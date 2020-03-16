Monday's Best Deals: RAVPower USB-C Charger, Viva Instant Pot, Vitamix blender, Millennium Falcon Funko, and More

A RAVPower USB-C Charger, an Instant Pot, Vitamix blender, and a Millennium Falcon Funko lead Monday’s biggest sales on the Internet.



Charge your phone, and your MacBook too. This 61W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $24 with our exclusive promo code KINJACEQ and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this USB-C plug.



While the cable itself is sold separately, so is the Apple-branded alternative. Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 65%. Save your $45 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer.

Azeus Portable Power Station Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

In these trying times we need generators we can trust to get the job done. The Azeus portable generator can be charged traditionally or by the sun’s strong rays to give power to all your devices when you’re in a pinch. Plus, with a clipped coupon, it’s down to $90, which is $70 off the original list price. The generator comes with a 110V Dc port, and three 3.0 USB ports! Grab this before it’s gone!



Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pick up a new Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD for just $90 and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



To be clear, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $90 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

And, hey, Animal Crossing is coming out....

Amazon Echo Show 8 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The speaker-only Amazon Echo devices are great, but the Echo Show takes your smart home to a whole new level.



Whether it’s the 5-inch model that’s currently discounted by $20 or the 8-inch model by $30, you’ll have an Alexa-bearing device that adds to an already-impressive skillset with video chatting, entertainment, smart home voice control, and visual updates on calendars, traffic, weather, and more.

Netgear Orbi Voice Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I don’t know about you, but working from home forced yoiu to you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously. And Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to our readers. Right now, Amazon’s running a great deal on a router and satellite with Amazon Alexa and Harman Kardon speaker built-in.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, Netgear added the functionality of a voice assistant to its satellite but also encourages its users to keep it out in the open to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.) And that voice assistant, uses a Harmon Kardon speaker so you’re essentially getting three products in one.

This current $200 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular pair. So pick yours up today.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Unlocked) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

We might be a couple of generations removed by now, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was one of the best smartphones on the market for its time. Even today, it runs a very smooth and competent Android experience that will get Android 10 (at some point soon, we hope), and you can get the 128GB model in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, or Lavender Purple for $600 at Amazon through the end of today. If you need more storage (it has a microSD slot, by the way), the 512GB model is down to $750.



Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has the hardware chops to handle anything you need, whether you’re playing games with demanding graphics, browsing the web, or just using the morning commute to catch up on all the shows you missed.

The Galaxy Note 9 was also the last flagship Samsung produced that doesn’t have a hideous hole punch in the middle of the screen, so it has that going for it, too. Speaking of which, its 6.4-inch AMOLED display is still unrivaled by many, and other highlights include a dual-camera system featuring a 12MP sensor, wireless charging, water resistance, and the all-important Wacom-powered S Pen for artists, note-takers, and bored doodlers everywhere.

Vava Electric Milk Frother DPZFRIV2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

For $30, you could buy three, maybe four macchiatos from your favorite coffee shop. But wait, say your favorite coffee shop is closed for reasons outside your control. Well then you could put that $30 toward an electric milk frother to make your own macchiato at home. Be the barista you want to see in the world.



By clipping the on-page $8 coupon and entering the promo code DPZFRIV2 at checkout, this $46 milk frother from Vava comes down to a modest $30, making its milks all the milkier and its froths all the frothier. Make hot, warm, or cold milk for your next latte, flat white, or macchiato today.

Can Opener Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m sure everyone has gone to the grocery store during the weekend and has stockpiled on everything from meats, snacks, and frozen veggies. And honestly, because everyone ALSO had the same idea, you probably had to get some old school canned goods to last you. That’s where this can opener set comes into play—it’s only $5 when used with a promo code at checkout and it can open various cans AND jars. Yup. Even in self-containment you can open up that jar of olives without asking someone to assist you. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone! Just don’t forget to enter the promo code at checkout.



Albanese Candy Gummi Butterflies 5 lb Bag Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Need a new whimsical snack for these trying times? Here’s a deal on five pounds of Albanese Candy Gummi Bears butterflies for $9. For what it’s worth, Albanese makes my brother’s favorite gummi bears and he’s kindof an asshole about gummis. (He made fun of me for buying the Black Forest-branded ones, once.)



This is an amazing deal, by the way. We’ve seen the bear-variety to sell for ~$5 more.

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

If you’re spending a lot of time at home nowadays and want a refresh of your current situation, here’s your chance. Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.



Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good. Prices start at just $20. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.

Dash Compact Handheld Mixer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Not everyone needs those industrial kitchen mixers that cost just as much as they weigh (TONS) and have a million different pieces. If you’re just scrambling up the occasional omelet or baking a small pie, an electric hand mixer might be more your style.



These things usually run around $30, but the highly-rated Dash models—available in Aqua, Gray, and Red—are as low as $15 right now. You’ll get three speeds to find your perfect consistency, and they’re small enough to tuck away in the back of a cabinet for ages after you inevitably forget you have one.

Right now, Best Buy selling an Instant Pot Viva 6-quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for a low $50. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.



There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.



This current price is one of the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular Instant Pot. But just remember, this is a one-day sale. So get yours before they run out.

Vitamix 5200 64oz Blender Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Look, we get it—you want that smoothie in the mornings, but the cleanup and maintenance required sends you to the donut shop instead. Don’t compromise your diet. Just get yourself a Vitamix blender, which cleans itself in under a minute and is $150 off at Amazon. That brings your total down to $300, which is still mighty expensive for a blender, but Vitamix says its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades can spin so fast that it can turn cold ingredients into hot soup with six minutes of liquidizing. Need I say more?



Transitional Stretch Chino Pants Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Look, I get it. None of us should be going out right now, but it’s never a bad idea to take stock of your current pants situation and see if any need replacing. If yours happen to need a springtime refresh, right now you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for just $35 using promo code BOWIE.



These transitional stretch Chino Pants are super comfy and come in a variety of basic and fashion-forward spring colors. So go nuts and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and/or bold colors as you can.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It’s recommended we brush our teeth at least twice a day, if not after every meal and guilty pleasure snack we consume. Give your arms a break from all that scrubbing and let this ultrasonic toothbrush set from Aquasonic do the job, which falls to $27 today. It comes with eight replacement brush heads, a wireless charging dock, and its motor can hit up to 40,000 vibrations per minute, which is just enough for those days where you just can’t stay out of the girl scout cookies.



It’s about that time to start working on your summer bod, yeah? If your home gym is in need of an upgrade, Amazon is chopping 30% off workout equipment from Nautilus, which includes both Nautilus-, Schwinn-, and Bowflex-branded treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, and stair climbers.



Need a cheap runner? Go for the Schwinn 810 featuring a motorized incline and a belt that reaches up to 10 miles per hour, which falls to just $490 following the discount. For those looking for a little more versatility, you can add a Bowflex Home Gym system to the pile, with most configurations starting around the same price, all of which feature dozens of strength training workouts.

I’m definitely a person that prefers Star Trek to Star Wars. Sorry! That said, I never tried to watch the most recent Star Trek trilogy of movies. Apparently it’s another timeline now or something? Well, now we can all watch Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline in 4K for $40, thanks to Amazon.



This collection includes the three Kelvin Timeline movies on Blu-Ray and 4K, a bunch of additional content, and a fold out that explains the timeline. If you’re not planning on buying a 4K TV set anytime soon, though, you can pick up the Blu-Ray collection for $25, but it doesn’t include all the bonuses.

Funko Pop! Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking to seriously flex and upgrade your work space, the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Millenium Falcon with Han Solo is down to just $40 right now.



The figure measures 5.5" tall, is 10.5" wide and 13.25" long and come in a window box display. This item will surely become the center piece of your Funko Pop! Star Wars collection!

So, if you love Star Wars like... really love Star Wars, this is the Funko to own. This is one of the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and a few bucks short of the lowest price ever.

70% Off Women’s Shoes Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Nine West’s sample sale is back, and it’s discounting shoes heavily with a 70% cut across the board. Just to highlight a couple of choice items, you can feed your jungle fever with this pair of Tennon zebra-print boots for $42, down from its usual $140. Flats and slippers are going as low as $20, too. From tennis shoes to something fit for the local gala, there’s a little bit here for everyone, so take a look and see if your wardrobe could do with some key additions.



What’s a sample sale, you ask? They’re items that are technically used, but only typically for display and promotional purposes. They’re lightly worn and most should grace your feet looking like new, and there’s a 3-week return policy if you have any issues.

Ninetygo Luggage PowerCore Bundle LUGGAGE90 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

While the CDC advises against travel right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, discounted luggage waits for no one. Fill out the form on this page after purchasing a TSA-compliant Ninetygo suitcase to qualify for a free Anker PowerCore Slim 1000 charger and silica gel luggage tag.



The luggage, which normally sells for $160, is down $20 with the help of an on-page coupon. Then, enter the code LUGGAGE90 at checkout for an additional $30 off. Clip that, check out, send Ninetygo your order number, and—voilà!—you’ve got yourself a brand-new 10,000mAh power bank, a resilient luggage tag, and airport-proof carry-on luggage for $110

Save yourself the hassle and over $100 by planning ahead and netting yourself three great products for over less than the price of one.

Love dinosaurs? Love watching people revive dinosaurs and then get eaten by them? Then do we have the deal for you! The Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection is 55% off, so you can get the whole collection for just $25. If you’re looking to check out some dinosaurs in 4K for half off, though, you’re unfortunately out of luck, as the 5-Movie 4K collection is $63.



If you’re okay with Blu-Ray, then you get five movies to watch and wonder why humans keep reviving dangerous apex predators. It’ll be a fun night of watching humanity’s hubris for the whole family!

Anker Roav SmartCharge R511311299 Graphic : Gabe Carey

“Eyes on the road, jackass!”



Sound familiar? If so, then you need to stop what you’re doing right now and check out Anker’s discounted $13 FM transmitter, the Roav SmartCharge, with which you can play your music, charge your phone, and make phone calls—completely hands-free.

With the promo code R511311299, it’s cheaper than even our link would suggest, as the Roav SmartCharge is normally $17 full price. Like the cassette player FM transmitters of the past, that functionality is simple to use. Just find an unoccupied radio station, sync it to the Roav, and you’re set to start bumping your favorite playlist without the need for an integrated Bluetooth solution.

That said, the Roav SmartCharge also supports Bluetooth, meaning you can amplify your spring mix wirelessly over that protocol as well. It even has skip, backtrack, and “answer phone” buttons built-in so you never have to touch your phone while driving. Play it safe and avoid your next accident for $13 today.

Whether a full projector installation is out of the question or you’re looking to get more creative with your screening locations, the Anker Nebula Apollo turns any space with a big wall into a kickass theater. Through March 15, you can add it to your viewing arsenal for $320, an $80 discount.



With the Nebula Apollo, you can watch movies from any connected USB, HDMI, or wireless device on any surface up to 100 inches, whether that’s a deployable projector screen or the broad side of your house. Onboard touch controls help you control the reel, but you can just as well use the smartphone app, and with its Android-based software, you can even download entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu directly.

Its 4-hour battery life offers enough juice to power through even the lengthiest of flicks. The only thing your local theater has on you now is the popcorn, but you can stick it to them there, too. Take that, overpriced concessions!

Blue Light Glasses Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re tired of your eyes getting tired after hours on the computer, I would suggest getting a pair of blue light glasses. They can effectively relieve eye fatigue while you’re working on a laptop, or even while binge watching your favorite television show (which you probably stream from your computer, anyway). These glasses are a low $9 when combined with a promo code and a clipped coupon on the page. Even folks with 20/20 can get on this deal, especially if you’re tired of getting tension headaches from having your eyes work too damn hard during the day. If it’s worth anything, I own a pair of blue light glasses specifically for the computer even though I have perfect vision, and they have helped tremendously when I’m working 9-5. With all that said, hop on this deal before it’s gone, y’all! Save your eyes from a slow death. They’ll thank you.



Lasko 36" Tower Fan Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Listen up, especially those of you in the south: Summer is coming, and you don’t want to be caught without a fan to keep you cool. Lasko is one of the best brands to turn to in that regard, and its 36-inch tower fan is now down to $48 on Amazon with free shipping. It has three preset speeds, an oscillation motor, a built-in shutoff timer, and a remote for those days where even subtle movements can break a sweat.

