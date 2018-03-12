Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Sharp TV with Roku, a PC gaming sale, and savings on the Luminoodle lead off Monday’s best deals.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While it pales in comparison to larger, more feature rich sets, this Sharp’s 43-inch model is a steal at $250. This internet-connected TV features 4K resolution and a 60-hertz refresh rate, LED backlighting, three HDMI inputs, and built-in Roku.

It might not be a home theatre level panel but it’d shine as a bedroom, Netflix machine.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you play games on PC, or hell, even if you don’t, there’s probably something you could use in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals PC gaming sale.



The star of the show here is probably the ASUS ROG Zephryus S gaming laptop, all tricked out with a 144Hz IPS screen, a GTX 1070, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Core 17. At $1,699, it’s a splurge, but that’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Other deals includes the HyperX Cloud Pro gaming headset for its Black Friday price of $50, the reader-favorite Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard, a portable 2TB Samsung SSD, and a really good range extender from TP-Link. That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to find the rest of the deals, and remember that they expire at the end of the day.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

At a certain point, the benefits of upsizing your monitor still start to be overshadowed by the sheer amount of desk real estate you lose. But 27" is not that point, and the Dell UltraSharp 27" LED Monitor is a good buy at $329 today at Amazon, if you’ve been jonesing for more screen space.

Photo: Sonos

It’s $5 more expensive than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if anyone on your shopping list (yourself included) would like an Alexa-enabled, incredible-sounding Sonos One speaker, they’re $20 off right now, which is the second best deal we’ve ever seen. Or, you can buy two and save $50, which is a match for Black Friday.



Unlike Black Friday though, that $20 discount is also valid on the new, limited-edition HAY Sonos Ones. They’re priced $30 higher than black and white, even on sale, but you get to pick from five designer colors.

The $100 Connect:Amp discount also made a comeback. This device basically turns any unpowered speaker pair into a Sonos smart speaker, compatible with streaming services and multi-room audio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iOttie’s been turning out ultra-popular smartphone dash mounts for years, and its new flagship, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4, is down to $17 today, from the usual $25.



You see that giant button on the back of the One Touch’s cradle? Once you put your phone in place and press down, that button will snap the sides of the cradle shut, holding your phone in place with minimal effort. You can also extend and tilt the mount’s arm, meaning you can find the right angle no matter how your dashboard is arranged.

Photo: Amazon

In today’s edition of “Silly Things That Are Actually Kind of Useful,” we have a $22 beanie with tiny Bluetooth headphones built right in. I’m sure the sound quality isn’t amazing, but it should be adequate for listening to podcasts, or even some summery songs to make you feel less cold and miserable over the next few months. There are dozens of different styles, and promo code RTKJ45CODE should work on all of them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wireless charging works the best when you have charging pads scattered all around your home. If there’s a table where you set down your phone, it should have a Qi charger on it. And at these prices, that ideal can be your reality.



For $40 (with promo code KINJA378), you grab an LED desk lamp that supports 10W (Android) and 7.5W (iPhone) Qi charging, plus an extra USB charging port for your other devices. The lamp itself even supports multiple color temperatures, so you can set it to daylight when you want to feel energized, or dim and warm when you want to wind down at the end of the day.

Or, just stock up on regular Qi pads for $8 each with promo code KINJA0014. These would also make great stocking stuffers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra 128GB is also down to a new all-time low of $18, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERWBF.



The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells a ton of affordable tech essentials under its AmazonBasics brand, and dozens of them (including some surprises) are on sale right now.



Your basic essentials like rechargeable AA batteries, USB-C cables, and Velcro cable ties are here, as you’d expect, but did you know AmazonBasics has a UPS power supply? An LED mouse pad? A cool retractable Lightning cable? Yeah, me either. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals; chances are there’s something you can use.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

If you primarily use your blender to make smoothies for yourself, you don’t need to make a giant pitcher dirty, you need a Nutribullet. This 900W model blends your drink inside an individual cup (it comes with two, plus lids and handles), meaning you’ll have a much easier job cleaning up afterwards.



Today’s $60 deal is within $4 of an all-time low, so grab it before the deal gets pulverized.

Photo: Amazon

I’m not a scientist, but I know that Coke tastes better from a glass bottle. I also know that glass is where it’s at for food storage for a number of reasons, so it seems clear that the Lifefactory 4-Cup Glass Dish with Silicone Sleeve and Lid is a purchase that might improve your life in a not-insignificant way. Even better, it’s at an all-time price low of $13!



The soft cover not only protects against breakage (because glass shards are anything but a culinary delicacy), but it also snaps onto the lid to keep it secure during transportation. That should take your holiday stress down at least one notch — no more worries about the sweet potato casserole spilling in the trunk while you drive to Uncle Clark’s for Christmas Eve dinner.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

December is the month of packages — from Amazon to you, and from you to friends and family. Don’t be the sucker who mails your gifts late because you ran out of shipping tape! Amazon has six rolls of the Scotch heavy duty variety for just $17, which should be plenty to get everything where it needs to go.



If you’re all set for now and just want to stock up for the years to come, you can buy it via Subscribe & Save and pay just $16. Just don’t use this option if you need it now, unless your monthly delivery is scheduled soon.

Photo: Amazon

A perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who ever dabbles in electrical work, Sperry’s outlet tester uses a series of three lights and an easy-to-read chart to make sure you avoid any shocking surprises. At under $6, it’s near the best price we’ve ever seen, albeit as an Add-On Item.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Power Practical’s latest Luminoodle is a terrific light strip attached to an amazing button, and it’s ideal for illuminating dark closets, or installing under shelves and cabinets.



It’s an affordable product to begin with, but right now, you can save 20% with promo code 3EYFQVKX. That’ll work on the daylight or warm white versions, and on the single pack or the three-pack, which is basically a three-for-the-price-of-two deal.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If kitchen utensils were sentient, I imagine these would take offense to being called lazy. They have built-in notches to help them balance on the rims of your cookware. How is that lazy? If anything, it’s going above and beyond.

I suppose the “lazy” in “Rachael Ray Silicone 3-Piece Lazy Tools Set” ($12 at Walmart and Amazon) might be a reference to the chef who uses them, like, “ha, you’re too lazy to hold this spatula for 30 minutes while your sauce reduces.” But again, is that really lazy? To me, it seems more sensible. Let your kitchen implements handle themselves while you focus on some mise en place or something. Work smart, not hard.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Travelpro’s Maxlite luggage series just keeps getting lighter. The Maxlite 3 was a reader favorite the last time we did a carry-on luggage poll, and the new Maxlite 5s are even easier on the scales.



Light checked luggage makes sense, but why, you might ask, should you care what your carry-on weighs? Well, a lot of international airlines are starting to weigh carry-ons at check-in (I flew on one this year with a 21 pound limit, it’s true), and if there’s a buck to be made, you know it’s only a matter of time until domestic airlines follow suit.

Today on Amazon, the rollaboard carry-on, the spinner carry-on, and the 25" checked bag are all on sale for the best prices ever, in multiple colors. The carry-ons both weigh less than six pounds, which is remarkable for wheeled luggage, and the checked bag is just over seven, so you’ll have a lot of pounds to play with before you risk an overweight baggage fee.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here are a few reasons why you should pick up this $30 Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Grinder: 1. It’s affordable, 2. It’s really simple to use and 3. Hipsters are right—coffee tastes a lot better if you make it with freshly ground beans.



For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $14 after you clip the 20% coupon.



These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the page, and use Amazon Subscribe & Save for even more savings.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!), it may be time to grab the 8 qt. DUO model for $79. That’s not quite as cheap as Black Friday, but it’s a great deal if you cook for large groups. The 6 quart Wi-Fi model is also back down to $90, the same price as Cyber Monday.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



Screenshot: Hydro Flask

You know Hydro Flask makes really good water bottles. But did you know you could customize them?



From now until December 3, you’ll get 25% off when you build your own My Hydro. Choose from 11 sizes, two lid styles, and the colors for the bottle, the boot, the lid, and even the handle. Mix and match to create a work of art, or a horrible monstrosity. Either way, it’ll be a unique gift.

Photo: Sander Crombach ((Unsplash)

You know what would be nice this time of year? When it’s freezing cold and pitch black every night when you leave the office? A trip to the Amalfi coast, obviously.



This discounted vacation package from TripMasters includes roundtrip airfare, two nights at a hotel in Rome, three nights at a goddamn-amazing looking hotel in Positano, and a rental car to get you between the cities (and anywhere you want to go in between). Prices start at $1,032 from New York, but you can select other departure cities as well. Ciao!

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You can certainly get through life without a full-length mirror, but they’re awfully handy to have when you’re trying out new ensembles. And if you forego the cheap over-the-door kind in favor of a nice leaner, a big mirror can even be a nice decor touch.



This Sandberg Rose Gold Full Length Leaner Mirror features a super now aesthetic and, at 65" x 31", it’ll let you check yourself out from head to toe to avoid embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. And if you’re some kind of alien who’s not into rose gold, don’t worry: There are plenty of other finishes available.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There comes a time in every young person’s life when he or she must strike out and leave the nest to take up a new dwelling place. When that time comes, owning a basic tool set is a must, and this $49 Stanley Black + Decker 20-Volt MAX* 85-Piece Drill Kit is a solid choice.



Along with a drill and accessories for weekend projects, it includes hand tools you’ll need for everyday tasks, like a hammer, a tape measure, screwdrivers, and a stud finder (maybe it’ll point the way to Chris Hemsworth?). They’re probably not the most high-quality tools on the planet, but they’re a fine starter collection for a fledgling adult adapting to a new native habitat.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Especially during the bleak winter months, it feels good to have something green in your home. This sets of succulents, which features five different aloe plants, is on sale for $12, and they don’t need much sunlight or water, giving them a solid chance of surviving the frigid months ahead. Plus, they make for nice plant children to nurture while all other flora is cold and dead outside.



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Eddie Bauer

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save up to 60% sitewide today, including sale items, plus free shipping over $49. Items are priced as marked, but pretty much everything is on sale.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees. Does not include and cannot be applied to previous or pending purchases, credit card balances, taxes, monogramming charges, gift cards, or gift boxes.

Philips OneBlade | $22 | Amazon

Philips OneBlade Face + Body Bundle | $37 | Amazon

If you missed out on the Philips OneBlade’s $20 Black Friday deal (or if you love it so much that you already want a second one), it’s back down to $22 on Amazon right now, which is still $13 less than usual, and an incredible value for one of our favorite shaving products ever.

The Face + Body version is also on sale for an all-time low $37. It looks similar, but it includes a second blade in the box, a special comb for body hair (yes, even down there), and a better battery than the original.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The most wonderful time of the year is here: Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz has officially kicked off. Day 3 is starting out strong with discounts on three Stila palettes: the Eyes Are the Window Eyeshadow Palette and the Matte ‘N Metal Eyeshadow Palette are both on sale for $25, while the Perfect Me, Perfect Hue Eye & Cheek Palette is going for a mere $20, today only. And not only can you get these sets of shades for a major steal, but these palettes are each available in a few different colors, all of which are included in the promotion. Stock up on shadows now, before this Stila-stravaganza is done for the day.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kate Spade’s Cameron Street Little Babe handbag just might be the perfect handbag. It’s big enough to fit most of your junk, but small enough to never be a pain to carry. It features a zip top closure, handle, and adjustable strap. It has a shape and stripped lining that are too unique to ever be called boring. And the best part, today only, you can get this bag, normally $298, in select colors for just $129 with promo code PERFECT. A perfect purse deal if I ever saw one.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you’ve ever wanted to own a tiny axe, now’s your chance. IMO, the mini hatchet alone makes the Whetstone Multi-Function 10-in-1 Camping Tool totally worth today’s $6 price; the fact that it also has a hammer, pliers, screwdrivers, and several other functions is just a fun bonus.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

In the words of the great philosophers ZZ Top, every girl’s crazy about a sharp dressed man. Becoming one of those men is easier than you think, especially with today’s sale on men’s fashion at Amazon. Shirts, shoes, jackets, sweaters, and more are discounted — something for every occasion.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Shorten your mental checklist of smartphone-wallet-keys to just two components with this stick-on wallet case.

Make sure to clip the coupon and use the code promo code KP8RYT4K to bring the price down to $8.

Photo: Amazon

What do you get this holiday season for the person that loves water, doesn’t have a ton of storage space, and enjoys having shoulders that feel like they’re on fire?



Computer! <bleep bloop bleep bloop>

An inflatable kayak! Walmart’s discounting a single seater from Intex to $60 today. It’snot as stable as a real kayak, but it can fit in the trunk of your car or the back of a closet with ease.

Photo: Amazon

While most eye masks try to provide as little compression as possible, IMAK’s compression pain relief mask lightly presses around your eyes by design to help with headaches, migraines, and sinus pain. You can even throw it in the freezer for cooling (but not too cooling) relief when you go to bed.



$9 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year, and it makes a great stocking stuffer for light sleepers and headache sufferers.