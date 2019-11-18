Monday's Best Deals: Sony Noise Canceling Headphones, Samsung SSDs, Buffy Comforters, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Fitbit Versa 2 discount, Blendtec Gold Box, Kershaw knives, and Anker headphones kick off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Samsung 65" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,598 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 55" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,098 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 49" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $898 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $798 | Amazon Walmart

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And

And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sony makes some of the best noise canceling headphones around, and today only their bargain-friendly Sony WH-XB900N is down to just $128. This is, by far, the cheapest we’ve ever seen these particular cans (about $70 off.)



In their review, Gizmodo says that while the noise-canceling isn’t up to par with the higher-end Sony’s, these will still do a solid job and give you terrific sound quality.

This is a Gold Box deal which means this price will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. But quite frankly, at this price, it’s not going to last until then. If you’re shopping around for a great pair of headphones for your upcoming travels, this is the one to get.

Solid State Drives, like this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $60, there is no reason to skip this best-for-most-people drive. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, or $10 off what’s currently on Amazon.



Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $76, an all-time low.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

To get the best price, use the coupon code 57031 at checkout, or simply clip $15 off a $60 purchase coupon here.

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $34 right now. Usually selling for about $50, this is the first discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.



Unlike most budget bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

Lifewit Microfiber Bathroom Rug Photo : Amazon

Get rid of that old bath mat you’ve probably had since you moved into your place. The Lifewit Microfiber Bathroom Rug is only $14 on Amazon when you use promo code JMYWPHA9. The microfiber makes this mat ultra-absorbent, so you won’t need to worry about it being soaking wet after every shower. It has an anti-slip rubber backing to help prevent any after shower accidents.



A couple of Blendtec blenders are on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Choose from the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender with FourSide Jar for $200 and the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender-WildSide (90oz) for $219.



If you’re unfamiliar, Blendtec blenders are some of the best and most powerful models you can own. But their price tags are often too steep for most consumers. Today, however, is a different story. Now, you can blend and puree to your heart’s content without any buyer’s remorse.

My favorite thing about ‘em is the fact that they’re powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Discounts on this particular product are rare and this current price is at least $100 off normal. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

Today only, the Buffy Cloud Comforter is down to its lowest price ever. Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the twin, queen and king varieties with prices starting at $91.



Made from eucalyptus fibers and filled with recycled materials, Buffy is as woke as a comforters can be. They’re also a godsend for people who run hot/like to sleep comfortably during the summer.

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out. So don’t sleep on it.

Alternatively, there’s also a deal on the Buffy Duvet Cover. Just clip the 30% off coupon on the page. This coupon is available for both full/queen and king models.

K&H Pet Products Outdoor Insulated Cat House Photo : Amazon

If you happen to have a cat that likes to go outside, or you know a few friendly feral cats in your neighborhood, you need this cat shelter. As temperatures begin to plummet, outdoor cats are going to look for warm places to sleep. Don’t let them fall asleep under your car after you get home. Instead, they can curl up inside this insulated cat house. The cat house has two entrances, so cats won’t be trapped inside if there is a predator. To keep them warm, on top of the insulation, there is also a heated cat bed inside.



Kershaw Leek Knife Gold Box | Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with these discounted Kershaw pocket knives. You may wonder why a harmless, city dude like myself would carry around a knife. Well, lemme tell you, it comes in handy a lot more than you think.



Wanna evenly divide a bagel? BAM. KNIFE.

Want to properly schmear a bagel? Put your stupid, wasteful plastic knife away. BAM. EVERY DAY CARRY KNIFE.

... I guess all of my knife uses are food/bagel based. But that’s just the sign of a good life.

And a good life is what we all want, yeah? So get a freakin’ knife. It really impressed the girl I went on a bagel date with the other week. Not because it was dangerous, but because I know how many plastic knives I’ve saved by carrying one around (24).

(I also showed her my to-go Tupperware.)

Oh yeah, the knives. Well these knives are great and come in many different colors. Prices start at just $31. But these discounts will only last until the end of day, so act fast.

Fitbit Versa 2 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you like to get the latest model of everything, now is your chance to get the new Fitbit Versa 2. Just before Black Friday, this has been marked down by $50 on Amazon. This Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in, as a quick way to get the news, weather, set alarms, timers, and more.



You can use it to even control your smart home devices. Like the older Fitbit Versa, the 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, calories burned, hourly activity, and more. You can get alerts for all of your phone calls, text messages, and calendar activity on the Fitbit Versa 2.

The new Fitbit has fun new colors, like Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Navy & Pink/Copper Rose, Petal/Copper Rose, and of course, the standard Black/Carbon, as well as Stone/Mist Grey.

Double Up Flannel Sale Photo : Jachs

Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.



Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Double Up Flannel Sale. You can pick any two premium JACHSNY flannels and get them for only $69 with the promo code 2FLAN at checkout.

Gear Up and Get Out Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

REI famously skips Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for retail prices for your post-Thanksgiving Day like. Starting today, REI’s Gear Up and Get Out sale can save adventurers up to 30% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Oboz, Nalgene, and a whole lot more.

Better still, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one-full priced item, or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code GEARUP2019.

This sale runs until the 25th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Rayovac 10 LED Lantern Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It may not be sexy or fun, but buying this $5 Rayovac lantern may be the most responsible thing you do today. In case of a power outage, or if you need a light when you go camping this fall, this particular LED lantern can run for nearly 45 hours. This 10 LED unit includes a battery and floats.



Better still, it comes with a lifetime warranty. There’s really no reason to exclude this from your garage.

If you want something a little brighter and more feature-packed, this Striker waterproof lantern is also discounted to an all-time low. With this $12 model, you have three brightness options and an easy way to attach it to the top of your tent.

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

A wise man once said, a second Nintendo Switch dock is the best Switch accessory you can buy, but for those on a budget, the Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit is a worthy, slightly risky, option and now just $30.



The Nintendo Switch Dock is overpriced and I, for one, think this is a terrific alternative. While I do have some misgivings about recommending it because of the “risk,” there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that this is one of the few non-Nintendo units that won’t brick your Switch.

I’ve had one for close to a year now, and my Switch is still running. In fact, I spent most of the weekend playing Pokemon Sword with the Insignia dock.

This current price is $10 off the best price we typically see for this Insignia Switch dock kit. So, now is an amazing time to buy.

JBL Professional 1 Series Desktop Reference Monitors Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up JBL Professional 1 Series desktop speakers for a low $71, or $50 less usual. For people who spend most of their time working at their desk, those rinky dink speakers on your laptop or the ones that came free with your desktop just won’t cut it.



These monitor speakers will output professional level sound and have a convenient 3.5mm headphone jack pass through. Just be warned, these are a little bigger than most desktop speakers I’ve seen. But if you have the real estate, this is an incredible bargain.

Yamaha YAS-207BL Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Get all the benefits of a surround sound system with this heavily discounted Yamaha YAS-207BL. This particular sound bar and subwoofer package was one of the first to make use Dolby DTS Virtual:X tech which bounces sound off your walls to simulate satellite speakers. This usually sells for around $230, so this $162 price tag is a terrific deal.



If you’re still using the built-in speakers on your television, it’s time to upgrade. I mean, don’t you think you deserve The Mandelorian deserves a better viewing experience?

RAVPower 30W USB-C GaN Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Add a tiny RAVPower 30W USB-C GaN charger to your arsenal for a low $17. This little travel-ready wonder can charge PD and non-PD devices, and power stuff like the iPhones, the Nintendo Switch and the MacBook Air. In fact, it’ll charge the iPhone Xr in as little as 1.6 hours.



Clip the 5% off coupon on page and use the promo code KINJA118 to get the best price.

Cord Cover Raceway Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Finally hide your unsightly wires with these discounted cord cover raceway kit.



While I’ve seen a lot of people use nails and cable clips to pin down wires, I prefer using on-wall cable covers. These look a lot cleaner, and won’t leave you with a lot of holes on your walls. Plus, the channels can even be painted to blend in with your walls, and work especially well to hide the wires on your TV.

This particular set can cover up to 125 inches of wires, and comes with double-sided tape, screws and anchors to keep the channels in place.

Make sure to clip the coupon on page and use the code YECAYE02 to get the best price.

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You know what’s better than a Norelco Oneblade? A Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid. And do you know what’s better than that? A discounted one.



Right now, you can pick up Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid for a low $60. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year, and $20 off its regular price.

So, what’s the difference between the standard OneBlade and the Pro? A few things:

It’s more versatile, offering more trimming length settings

Better battery life, plus an LED display for battery status

Comes with a dock

While $60 may seem like a lot for a shaver, everyone I know who owns one swears by it.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $63 price is a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $40. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.



Nintendo Switch Minecraft Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you buy a Nintendo Switch from Walmart, they’ll throw in a free copy of Minecraft. Unlike the Black Friday Switch bundles we’ve seen so far, this is the *new* Nintendo Switch with the better battery life. For my money, this is a better deal, if you’re into Minecraft, that is. And if Instagram is any indication, people really, really love Minecraft.



You can choose from either the Neon Blue/Red or Gray Switch, which is nice. and if you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... this is an excellent time to buy.

If you have some new cookware items on your list this holiday season, you’re not the only one. It is time to stop leaving pots and pans on the stove, even if they’re clean. And don’t just dump everything into your cabinet either. Keep all of your cookware nice and tidy when you get a Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet. Get it for $16 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 9TDH89XX at checkout.



Give your dog a reason to wag their tail the next time they see you. You can get this 12-pack of DELOMO Dog Rope Toy for $14 when you use the promo code 30YPIMGA. It includes just about every style of rope toy there is, so your dog will have their pick of the litter.



Glad Drawstring Trash Bags with Febreze Fresh Clean (80 Count) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Clip the coupon on the page to bring this 80-pack of Glad Drawstring Trash Bags down to just $7. Look, this isn’t a glamorous purchase but you probably need some, right? You’re not only saving yourself a trip to the grocery story, but some cash on stuff you need anyway. The best part? This stuff’ll smell like Febreeze.



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 | $47 | Amazon Walmart

Need an extra controller for your PS4? Both Amazon and Walmart are selling this attractive Steel Black DualShock 4 controller for $47, an all-time low.



Full disclosure: we’re going to see those standard PS4 controllers for $40 during Black Friday. But discounts on the more attractive colorways are rare. So, this is a good opportunity if you want to stand out from the crowd. (Or have a designated one for yourself in your house.)

Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too. So, if you’ve loved your Apple Arcade free trial and want to get a little bit more serious about your gaming, here’s your chance.

Intex Prestige Downy Airbed Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up this queen-sized Intex Prestige Downy Airbed for a low $15. Whenever I have visitors, I always regret not having a spare mattress for them. And while this is unlikely to be the comfiest thing to sleep on, you’d be glad to own it in a pinch.



Better still, it includes a handheld battery pump to make inflation a breeze. This usually sells for about $10 more, so don’t sleep on this deal.

Logitech G332 SE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset | $25 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.



This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular headset, and it’s a big one to boot. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $60, so this is a terrific buy.

You don’t need to be some fancy Wall Street professional in order to afford a custom-tailored suit. Thanks to Indochino’s Black Friday Exclusive Sale, you can get your very own suit for only $249.



When it comes to picking out a suit, it can be tough finding something that is affordable, high-quality, and actually looks nice. Plus, the same suit that looks good on your best friend won’t necessarily look good on you, because you two probably have different body types. That’s why customizing your own suit through Indochino is an ideal opportunity.

The Black Friday Exclusive Sale has suits for $249, which is $150 off the retail price. That includes all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping. You can choose from traditional navy and gray options, as well as brighter blues, plaid, burgundy, and more.

When picking the customizations for your suit, you can select things like canvas type, shoulder type, lapels, vents, lining, buttons, and more. You can add a vest, if you like, for an additional cost of $59.

You can follow how customizations work on Indochino’s How It Works page and the Alterations page.

Follow our step-by-step video guides to set up your measurement profile. We walk you through every detail, so you can have the confidence to get it done right. It takes less than 10 minutes and can be done from the comfort of your home. You don’t need a tailor, only a good friend (mom, girlfriend, sister, buddy). Once your order is placed, our team goes through all your measurements to ensure that everything looks good.

If you live near a local Indochino showroom, you can bring your receipt once you receive your custom suit to get any alterations you may need. If you do not live near a showroom, you can bring the suit to a local tailor and Indochino will reimburse you up to $75.

225 Clorox Wipes Graphic : Shep McAllister

Clorox wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 225 wipes for $6 by clipping the 35% coupon on the page. 150 of your wipes will be lemon scented, and 75 will be fresh scented, which isn’t the ratio I would have chosen, but beggars can’t be choosers.



Women’s Novelty Socks, Stranger Things Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a way into the Upside Down, here’s your chance. You can get a three-pack of Women’s Novelty Socks, Stranger Things for only $7 on Amazon when you use promo code YXPZDY9Y at checkout. You can keep all three for yourself or you can share these socks with the Barb to your Nancy, or the Max to your Eleven.



Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is down to just $49, right now. Typically selling for about $70, this wand is a magical gateway into learning STEM. With this kit, students build a wand to use with a mobile device to learn basic code. There are 70-plus challenges available and is compatible with a ton of devices (Windows 10 Pro & home, Mac OS 10.10, select iPads, Android tablets and select Amazon Fire tablets.)



Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and right now, Amazon has it for a low $24. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon since last year.



Here’s the gist: You and up to three other friends will need to work together to survive save the world. And if you think you can handle that, right now is an incredible time to buy. Just remember, winter is approaching and you’ll likely need something to occupy yourself while it’s 10 degrees outside.

$ 24 Pandemic From amazon 3099 purchased by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

Update: This deal is back, but it probably won’t last long.

With sound quality that can stand up to high-end offerings from Bose and Sony, excellent noise cancelation, and Apple’s customary ease of use, the brand new AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year.



They were released only last week for $249, but for a limited time, you can grab a set for $235 on Amazon. They’re slightly backordered, but you’ll have them in plenty of time for the holidays.

Anker Roav DashCam Duo Graphic : Shep McAllister

Anker Roav DashCam Duo | $90 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon and use code BFROAV099

If you ever drive for Uber or Lyft, or just want to have a more complete picture of any potential dash cam-worthy incidents on the road, this camera from Anker features two 1080p lenses, one of which faces into the car. It even has IR lights for better night vision inside a dark cabin.



Get it for $90 today by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code BFROAV099 at checkout, and please send any particularly funny or shocking clips to Jalopnik.

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $10 off coupon and use the promo code BFROAVV29 at checkout (the list price is already a significant discount from its usual price, as it stands.)



You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.

Anker Power Strip With USB-C PD Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

A power strip these days needs to have more than just a few AC outlets. You need USB, and perhaps just as importantly, USB-C Power Delivery, to easily charge and power every kind of device.



That’s exactly what you get with this discounted power block from Anker. You get two AC outlets, two USB ports, and a 30W USB-C port that can charge a laptop for just $25, down from the usual $34. With a 5' power cable, it’d be ideal for use on a nightstand or a desk where wall outlets can be hard to reach.

Lifewit Laundry Hamper Photo : Amazon

Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you use promo code GBWTB3NG.



Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.

SentrySafe Fireproof Safe Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Advertisement

But with great (charging) power comes great (cord management) responsibility. Enter the ingenious new Family Charger Cord from Elevation Lab, purveyors of many fine mobile accessories. It’s essentially five cables wrapped up into one easy-to-manage bundle. On one end, you get three Lightning connectors, a microUSB connector, and a USB-C connector. On the other, you get a rather hilarious row of five USB plugs spaced to fit into almost any standard 5-port USB charging hub (I didn’t know they were all spaced identically, but you learn something new every day).

If you don’t have a hub, Elevation Lab also sells a bundle that includes one, and you can save 20% on either the cable or the charging bundle right now with promo code FAMILYKINJA.

Home Décor Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now you can save big on a ton of home décor courtesy of Amazon. As far as I can tell, Amazon’s home furnishings are actually pretty damn good for the price. Inside you’ll find discounts on picture frames, lighting, planters, rugs, and more.



A lot of these products can pass off as something you purchased from Urban Outfitters. For what it’s worth, I actually own a couple of pieces and am amazed at their quality. There’s a ton here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your décor options.

XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Rain is going to turn into snow and slush pretty soon. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.