Instagram has been all my friends baking bread throughout quarantine. I keep seeing them start and then stop and then start again. Sourdough is the culprit. There are a few stores to get your started kit from but Zourdough Sourdough as had almost 7,000 happy customers and has maintained a five-star rating. Take 40% off this starter to kick off summer...summerdough.



They say the main ingredients are sourdough yeast, flour, and love. Maybe it’s too much love you’re putting in? Be withholding, like a Hollywood mom. In this kit you’ll a dried pulverized starter named Bella from a bakery in San Francisco. She is said to be over 100 years old is very active and potent in her sourness. That’s how I’d like to be remembered.

Advertisement

The owner also sends out recipes to steer what your dough could become like pizza or pretzels. Don’t worry you also get a load of instructions and the owner is available if you need help along the way. And if you mess up you can grab another one. The regular price is $12.

Ships free and sale runs to the end of the day.

Advertisement

Congratulations, I played myself. I posted about a really good drill deal a couple weeks ago, and never bought it despite not having a drill myself. Now I need a drill, and none of my friends have one! What are they good for, anyway? I guess I can buy myself this DeWALT drill set at Home Depot for $109 and never let anyone else borrow it.



This set comes with a drill and charger, an extra battery, and a bag to store it all in. DeWALT is a well-known tool company too, so you know you’re getting quality. Don’t be like me last time and sit on this deal!

Advertisement

20% Sitewide Sale Photo : Bijou Candles

Advertisement

You might have seen Bioju popping up on your Instagram if you’re into kitschy decor or witchy things. They’re in the middle of that Venn diagram. This flash sale is kind of a big deal because it’s very rare everything is on sale. It’s usually just a collection or an individual candle. Only for today, it’s a sitewide discount of 20%.



I am absolutely in their candle coven and can vouch for the quality. I have the Sabrina one and it smelled lovely before I even got it out of the box. As the owner told me, it’s ‘hot throw’ (fancy candle terminology for burning) was even better than it’s cold. And they were correct. It’s filled my entire basement apartment with the most beautiful scent for hours.

Advertisement

No code needed and remember it’s today only.

15% Off Bidets MEMDAY Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

When you think of Memorial Day, do you think of sitting on the toilet, taking a number two? No? Well, maybe you should. And while you’re thinking about it, you should SERIOUSLY reconsider your... cleaning routine. Bidets are, for some reason, a weird thing in the US, but it’s far cleaner and eco-friendly than toilet paper and wet wipes (please tell me you’re at least using wet wipes... please). But, today only, TUSHY is offering 15% off their bidets if you use the code MEMDAY at checkout.



Advertisement

This code works towards TUSHY’s two bidets. The TUSHY Classic is a single temperature bidet that’s super easy to install. With the code, it’s $76. The TUSHY Spa gives you an upgrade by warming the water you’re squirting on your butt, so that’s nice! The TUSHY Spa is now $101.

This sale only last until the end of the day, though, so hurry and purchase one now, and your nether regions will be squeaky clean soon.

Advertisement

Acegmet TRMS Multimeter Tester 8NW8XEPB Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Working on an electrical project? Then you need a multimeter. They’re important for testing and making sure everything is safe! Right now, Acegmet’s multimeter is just $21 if you use code 8NW8XEPB at checkout. The reviews say this multimeter is accurate, so you don’t have to worry about any problems. Besides, better safe than sorry!



Advertisement

KYOKU Daimyo 7" Vegetable Cleaver KYOKUOBJ Photo : Kyoku

Advertisement

Do you just need a HUGE CLEAVER in your life? The answer is yes. Yes you do. Lucky for you, Kyoku is having a sale on its 7" cleaver! By using the code KYOKUOBJ at checkout, you can get this intimidating piece of steel for $85.



Kitchen Essentials From a Professional Chef My friend Joe has been a professional chef for 15 years, working in every station in every kind of… Read more

Advertisement

Kyoku knives are made from Damascus steel, so they’re guaranteed to last forever. In fact, they all come with a lifetime warranty—if something happens with your knife, you can get it exchanged for free. Sure, they might be a little more expensive than your average knife, but you’re paying for quality. But... now you can pay a little less! So grab this crazy big cleaver now.

Advertisement

30% Off $100+ UA Outlet Orders RUN430 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Need some new workout clothes for the summer? Now you can stock up with Under Armour’s latest sale! Grab $100 worth of stuff from the Under Armour outlet, and use code RUN430 at checkout to get an extra 30% off your order!



Outlet items are already discounted, so you’re already getting these items on the cheap in the first place. It’ll probably take a decent number of items to get up to that $100 mark, but if you’re refreshing your fitness wardrobe, it’ll be a cinch... and probably the only purchase you’ll need to make!

Advertisement

This sale lasts until June 1st, but the items in the Outlet may not last, so start building up that wardrobe ASAP!

30% Sitewide Sale FARM30 Photo : FARM Rio

Advertisement

If you are less familiar with this company of Rio de Janerio creatives, their goa is to bring the feminine spirit and vibrant colors of Rio to the world. And the 2020 collection certainly does that. Use the code FARM30 and take 30% off anything. This includes the sale section where some items are already discounted by 60%.



This is a great deal if you need a new bikini top because we don’t need to be matchy-matchy this season, or any season. Grab a vibrant sarong to go with whichever one you pick also. There’s a ton of bodysuits in the sale section which work anytime and can be pretty versatile with the pairings. This is a company that’s a bit expensive so when a discount like this pops up you have to jump on it, these deals are phenomenal and it might be a while before you see it again.

Advertisement

You have until midnight to take part in the sale and there’s free shipping on all orders.

Up to 60% off Sitewide MEMDAY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ella Paradis continues to be such a generous company to its loyal customers. As their Memorial Day discounts roll on they are giving you all up to 60% off sitewide plus gifts (depending on cart value)! Use the code MEMDAY at check out to reveal what percentage you will receive on your products.



Spend anything up to 50 bucks and get some soothing bath bombs one of the main tenants of self-care. If you land between $50 - $100 you’ll snag free massage oil. In the next tier, you get a We-Vibe Powerbank. And cash in on a cart over $200 with the Better Love G-Spot Hero.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders and sale continues until May 26.

GalSports Non Slip Hot Yoga Towel OI3LF8H5 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

What’s a yoga towel, you may ask? Think of it as something you can throw over your mat to absorb sweat, or in some cases a replacement as mat entirely. It’s great for something like hot yoga, where you’re definitely be sweating.



OR, if you’re this Amazon reviewer, you can use it to massage your horse. Well... okay. Cool? I mean, look at that horse. They look pretty damn content.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Amazon Customer

...whatever you may use the towel for, you can get a yoga towel/horse massage towel for $12 by using the code OI3LF8H5 at checkout. So grab one today!

Advertisement

22 L Soft Cooler Pack Photo : Hydro Flask

Advertisement

It’s getting warm again, so you’re going to want to get outside and enjoy the weather. Seriously. Quarantine sucks but some of you people need to log off social media and go take a walk. But if you want to make a day of your outdoor excursion, you’ll quickly learn that lugging a cooler around is a pain in the ass... well, unless you strap it to your back.



Hydro Flask has a great idea here with their Soft Cooler Packs, which you can just throw on like a backpack. This cooler is guaranteed to be leakproof and keep your stuff cold for 48 hours, which is awesome, too. And the coolness will feel nice on your back too!

Advertisement

Certain colors of these Hydro Flask backpack and tote coolers are 50% off, so as long as you’re not picky about how it looks, you can grab the big 22L cooler pack for just $100. It’s a steal for such a useful product!

Men’s Polos MD60 Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

Looking for something to buy during JACHS NY’s Memorial Day sale? Why not some new polos? By using code MD60 at checkout, you can get a bunch of these business casual shirts for cheap.



Advertisement

My personal recommendation would be the modal polos. Modal is less likely to shrink and pull, and generally, it can keep you a bit cooler than cotton. With the Memorial Day code, they’re only $28 a piece!

Marvel Must Have Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Sometimes ComiXology’s massive sales can be overwhelming, so let’s look at a smaller sale for a change! This weekend is the Marvel Must Have Sale, a collection of ten comics from recent Marvel arcs that are $1 a piece. You can grab everything in this sale for just $10!



The comics ComiXology thinks are must-haves come from three comic arcs:

Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes (1-3), part of the Gamerverse line... whatever that is

Star (1-3), who seems to be a foil for the extremely powerful Captain Marvel

Hawkeye: Freefall (1-4), which... I don’t know how this is different from a typical Hawkeye plot but it’s here

Advertisement

Of course, these aren’t the typical Marvel superheroes that tend to get a lot of focus... that’s why these are must-haves! Well, I guess everyone knows Spider-Man, but Black Cat isn’t really a common villain so it works out.

Advertisement

You have until Tuesday to take advantage of this sale. At $10 for the whole lot, why not?

Rosetta Stone Lifetime License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Advertisement

This article was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/23/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/20/2020.

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-rays Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Brolyfor 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

30% Off Sitewide MEMORIAL30 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I love nail polish, so I’m always on the lookout for sales on quality brands. Butter London is having 30% off sale sitewide for Memorial Day if you use code MEMORIAL30 at checkout, so if you’ve been dying to try out their popular nail lacquers like me, now is a perfect time.



As someone who has yet to purchase and Butter London products, the Little Luxuries set caught my eye. The set offers four mini lacquers for just $26, and seems like a great starter set.

Advertisement

If you’re looking that’s not for your nails, though, Butter London still has plenty to offer, like the Satin Dreams Lipstick Set. Whatever your preference, you need to act fast, as this sale ends on Monday!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The right pair of glasses can add a nice bit of flair to your outfit, and make you look as spiffy as you feel when you toss them on. It can be hard to find a pair that doesn’t make you revert to the days of school picture days when you didn’t want anyone to look at your goofy last-minute haircut. Now’s a good time to start looking, though, since GlassesUSA is offering 20% off select prescription glasses and sunglasses, as well as regular sunglasses, using the code KINJABRANDS20.



There’s plenty of options to choose from, including several designer brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, and others including Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, and Armani. If none of those look like a good fit, you can also get 65% off in-house eyeglasses and sunglasses using the code KINJA65.

Advertisement

25% off Full Priced Items FWLPD Photo : Fossil

Advertisement

Over 100 items are currently in Fossil’s flash sale but you can grab even more savings over the next three days. Use the code FWLPD at checkout and get 25% off all full-priced items too.



Fossil is known for slick accessories. Belts, sunglasses, wallets, and of course bags. I’ve been a Fossil fan since my very first card case and their products are built to last. The code can also be used on smartwatches that come highly recommended. That’s $75 off for some of these styles. A perfect addition to your summer workout schedule.

Advertisement

You’ve got until May 25 on this sale and free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

Weighted blankets seem great, but I have just one problem with them—it gets HOT at night. I sometimes overheat with just my regular comforter... thinking about an extra 20 lbs has me sweating just thinking about it. DubLabs understands the struggle, though, and their all-seasons weighted blanket is designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.



How does DubLabs manage to do that? Well, it’s easier for them to explain.

Bamboo cooling side of the blanket for warm nights (summer) Polyester side of the blanket for cooler nights (fall/spring) Included micro-plush duvet cover for cold nights (winter)﻿



So with the bamboo side, you can stay cool while also being hugged by a nice weighted blanket. And when it gets chilly again, you can throw the duvet cover on and be good to go!

Advertisement

From now until June 19th, you can get $60 off this items by using BLANKET60. If you’re on the fence, go ahead and grab it and join the weighted blanket revolution (?).

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Your car is dirty. No, seriously, it is. Whether it’s yellow from the horror that is Way Too Much Pollen, covered in mud from your off-road adventure, or just splattered with the unfortunate remains of bugs, you need to clean the poor thing off. Your car does a lot for you! So grab this extensive Chemical Boys Wash Kit for $90, which has pretty much everything you need to wash your car. There are chemicals, towels, a... hose... thing, even a bucket! The sticker price might seem a little shocking, but try to buy all these items separately and you’ll see this is a really good deal.

Advertisement

30% off Sitewide FRESH Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I first saw Rifle Paper Co. when they did a collaboration with Keds. I had no idea there was a whole store of that. It’s like a flower bomb went off all over anything you could own. But there is something incredibly striking, soft, and quite pretty about these designs. For the next few days they are giving you 30% off the entire site with the code FRESH.



The more I look at these things the more I like them. I’m a sucker for nice stationery and full disclosure I thought that’s all this company did. I was wrong. The pet line is really nice and I’d totally let me dog rock one of their bandanas. They even teamed up with Corkcicle to make wine time more fun. Anything you could think of it’s here and it’s lovely at that.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and this code is good until May 26.

Mealthy 1.7L Electric Glass and Stainless Steel Kettle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’m not so fancy that I can’t take a big pot of water and plop it onto a piping hot stove, but if you are, you can’t miss this offer from SideDeal. Mealthy’s 1.7L stainless steel electric kettle is going for $19. The water tank is glass, too, so you get a nice little show if you’re one of those who likes to watch water bubble and boil.

Save 10% on Xbox Gift Cards GAME10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With hot games like Cyberpunk 2077 coming up, it might be a good idea to stock up on some discounted Xbox Gift Cards. Dell has them 10% off. The more you buy, the more you save. The biggest value you can get is $10 off a $100 gift card for $90 total. A $90 card is $81, $75 comes down to $67, $60 gift cards are $54, and you can save $5 when you buy $50 worth. Just use promo code GAME10.



Xbox gift cards are usable across Xbox One and Windows 10, and they can be used on anything available in the digital store, including games, movies, TV shows, music, and apps.

Advertisement

Four Mini Table Top Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve bankrupted your last three Monopoly games, and you utterly embarassed yourself the last time you played truth-or-dare. Let’s try something different: SideDeal has four table top games for one low cost of $69.



You’ll get miniaturized versions of pool, foosball, skeeball, and air hockey. All that’s left to buy are shot glasses for the inevitable drinking games you’ll come up with. Add better health insurance while you’re at it. You know ... just in case you’re bad at those, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for some new headphones? If you have a soft spot for Beats, you can save $50 on a pair of Solo Pro wireless on-ears with active noise cancellation and 22-hour battery life. Normally $300, Amazon lists it for $250 today. The Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds—featuring nine hours of runtime, IPX4 water resistance, and ear hooks for workouts—are also down to $200 after the discount.



Both these headphones use Apple’s patented H1 audio chip, the very same one you’ll find inside a pair of AirPods Pro. Paired with booming, bassy Beats drivers, you should be able to manage enjoyable sound from either pair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adidas has been running a Memorial Day sale, and there’s still a ton of time (through the end of Memorial Day) to get in on it. You can save up to 50% on thousands of items across clothing, shoes, and accessories—no promo code necessary. Most of the savings are between 20-30%, but do some digging and you can find some insane deals, like these black-white-red Nite Jogger shoes with reflective material for safe nighttime running for $78, down from the usual $130.

40% Sitewide Sale 40Friend Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you are familiar with Alternative Apparel you know that they put eco-practices first. Their designs are classic and comfortable. And they strive for sustainability. From now until May 25 take 40% off your entire order with code 40FRIEND. This includes items in the sale section.



One of their top sellers is the baseball tees and there are a few in the sale section you can get for just $15. I’m not sure why but I think this jumpsuit is super cute and you can grab it for 50% off the original price. Lots of bags, sunglasses, and jewelry are in this deal too. The company is also running a two for one sale on select hoodies and tees. But there are plenty of styles and accessories in both the men’s and women’s sections to pick from.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $65. Discounts run until May 25.

Up to 60% off Bedding Photo : Crane and Canopy

Advertisement

Crane and Canopy pride themselves on being an affordable but still luxury option for bedding. By dealing directly with manufactures they keep the prices lower than comparable brands. For Memorial Day they are putting a lot of it on sale. Towels, pillows, shower curtains, candles, and more. No code needed, the prices will appear when you select the sizes you want.



Crane and Canopy are the ones that made that zipper duvet cover that’s supposed to make it fast and easy to make the bed up. :: whispers, “It does.”:: All the materials and products are manufactured ethically and responsibly. They strive to get their consumers the best price for the best pieces. And that’s the reason they’ve been going strong since 2012.

Advertisement

Sale runs until May 25.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $40 today. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:



Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Advertisement

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

25% Sitewide Sale MEMORIAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a good time with all these skincare sales to assess your cabinet for what you need for summer and if you can get it on sale all the better. For the holiday the SkinStore is running a sitewide sale of 25% off with code MEMORIAL. This code works on everything, even bundles and clearance items.



So let’s grab a good sunscreen to start. It’s no secret if you follow me that I love French company La Roche-Posay and their sunscreen is perfection. I do tend to burn easily so I prefer a high SPF and basically live in it all summer. To take off a heavy sunscreen you’ll need a good oil cleanser followed by a foam cleanser. But if you do catch a little sun and need to put some moisture back in and cool it down. Aloe is still the best to do this and Tony Moly’s face masks are the way to go.

Advertisement

The sale runs until May 26 and there is free shipping on all orders.

Fenty Beauty Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Get a mega-pack of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty metallic pigments for half-off the usual $99 price. Mix and match tones like February, Raspberry Rave, and Glacier Gang to get the frosted look of your dreams using these 100% cruelty-free loose powders.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $31. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 5/19/2020.