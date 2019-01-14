Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before the large, important football game in a few weeks, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $850, which is actually $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the Pro models add additional touches like rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera starter kit for $335 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Anker makes sound bars now, which...yeah, that makes sense. The SoundCore Infini Mini is 21" and puts out stereo sound. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



With no subwoofer built in, I probably wouldn’t use this for my main home theater. But it’s perfectly sized and priced for, say, a bedroom TV, or even a computer. Normally priced at $80, it’s down to $70 today on Amazon when you clip the $10 coupon.

Between your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your Kindle, and your Bluetooth headphones, one or two USB ports just isn’t enough anymore when you travel. No, you probably want at least four, and this $16 Aukey charger (with promo code AUKEYD48) puts them all in one compact package.

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $54, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.



If you’ve been curious to give YouTube TV a try, and you could use a new streaming dongle, Walmart’s running a particularly enticing deal today. $59 gets you a month of YouTube TV (a $40 value, new accounts only), plus $15 in VUDU content, meaning the Stick itself is basically tossed in for about $4.

Amazon sells the Streaming Stick+ for $60 as well, and has the same YouTube TV promotion, but no VUDU credit.

The Streaming Stick+ supports 4K and HDR content, and its remote ingeniously includes a headphone jack which makes it easy to listen to your shows in bed without disturbing others. Update: My bad, it doesn’t include a headphone jack, but the Roku app can serve the exact same function.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $11 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEY90L, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today with promo code SDCLIFE2.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code for the 3-in-1 model.







With TPE shells, reinforced wiring, and large, durable collars, Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables are built like tanks, and can hold up to even serial cable abusers. And if they somehow do stop working, Anker’s lifetime warranty means that you can swap them out for a new one for free.

Today on Amazon, promo code CABK8434 will get you a 10' Lightning cable for just $10, in whatever color you want. I have one of these tucked into my couch cushions. It’s long enough to comfortably reach anywhere on the couch, and durable enough to withstand me tugging on it when it gets stuck between cushions, or under the dog.

If you need a USB-C version, the 6' one is just $8 with code CABKA848, or you can get a 3' version with 10 Gbps data transfer speeds for $15 with code CABK8485.





At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.

The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $24, no promo code required.

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $17 right now. That’s not quite as cheap as the short-lived $15 deal we saw over the holidays, but it’s still a solid value.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Your roasted meats might already be deserving of laurels, but they could be even more acclaimed with the help of this $15 roasting laurel, now on sale at Amazon. The roasting laurel raises your roasts up, so they aren’t sitting in grease, and allows them to cook more evenly. Plus, cleanup is easier, since you won’t have to spend time scraping burnt bits off the bottom of the pan. The laurel is made of heat-resistant, flexible silicone, and unlike metal roasting racks, there’s no risk of it scratching or damaging your cookware. Now that’s a kitchen tool deserving of laurels.

A new year calls for a new look for your office. Save big on everything from office chairs to tables to sofas with today’s Amazon Gold Box. But there’s no reason to limit yourself to only redoing the workspace; many of the on-sale items, including a couple twin mattresses and plush accent chairs, could certainly be placed anywhere in your home. Just be sure to load up on the furniture you need quickly, as this sale will move along after today.

White noise machines are great for drowning out your internal monologue about that dumb thing to your boss three jobs ago, or when Stacy turned you down for prom, or when you forgot your lines in front of everyone in the middle school play oh god oh god just let me sleep, brain.



Marpac’s iconic Dohm machine carries a 4.2 star average from over 13,000 Amazon reviewers, and $39 is about as low as it ever gets, with a few short-lived exceptions like Gold Box deals.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson DC50 Ball are down to $185 on Woot, an all-time low.



Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate. (hey, there’s always next season).

Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.4 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $7 right now. Bottom’s up!

Contigo, the makers of our readers’ favorite travel mug, also makes one hell of a water bottle, and right now, this 32-ounce Autoseal Grace model is down to its lowest price ever at just $9. The bottle is leak-proof and spill-proof, so you can quench your thirst — both for water and for good deals.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11+ isn’t the company’s newest or most powerful robotic vacuum, but it’ll still do the yeoman’s work of keeping your floors clean by bopping around your house every day with basically zero input from you. It’s also extraordinarily quiet, compared to my Roomba.



So if you still haven’t outsourced vacuuming to a robot, or you want to add one to your fleet (say, for a second floor in your house), today’s $117 deal is far and away the best price we’ve seen on this model, and in fact, it’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on any robotic vacuum, let alone a non-refurb. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save on the $127 list price (which itself is a great deal).

A good tire pressure gauge is just one of those things that belongs in every car, and this $7 model from Tacklife (with promo code YN4CL956) has all the important features you need. Its screen is backlit, it’s easy to grip, and its tip doubles as a flashlight so that you can easily find the valve in the dark. What more could you want?

Our readers are big fans of the ever reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this discount on the Thermapen Mk4 model, down from it’s usual price of $99 to $84 in yellow, green, and blue colors. The sale lasts through Tuesday, so don’t get burnt by waiting to long to add one to your kitchen tool box.



Get some good sleep and save some money with Casper’s Winter Sale, now through January 21. If you spend over $1,000, the sleep retailer will knock off $100, plus they’ll gift you with $25 to use toward a future purchase. And unlike other Casper promotions, you don’t have to buy a mattress to take advantage of it. So, feel free to stock up on new bedding, bed frames, pillows, and other Casper products using promo code WINTER, and have sweet dreams of savings.

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and some of the only garbage holders that you’ll actually want to keep out on display, rather than hiding in a cabinet. And today, Amazon’s marked the grandaddy of them all down to $160, a match for an all-time low.



That’s a lot to spend on a garbage receptacle, I know, but this thing has every feature you could want, and it’ll last you for decades. Two side-by-side inner containers let you store your trash and recycling inside the same can, and when you remove your trash bag, you’ll find a unique single-bag dispenser right inside so you don’t forget to add a new one. Because we all know that feeling of tossing some gross, wet garbage into a trash can that we forgot to line. Not fun.

On the outside, the whole thing’s made of gorgeous stainless steel, its pedal is rated for 150,000 steps, it has a silent close lid, and it’s even backed by a 10 year warranty. Is it possible to love a trash can? I think it just might be.

This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $17 today with promo code VF95G48L. That could be one for each side of your house!



Hydro Flask aficionados know that retiring color sales are a great chance to save on rarely-discounted drinkware. They also give you the panache of owning a Hydro Flask that people can’t buy anymore; just because the colors are being retired doesn’t mean they aren’t great.

For a limited time, you can save 25% at checkout on a variety of tumblers, bottles, coolers, and slings in Flamingo, Blueberry, Mint, Lava, and Storm. I’m pretty partial to Lava myself, Blueberry looks as effervescent as a game of Splatoon, and Storm is a very understated blue gray that’ll never be out of fashion.

Use promo code BBFS1-V8S59 for free shipping.

If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its post-holiday shopping event, marking down thousands of used items going for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from vacuums, furniture, laptops, and monitors.

Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, the discount will be shown at checkout.

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off bedding, decor, wall art, window treatments, tapestries, throws, and more, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces or candles; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.

Even if you don’t need to buy diapers, you should send word of this $4 Pampers coupon on Amazon to all the parents of young children in your life. When combined with optional Subscribe & Save savings, the discounts can add up, and most parents will tell you that every dollar counts. The coupon works on a dozen different boxes, so no matter what size your baby is, you should be able to take advantage.

A little self care can go a long way, and TriggerPoint’s AcuCurve massage cane lets you give yourself much needed massages, no assistance required. The various curves and nodes let you use it in a variety of places, including the muscles around your spine pinning it against the wall, your shoulder by pulling on it from the front, or even your calves and feet while sitting down.



At an all-time low $10, it costs about as much as, what, five minutes at a masseuse? Buy it, it’ll make you feel better.

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own bedroom and bathroom, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale, happening now. Take up to 70% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including mattresses, vanities, throw pillows, window treatments, and linens, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.

At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.





If only all clothes could be bought in packs of 5, or 6, or 8. But, at least for now, we’ll have to settle for just buying the essentials from Hanes in bulk, and right now’s a good time to do so, since Hanes is taking 20% off sitewide. After all, there’s no such thing as too much underwear and undershirts.



It’s not the most wide-ranging supplement sale Amazon’s ever run, but today’s Amazon Gold Box does include big savings on several Vintage supplements from Old School Labs, some of which are actually Amazon’s top sellers in their respective categories. Their reviews are great, and the label designs are even better.

The sale includes the likes of protein, joint support, fat burning supplements, and even melatonin to help you sleep, so there’s something for everyone here.

Sometimes, getting to the gym is more of a challenge than the actual working out. But with today’s Amazon Gold Box, you can bring the gym to you. This desk elliptical is on sale for $185 and can easily fit in your office or beneath any chair, so you can get that workout in wherever you happen to be seated. The elliptical features eight resistance levels and a built-in display that tracks calories burned, RPM, strides, and distance. But mostly, it gives you no excuse not to follow up on your fitness resolutions.

In case you’ve been living under a skincare rock, hyaluronic acid is a superstar ingredient that helps your skin retain its natural moisture — a task that’s all the more vital during the dry months of winter. That’s why you should take advantage of this major deal on cult-favorite brand Mario Badescu’s Hyaluronic Eye Cream, down from its regular price of $18 to just $9 at Ulta.



The cream helps to hydrate the sensitive under-eye area, which is particularly susceptible to dryness and flaking, while also minimizing the look of wrinkles and fine lines. But blink and you’ll miss this one-day deal, so buy a tub of this stuff now.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking 30% off their entire site with promo code THIRTY, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through the weekend, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.

Uniqlo’s HEATTECH is the real wintertime MVP — I wear the long-sleeve crew neck tee under pretty much all my clothes once the weather drops below 40 degrees. And today, HEATTECH fans can truly get some bang for their buck by stocking up now: Thanks to an online promo, if you buy two or more men’s or women’s HEATTECH pieces, you’ll get $5 off each of them. So the more you buy, the more you’ll save, and the warmer you’ll be.



The season for giving gifts is over, but it’s never not the right time to get yourself something new. These Stila Gift Sets were clearly meant to be Christmastime stocking stuffers, but they still work the same in 2019, except now they’re 40% off. Pick up a set or two of mini lipsticks, highlights, mascaras, etc. to keep in your purse or take on trips, and make this the year you finally get your glow up on.

If you’re ever planning to leave your home this winter, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off your order with promo code SAVE25 in an effort to keep you cozy, when you should be feeling just plain cold. This deal will last until January 13, and seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

Call me Ishma-sale. Vineyard Vines’ Whale of a Sale is on, and you don’t even need to be aboard the Pequod to partake. Right now, enjoy an extra 50% off preppy wardrobe staples using promo code WHALE50—just keep in mind that all sales are final. It’s easy to get lost at sea with a discount as good as this one, so don’t forget to come up for air once you dive into these deals.

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 40% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover.



In the market for Lucky Brand’s signature denim? You’ve lucked out there, too. All marked down denim for men and women is just $30. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale ends.

A new year means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take up to 50% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women as part of their Semi-Annual Sale, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.

Today, you can save $10-20 off these Skagen hybrid smartwatches on the Facebook Marketplace. These no-charge smartwatches offer activity tracking, subtle notification alerts, and a design that doesn’t scream “Hey, I’m connected to the internet.”

These stylish accessories are compatible with both Android and iOS, and can give you metrics on how many steps you’ve taken, calories burned and how well you slept. That’s a lot for just $50.

A new year calls for a wardrobe update. Now that we’re hurdling into 2019, LOFT wants to give you an extra 50% off their sale section. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Thousands of items are included in the promotion, so outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff, now.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Need a Westeros fix while you wait three more months for the final season? George R.R. Martin might not have any pages, but if you haven’t yet read his prequel story, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it’s on sale on Kindle for just $3 right now. The book actually a collection of three prequel novellas recounting the adventures of Sir Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, who’s actually...nah, I don’t want to spoil it.



GRRM Has No Pages Fans of A Song Of Ice And Fire—the books on which the popular HBO drama Game of Thrones are… Read more Read

Download it to your Kindle today for just $3.

Call us biased if you want, but Blood, Sweat, and Pixels by Kotaku’s own Jason Schreier is the best book ever written about the modern video game industry. If you enjoy video games and want to learn how they’re dragged kicking and screaming into this world (spoiler alert: lots of crunch and exploitative labor practices), you’d be crazy not to download it to your Kindle for just $3.



Book worms, magazine leafers-through, and audiobook listers: Ever wondered exactly how much you can read in a year? Well, there’s never been a better time to find out. Right now, Kindle Unlimited is 20% off for six months (or $48), 33% off for a year (or $80), and 40% off for two years (or $144). That means all the books, audiobooks, and current mags your eyes can absorb on the device of your choosing that runs the Kindle app. It’s a page-turner of a deal if we ever saw one, so sign up now to find your own happily ever after before The End.

If you’ve got the space for it, table tennis is by far the best indoor household game, and this MD Sports table is on sale for just $124 at Walmart today, the best price we’ve seen. When you’re not using it, the whole thing can fold up to take up less floor space, or you can fold up just one half to create a backboard for practice.

The wonderfully over-the-top Sunset Overdrive is down to just $7 on Amazon today, a new price low. Of course, it’s an add-on but I’m sure you’ll find something to fill your cart with.