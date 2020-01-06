Monday's Best Deals: Razer Wireless Mouse, Bowflex Gold Box, Roomba, and More

An Optimum Nutrition Gold Box, Yamaha sound bar, EyeBuyDirect sale, and a Joseph Joseph storage caddy lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Refurbished iRobot Roomba 860 Photo : Amazon

Amazon discounting the powerful Roomba 860 down to just $265 for a refurb. While it is still quite a bit more expensive than, say, the Eufy RoboVac 11, it boasts up to five times the sucking power of the comparable Roomba 650, so if you have kids or pets that tend to track in a lot of dirt, it might be worth the premium.



You can schedule a cleaning 7x during the week and it’ll navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. This Roomba will automatically dock and recharge, too, which is super convenient.

Advertisement

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

These Are the Three Best Robotic Vacuums We received a ton of nominations this week for the best robotic vacuum, but now it’s time for one… Read more

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get all the benefits of a surround sound system with this heavily discounted Yamaha YAS-207BL. This sound bar and subwoofer package was one of the first to make use Dolby DTS Virtual:X tech which bounces sound off your walls to simulate satellite speakers. This usually sells for around $165, so this $115 price tag for a refurbished unit is a terrific deal.



If you’re still using the built-in speakers on your television, it’s time to upgrade. I mean, don’t you think you deserve The Mandalorian deserves a better viewing experience?

Advertisement

VAVA Bedside Lamp With 7 Colors Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you need some light when reading at night, but don’t want a big bulky lamp, we have the perfect compromise. This VAVA Bedside LED Lamp has seven color options, as well as multiple brightness and diming options. You can choose exactly what you want, depending on the level of light you need. You can snag it for a low $8 on Amazon when you clip the 25% coupon and use promo code GX7U3XHK at checkout.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Have your Christmas lights seen better days? That’s what happens when you use the same string of lights year after year! Throw out your current strand and get yourself some new lights before the next holiday season. Right now, you can get a 33-foot string of TaoTronics LED String Lights for $6 when you use promo code PPJX64M7.



Advertisement

Ultimate Keto Bundle Photo : ButcherBox

Advertisement

Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.



You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

Advertisement

This promotion runs now through January 12.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leakproof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Have you seen that one meme about the New Year’s resolution of putting your clothes back on the hangers? It might not sound like a lot, but for some it is. If you’re one of those people who really need to organize their closet more in 2020, you’re not alone. Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day has up to 50% off Closet Organization and up to 30% off Garage Organization. Take advantage of the sale and get your closet (or garage) in order!



Soylent Gold Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

When it comes to nutrition and fitness, not everyone has the time or energy to meal prep an entire week’s worth of food. Meal replacement shakes are a popular alternative and Soylent is a more-recently popular brand in that space. If you already love Soylent or have wanted to try it, today’s the day to buy some. You can save up to 30% when you shop the Soylent Gold Box on Amazon. During this sale, you can get meal replacement shakes, in-between meal shakes, protein bars, and meal replacement powder.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

You use it every day, but have you ever actually looked at the bottom of the inside of your toothbrush holder? It’s nasty. The leftover toothpaste, saliva, and water is a breeding ground for some gross stuff. Even if you clean it regularly, it is probably wise to replace your toothbrush holder as often as your toothbrush. Why not get a bigger storage system for your bathroom counter that can hold more than a toothbrush? The Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy is $12 and can fit your toothbrush, hairbrush, a razor, and more.

Advertisement

Optimum Nutrition Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Amazon hasn’t exactly been subtle about the New Year’s fitness-focused Gold Boxes, but today’s Optimum Nutrition sale features some of the most popular products yet. There’s a lot of whey protein on discount here, as well as snacks, gummies, collagen, and energy drinks so you won’t completely hate your new active lifestyle.



These supplements can help you round out your nutrition and get in shape the right way. Just remember this is a Gold Box Deal, which means these discounts will disappear by the end of the day. So stock up and save.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

30% Off Lenses NEWYOI Photo : EyeBuyDirect

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love a good 2020-slash-20/20 pun in the first week of the new year? If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out this sale of 30% off lenses with any frames purchase at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code NEWYOU at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.



Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.

Advertisement

Nautilus and Bowflex Fitness Equipment Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

It might be January 6th, but the fitness deals are still coming in full force. If you’re trying to avoid the overcrowded gyms this time of year, you can always opt for starting to build your own home gym, or adding to an existing one. Today, you can save up to 30% when you shop the Nautilus and Bowflex Fitness Equipment Gold Box on Amazon. You can get stationary cycling bikes, recumbent bikes, ellipticals, Bowflex home gyms, and more.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale which means the low prices are for today only and while supplies last. Additionally, a number of these items are available for free one-day delivery for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Leave cords behind, and invest $40 on this brand new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. Razer makes truly exceptional mice, and this one is no different. It offers both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity via an included dongle, a 16K DPI Optical Sensor, 6 programmable buttons and 450 hour battery life.



It doesn’t have RGB, which some may say is a bonus. Otherwise, it has everything you’d want from a gaming mouse in 2020. Better still, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on this product. So pick yours up before it goes away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Advertisement

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Advertisement

Ditch all of your separate power adapters and consolidate with this newly-released Anker 65W 4-port charger. This nifty gadget offers a total of four ports; one 45W USB-C and three standard USB that output a total of 20W of juice.



This allows you to charge one big device, like a laptop, alongside a bunch of smaller devices, like smartphones and fitness trackers, without them hogging all the outlets in your power strip.

Advertisement

Use our exclusive code KINJA045 to drop the price to just $40. This is the first discount on this particular product and a good one at that.

Advertisement

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.

Advertisement

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Is there anything nastier than grabbing a fork from your drying rack and realizing there is still caked on food? If you look closely, you might not even be able to tell what food it is and you’ll want to just toss the fork altogether. Don’t do that. Get a Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush while it’s only $7 on Amazon.



Advertisement

Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Have you ever walked into a kitchen that is a decent size but is seriously lacking in cabinet and counter space? Who even designs apartments these days. If your kitchen (or other rooms in your home) are in desperate need of storage reorganization, we’ve got the solution for you. Get these Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves for only $46 on Amazon. Each shelf can hold up to 350 pounds when the weight is evenly distributed.



Advertisement

Winter Home Blowout Photo : Overstock

Advertisement

If all of that holiday cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s Winter Home Blowout.



From now through January 13 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Advertisement

Bedroom furniture starting at $129

Sheets starting at $19

Blankets and throws starting at $19

Towel sets starting at $24

Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Do you stuff all of your extra toilet paper under the sink? It is not ideal, but it is an option. If you’re looking for a better solution, you can get this fancy-looking Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder. Right now, it is $26 on Amazon when you clip the $10 off coupon. It can be used as an actual toiler paper holder, as well as a storage unit for four additional rolls, plus some bathroom cleaning supplies.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winter is here and the weather sucks. Don’t get caught in the cold. You can bundle up with one of these discounted IZOD jackets. Both the IZOD Men’s Sherpa-Lined Hood Full-Zip Jacket and IZOD Men’s Rip-Stop Hooded 3-in-1 Systems Jacket are only $58 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJIZOD. The sherpa-lined jacket comes in navy, black, and camo green in medium through XXL. The 3-in-1 IZOD jacket comes in black, charcoal, and navy in medium through XXL.



Men’s CUSH District Run Shoes Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Run into the new year while wearing a brand new pair of sneakers. Today, you can get a pair of Men’s CUSH District Run Shoes for only $30 from Joe’s New Balance Outlet. These sneakers are designed with cushioning to absorb shock on impact when you run.



Just a reminder, this is a Daily Deal from Joe’s New Balance Outlet, which means these sneakers are only available at this price today and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer comfortable. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants for only $30 from Jachs when you use promo code TRV.



XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Advertisement

Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Yes, Christmas is over, but opening toys is always fun. The Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar has been marked down again and you can get this for just $22. You can either get this to open for right now, or you can save this for someone for next Christmas. If you want to see who is inside before buying, we’ve already opened this calendar for our Spoilin’ Santa series!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

Advertisement

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

Advertisement

Batman: The Animated Series Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

For some, Batman: The Animated Series is the definitive iteration of the caped crusader and right now you can pick it up in its entirety for a low $42 in Blu-ray and digital. You’ll love its beautiful, art deco-inspired animation style and masterful storytelling, plus you get to see Batman punch his way through his entire rogue’s gallery— which is always a treat.



Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day. So, get yours before The Riddler gets here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

You don’t need winds or a broomstick to fly on over to Hogwarts. You can snag the LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage for $40 (about $10 off) on Amazon. The 430-piece building set includes Minifigures of Rubeus Hagrid, Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, and Gabrielle Delacour.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Advertisement

We’ve posted about these before, but this is the first time this discount applies to the other colors; Ivory, Moss and Navy. If you’ve been looking for a deal on these fancier colorways, this is the deal for you.