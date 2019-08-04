Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Backcountry sale, Hanes underwear, Biofreeze and Risk Legacy lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Rakuten’s running another of its popular site-wide sales today and tomorrow, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like Triple A titles for the Nintendo Switch like Smash, controllers, and more.

This deal ends tomorrow, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Halo connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with three total ports, including a Quick Charge 3.0 one) would make this worth $14 (with promo code ROAVF3WA), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Photo: Amazon

Alexa, show me a good deal. The Echo Input lets you add Alexa to any speaker system you want via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth, and it’s down to just $20 on Amazon right now. To be fair, the Echo Dot can do this as well, but the Input is smaller and cheaper if you specifically want to use your existing speakers.



Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code AKSLPLUS.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s Easter candy Gold Box is offering a ton of candy choices, flowers and gift baskets up to 30% off, which is perfect for the upcoming holiday (or anytime you want an egg-shaped chocolate).

Of course, these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out, so grab a handful and stock up, Game of Thrones-induced trauma is less than a week away.

Photo: Amazon

Of all the household systems that could be made smart, your hose and sprinklers stand out as particularly well suited to smartphone scheduling, voice control, and automatic weather compensation.



Orbit’s B-hyve smart faucet timer just screws in between your spigot and your hose, and allows you to control the flow through all the typical smart home means, will automatically skip watering your lawn if it’s raining, and can even show you how much water you’ve been using. And at just $47, it’ll surely pay for itself over time.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring is here, and Easter is almost up on us — I can’t really think of better reason to buy a bouquet of festive pastel-colored flowers. And beginning today, 1800Flowers is celebrating the upcoming holiday early with 20% off Easter flowers with promo code ESTRBUNNY. Bring home (or gift others) with colorful arrangements featuring plastic Easter eggs, an arrangement in the shape of an Easter egg, or even an Easter bunny comprised of carnations, plus a few baskets of sweet Easter treats. Just be sure to take advantage of this deal before it hops away.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $34. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s running a huge sale on Sylvania lighting gear. All manner of shapes, temperature and intelligence are represented here. And yes, there are smart lighting options available.

And, boy, are there bargains here. I think the 4-packs on ceiling lights and soft whites are especially attractive.

So, let there be light, etc. (Until the end of day when the discounts disappear, of course.) Make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

Image: Backcountry

The most coveted brands are also often the most expensive, but now at Backcountry, you can take an up to 70% off select apparel and gear from the big brands you know and love, including Patagonia, Mammut, MSR, and Backcountry brand. In case you’ve been off on some isolated peak somewhere, today’s the last day to take 20% off one full-price item with promo code TAKE20MARCH. So go ahead and check out so you can get outside and use your new stuff.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hanes’ ComfortFlex boxer briefs aren’t incredibly flattering, and unlike more technical boxer briefs from the likes of ExOfficio, you can’t like, rinse them in a river and wear them for a month straight while you backpack through South America. But they’re solid, comfortable, everyday boxer briefs, and a terrific value at just over $2 per pair.



This 7-pack is within a few cents of the best price we’ve seen, so it’s time to get rid of the underwear you’ve been holding onto for way too long.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new pack for your upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering a 30% off their entire site (excluding a few Especial styles), which happens to be filled to the brim with sacks of all shapes and sizes, through Tuesday with the promo code BREAKUP. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.

Might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Copilot, a durable roller with a lifetime guarantee, or the ever practical yet stylish Launch Pack, which clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your sore muscles will already start to feel better after you snag this Biofreeze deal. Just clip the 50% (!!) coupon to get a pair of fast-acting roll-on sticks for $10, an all-time low on Amazon by $4.



Biofreeze can be applied directly to the skin to relieve muscle pain, arthritis, and other forms of soreness. I can’t say I’ve ever used it, but it has great reviews from customers, so if you’ve been feeling achy, it may be worth a shot.

If you go through a lot of this stuff, there’s also a 20% coupon available on the 32 oz. pump bottle, bringing it down to $43.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Risk Legacy isn’t the somewhat boring and long-winded Risk game you’re familiar with. No, it’s a game with real stakes and consequences: You’ll draw on the board, rip up cards, and make decisions that can’t be undone over the course of your playing sessions. The man in black on Westworld should have just played this instead of looking for the maze.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Typically, Humble Monthly’s early unlock titles are a collection of indie games, but they’re trying something different this time. All Humble Monthly members can go download a copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins. The Egypt one.



As always, the game is yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, and just because you get an exciting AAA game early this month doesn’t mean you won’t still get a bunch of other mystery titles at the end of the month; you will.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re already a mechanical keyboard convert, the next logical step in the hobby is to start buying fancy keycap sets. PBT keys don’t get as worn down and shiny as the ABS keys that probably came with your keyboard.

This set of “pudding” doubleshot keys accentuates your keyboard’s backlighting, and you can get a set for $23 today by clipping the 5% coupon, which is about as cheap as PBT keys ever get. That 5% coupon doesn’t seem like much, but the $24 list price is actually a discount from the usual $29.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures (fingers crossed!) as an excuse to take an extra 30% off clearance for men and women, meaning clearance is 70% off total. But like the seemingly never-ending winter weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ 20% off sale on new spring styles. Dozens of styles are available, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.

Photo: Amazon

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $40 today.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit | $40 | Amazon

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit | $40 | Amazon

Labo is Nintendo at its weird, wonderful best. The cardboard Variety Kit can turn your Nintendo Switch into a fishing pole, a motorcycle, a piano, and more fun toys. Again, this is cardboard!



So if you have a Switch and you have a kid (that second part is optional, it’s okay to play with this yourself), $40 is a solid $30 discount on the Variety Kit, and the Robot Kit, which literally turns your Switch into a freakin’ mech suit, is also on sale for $40 (from the original $80).

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection [Switch] | $40 | Amazon

Now that it’s out on Switch, you can take Diablo III with you anywhere, and at $40, it’s down to the best price we’ve seen all year. The Eternal Collection includes all of the DLC Blizzard has ever released for the game, plus a skin that you’ll only find here: Ganondorf.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Today’s the last day step up your sneaker game thanks to Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The retailer is currently offering up to 40% off men’s and women’s shoes (plus 24 styles for men and women going for 50% off), and 70% off apparel for men and women with their Spring Super Sale. But don’t let these stellar prices through you off balance.

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERTP2.



The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Image: Wayfair

If you owed money on your taxes this year, I’m deeply sorry. I’ve been there. But if you found yourself to be flush with cash after filing, why not reinvest that refund into your home? That’s what Wayfair wants you to do, anyway, and they’re giving you and extra push with their Tax Refund Event, going on now. Take up to 70% off everything from area rugs, major appliances, and closet systems, to outdoor furniture, mattresses, and entertainment centers. Finally, the IRS is good for something.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.



Save on a Patagonia’s essential Nano Puff jacket (men | women), spring-friendly R1 pullover, or ever-popular Torrentshell raincoat (men | women), stock up on high quality merino wool hiking socks, and upgrade your water bottle to Hydro Flask. Your best bet though is probably to head to REI’s sale page, and sort by your favorite brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, you can get 30% off your order of $100 or more, plus free shipping, with code GOFORIT, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter what ’do does it for you, Living Proof has a styler to make it look great. Now, you can save on a whole range of products from the MIT-developed brand at Sephora.



There are nine full-size stylers marked down, plus the mini-versions of a few, too. The T.B.D. Multi-Tasking Styler, an all-purpose cream, is perhaps the most versatile of the bunch, though I do love a good texturizing spray, and this Instant Texture Mist fits the bill. There’s also a Molding Clay, Forming Paste, Control Hairspray for those who need a firmer hold. But no matter what high-tech styler you choose, you can’t go wrong, because they’re all $13 or less. Check them all out here, and be sure to pick out your perfect product match before it sells out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 60% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale’s lucky streak is over.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New shoes, new you — I know that’s not the saying, but it should be. Especially because Clarks is taking