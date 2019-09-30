Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted Eufy Smart Doorbell, Philosophy deals, and a sale on Samsung 8K TVs lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Whitson Gordon

Samsung’s 8K QLED TVs were overkill at their original prices, and if we’re being honest, they’re still overkill now. But they’re a lot cheaper than they were at launch, and several sizes are down to new all-time low prices.



The 55" is on sale for $2,198 (an all-time low by $300, also at Walmart), the 65" is down to $2,998 (an all-time low by $500, also at Walmart), the 75" is down to $4,498 (an all-time low by $500, also at Walmart), and the room-spanning 82" is down to $5,998 (an all-time low by $1,000, also at Walmart).

Needless to say, there’s not a ton of 8K content out in the world just yet—though Samsung’s upscaling engine will make 4K and HD content look better on the 8K display than they’d look on a 4K TV—but that doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t consider an 8K TV just yet. Here’s what our Whitson Gordon had to say:

None of that’s to say the Q900 isn’t a great TV—it still blew me away in most respects. But I can’t say I’d recommend buying it yet unless you 1) have a ton of disposable income, 2) want to future-proof your home theater as much as possible, and 3) need a new TV now and don’t want to upgrade in another few years when 8K sets drop in price. If that sounds like you, go for it—you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Plus, I would add...the PS5 is going to support 8K, and could come out next year.

Beyond the resolution, these are fantastic TVs for reasons you can read about here, and you’d surely be happy with them for years to come.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, a refurbished VIZIO 36" 5.1 sound bar system will cost you just $115 on Woot. Selling for about $200 new, this bundle includes the main soundbar unit, two satellites, and a sub to immerse you in sound. This particular unit also offers Chromecast audio support, which is a nice bonus, plus DTS Virtual:X for simulating Atmos-like overhead sound.



For comparison’s sake, this same refurb is selling for $50 more on Amazon. Just make sure to act quickly because this deal goes away by the end of the day, and may sell out before then.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Take your outlet game to a whole new level with today’s CyberPower Gold Box. Right now, a swiveling surge protector, an on-the-wall power strip, and an UPS system are all down to low prices.



The star of the show is the swiveling surge protector. Since it lets you plug in on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against it. (Yay, no bended cables.) Better still, it has two USB ports. And right now, it’s just $10. That’s a bargain, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Less exciting is this wall tap. It’s hard to justify when the surge protector is just $1 more expensive and offers so much more.

And if you’ve ever suffered a power outage and lost all your work, you’ll understand why you should pick up this UPS battery backup system. This $100 device will keep your gadgets running even when there’s an outage which is super helpful for use with desktops. It’s a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen but still a helluva steal for what it gives.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out. So pick up that swiveling surge protector before the lights of out on this sale.

Samsung 27-Inch “The Space” WQHD LED Monitor | $250 | Amazon

Right now, you can save $80 on Samsung’s gorgeous 27-inch “The Space” WQHD monitor. This sleek monitor does away with ugly stands in favor of a desk mount which minimizes the amount of room it takes up, leaving you with more desk space for succulents or whatever else you may need.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular monitor. So, if it’s in your budget, this is an awesome time to buy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re too young to fully appreciate Elago’s Macintosh Apple Watch charging stand, perhaps this version that turns your watch into a cute ‘lil iPod is more your speed.



This thing doesn’t have any charging hardware inside, so you’ll have to provide the Apple Watch charging puck, but just look at the thing. It’s adorable, and makes me realize how much I miss the click wheel.

Today’s $11 list price is already $2 less than usual, and a 5% coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.

Photo: Amazon

Qi pads are great, but when they’re not in use, they’re basically just taking up space. Twelve South’s PowerPic though hides all of its charging components inside of a regular picture frame, so it’ll add to your room’s decor even when it’s not juicing up your phone.



The 5x7 frame is constructed from New Zealand pine, and comes in black or white, both of which are down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. Bonus points if you change your phone’s wallpaper to blend in with the photo while it charges.

Photo: Best Choice Products

Automatic pet feeders can be a great addition to your pet’s daily routine. If your dog or cat overeats, it can help you cut down on how much food they have available to them during the day. Or, if you’re running late, you can use an app to feed your pet once you get to work.



You can connect to the Smart Automatic Pet Feeder from your smartphone. You can access the wide-angle camera in order to get a 130-degree view of your pet, plus you can record video and snap photos. You can schedule up to four meals a day, in case you’ll be out of the house for longer than usual. The feeder also has a two-way microphone, so you can let your dog or cat know how much you love them when it is feeding time. Right now, get the feeder for $90 using the promo code KINJAPETS.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is over, but vacations are forever. If you have a trip coming up, you’ll be happy to know that TRTL—the folks behind one of our favorite travel pillows—just unveiled its innovative new Pack Pods.

At a basic level, Pack Pods can be used just like traditional packing cubes when it comes to making packing easier and saving space in your suitcase. But the most notable departure here is that you can turn each Pack Pod into a duffel bag with TRTL’s removable shoulder strap. The straps even have a G Hook feature that allows you to hang them from the smallest of edges. You can use the Over Rail hanging loop to secure your pods on a rail in your hotel closet. Or, you can use the Daisy Chain to connect your pods together using the webbing loops on the back.

Bag it! Add the strap attachment and use the Large and Medium Packing Pods as a handy, cross body day bag Hang Anywhere! Use the clever loop and hook system to hang your pods and never unpack again Pack It! Packing Pods are designed to fit well in both suitcases and backpacks so you can stop trying to fit a square cube in a round bag

The Pack Pods come in a 3-pack with three sizes: large (15"x8"), medium (12"x6), and small (9"x4") for $80. Since the TRTL Pack Pods only just released, you can get 20% off your order for a limited time with promo code PACK20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you bought a set of screwdriver bits years ago, and have proceeded to lose them one by one to the point that you’re now using flat heads to turn Philips head screws, do yourself a favor and grab this DEWALT 31-piece kit for just $9. That’s down from the usual $15-$16, and it even includes a magnetic bit holder that’ll let you use them with a drill.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering huge savings on First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as part of their Gold Box. Admittedly this is not a super exciting thing to buy, but it could be one of the most important purchase you’ll ever make.



Not only can these tools prevent death and property loss, but they can also make sure that your insurance actually kicks in. If it’s been more than a decade since you replaced your smoke detector, you should really look into picking up a new one. Or at least test the ones you’ve got.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve been putting off that bathroom renovation for months, now is the time to get on track. Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day today is up to 30% Off KOHLER Bathroom and Kitchen Fixtures. You can finally change out your old (and probably stained) toilet and sink. If you’ve always wanted to try out a bidet, you can get a KOHLER Novita Electric Bidet for $81 off today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good cast iron skillet can last your entire life if you take good care of it, and this model from Lodge eschews the long handle for a pair of short handles. In terms of cooking performance, it won’t make a difference, but this style should be easier to store inside a smallish cabinet. At $15, it’s never been cheaper.



Photo: Amazon

By now, if you’ve read anything I’ve written, you know my dog, Tyrone, is my baby. If your dog is your baby too, then you probably love to make them as comfortable and happy as possible. You can keep them comfy (and safe) in the car with a booster seat.



The K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster Dog Car Seat is $56 in tan and $64 in gray. The seat is classified as large, but it is 14.5" x 20", so it really is only for small to medium-sized dogs. Similar to a booster seat for toddlers, this seat is secured by looping a regular seatbelt through it. It also has a safety leash feature and is elevated, to give your dog a nice view out of the window.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Short on space? This Mainstays Contemporary 3-shelf ladder desk offers a chic way to store a ton of stuff with a very small footprint. Down to just $30, it’d be great for a college dorm or a bedroom. Take succulents, books and your laptop off the floor and display them with this discounted desk.



There’s a white option available, but that’s sadly $15 more expensive. As far as furniture deals go, this one is terrific and it won’t last long, so act quickly.

Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $110, after you use the promo code EUFYDBB9.



This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a live view of who is at the door, and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage. Best of all? No monthly fees!

The only catch is that the doorbell will only work if you have existing doorbell wiring; there’s no battery powered option here.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 1,700 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through October 5, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are few beauty products that stand out from the crowd, and this Thayers Witch Hazel Toner is one of them. With thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews on Thayers’ many different scents, this product is beloved as a natural acne-fighting solution, and right now, the brand’s it’s on sale in every scent for just $9 at Ulta. The formula is alcohol free, so it won’t dry out your skin, and it contains aloe vera to promote hydration and healing. So stock up now before this skin-clearing deal gets toned down.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If we start buying clothes for fall, maybe the weather will start to consistently feel like Halloween is approaching. Right now, you can prep for cooler weather by restocking your closet with Jachs clothing. You can mix and match fleece crewnecks and hooded henleys to get two for $46 at Jachs. Just use promo code CZY at checkout.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

AG is known for making high-quality designer denim, and today, you can pick up a few pairs of jeans for highly reasonable prices. Men’s and women’s AG flash events at Nordstrom Rack are offering up plenty of pants, and even some shirts for 60% off. So stock up on fall denim before your favorite styles sell out.



Philosophy is closing out of the month of September with some major savings. Right now, you can save $15 off any purchase worth $65 or more, while reward members can take $25 off orders $70-plus (it’s free to sign up for the loyalty program) with promo code SAVE. Now’s your chance to load up on nice-smelling favorites for next month and beyond.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Vince Camuto is known for making sleek yet affordable styles, but today, Nordstrom Rack is bringing down the prices even further via a men’s and women’s clothing and shoe flash sales. Stock up on suits, dresses, boots, and more, and feel good knowing you look great and didn’t break the bank.



Photo: Amazon

Twin Peaks is getting a definitive Blu-ray collector’s edition in December, and you can preorder it now for the lowest price Amazon’s listed yet.



CBS Home Entertainment is finally releasing what can only be described as an “ultimate” Twin Peaks box set, which includes—extremely deep breath—seasons one and two of the original series (with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot), all 18 episodes of The Return, Fire Walk With Me (and the Missing Pieces bonus content), new interviews and featurettes, and unedited versions of every Roadhouse musical performance. Perhaps most enticing of all is a 4K UHD disc containing the original U.S. pilot (“newly-transferred from film elements) and the hallowed eighth episode from The Return.

Only 25,000 of these sets will ever be sold, and nearly 1,000 of you already bought them from this AV Club article, so we’re getting down to the wire here. $133 is a few bucks less than it’s been going for, and if it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically get the best price.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon Music HD is coming after Tidal with 50 million songs in 850kbps lossless format (compared to the standard 320kbps bitrate), and millions of select tunes in Hi-Res 3730kbps. If you’ve got the ear to detect the difference, and the equipment to take advantage, you can get your first three months of the service for free, if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.



Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Do you like fidget spinners, but want to actually accomplish something? There’s this new, wild product called the Rubik’s cube and it’s taking the nation by storm. And right now, it’ll cost you just $4.



Here’s what Eric said about it on The Inventory:

I got started solving Rubik’s cubes over a decade ago, and my first cube was the official one (now owned by Hasbro). It’s the one you can find in any toy story. It’s also not very good by modern standards. If you’re a cube connoisseur like I unfortunately became, you’ll start to notice some problems. It’s stiff, it doesn’t rotate well, it gets caught. If you just want something to fiddle with, this is a fine, cheap option. But you can do better.

Actually, don’t listen to Eric. You probably don’t deserve better and he’s an Atlanta Reign fan. But in all seriousness, this is a good way to learn and a cheap one at that. It’s a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, so pick one up.

Photo: Walmart

The Last of Us Part II’s Collector’s Edition box set is sold out almost everywhere, but you can get your preorder in for $170 right now at Walmart. That’ll get you the game in a steelbook case, a 12" Ellie statue, Ellie’s bracelet, pins, stickers, an art book, and a ton of digital extras.



$6 is less than you’d spend on a lot of basic, standard sized mouse pads. But today, that gets you a massive 2.5' x 1' model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. So luxurious! Just be sure to use promo code FPI74IUP at checkout to get the deal.



Graphic: ThermoWorks

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick one up in either red or blue today.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s about time to order your Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar. Get ready to dance the night away at the Yule Ball with 24 magical, mini witches and wizards for just $38—that’s about $1 off the original price. Happy Christmas, Harry!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an extra 30% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 1,800 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $130 Dell S2419HGF delivers on all three.



This 24-inch LED G-Sync monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel.

Sure the bezel is a bit thick for 2019 standards and I’d personally want a couple more inches but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at its usual $130, Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS watch is one of the best values in the running world. If you sprint over to Amazon though, you can strap it on for just $100, an all-time low.

Here’s what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about it on The Inventory:

...the Forerunner 35 clocks in at just over $100, which is quite reasonable in the world of wearable tech. But, affordability doesn’t mean low quality in this case. In addition to the standard running features, it tracks your step count all day, as well as your heart rate via the wrist. It’s stylish enough for daily wear (although I think the Apple Watch looks nicer), includes vibration alerts for notifications, and the easy-to-view screen works well in light and dark conditions, which is ideal since the watch doubles as an activity tracker. But, impatient types be warned: the Forerunner 35 sometimes struggles to lock onto GPS signals, in my experience.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kershaw’s PT-1 is a keychain tool with three separate functions: a pry bar, a flathead screwdriver, and (what you’ll use it for 99% of the time) a bottle opener. I’d also add a fourth though: packing tape breaker. It’s not a blade, so it won’t slice open a package, but it’d be useful for getting them started so you can claw them open with your fingers.



This was on sale for $5 last month for a time, but swiftly sold out. Now, it’s back in stock for the same price.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you have unwelcome animals encroaching on your territory, consider installing this $70 Orbit Yard Enforcer among your collection of garden gnomes. It’s a motion activated sprinkler with day and night detection modes, so critters will be deterred by a harmless spray of water and you can go back to enjoying your backyard.



The Philips OneBlade has long been one of our favorite shaving products, but until today, we’ve hardly seen any deals on the newest Face + Body model.



Use promo code KJONEBLDE to get the shaver for $45, complete with two blades (one for your face and one for your body), four face combs of various lengths, and the unique body hair comb for use on your chest, your back, and yes, down there.

It looks a lot like the original OneBlade, and it can do everything the original can, but it’s actually packing an improved lithium ion battery that lasts longer and charges more quickly than the original’s NimH power pack.

As great as Wi-Fi has gotten, nothing beats a hardwired ethernet connection. If your router doesn’t have enough ports for your liking, that’s an easy fix with this eight-port switch from TP-Link, now just $16 after you clip the coupon on the page.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).