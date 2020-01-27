Monday's Best Deals: Sony ANC Headphones, Tile Gold Box, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and More

A windshield wiper sale, 2TB Seagate Firecuda, foam roller, and a supplement Gold Box lead of Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

eBay is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones. If you’re okay with Manufacturer refurbished, that is.



Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

Advertisement

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $180, which is $100 less than buying them new, and as cheap as we’ve ever seen them. And, sure, that’s still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Tile Tracker Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Tile trackers help you find your stuff if you lose it, and right now you can pick up a few for cheap. Today’s Gold Box is dropping the price on a slew of Tile trackers, with prices start at just $13.



If you or a family member continually loses their keys, this is a good opportunity to stop that from happening. After you attach the device, the Tile app on your smartphone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep to help you find them. Super helpful, right?

Advertisement

Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day. So get yours before you lose out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seagate FireCuda 2TB Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives out there, thanks in large part to the built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your booth up and load times. Not for nothing, but it’d work for your PC as well.



This is the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the one we saw on Prime Day.

Advertisement

Gosund Mini Smart Plug Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a four-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $21 when you use promo code E22PXEVO. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.



Advertisement

Michelin Windshield Wipers Gold Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

The worst time to realize you need new windshield wipers is when it is pouring out and you can’t see shit. We’ve all been there. Never get stuck in a situation like that again. You can get a new pair of windshield wipers for only $10 during today’s Michelin Windshield Wipers Gold Box on Amazon.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Right now, Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.



Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good.

Advertisement

Prices start at just $17. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.

Winter Whiteout Sale Photo : Backcountry

Advertisement

Getting ready for the next big snowstorm? You can gear up, thanks to Backcountry’s Winter Whiteout Sale. Now through January 31st, you can save up to 30% gear and apparel from Backcountry. If you don’t have a good jacket, now is the time to get one. Backcountry has hooded jackets, insulated jackets, and more included in this week-long sale.



Men’s 520v5 Running Shoe Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Need a pair of sneakers that can do double duty? The Men’s 520v5 Running Shoe was designed for tough workouts but is also comfortable enough to walk around Target and run errands after you leave the gym. You can snag a pair of these running sneakers for only $29 at Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The shoes come with New Balance comfort inserts and a firm, yet flexible midsole.



This price is for today only, as it is today’s Daily Deal at Joe’s New Balance Outlet.

Advertisement

Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Start rollin’ with your foamies for just $13 with this discounted Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller. This itty-bitty roller supports up to 250 pounds and uses compression from your body weight to simulate a sports massage after a workout. It’s great, painful stuff. Gets yours!



Protein and Pre-Workout Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If your fitness goals are still alive, keep it going with today’s sale on protein and pre-workout supplements. Inside this Gold Box, you’ll find options from Quest, Optimum, Dymatize, Vega Sport and so much more with prices starting at a low $13.



Everything you need to bulk up and maximize your workout energy is here. Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day. So get a ton and it’ll save you lots of money in the long run. Also, keep on the lookout for the 15% coupon with Subscribe and Save.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for a stylish new jacket to add to your wardrobe? If you already own a few crewnecks, thermals, and henleys, one of these Flint and Tinder jackets would be a perfect layering option for you. Right now, the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is $161 at Huckberry, which is 35% off. While the Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is $229 (20% off).



Advertisement

If we start buying clothes for winter, maybe the weather will start to consistently feel like snow is approaching. Right now, you can prep for colder weather by restocking your closet with Jachs clothing. You can mix and match fleece crewnecks and hooded henleys to get two for $38 at Jachs. Just use promo code 2FLC at checkout.



Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Don’t let nose hair mess up your otherwise beautiful face. If you are on the hairier side, you can clean up your nose, ears, and eyebrows with ease now. The Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer is only $7 on Amazon. It is powered by Lithium AA batteries for maximum strength and is made with stainless steel blades. You can choose from two interchangeable trimming elements that are dedicated to nose and skin-friendly precision.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Are you craving more Geralt after finishing the first season on Netflix? Right now, you can pick up the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $10 less than the sticker price on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.



PS4 and Xbox owners, however, have a better deal. Right now, the same game is just $20 for them. Love that Switch tax, amirite?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Lifestyle

Advertisement

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

RAVPower 3-Port Travel Charger Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Need a small multi-port charger that you can easily toss in any bag while you’re traveling? This RAVPower 3-Port Travel Charger is only $10 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJA230 at checkout. This USB wall charger has three ports and Smart 2. 0 Technology that detects connected devices and automatically adjusts the output for faster, optimal charging.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Debating whether or not to pick up a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL? Amazon’s making the choice a little easier by adding a $100 gift card. Gizmodo says that with the Pixel 3a, “Google made the best value phone on the market.”



This is a bonafide steal, considering that they are both pretty great phones and an Amazon gift card is ostensibly cash.

Advertisement

Both have all the Google smarts you’d expect from a top-of-the-line Android phone, a great camera and a super long battery life. If you’re even the teensiest bit interested in getting a new phone, this is a terrific deal.

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/Google-Pixel-Memory-Phone-Unlocked/dp/B07RX2XX8N

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $650 5" Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Plus, it works with AirPlay, which means you can use your Apple product to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and apps.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re traveling out of the country with your family, you’re going to need a safe place to store everyone’s passports. You’re going to want to get a Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder while it is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen it. You can clip the $1 coupon on the page and use the promo code YSBUQZ43 to get this for $14.



The wallet can hold up to six passports, tickets, four to 10 cards, cash, and travel documents. You don’t have to worry about anyone stealing your information, as the wallet has built-in RFID-blocking to safeguard your personal information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out this sale of 30% off lenses and 20% frames at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code SPECSALE at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.



Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.

Advertisement

Semi-Annual Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

You might not think it is the season to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, boat shoes included. Right now, you can save up to 60% during Sperry Outlet’s Semi-Annual Sale. Included in this clearance clear out are boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots, and more.



Advertisement

The Give’r 4 Season Glove promise to keep your hands warm, and dry, during even the harshest of winter storms, and right now you can get them for a cool $90. These heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated gloves’ exterior is all leather with Thinsulate lining on the interior.



Advertisement

According to Give’r, these gloves will keep you safe even if you grab a “burning log out of a fire” and keep you warm even if you’re ice fishing in -25 degrees.

For a lot of people, $90 may seem like a lot for a pair of gloves. But from what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re well worth the price. (FYI, If you’re looking for a darker shade for your gloves, you can pick up the same glove in an exclusive chestnut colorway for $105.)

Advertisement

LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nintendo Switch Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you got a Nintendo Switch over the. holidays, you can now get a good deal on the LEGO Harry Potter Collection. It is marked down to it’s Black Friday price (which is $10 off on Amazon). The collection includes two games on one cartridge, Years 1-4 and Years 5-7. Good luck battling Voldemort!



Advertisement

TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

The cold weather can really dry up your sinuses and make everything feel stuck. Avoid feeling even more like crap during shitty weather by getting a humidifier. You can get the TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for only $70 on Amazon when you clip the $10 coupon and use promo code KINJA277.



The humidifier has a warm mist feature, which has three temperature levels for winter use. You can adjust the mist output, the mist temperature, and humidity. Depending on when you want to use it, you can set a timer and activate sleep mode. The humidifier can work for up to 46 hours with just one fill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s time to put away your light blankets and pull out the heavy-duty comforter. If your comforter has seen better days, you can snag a deal on a Buffy comforter right now. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for $20 off when you use promo code CLOUD20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s crowd-favorite comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter comforter that helps keep you cool all-night-long.



Just know, Buffy offers a “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial. You will be charged after the trial and you will see your $20 discount then. This promotion is valid until January 28th.

Advertisement

Mike’s Hot Honey Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Update: It’s back!



Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).

Advertisement

Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re looking to add to your Harry Potter collection, you can do that for just $10. You can pick up a Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand for $7 off at Walmart. Each wand comes with a wand box and a matching character 3D bookmark.



You won’t know who’s wand you’re getting since it’s a ~mystery~. Series 2 includes the Elder Wand, so, you don’t need to murder anyone to get that, you just have to spend $7. Or, you can get Sirius Black’s wand, or Severus Snape’s wand, you won’t know until you open it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now,you can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.



And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:



Advertisement

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Advertisement

Kershaw Cinder (1025X) Multifunction Pocket Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock. Plus it’s only $8.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Look, the only thing I want to be doing this weekend is napping on and off all day on the couch. I plan to take a few breaks in between naps to eat whatever my sister is cooking for dinner. If you’re just like me, you know that having a good blanket is essential for your Couch Nap. Right now, you can get the Sable Throw Blanket, 60" x 80 for $12 when you use promo code KINJAC032.



Advertisement

25% Off Sale Photo : UA Outlet

Advertisement

It is cold as hell outside, but you can’t let that stop you from working out. If you prefer to run outside, rather than on a treadmill indoors, you don’t have to freeze out there. Right now, you can stock up on long sleeve shirts, insulated pants, and more during this 25% off sale at Under Armour Outlet. Just enter promo code GOALS on orders of $100 or more at checkout.



25% Off Clearance Sale Photo : Adidas

Advertisement

Need a new pair of kicks? Well, run, don’t walk, down to this Adidas sale. Right now, you can get 25% off clearance at Adidas when you use promo code JAN25 at checkout. This is for sale items (women’s, men’s, kids), not full-priced items. Additionally, there is free shipping on orders of $49 or more, no code necessary.

Pre-Semi Annual Sale Photo : Backcountry

Advertisement

The cold winter weather is finally here, so it is time to stock up on clothing to keep warm. If you hate paying full price for jackets and snow pants, don’t do it. Instead, shop Backcountry’s Pre-Semi Annual Sale to get up to 50% off brands you already know and love. During this sale, you can save on Patagonia, Marmot, Sorel, The North Face, Fjallraven, Prana, and so much more. Shop now through January 31st.

REI Outlet Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Need to order some last-minute winter gear? This REI Outlet Sale has deals on products you already know a love. Right now, you can save $10 when you spend $50 (discount automatically applied at checkout); You can gift the VSCO Girl (or Boy) in your life a Hydro Flask. Know an avid hiker? Make sure they have a new backpack to hold all of the essentials and boots that will keep their feet secure on the trails.



Up to 75% Off Outwear Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Up to 75% Off Outwear | Jachs | Promo code WNTR

I feel like a broken record at this point, so please ignore me until March, but holy crap, it is cold outside. If you somehow made it until mid-January without a winter coat, you’re quite bold. Don’t suffer any longer, get yourself a new winter coat. Right now, Jachs has up to 75% off outwear. Just use promo code WNTR at checkout, which will slash prices right down.

Advertisement

And as always, Jachs has free returns on all orders!