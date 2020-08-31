Monday's Best Deals: Razer Gold Box, AuKing Mini Projector, Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, 2000A Jump Starter, WFH Wine, KN95 Masks, Ulta Beauty Sale, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A Razer gaming accessories Gold Box, a $54 mini projector, a Nintendo Switch copy of Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, a Gooloo 2000A jump starter, a WFH (Wine for Home) bundle, a KN95 mask 40-pack, and a month-long Ulta sale lead Monday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Up to 87% off Everything | JACHS NY

Up to 87% off Everything Image : JACHS NY

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.

Samsung 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Gabe Carey

Trying to convince your partner or roommate to let you Splitwise the big TV? Then do I have a discount for you. Best Buy’s deal of the day today is $600 off a Samsung 82" Class 8 Series 4K TV, complete with HDR10+ support and a 100/120Hz refresh rate. If you’re like me and plan on bringing your gaming PC along for the ride, it’s got AMD FreeSync, too, which is also compatible with a wide range of Nvidia cards these days. Not a gamer? No worries. The built-in smart functionality, powered by Tizen OS, makes it easy to download streaming services and apps for your viewing pleasure.



It may not be the newest model, having been usurped by the Q60T Series (also on sale right now), but it was released in 2019, so it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a modern television including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby (RIP) compatibility. AirPlay your favorite shows, movies, and clips from your iPhone or iPad with virtually no lag thanks to native 5GHz capabilities. While it does omit the Dolby Vision standard, HDR10+ is much more ubiquitous nonetheless, since it’s an open solution unlike Dolby Vision, which is proprietary. Let the record show, you’re in for a treat.

Should 82" be too large or expensive, Samsung’s 75" 6 Series model (2020) is down to $800 at Best Buy, too. It’s got a 4K HDR screen, 120 motion smoothing, a low-latency Game Mode, and runs on the Tizen OS as well. Amazon Alexa is in place for voice control, and a full web browser means you’re not limited to TV-specific apps. With the whole world wide web—WWWW—at your disposal, the extra $50 off brings it to half the price of the 82" Class 8 Series, albeit with fewer premium features and a marginally smaller display.

If you’re looking for a way to charge your phone or tablet while you’re on the go, look no further than these two Wireless Portable Chargers from Aukey. The 20,00mAh, at $37 can power both your phone and tablet, while the 10,00mAh, at $32 can get your phone to top levels without ever having to plug it in. Just make sure you enter the promo code and clip the coupon on the page to get this dope deal!



Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand are grouped in one package for $23, no code necessary.



You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 4/29/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/31/2020.

Save on Razer Gaming Laptops and Equipment Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon is hosting a big one-day Razer sale with steep discounts on peripherals and accessories. But first, if you’ve lost drool over the amazing Razer Blade gaming laptop, now’s the time to consider buying. The base model starts at $2300, but you can save $200 today. You’ll be rocking some of the most advanced technology to grace a laptop, including a 4K OLED panel, 10th-gen Intel circuitry, an RTX 2070 MAX-Q, 16GB of RAM, the latest wired and wireless connectivity options, all in a sleek aluminum unibody.



Elsewhere, you can pick up the Razer Tartarus v2 with its 32 programmable keys for $60. It could be the perfect companion in RPGs or next to your flight stick for some Flight Simulator fun. If your needs are simpler, the Razer Mamba is one of the most comfortable and accurate mice around, and it’s sporting a cool Gears of War theme for only $54. The lag-free Razer Thresher wireless headset also keeps you immersed without being bound by USB, and it’s down to $80 today.

Shop the full sale at Amazon.

Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger Q65ZGXQM Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m sure we’ve integrated some new routines into our lives thanks to the pandemic. If you’re now constantly handwashing, disinfecting, and wiping everything down you’re not alone. But don’t forget your phone in the shuffle of sterilizing. I’ve been told sanitizers are where it’s at for an almost totally germ-free phone. For the next month use the code Q65ZGXQM at check out and get this one for 40% off.



It’s not just your phone you can get almost 100% clean: keys, jewelry, makeup brushes, masks, and whatever you can fit in here honestly. What’s cool about this sanitizer is it pulls triple duty and is also a wireless charger and works as an aromatherapy machine. I have one of these and really like it, I do my keys, masks, and iPhone all at the same time. I suggest using the aromatherapy feature because after the whole process the items do smell a bit...zapped. It fits most phones and the whole process takes about fifteen minutes. It does require an adapter (which is not included) to run both the sanitizer and charger. But all in all, this is one of the better deals for something we should all probably own nowadays.

This code is good until September 30 and Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today only at Amazon, you can amass a portable PC gaming setup with up to 30% off Dell, including $232 off a gaming laptop with a 10th-gen Intel CPU and an RTX 2060. There’s also a 512GB SSD and 144Hz refresh rate, a four-zone RGB keyboard, and stereo speakers, all for just a hair over $1,000. These are some of the newest components in the gaming world, and you’ll have enough juice to play pretty much anything out there.



Once you have it, grab an Alienware backpack for safe transport, now down to $105. A powerful 50mm headset with 7.1 surround falls to $85 after a $15 discount, and you can pick up mechanical keyboards as cheap as $66 with a 16K DPI gaming mouse on the side for $63.

Corsair Anti-Fray Cloth Mouse Pad Photo : Corsair

Anyone that’s at the computer all day knows the value of an actually good mouse pad. Sure, you can buy a $1 mouse pad anywhere, but that sucker is going to start tearing and fraying within a month and it’s going to be a pain. Honestly, it’s easier to spend a little extra up front for a nice, huge, nice quality mouse pad and not have to worry about a replacement for quite a while. Seriously, mine has been going strong for years at this point. So, why not grab the Corsair mouse pad for $22 and not worry about it anymore?



Not only is this made out of anti-fray cloth, but it’s big. I love having my keyboard, mouse, and whatever else sitting on my desk on a big mouse pad. My keyboard never shuffles around, and in the case of a spill it’s easier to spray down the mousepad and clean it up than removing everything from the desk in a rush before it gets on the floor. I’m clumsy, okay? Regardless, this is a purchase you won’t regret.

LG 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

OLED panels are revered for their impeccable contrast and deep black levels, but you’ll usually pay a significant premium when you’re talking about a sizable OLED 4K Smart TV.



Luckily, LG’s 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV keeps creeping down in price, and now you can get it for $1,497 from Amazon today. That’s about $200 less than we saw it just a few days ago.

This gorgeous 4K set packs in 8.3 million pixels for a super-crisp image, and the webOS-based interface already has streaming video apps built-in, along with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice commands. It’s also primed for gaming, thanks to FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It’s a worthy investment if you want a truly premium picture!

Anker Wireless Charging Station Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking to charge your phone and Apple Watch, check out this Anker Wireless Charging Station. It’s only $20 and will simultaneously charge your watch and phone all at the same time. It’s also compatible with Android phones so you’re honestly good to go. Grab it before it’s gone!



PNY CS900 960GB SATA III SSD Graphic : Gabe Carey

Ready to feel old? 2016 was 100 years ago. Or so it seems. Back then, a SATA solid-state drive (SSD) was coveted as high-speed and cutting-edge. For 120GB of storage, you might have spent almost $100. Now the SATA SSD live in the shadow of NVMe, it’s much more nimble and more expensive Gen Z influencer nephew. As such, SATAs are WAY cheaper than they were before the last presidential election, as evidenced by this SATA III drive from PNY, which boasts 960GB of storage—almost 1TB!—for just under $86. To put that into perspective, you can install Flight Simulator on this bad boy six times over and still have room to spare. Not sure why you would do that, but you can!



Seeing as this particular model was $105 back in June, now is the time to snatch up this deal while supplies are still in stock. You never know when you’ll need more space on your PC, and no one wants to boot up their games and projects at the snaillike pace of a traditional spinning hard drive. Personally, I haven’t used an HDD since pre-2015, and I never want to go back.

Labor Day Doorbuster Sale Graphic : Gabe Carey

Whether you’re returning to work or school, everyone needs a computer to get their assignments done. This holds especially true in 2020, where most of us are stuck working from home, and some organizations are unable or unwilling to provide those essential productivity tools free of charge. Among the next best things is Lenovo’s Labor Day Doorbuster Sale, in which some of the company’s finest desktops and laptops are assimilated and marked down up to 65%.



Because Lenovo is known for providing hardware to educational facilities and enterprise customers, you’ll feel right at home with a $950 ThinkPad X1 Carbon (down from $2,629; promo code HOTNANODEAL) under your fingers. To maximize your savings, however, I’d pick up the ThinkCentre M90n, a mini PC comparable to the Mac mini, albeit modular. But while a Mac mini would set you back $799, the ThinkCentre is almost half the price—for a limited time only—at $449. Talk about savings! Tablets are still cool though, right? Because if you’re willing to spend a bit more, the Nvidia-clad Yoga C940 doubles as a touchscreen slate for $1,290, saving you 24% with the promo code KICKOFFSALE2020.

No matter your computing preference, this sale has everything you need to snap back to reality (oop, there goes gravity!) and start crunching numbers or writing essays, or simply playing Fortnite again while no one’s looking. You can’t put a price on procrastination, and these bargains will help you slack off on the cheap.

AuKing Mini Projector 93VXYFN2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anyone desperate for a night out should look no further than the backyard, or if you live in an apartment, a random unoccupied field (PARODY). And thanks to AuKing, you can save 40% on a mini projector by clipping the onsite coupon and entering the promo code 93VXYFN2 at checkout, perfectly suited to replace nights out at the AMC or Regal. In fact, with a projector, you don’t have to worry about the smell of Arby’s roast beef the person behind you snuck into Tenet. Instead, you can watch actual good movies like Palm Springs with your large adult sons. Or, in case the little ones tag along, rent Scoob!, a movie I’m curious about but don’t have the children to justify watching it on my own.



The AuKing mini projector gets you 55,000 hours of viewing time, or over 6 years of consecutive years. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 4,000 reviews and supports both HDMI and VGA input. That means all you have to do is hook up a Roku or an Apple TV for endless streaming. You can also connect it to your gaming console of choice or even a PC.

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.



This deal was originally published in March 2020 and updated with new information on 8/31/2020.

I’ve been waiting on a discount on Link’s Awakening for the Switch since it was released... and honestly, I think I missed a few sales along the way. But the important thing is that I’m paying attention now, and now the remake of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color classic is $50 at Walmart. If you’re a Zelda fan, you owe to yourself to play this quirky little gem! Besides, who knows when the next sale on it is?



Advertisement

You know what you need in your life? More buttons. Always more buttons. Razer is having a sale on Amazon for a variety of their products, and that includes the Pro Gaming Keypad. The keypad has 32 extra programmable keys, so that you can have all your macros and emotes ready to go. Awesome! The black keypad is $80, while the white keypad is a bit more expensive at $90.



Advertisement

This console generation is winding down (although we still can’t pre-order the new ones... what’s up with that?), so now is the time to pick up some of the most popular PS4 titles for cheap and catch up on what you missed. Sony Santa Monica’s God of War is only $14 right now, and if you haven’t given the soft reboot of the series a try, now’s the perfect chance. Still as vicious as ever but having a more meaningful story about fatherhood, God of War was well-received critically, so now you can experience it yourself for a really good price.



Razer Mamba Wireless Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

To all my gaming friends, the Razer Mamba gaming mouse is 60% off. At $54, it’s a decent deal for seven programmable buttons and mechanical switches, not to mention 50 hours of battery life. It also has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor. I’m not a gamer at all and really don’t know what that means, but it sounds like a good thing. Don’t listen to me anymore, the price is right, so why not buy?



Buy One Enesco Product, Get One 40% Off Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s never too early to start holiday shopping and with the postal service in a bit of upheaval, they are already saying to plan ahead for international shipping. So if you’ve got family overseas like me it’s time to get shopping. For your fandom family, Entertainment Eart is here for you. Until Monday it’s buy one, get one 40% off all Enesco Products. And there’s about 700 to pick from.



Enesco covers a variety of fandoms so you’re sure to find something for your friends, family, and even yourself. Disney, Looney Tunes, Peanuts, DC, Harry Potter, Pusheen, and more in a variety of styles. Cute cookie jars, marvelous mugs, festive decorations there’s truly something for everyone. But where Enesco really shines is their figures.

Turn your page to 349 and add Professor Snape to your bewitching collection. A striking present for the Slytherins in your life. The Severus Snape statue is made of resin and calcium carbonate. The Potions Master sternly stands over twelve inches tall.



Are cute beagles more your thing? Well, this one is out of this world. I fele like this adorable Snoppy statute services Peanuts fans and NASA nerds. One small price for you, one giant leap towards making a Snoppy lover’s day. Designed by the legendary Jim Shore, this polyresin pup stands just over five inches tall.

Let’s be honest it’s Harley’s world we’re just living in it. Poised with her favorite weapon, the oversized mallet, she’s still pretty dang cute. Couture de Force Harleen is decked out in her signature colors and the detail is a devilish as her grin. She’s just over seven inches tall and is made of resin and stone powder.

Advertisement

This deal runs until September 1 and free shipping on orders over $79.

I don’t know about you, but I’m itching for a new racing game and neither Gran Turismo 7 nor Forza Motorsport 8 can come soon enough. And after the countless hours I’ve invested into Forza Horizon 4 (free on Xbox Game Pass), it’s just not scratching that itch anymore. Enter Project Cars 3 for PS4 and Xbox One. While the simulation approach is admittedly a massive departure from my own tastes (more into arcade-y racing games like the aforementioned FH4 and Burnout Paradise personally), I can always appreciate when a developer handles the genre well. Plus, the pretty graphics offset my concerns when it comes to gameplay. After all, I am nothing if not bad at video games.



Nevertheless, I’m still tempted to pick up Project Cars 3, especially considering it’s $10 off on Amazon right now, making your pre-checkout subtotal just $50 compared to the $60 it was just yesterday. Snap it up before that price jumps back to MSRP. Not into racing games? In that case, I’m not sure why you’re reading this, but Wasteland 3 also comes out this week, a turn-based RPG in which you play as a desert range in Arizona. That sounds cool too, and it’s also marked down $10 as of this writing, on PS4 and Xbox One.

Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO sets have seemingly become more popular than ever during the pandemic, which makes total sense—but these great LEGO Architecture sets haven’t seen many sales in recent months.



Luckily, Amazon has a solid bargain on the New York City skyline set right now, slashing 19% off the list price. This 598-piece build includes a tiny Statue of Liberty alongside the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, the Chrysler Building, and the Flatiron Building, all done to scale. And when you’re done, you get a great little display piece for your desk or shelf.

Feeling ambitious? You might also consider the much, much larger LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set, which lets you build a 17-inch-tall recreation of the iconic statue with 1,685 pieces. It’s $22 off right now at Amazon.

And if you’re looking for other great LEGO deals, we’ve been rounding them up with weekly updates to point you towards the latest and greatest sets and sales.

Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Take $149 off of this beautiful Knighten 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set. Now all four colors of this model are on sale but the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots. This is also discounted this deeply today only.

This Moris 1 Single Bell Pendant Light ($56) is the only one of it’s kind and is on sale in this Toffee Swirl color. It absolutely makes me think of planets like Jupiter or Saturn. This lighting will fit right in for a NASA lover. Even the name sounds like an element in our solar system, Moris 1.



I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although, this would look rather fetching in a hallway, and if you’ve got little ones it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood the espresso and white colors are currently on sale.

Advertisement

30% off select Miir gear KinjaDeals30 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Maybe it’s been too hot to spend too much time outdoors lately, but that’s about to change as we venture into fall. Before it gets too cold, why not gather with a few friends for a socially distant picnic in the park? A tasty meal with a few good drinks isn’t a bad way to spend an afternoon, and with the right gear, you can keep your drinks cool even while gabbing with your pals for a few hours. Right now, you can get 30% off this Miir growler, wine glass, or wine bottle, all at Amazon, using the code KinjaDeals30.



Advertisement

GOOLOO 2000A SuperSafe Jump Starter 8493ZE8P + Clip coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oh no! You’re driving on the side of the road, when all of a sudden, your car stalls. That Triple-A button you installed eight years ago no longer works, and ain’t nobody got time to sit on hold or wait for a random act of kindness. Instead, just pop the trunk and grab your own personal jump starter. GOOLOO’s 2000A model works with any engine up to 10L (7L for diesel), complete with safety jumper clamps and a USB port to charge your smartphone—and it’s yours for $60 today, a $40 discount, which is even lower than previous lightning deals had it! Just use promo code 8493ZE8P at Amazon.



Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/6/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/31/2020.

1 Case of Wine For Home Red Blend Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With your work happy hour getting moved to Zoom I’m sure you’ve become quite creative with your cocktails. And zero judgment with your crushing a bottle of wine through the Skypes and Google Hangouts too. Everyone is still dealing with this pandemic in their own way. But if you do find your wine cellar looking bare let’s get it back to tip-top shape with a case of Wine For Home for less than $100.



This is a red blend with a bouquet of cherries, blueberries, plums, and dark fruits. Those flavors really make these bottles live up to the theory that wine is just adult fruit juice. It’s created and bottled by Broken Earth Winery from Paso Robles, California. So it’s all done within the US. With this deal, each bottle shakes out to just under $8. The only downside is that there are quite a few states they can’t deliver to because of rules. It’s twenty-one states to be exact, bummer. Also under instructions on delivery, it stated that is you’re visibly intoxicated upon delivery you will not be allowed to receive the wine. Double bummer. Everything is good in moderation so if you do snag this case these bottles should last you until the next boozy deal rolls around from us.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

YI Technology Nightscape Dash Cam Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This dash cam has an impressive camera with a 140-degree field of view that clearly captures 1080p footage. This will allow for viewing at sixty frames per second. With a scope like this, you’ll get a view of several lines even in low-light. This camera really does the heavy lifting for nighttime, so it’ll even snap in the darkest of conditions. It comes with a 32GB microSD card so you don’t need to add one at purchase. It’ll hold multiple recordings across numerous hours that you can view on the 2.4-inch display. It does have an emergency G-sensor which means it supports emergency file backup so if you’re in an accident it’s literally got you covered. The adhesive mount makes it easy to install and remove.

Advertisement

This item ships for free and the deal on runs for today only.

SATA Roller Seat with Magnetic Trays Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s hurricane season, and apparently this year hurricanes go where they damn well please. While maybe you’re not shocked about 2020 being 2020 at this point, it’s a good idea to prepare for emergencies regardless. If you’re even vaguely in an area that might get hit by a hurricane or other bad weather, grabbing a generator is a worthwhile investment. Don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely an investment—even on sale, the Champion Inverter Generator is $429—but if you’re worried about losing power for an extended period of time, a generator can keep the essential appliances running and the cell phones charged in order to make power outages just a little less stressful. The Prime shipping is a nice bonus, too. It’s not two-day shipping, but it’ll get to you relatively quickly.



Advertisement

And if you happen to not need it for an emergency, well... you can keep everything you need to powered on your next camping trip. A generator’s just a pretty nice item to have around!

10% off Your Order COMFORT! Image : Casper

Being back with my parents for quarantine since March, I’ve really come to miss my bed back in California. Compared to the cookie-cutter guest bedroom mattress I’ve been sleeping in, my actual bed feels like sleeping on a cloud. Sure, it’s old and probably needs to be replaced after traveling with me across multiple states, but getting a new mattress is expensive.



A good discount code can help, though. So if you’re in the market for a new mattress, whether it’s to give yourself a better night’s sleep, or help your guests feel a little more at home, Casper’s mattresses get sent straight to your home so you don’t have to worry about venturing out during a pandemic, and you’ll be able to try it out without worrying about being stuck with it. Best of all? Using the promo code COMFORT! you can get 10% off your order, bringing a queen-sized original mattress down to just under $990.

Tacklife T6 800A Jump Starter 7QWE5DCO Graphic : Gabe Carey

Everyone has those days. You’re broke down on the side of the road. The car won’t start. You’re stranded in the middle of nowhere with zero cell reception, all because you unwittingly agreed to drive to your grandparents’ farm on Christmas Day. It’s snowing to the point you can’t see anything beyond what’s 5 feet in front of you. You are, it would seem, royally fucked. But it’s not all bad. Remember that Tacklife jump starter battery pack you bought from a Kinja Deal months ago? Where did you put that? Oh, right. In the glove compartment, or no ... under the seat. There it is. Back on the road, and I’m charging my phone, too.



With the Tacklife T6 800A peak jump starter, you’re not only guaranteeing a lifeline when there’s no one around to give you a jump, but you’re also bagging a 18,000mAh charger for all your devices, including the smartphone in your pocket. By clipping the coupon onsite and entering the promo code 7QWE5DCO at checkout, you can store this compact accessory in its included carrying case, plop it in your truck bed, and be on your way in no time at all. Get your car, SUV, motorcycle, or van back up to speed in the blink of an eye for just $45 today.

Advertisement

It’s back-to-school season, but you need to have a few more items on your list when shopping for supplies this year. Grab a pack of kids masks from MQ Direct, 25% off when yo u use the code KINJAKIDS at checkout. You can grab 50 or 200, and give your child extra protection this school year. Because that’s just 2020 for you. They have pandas on them, so they’re pretty cute at least.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges on 8/29/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 8/30/2020.

Up to 50% off Select Favorites Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Two times a year the Disney Store puts their fan favorites on sale for up to 50% off. It’s a curated selection of tees, accessories, costumes, home goods, and more. The whole family is covered. There are styles for men, women, kids, and even pets. All prices are as marked and the deal is expected to run until September 2.



Speaking of pets, there are a few chew toys to treat your furry best friend to. This Mickey Waffle Chew ($13) is one brunch goodie Fido actually can enjoy. One thing Disney does very well is collectibles and mugs are certainly at the top of that list. The Disneyland Rainbow Tumbler ($14) is adorable and will fit right in with other classic faves in your tumbler collection. And you’ll never go wrong with adding a new fleece throw blanket to your living room or bedroom and this Spider-Man one ($16) is cozy and cute, plus you can customize it.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $75.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been searching for affordable skincare and serums, you should check out The Ordinary’s brand of Hyaluronic Acid with added B5 vitamins. If you don’t know what hyaluronic acid is, it basically aids your skin in providing moisture and adding barrier support to your face. The added B5 makes your skin glow! It’s only $7, so I really don’t know how you can beat it. Grab it before its gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Welcome to week one of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. With its true kick off today, you’ll see deep discounts all week on fan favorites from the company. Each day they will release five products from their best selling beauty lines. Diamond and Platinum members will get a deal just for them, it’s MAC lipsticks ($28) this morning. All these deals are online exclusives and only last the day of and if today is any indicator I think there are some great sales on the horizon.



If you have great brows you’re winning, I love big bold eyebrows like Elizabeth Taylor had back in the day. As we are trending back to a thicker more natural brow you might need a little help and that’s ok, Grande Cosmetics is here for you. Grab their GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum today for $35 and get growing.

Dermalogica is absolutely one of the best when it comes to skincare. This Rapid Reveal Peel ($43) is for those still skittish about hitting the spa or salon. Renew your skin make you pores microscopic with this at-home peel. This superpowered exfoliant lets you achieve that gorgeous glass skin complexion that’s the all rage in Japapense beauty. Reduce fine lines and firm up tired skin. You’ve probably been under some stress the last few months so you’ve earned so pristine pampering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These deals are for today only unless you are a Diamond and Platinum member. You’ll get these deals until September 19 and free shipping. Free shipping on orders over $35 for everyone else.

KN95 Masks (40-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 40-Pack of KN95 masks is $39. Yes, masks are overpriced these days, but these KN95 masks block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!



Advertisement

Shoes! Oh my god, shoes ... Where do I begin? Keen Footwear is kicking off its Labor Day sale with an offer extending to “just about” everything. Get 25% off men’s highland sneakers, kids’ hybrids, back-to-campus styles, and more. From K-12 to postgrad, no matter what level of education you’re trying to pursue, Keen will spare your feet the pain of doing such on inferior insoles. And if you want to be that person, you can always wear Newport sandals AS LONG AS you’re not also wearing socks. Please and thank you.



If you’re going for a bold hippie look, ladies, the Elsa IV sneakers are bound to be a source of envy on the cheap, now $68. Gents, keep it classy and thereby classic, with the lowkey sporty $98 highland sneak. And for the kids, you can’t go wrong with blue on black, or even pink on blue. The children’s Terradora II is waterproof and perfect for hiking. Keep up with mom and dad, or pass by them in stride with a $53 shoe your kid will absolutely crush it with.

Advertisement

Men’s Henleys Photo : JACHS NY

JACHS NY’s massive Labor Day Sale is underway, where you can save 87% on practically anything in the store. It’s an awesome sale, but it can be overwhelming to figure out what to pick. Well, let’s make that easier—how about some Henleys? You can stock up on your Henley wardrobe during a part of this sale, with select styles being just $19. No code needed this time!



Advertisement

Astroflex Wakeflex Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, and with the code KINJASHIP, you’ll get free shipping so you can throw out that $17 shipping fee for the 20- or 50-pack! If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160.



Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks is certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. They’re also FDA Appendix A approved masks. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them! Like I say at the end of all these mask posts, let’s not politicize a virus, please. Be safe.

Have you seen Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World? It’s excellent and currently on Netflix, if you haven’t watched it, and the cult fave recently marked its 10th anniversary. The film was closely modeled after Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved black-and-white graphic novel series, which is arguably even richer and funnier than the vibrant film it inspired.



Well, that original graphic novel series was colorized and turned into pricey hardcovers, but now has been condensed into a trio of color paperbacks—all of which you can snag right now in a complete set for $49. This 1,212-page set brings together the full saga of Pilgrim as he battles Ramona Flowers’ evil exes, with the entire quest packed with hilarious dialogue, gaming references, and even some feels along the way.

The complete color set is $53 right now from Amazon, but if you’d rather save some cash and stick to the original source material, the full six-book black-and-white set is just $37 (that’s 49% off).

This deal was updated with new information on 8/31 by Ignacia Fulcher.

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $80 off at Amazon. The $119 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



The price seems to steadily be dropping so who knows—it might be lower by the time you read this. Or it might be sold out! So don’t delay locking in a good price for this massive collection.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 8/6/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 8/24/2020.

The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition Graphic : Remedy

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film 4K Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:



Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

