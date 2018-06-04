Rack up savings on ratchet belts, our readers’ favorite toaster oven, Fitbits for your dad or grad, and more great deals.



Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale for $158 today, which is $2 less than we saw on Black Friday, and an all-time low. They don’t have the best battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!

Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears are also available for $298 right now, if you missed them yesterday.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $250's a pretty penny, but it’s within $10 of the best price Amazon’s ever offered.

Photo: Amazon

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $17 today with code LQLRQ6CQ.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $250, so go ahead and treat yourself.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not one of Vizio’s high-end displays with HDR, but this 50" 4K TV is only $300 today, and includes some nice touches like four HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, and the ability to control it with your smartphone or a Google Home smart speaker.

Photo: Gizmodo

Alexa is better with a screen, and you can grab Amazon’s excellent Echo Show for an all-time low $150 today. You don’t have to buy two of them for this deal, and it’s not refurbished: This is just a straight-up $80 discount.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need more space to backup your photos or store console games? This 2TB portable drive from WD is just $55 today, which is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on a drive of that capacity.



Photo: Amazon

A 10' charging cable is one of the best things you can buy for yourself, and this nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ cable is on sale for $13 today with promo code ANKER823, in the color of your choice. These cables include an 18 month warranty, feel great in the hand, and are durable enough to be gobbled up by a Roomba...I speak from experience.



Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This low profile Bluetooth keyboard can pair to up to three devices at once, and even includes a device stand, making it ideal for using with your phone or tablet at a coffee shop or on a plane. You can’t beat that for $10 with promo code KINJA3.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Notice anything weird about those speakers? Look on top. Yes, they have upward-firing drivers in addition to forward firing, making them perfect for a Dolby Atmos setup, and they’re only $200 for the pair today.



While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, speakers like these can achieve a similar effect with a lot less work, assuming you have an Atmos-compatible receiver to run them.

Photo: Amazon

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.2 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today with promo code ANKER987. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.



You can also save an extra $2 by opting for the wired model, with promo code ANKER98A.



Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Update: This promotion was scheduled to end on May 31, but they extended it to June 8. Once this deal does go away, I can’t imagine we’ll see a better Apple TV deal for a very long time.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Vremi Olive Oil Dispenser | $13 | Amazon

When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $13 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Today’s price matches the best we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re serious about your blackout curtains blocking out all the sunlight, you need these discounted curtain rods from Jet. Unlike traditional curtain rods, these have space to pull the curtain around the corner, so no sunlight will peek through. They start at just $12 from Jet today and there are several different styles to pick from. Happy sleeping in!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Stuff your face with over three pounds of Starburst candies for just $8, or the cheapest Amazon price ever. That’s around 300 candies, and if you’re lucky, you have a friend who is willing to eat the less delicious yellows.

It’s an Add-On item so it has to ship with a larger order. You can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Typically selling around $175+, you can start cooking in the of our readers’ favorite toaster oven, the Breville the Compact Smart Oven for $129, while supplies last. Today’s price is the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday, so if you’ve been thinking about it, now’s a good time to pull the trigger.

I bought one for Christmas and am obsessed with it. My normal oven tends to make my already-too-warm house even worse, so this is especially useful during the summer since it puts out so much less heat. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: There are only a few days left in this campaign, and they just added more earlybird rewards, so preorder now to save.

Last year, Gravel’s well-designed toiletry bag was a hit with our readers, and a Kickstarter success story. But if the original didn’t have enough space for all of your travel gear, their bigger Expeditioner bag is now available for preorder.



The Expeditioner has every feature that made the original great, like a waterproof exterior, a hanging strap for bathrooms lacking in counter space, pockets that are perfectly sized for common travel items, and a water-resistant compartment for liquids that will keep broken bottles from soaking the rest of your gear. In short, it’s still a fantastic toiletry bag!

The big difference is that the Expeditioner is, well, bigger. It has enough space in its toothbrush compartment for a full-sized electric brush like the Sonicare Essence, all of its major compartments can hold more items, and it even includes a pocket on the back that can hold an included, TSA friendly clear pouch. The $54 super earlybird and $59 earlybird reward tiers have been sold out since last week, but they just opened both back up for a limited time, so get your preorders in while you can to save on the $69 MSRP.

If you want the smaller, original bag (now called The Explorer), you can add it to your Expeditioner preorder by adding $44 to your pledge. It’s been slightly updated (and slightly enlarged) from the original Gravel bag, but it’s still far smaller than the Expeditioner.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $15 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One of the big trendy foods of the year, matcha green tea is a super food full of antioxidants, and is thought to help improve metabolism and energy levels. This is in powder form, so you can add it into pretty anything - baked goods, smoothies, lattes, and desserts, just for starters.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering big savings on a bunch of matcha varieties from its Wickedly Prime lineup. We posted this deal a few weeks ago, and the products are even cheaper now, though they’ve all become add-on items.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got Prime and a pet, here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. For a limited time, Prime members who use Subscribe & Save to order pretty much any kind of pet food that Amazon sells will get a whopping 40% off your their delivery. After your first order ships, you can always cancel the subscription, so there’s no commitment, just massively discounted pet food.



The top of the promo page advertises the standard “up to 15% off” Subscribe & Save discount, but Prime members should see this paragraph below:

For a limited time, members of Amazon Prime qualify for a 40% discount, up to $50, on the first order of their first Subscribe and Save dog or cat food subscription. Certain product exclusions apply; qualifying items will display the coupon offer. The promotion is limited to one unit and one coupon per household.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip this coupon on the product page.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Let all your troubles drift away with this Intex Lounge chair. It’s just $5 today as an Add-On item, which means it’ll ship for free with a larger order. So stock on some dog food or tools and dive in.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Without any wiring to futz with, these solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get two of them for just $8 today with promo code AZ9BZNMZ.

Photo: SlideBelts

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue; it’s definitely a personal problem. But it is really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $29-$30 each, today only. Made from vegan leather, you can choose from 18 different colors and buckle finishes.

Bounty Hunter Gold Box | Amazon

If you’re itching to try out a new hobby, metal detecting is one of the few that can actually pay for itself (if you get really good), and a bunch of different detectors from Bounty Hunter are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Prices start at just $77 for a basic model, but even the most advanced ones are under $200 with this sale, so you won’t have to dig too deep to uncover a good deal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Most rain boots aren’t made for comfort and style; they’re made to keep your feet dry. But Alice + Whittles goes a step further by creating slim, good-looking boots that feel light and comfortable on your feet. And right now, they’re marking down eight different colorways of their minimalist ankle boot to under $100, so maybe it’s time to rethink your thunderstorm attire.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This discounted Oral-B toothbrush is, as the kids say, extra. Just take a look at all the features:



The Triple Pressure Sensor helps protect your gums from over-brushing. The SmartRing illuminates and pulsations slow, then stop when you brush too hard.

Alright that seems nice.

Elevate your custom cleaning experience with the multifunctional 360º SmartRing. Visible from every angle while brushing, the SmartRing allows you to see feedback from the pressure sensor, brushing timer and Bluetooth connection with ease.

I guess that’s useful. Go on...

The Oral-B Genius 8000 toothbrush features a Lithium Ion battery and smart travel case that’s designed to charge both your toothbrush and smartphone using only one outlet.

Not sure I ever needed that, but okay.

The NEW Genius 8000 pairs with your smartphone to enable Position Detection which uses facial recognition to help you know where you’ve brushed.

Facial what now?

This feature helps to ensure you never miss a zone. Using the Genius 8000’s innovative technology and your device’s camera, our brush helps you maintain healthy brushing habits.

Okay, I’m no luddite, but this is a lot. But in any event, this is the first time it’s ever been under $100, and $95 is a great price for a high-end electric brush.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and the heart rate model is down to $120 right now on Amazon for Father’s Day, about $30 less than usual. Some models with special edition wristbands are $150, but those are down from $180.



Dad want a full-on smart watch? The Fitbit Ionic is also down to $250 in a variety of colors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Foam rollers are great for soothing aching muscles, and $11 gets you a hollow core and solid core roller today. One even nests inside the other for easy storage and carrying. I’d say that’s a better use of your money than 15 minutes at a massage parlor.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for Father’s Day, or a great graduation gift. Use the code 35DADGRAD and grab any colorway of their Visser, Rand, Valor, or Belmont styles for 35% off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at $14 (with promo code 4RLUR85I), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

I dare say, even a footman could afford to buy the complete Downton Abbey Blu-ray for $55. Cheerio!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s temporarily sold out, but you can still order this 20-film Clint Eastwood Blu-ray collection for $55, which includes 20 films (including a number of true classics), plus two documentaries.

Screenshot: Amazon

Did you get a chance to play the Mario Tennis Aces online demo this weekend? I really enjoyed it, and not to brag, but I won two tournaments. If you enjoyed it enough to buy the full game when it comes out later this month, you can preorder on Amazon right now to save $12 with Prime.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Screenshot: Heather Alexandra (Kotaku)

I realize paying $50 for Skyrim in the year 2018 is a bit absurd, but that’s within about $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch version. It’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!

Screenshot: Shep McAllister

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and this month’s early access games are WWII strategy sim Hearts of Iron IV, the offspring of Minecraft and Zelda Portal Knights, and the hilarious Blackwake.



As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get those three games immediately, plus a bunch of others when the month unlocks in early July, all for $12.

Graphic: Twitch

If you have Amazon Prime, congrats, you also have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you get some free PC games every month, no strings attached.



Starting on today (yes, I know it’s not actually June yet), you’ll get access to five new games, including Tumblestone, The Banner Saga 1 and 2, and Strafe. All you have to do is connect your Prime and Twitch accounts here, then check back on May 1 to download your games. Just click the loot icon on the top of your Twitch homepage to find all of the freebies. Once you add them to your library, they’re yours to keep, even if you cancel your Prime membership further down the road.

