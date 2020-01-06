Monday's Best Deals: Razer Wireless Mouse, Bowflex Gold Box, Roomba, and More

An Optimum Nutrition Gold Box, Yamaha sound bar, EyeBuyDirect sale, and a Joseph Joseph storage caddy lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Amazon discounting the powerful Roomba 860 down to just $265 for a refurb. While it is still quite a bit more expensive than, say, the Eufy RoboVac 11, it boasts up to five times the sucking power of the comparable Roomba 650, so if you have kids or pets that tend to track in a lot of dirt, it might be worth the premium.
You can schedule a cleaning 7x during the week and it’ll navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. This Roomba will automatically dock and recharge, too, which is super convenient.
Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.
Get all the benefits of a surround sound system with this heavily discounted Yamaha YAS-207BL. This sound bar and subwoofer package was one of the first to make use Dolby DTS Virtual:X tech which bounces sound off your walls to simulate satellite speakers. This usually sells for around $165, so this $115 price tag for a refurbished unit is a terrific deal.
If you’re still using the built-in speakers on your television, it’s time to upgrade. I mean, don’t you think you deserve The Mandalorian deserves a better viewing experience?
Today’s Best Home Deals
If you need some light when reading at night, but don’t want a big bulky lamp, we have the perfect compromise. This VAVA Bedside LED Lamp has seven color options, as well as multiple brightness and diming options. You can choose exactly what you want, depending on the level of light you need. You can snag it for a low $8 on Amazon when you clip the 25% coupon and use promo code GX7U3XHK at checkout.
Have your Christmas lights seen better days? That’s what happens when you use the same string of lights year after year! Throw out your current strand and get yourself some new lights before the next holiday season. Right now, you can get a 33-foot string of TaoTronics LED String Lights for $6 when you use promo code PPJX64M7.
Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.
You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.
This promotion runs now through January 12.
Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leakproof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.
Have you seen that one meme about the New Year’s resolution of putting your clothes back on the hangers? It might not sound like a lot, but for some it is. If you’re one of those people who really need to organize their closet more in 2020, you’re not alone. Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day has up to 50% off Closet Organization and up to 30% off Garage Organization. Take advantage of the sale and get your closet (or garage) in order!
When it comes to nutrition and fitness, not everyone has the time or energy to meal prep an entire week’s worth of food. Meal replacement shakes are a popular alternative and Soylent is a more-recently popular brand in that space. If you already love Soylent or have wanted to try it, today’s the day to buy some. You can save up to 30% when you shop the Soylent Gold Box on Amazon. During this sale, you can get meal replacement shakes, in-between meal shakes, protein bars, and meal replacement powder.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.
You use it every day, but have you ever actually looked at the bottom of the inside of your toothbrush holder? It’s nasty. The leftover toothpaste, saliva, and water is a breeding ground for some gross stuff. Even if you clean it regularly, it is probably wise to replace your toothbrush holder as often as your toothbrush. Why not get a bigger storage system for your bathroom counter that can hold more than a toothbrush? The Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy is $12 and can fit your toothbrush, hairbrush, a razor, and more.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
Amazon hasn’t exactly been subtle about the New Year’s fitness-focused Gold Boxes, but today’s Optimum Nutrition sale features some of the most popular products yet. There’s a lot of whey protein on discount here, as well as snacks, gummies, collagen, and energy drinks so you won’t completely hate your new active lifestyle.
These supplements can help you round out your nutrition and get in shape the right way. Just remember this is a Gold Box Deal, which means these discounts will disappear by the end of the day. So stock up and save.
Who doesn’t love a good 2020-slash-20/20 pun in the first week of the new year? If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out this sale of 30% off lenses with any frames purchase at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code NEWYOU at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.
Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.
It might be January 6th, but the fitness deals are still coming in full force. If you’re trying to avoid the overcrowded gyms this time of year, you can always opt for starting to build your own home gym, or adding to an existing one. Today, you can save up to 30% when you shop the Nautilus and Bowflex Fitness Equipment Gold Box on Amazon. You can get stationary cycling bikes, recumbent bikes, ellipticals, Bowflex home gyms, and more.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale which means the low prices are for today only and while supplies last. Additionally, a number of these items are available for free one-day delivery for Prime members.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Leave cords behind, and invest $40 on this brand new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. Razer makes truly exceptional mice, and this one is no different. It offers both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity via an included dongle, a 16K DPI Optical Sensor, 6 programmable buttons and 450 hour battery life.
It doesn’t have RGB, which some may say is a bonus. Otherwise, it has everything you’d want from a gaming mouse in 2020. Better still, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on this product. So pick yours up before it goes away.
Tech
Storage
- WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive, External Hard Drive Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac | $110 | Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive, 128GB, Black | $19 | Amazon
Power
Audio
- Bluedio Neckband Portable Bluetooth 5 Speakers | $21 | Amazon | Use Code EVAHMIJR and Clip Coupon
Home Theater
- Refurbished Yamaha YAS-207BL | $115 | Woot
- SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR | $478 | Walmart
Computers & Accessories
- Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2019: Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q, 15.6" FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB Lighting, Thunderbolt 3 | $2500 | Amazon
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42-R5ED Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 2500U, AMD Radeon RX 560X Graphics, 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD | $500 | Amazon
- Manfrotto - NX Camera Backpack | $22 | eBay
PC Parts
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with LED Cooler | $490 | eBay
- Intel Core i7-9700K Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 4.9 GHz Turbo Unlocked | $385 | eBay
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card, 3X Windforce Fans, 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6, GV-N207SGAMING OC-8GD Video Card | $520 | Amazon
Mobile Devices
Photography
- Refurb Canon EOS 6D Mark II Body | $880 | Canon
- JOBY - GorillaPod Rig Tripod | $61 | Best Buy
- MARSMO B4W FPV Drone with 2K Live Adjustable Camera, Foldable | $168 | Amazon | Use Code L8EFXYGM
Home
Home Goods
- Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Organizer Caddy | $12 | Amazon
- VAVA Bedside Lamp With 7 Colors | $8 | Amazon | Clip 25% coupon and use promo code GX7U3XHK
- TaoTronics LED String Lights, 33 Feet | $6 | Amazon | Promo code PPJX64M7
- Serta Chelsea 3-Seat Multi-function Upholstery Fabric Sofa | $117 | Walmart
- Bellona Functional Sofa in a Box | $450 | Woot
- Edsal 24-in D x 48-in W x 72-in H 5-Tier Steel Freestanding Shelving Unit | $60 | Lowes
- simplehuman 58 Liter / 15.3 Gallon Stainless Steel Dual Compartment Rectangular Kitchen Step Trash Can | $160 | Amazon
- Up to 50% off Select Closet Organization | Home Depot
Smart Home
- Refurb iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum | $265 | Amazon
- Tile Pro (2020) - 2 Pack | $50 | Amazon
- Tile Pro (2020) - 1 Pack | $28 | Amazon
- Tile Sticker (2020) - 2 Pack | $30 | Amazon
Kitchen
- Save 30% on Soylent products | Amazon
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids, Set of 5 (10 Pieces Total) | $14 | Amazon
- YouCopia 50100 StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer, Large, White | $17 | Amazon
- YouCopia 50185 UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer, 2 Shelf, White | $17 | Amazon
- YouCopia 50056 Storemore Adjustable Pan and Lid Rack, Standard, White | $17 | Amazon
- X-Chef Poultry Shears and Kitchen Scissors Set of 2 | $9 | Amazon | Use Code SAZU99QI
- Ozark Trail 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set | $19 | Walmart
- Victorinox 10 Inch Swiss Classic Chef’s Knife with Granton Blade | $42 | Amazon
- Cuisinart - 11-Piece Cookware Set | $50 | Best Buy
- Mr. Coffee BVMC-PO19B All-in-One Pour Over Coffee Maker, 6 Cups, Black | $89 | Amazon
- Bella - Pro Series Contact Grill | $20 | Best Buy
- Insignia - Digital Air Fryer | $50 | Best Buy
- Philips - Viva Collection Analog Air Fryer | $70 | Best Buy
- Ninja - Chef 10-Speed Blender | $100 | Best Buy
- Ninja - Smart Screen 72-Oz. Blender | $70 | Best Buy
- Oster - Precise Blend 200 Blender - 700 W | $25 | Best Buy
- Ninja - Nutri Ninja with FreshVac 24-Oz. Blender | $60 | Best Buy
- Magic Bullet - Personal Blender - Silver | $20 | Best Buy
- Bella - Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer | $70 | Best Buy
- Sharp - SuperSteam Steam Oven | $200 | Best Buy
Tools & Auto
- Cordless Drill, Driver 12V with 1x1.5Ah Batteries, Charger | $18 | Amazon | Use Code E8ATF9LV
- DEWALT 3-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (Charger Included and 2-Batteries Included) | $149 | Lowes
- Makita CT226 12V Max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit (1.5Ah) | $99 | Amazon
- Werner 6 ft. Fiberglass Step Ladder with 225 lbs. Load Capacity Type II Duty Rating | $34.88 | Home Depot
- DEWALT Pocket Knife Set (2-Pack) | $15 | Home Depot
- Pruveeo T7 2880 x 2160P UHD Dash Cam 4K Built in WiFi GPS, Dash Camera for Cars, 2.4 inch LCD, 170 Degree Wide Angle | $88 | Amazon | Use Code X7Z2NX87
Travel
Lifestyle
Apparel
- 30% Off Lenses | EyeBuyDirect | Promo code NEWYOI
Beauty & Grooming
- fAIRYWILL Sonic Cleaning Toothbrush for Adults with 3 Brush Heads Black | $13 | Amazon | Use Code FBPYVVVQ
Camping & Outdoors
Fitness
- Save 30% on Nautilus and Bowflex Fitness Equipment | Amazon
- Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym | $419 | Amazon
- Nautilus Upright Bike | $209 | Amazon
- Nautilus Elliptical Trainer | $567 | Amazon
- Nautilus T614 Treadmill | $559 | Amazon
- Save up to 30% on Optimum Nutrition Products | Amazon
- UMIDIGI Smart Watch Uwatch2 Fitness Tracker，with All-Day Heart Rate & Activity Tracking | $24 | Amazon | Use Code H33ACPAA
- INNO Truck Bed Bike Mount System | $46 | Amazon
Media
Movies & TV
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
- SEGA Genesis Mini Console | $55 | GameStop | Discount at Checkout
- Preorder Evercade Premium Pack Includes 3 Cartridges Collections: Atari Volume 1, Interplay Volume 1 and Dataeast Volume 1 | $100 | Amazon
Peripherals
- WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive, External Hard Drive Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac | $110 | Amazon
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $40 | Amazon
- Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse | $60 | Amazon
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad | $30 | Amazon
- X Rocker Dual Commander Gaming Chair | $60 | Walmart
PC
- miniLAW: Ministry of Law | $9 | Steam
PlayStation 4
- Dead or Alive 6 | $15 | Best Buy
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden | $8 | GameStop
Xbox One
- Dead or Alive 6 | $15 | Best Buy
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection | $15 | Best Buy
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden | $8 | GameStop
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con (Newest Model) | $286 | eBay
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $55 | Amazon
Toys & Board Games
- LOTR - Journeys In Middle-Earth | $66 | Amazon
- LEGO City Police Sky Police Diamond Heist 60209 Police Transport and Helicopter Toy | $38 | Walmart
- LEGO Overwatch Watchpoint: Gibraltar 75975 Building Kit, 2019 (730 Pieces) | $63 | Amazon
- Duncan Imperial Yo-Yo | $3 | Amazon
Deals You May Have Missed
Ditch all of your separate power adapters and consolidate with this newly-released Anker 65W 4-port charger. This nifty gadget offers a total of four ports; one 45W USB-C and three standard USB that output a total of 20W of juice.
This allows you to charge one big device, like a laptop, alongside a bunch of smaller devices, like smartphones and fitness trackers, without them hogging all the outlets in your power strip.
Use our exclusive code KINJA045 to drop the price to just $40. This is the first discount on this particular product and a good one at that.
Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.
Is there anything nastier than grabbing a fork from your drying rack and realizing there is still caked on food? If you look closely, you might not even be able to tell what food it is and you’ll want to just toss the fork altogether. Don’t do that. Get a Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush while it’s only $7 on Amazon.
Have you ever walked into a kitchen that is a decent size but is seriously lacking in cabinet and counter space? Who even designs apartments these days. If your kitchen (or other rooms in your home) are in desperate need of storage reorganization, we’ve got the solution for you. Get these Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves for only $46 on Amazon. Each shelf can hold up to 350 pounds when the weight is evenly distributed.
If all of that holiday cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s Winter Home Blowout.
From now through January 13 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.
- Bedroom furniture starting at $129
- Sheets starting at $19
- Blankets and throws starting at $19
- Towel sets starting at $24
Do you stuff all of your extra toilet paper under the sink? It is not ideal, but it is an option. If you’re looking for a better solution, you can get this fancy-looking Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder. Right now, it is $26 on Amazon when you clip the $10 off coupon. It can be used as an actual toiler paper holder, as well as a storage unit for four additional rolls, plus some bathroom cleaning supplies.
It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.
Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.
Winter is here and the weather sucks. Don’t get caught in the cold. You can bundle up with one of these discounted IZOD jackets. Both the IZOD Men’s Sherpa-Lined Hood Full-Zip Jacket and IZOD Men’s Rip-Stop Hooded 3-in-1 Systems Jacket are only $58 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJIZOD. The sherpa-lined jacket comes in navy, black, and camo green in medium through XXL. The 3-in-1 IZOD jacket comes in black, charcoal, and navy in medium through XXL.
Run into the new year while wearing a brand new pair of sneakers. Today, you can get a pair of Men’s CUSH District Run Shoes for only $30 from Joe’s New Balance Outlet. These sneakers are designed with cushioning to absorb shock on impact when you run.
Just a reminder, this is a Daily Deal from Joe’s New Balance Outlet, which means these sneakers are only available at this price today and while supplies last.
Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer comfortable. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants for only $30 from Jachs when you use promo code TRV.
It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.
If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.
Yes, Christmas is over, but opening toys is always fun. The Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar has been marked down again and you can get this for just $22. You can either get this to open for right now, or you can save this for someone for next Christmas. If you want to see who is inside before buying, we’ve already opened this calendar for our Spoilin’ Santa series!
Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.
If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.
If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.
For some, Batman: The Animated Series is the definitive iteration of the caped crusader and right now you can pick it up in its entirety for a low $42 in Blu-ray and digital. You’ll love its beautiful, art deco-inspired animation style and masterful storytelling, plus you get to see Batman punch his way through his entire rogue’s gallery— which is always a treat.
Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day. So, get yours before The Riddler gets here.
You don’t need winds or a broomstick to fly on over to Hogwarts. You can snag the LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage for $40 (about $10 off) on Amazon. The 430-piece building set includes Minifigures of Rubeus Hagrid, Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, and Gabrielle Delacour.
Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.
With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.
We’ve posted about these before, but this is the first time this discount applies to the other colors; Ivory, Moss and Navy. If you’ve been looking for a deal on these fancier colorways, this is the deal for you.