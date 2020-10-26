Monday's Best Deals: LEGO Apollo Saturn V, Eufy RoboVac 11S, Dalmo Bidet Seat, Star Wars Squadrons, Wayfair Candle Sale, and More

The LEGO Apollo Saturn V set and Eufy’s RoboVac 11S lead Monday’s best deals.



Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand are grouped in one package for $24, no code necessary.

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Motherboard Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re looking into a PC upgrade soon, you’ll want to consider jumping on this deal for an MSI MPG gaming motherboard. With a B550 chipset and AM4 socket, this motherboard is compatble with AMD Ryzen 3 chipsets, including the previous generation 3000-series and the newly launched 5000-series. Normally $190, Amazon has this one down to $160, a great value for all it has.

Alongside support for AMD’s latest silicone, this motherboard packs a Wi-Fi 6 radio with Bluetooth, supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, PCIe 4.0, and up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. It This ATX-sized board has all it needs to support most typical builds. Jump on this before we get anymore surprise motherboard shortages!

Aukey 60W PD USB-C Charger ZIPXB4W4 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Now’s your chance to snag Aukey’s 60W PD USB-C charger for just $14 when you use the offer code ZIPXB4W4. There’s just the single USB-C port, but you can use it to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more at the fastest speeds possible. It’s also travel friendly with a foldable plug. This deal won’t last long, so grab one ASAP if you’re in need.

It’s only been a few weeks since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $375, while the 44mm falls to $415. That’s $24 off the 40mm and $15 off the 44mm, and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Headphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Audiophiles rejoice, JBL True Wireless Headphones are $70, which is 30% off the list price. You’ll get bumping bass and four hours of audio playback, increasing to 12 once you charge the case they live in. What else is there to say? Hop on it before it’s gone.

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with a clipped coupon and exclusive promo code KINJAM1E, the total plummets even further to $30. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Westinghouse 50" 4K Roku Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Outside of forthcoming Black Friday specials, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals of the holiday shopping season. This 50" 4K Westinghouse TV is only $250 today following a $100 price drop. It supports HDR 10 for enhanced color and brightness in supported content, and with the Roku smart platform, you’ll have thousands of apps controllable with your voice via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Treblab is a quality company that produces products at really affordable prices. The Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds fall right into line with that and right now they’re 22% off with the code KINJA22PRO. This sale runs until the end of October.

I’ve been using these on my errands for the last week or so and can say not only is the sound awesome they are super comfy to wear. I wasn’t sure about the hooks right away because they look rather cumbersome and truthfully the first few wears they are. But once I got them in the right place along with my mask they were great. The X3 Pro true wireless earbuds sounded perfect on my phone calls and there were little to no interruptions. I haven’t gone running with them yet but can already see how they’d be awesome in security in staying on and the music will definitely be strong no matter where I’m at. The charging case is cute and I was pleasantly surprised with the battery life. It was about two days of use before I had to recharge. And the earbuds on their own definitely seemed to go the distance so I can agree with the nine hours suggested of playtime off of a single charge. They pair fast, were easy to use, and the tunes are crisp. All in all a great option for wireless earbuds for someone who’s very active. This deal will run until October 31.

Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Headphones

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for some dependable, low-cost headphones that’ll get the job done, get into these Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Headphones. They’re only $30 at Amazon, which is 40% off the original list price. These have about 10 hours of listening time, and they’re also sweat-and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to get your workouts in. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones Image : Liz Lanier

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $200. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail at around the $230 price mark for the past 30 days. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh Plus Mini (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing these two Power Banks for $20.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in two color options you’ll get up to fifteen-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. You and your pal can juice up your phones together if you choose to share. You’ll also be able to recharge tablets or wireless headphones with these powerbanks.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

LG CX 55" OLED TV Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its lowest price ever at $1,497, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.

Western Digital 10TB Elements Portable HDD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

With games, movies, music, and more getting bigger and bigger in size, storage needs are always increasing. You can add it in bulk with the 10TB Western Digital Elements hard drive, which Newegg has cut down to $185.

The best thing about this hard drive is that its USB 3.0 port also delivers its power, so there’s no need to find an extra wall outlet.

You can use these on any standard PC, but it’s also perfect for gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Grab one if you’re tired of deleting games.

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Pipishell’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 26" and 55" up to 77 pounds. It has VESA holes up to 400 x 400, and it’s down to $21 with discount code IXZ77BP3.

With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.2" close to the wall and extends 18" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam/Origin) Screenshot : Electronic Arts

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With a fun multiplayer but short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the light year gate, but it falls another 25% at Amazon to $30 on PC. You’ll get a digital code redeemable on either Steam or Origin.

Like the PS4 version, PC players get the best immersion possible with support for VR and HOTAS flight sticks. The entire game is playable in that perspective, so strap into your favorite aerial cockpit from the Star Wars universe and take off at your earliest convenience.

LEGO Apollo Saturn V

Almost 53 years ago Apollo Saturn V took its first flight into space and would be in operation for six years. LEGO has done a phenomenal job recreating so many of these historic and stored interstellar vehicles. Today save 30% on this 1:110 scale model of NASA’s famous rocket.

With 1,969 pieces this model sits 39-inches high and 6-inches in diameter. To this date, Saturn V remains the tallest, heaviest, and most powerful rocket ever that NASA had operational. Recreate all 13 of its missions with this replica. There are three removable rocket stages the launch escape system, command, and service module. Two minifigs come with the set so you can go on your own space excursions. You’ll also get a booklet about the Saturn V missions with this playset so you get to learn and have fun at the same time. What a dream!

This item has one-day shipping for the Prime members.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshot : Square Enix

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima hasn’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Now you can do it for only $40 via Best Buy.

This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

I just bought Minecraft for my five-year-old nephew. Seeing his elated reaction from completing a simple dirt house is rekindling the fire in me that wants to frack the hell out of all the blocky 8-bit biomes I can find. Just keep those damned Endermen away from me! It’s one of the best games to pick up and get shit done in between your boring real life tasks, and with a Nintendo Switch copy down to $24, that can happen anytime, anyplace.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Image : Gabe Carey

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion that the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock at Best Buy for the retail price of $199, you can do just that without getting swindled by a price-gouging third party seller.



The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch for the bright yellow guy you’ll find here. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 3/27/2020 and updated with new information on 10/21/2020.

With a $51 discount, Marvel’s Avengers; Earth’s Mightiest Edition for Xbox One might be a clutch gift for the biggest Captain America fan in your life. The centerpiece item in this box of physical extras is a 12" tall statue of the cap’ himself, plus a 6" Hulk bobblehead, a Mjolnir keychain, a Black Widow belt buckle, and a pin that feeds right into your childhood fantasies of becoming an Avenger in your own right. There’s also a steelbook case providing a lavish home for the game disk, a group photo, and a blueprint of Iron Man’s armor—you know, just in case you have to pick up the mantle of sweet unadulterated justice down the line.

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game there for just $15, an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play. For those without a Switch, you can also find the Xbox One version on sale.

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Dalmo Bidet Seat K87BL9QA Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Hello, hi, the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 sucked. Whenever America’s recklessness forces us back into extreme quarantine, don’t be among the walking dead whose taste buds seemingly traded brains for thin perforated butt wipers. With a $50 bidet ($30 off with promo code K87BL9QA), your tissue stash will last a lot longer, and your private parts will never feel cleaner. This bidet has two different adjustable nozzles that lets you change both angle and water pressure, and its elongated shape allows for a neat installation on most toilets.

Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

We’ve entered the cold months which means the holidays are on the way. In my family, fall and winter are for bread making at all gatherings and are even given as gifts. My aunt’s banana walnut bread was always the coveted item of the season. Save $25 on this Elite Gourmet Programmable Bread Maker and get to baking your own bread. If you can’t see those near and dear to you this year you can send them baked goods made with all the warm wishes and same sentiments as in person.

Making bread is a science and having a system that ensures you never fail is phenomenal. Let this breadmaker take out the guesswork as well as the kneading, rising, and baking for you. There are 3 different loaf settings for a 1-lb, 1.5-lb, or 2-lb with 19 programmed preset. This means a ton of different breads can be produced even pizza dough. This breadmaker will come in handy if you do a fair amount of cooking or baking because it frees up your oven for other tasty treats. And since you hold the power of the recipes making gluten-free goodies for those who are sensitive is an important feature. This maker comes with all you need to get started: a non-stick bread pan, measuring cup with a spoon, kneading blade, and a metal hook for lifting out the kneading blade. You’ll put Betty Crocker to shame in no time.

Candles Under $25 Image : Sheilah Villari

Candles are great for decoration, can help set a mood, or even just lighten a living area (pun intended). For the next two days, Wayfair has several on a deep discount that are both flameless and have wicks ready to be lit. Either way, both burn bright and are under $25.

The absolute classic of all candles. The pillar candle is the penultimate look for a burning item. The cream color blends in with any room or setting and is somehow both calming and a little spooky in a dim or dark space. This 3-piece set is 41% off ($19) and is the perfect set for any area. You never have to worry about leaving these on overnight because they’re flameless. They do come with batteries.

If you do love a good scented candle it’s still pumpkins time to shine. This pumpkin shortbread soy wax candle ($15) from M. Baker will conjure all the nostalgic vibes of fall leaves and pies cooling for the holidays. It’s a 14-ounce candle in vibrant orange glass with a retro apothecary look. This candle features two cotton wicks for an even burn over about 60 hours.

Witches this is the bulk deal you’re looking for. You can be the one to light the black flame candle in this pack of 12 black straight taper candles ($15). They’re 45% off and are 100% hand-poured unscented paraffin wax. Zest Candle has a few colors on sale but these black ones are fetching and really let you ride the Halloween motif all year long. Who says you can only be goth in October?

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S eufySlim1 + $40 Coupon Image : Quentyn Kennemer

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $150. You’ll need to clip the $40 coupon and use promo code eufySlim1 to take advantage.

Spirited Away No Face Lamp Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Spirited Away is a Ghibli favorite, and you can bring some of its charms to your home with these adorable No-Face lamps. This seems like the kind of decor that would be fun to add to your home for Halloween, but you could just as easily keep it up all year around.

I’m also eyeing these Totoro and other Studio Ghibli character pillow covers, $8 a piece or $12 for a pair, which come in all sorts of colors and designs perfect for spoopy season and beyond.

Dyson V6 Motorhead Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Nobody likes a messy home, but vacuuming isn’t exactly a fun chore for a lot of people. A good vacuum cleaner won’t alleviate those woes, but it will make it easier to get through your cleaning. Dyson’s V6 Motorhead isn’t the most powerful in the company’s arsenal, but it’s still a darn good cleaner. It’s cordless and can run up to 20 minutes per charge, so not the longest battery life, but enough to get through most rooms. It can also shrink down into a compact cleaner, which is great for tough-to-reach spots, and cleaning up the car after a weekend outing. Right now, a refurbished model is only $180 over at Newegg. This vacuum originally retails for $400 but you can find it new on Amazon for $350, so this is an incredible deal.



I personally have this vacuum and can tell you it is one of my best investments as someone who is sensitive to dust and other allergens. I didn’t get it for this low of a price though, so take advantage of it while you can! This deal is good for today only.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon in July 2020 and updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 10/24/2020.

Le Creuset kitchen essentials have a classic look and undeniable quality that has made the brand a household name. But, let’s be real— this French brand is also known for being pretty dang pricey.



Right now, Amazon is still offering up to 30% off of select Le Creuset kettles, shakers, cast iron pans, and more. If you want to start your Le Creuset collection, these stoneware salt and pepper shaker sets come in several colors and are down to only $20 today.

With temperatures dropping, you can make the perfect cup of tea with a lovely Le Creuset kettle, down from $100 to $75 today.

Finally, there are also some good deals on roasters and cast irons to be found. Check out some of the items below while they’re at a great price!

Dyson V7 Origin Graphic : Gabe Carey

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A 49% discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated with new information on 10/23/2020.

These Ghost Paper (not to be confused with ghost pepper) notebooks are really cool. They’re just like regular notebooks, but the paper features embossed lines and markings to help you stay within the lines and retain a clean look. The lines are almost invisible depending on the angle and lighting, so your words will look nice, neat, and straight. Today, you can save 20% on any of these notebooks with exclusive promo code KINJA20NOW.

That brings this 200-pager with a plastic spiral binder down to $12. If you want something a little more premium, this one has a faux level cover and binding with 96 pages, down to $20. New to the lineup is this dot-embossed spiral notebook—perfect for graphing and drawing, and also down to $12 (don’t forget to apply promo code KINJA20NOW to get the $3 off).

The line and dot engravings are so subtle that you won’t feel any weird pen and pencil jerkiness when writing over them. If you haven’t yet forsakened the art of writing by hand, pick one of these up and see if it can’t make you fall in love even more.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



50% off KN95 Masks Image : MQDirect

It’s mask-wearing season, and MQDirect has come through for us once again with a steep discount on “FDA and CE approved” KN95 face masks. While I’ve yet to pull the trigger on any of these deals for myself so far, the company claims “at least 95 percent filtration efficiency” and a full five layers of protection. Like most disposable face masks, these face masks feature two straps—one for each ear—and the CDC recommends throwing ‘em out after 2-3 uses.

“If used for extensive periods of time,” the listing on the MQDirect site reads, “handle with proper care and apply disinfecting procedures.”

To stave off irritable skin conditions, such as “mask-ne,” or mask acne, that often result from prolonged mask usage, the company claims its masks forego a woven fabric design in favor of a non-woven interior fabric. Though it says its KN95s are “compatible with eye wear protection and face shields,” I wouldn’t bank on total fog elimination for glasses wearers like myself. But who can say for sure!? All I know is these masks are driving a hard bargain, starting at $10 for a 20-pack or $15 for 50, all the way up to $1,500 for 10,000, in case you’re not so optimistic about the outcome of the presidential election and don’t trust our current administration to help “flatten the curve” any time soon.

If you’ve purchased a pack ‘o KN95 masks, either from a Kinja Deal, or from MQ Direct itself, sound off with your impressions in the comments below. I’m curious to see how the quality stacks up to its competitors, in case you’re finding better deals on masks elsewhere we might’ve overlooked.

BOGO 50% off Anything SPOOKY Image : Honey Play Box

Until Halloween treat yourself to something titillating in Honey Play Box’s stimulating BOGO sale. For the next 5 days buy anything in their store and get your next goodie 50% off. The discount will come off of the lowest-priced item in your cart just use the code SPOOKY at checkout.

I will never get over how pretty Honey’s classic ($39 in this sale) wand is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style with this wireless toy. Just promise to clean it before and after.

And gents I didn’t forget about y’all. The Taboo ($25 in this sale) is one of the top-rated masturbator cups. It’s made from soft smooth silicone for a velvety realistic feel. Made to mimic the inner structure of a lady cave this little toy brings a lot of simulation. Easy to clean so no excuses not to.

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

JACHS NY Herringbone Puffer Jackets Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

JACHS NY is offering 60% off of its collection of fall transition jackets, bringing them down to as low as $40 for a sherpa stretch zip jacket, which looks nice and soft and like a perfect jacket for cool October temperatures.



You can get a handle on even colder temperatures with JACH’s herringbone puffer jackets. These come in a few colors, but I’m a fan of the classic black option since it goes with everything.

Finally, the warmest option seems to be these quilted puffer jackets which come in navy and olive green for only $71 after the discount

Up to 70% off Select Items Image : Ella Paradis

Treat yo self because you made it through another crazy week. For the rest of the day take up to 70% off select items at Ella Paradis in this flash Friday sale. No code needed and discounts will appear at checkout.

If you need help I can’t recommend the Rabbit Lily ($42) enough. It’s definitely in my rotation and is probably my favorite vibe I’ve tested from Better Love. Don’t let the size deceive you it’s got a lot of power. Vibration patterns and intensity levels for whatever you desire. This lil bunny will be a fave for you too I promise.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50) was my number one for a long time. Don’t get me wrong, it still gets a decent amount of action, and if you don’t have as many options as I do I guarantee it’ll be your chosen toy. If you’re sensitive I recommend this one. I’ve told all my friends who prefer clitoral stimulation, but are unsure of how much attention they need, the Satisfyer was made for them.

Free shipping on all orders.

Up to 40% Off Select Shoes Image : Huckberry

If you’ve been staying in most of the last several months, you might not have noticed your shoes were in need of replacing. I recently replaced an old pair of Allbirds with a pair of Birkenstock Bostons, and reader, I should have done it sooner. Birkenstocks are expensive, though! Also, not for everyone. If you’re not into the open-back aesthetic of the Bostons, there’s plenty of sneakers on sale at Huckberry right now, with discounts up to 50%.



If I hadn’t spend my semi-annual shoe budget on those Birks, I’d probably take a look at the Royales from Great, which look sleek enough to fit most outfits without making too much of a statement, and are down from $180 to $125. On the other end of the spectrum are Saucony’s Jazz and Golden Era Azura shoes, which will turn a few more heads than the Royales. The Jazz shoes are down from $80 to $40, and the Azura’s are down from $100 to $50. If you’d rather go for high tops, the Novesta Star Dribble Classics are down from $125 to $60.

30% off N95 Masks KINJA30 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $35, and a 20-pack for $69! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste (6-Pack) Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I recently learned reviewing the Colgate Hum for the first time, everyone should brush their teeth twice a day. It’s like making your bed, a routine that, once you get into it, you can’t live without. Colgate’s Cavity Protection fluoride toothpaste is a good place to start if you’re running out of toothpaste. Grab a six-pack for $8 on Amazon and never run out again—err, uh, at least not for a long time. This paste in particular is accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and contains no gluten! The mint is also sourced from American farmers, so you can rest assured you’re supporting domestic agriculture. Grace your mouth with a good clean feeling while this six-pack bundle is 47% off. It’s bound to spike back up to the $15 list price before long.



Philips Sonicare 7500 Electric Toothbrush Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $140 at Amazon (18% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Puffing up the toothbrush’s list of particulars is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $13 on Amazon.

Xbox One controllers have been hard to come by since the pandemic hit, and the few in stock tend to hover above their original $60 price point. Thankfully, cheaper and cheaper listings are popping up. Both the Blue and Grey/Blue are down to $50.

These models all feature Bluetooth, so you can use them for Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and even Android smartphones.

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this 6-pin set for $21 is kind of a steal.

These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are, no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

