Monday's Best Deals: Protein Bars, Meat Slicers, Nintendo Switch Lite, and More

A huge Timbuk2 bag sale, 2TB Crucial internal SSD, smokeless grill, and Anker headphones lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web. Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, everyone!



If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just clip the coupon code on page and use the promo code KINJA3032 at checkout.



Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive in 2020. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.





SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. And this Crucial MX500 2TB is down to its lowest price ever.

Look, it’s a buy purchase. But you deserve better.

Massdrop x Meze 99 Noir Photo : MassDrop

Made in partnership with MassDrop, the $160 Meze 99 Noir headphones are the perfect pair of headphones for the burgeoning audiophile.



With impactful bass and solid mids, these pair of cans offer great sound quality for even the most discerning listeners.

At $200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones at this price range.

But now that they’re discounted by $40, it may be one of the best deals in headphones ever.

Protein and Breakfast Bar Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Keep your fitness goals alive with these discounted protein and breakfast bars, today only. Inside this Gold Box, you’ll find options from KIND, RXBAR, Kellogg, and so much more with prices starting at a low $8.



While they are neither the best tasting thing in the world, or the most exciting, these protein bars can help you stay on track. These are very helpful for those of us who don’t have the time to cook breakfast every day, or have a hard time with portion control.

Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day. And for what it’s worth, these meal bars are probably something you need to buy anyway. So get a ton and it’ll save you lots of money in the long run.

Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Hear me out: This meat slicer is an investment. For just $100, you can start making your own deli-style sandwiches at home. If you invest in this, plus large chunks of ham and turkey, you’ll make your money back relatively quickly.



Plus, you’d have a ridiculous meat slicer in your home. (Note to self: The Meat Slicer is a good gamer tag.) Convinced yet? If so, make sure to order this soon, since this discount will only stick around for a day. So get yours.

Timbuk2 Bag Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking to getaway to a warmer location, and if you want to pick up a new bag, Amazon’s dropping the price on a ton of Timbuk2 packs. Whether you want a new messenger, laptop bag, or duffel bag today’s Gold Box has you covered.



There’s a ton of options here, so make sure to browse through the deal page before this sale ends at the end of the day.

Chino Restock Sale Photo : Jachs

In need of some pants that are a little forgiving? You can shop the Chino Restock Sale and get some Bowie Stretch Chino Pants for $38 when you use promo code CHN. The chinos were recently restocked at Jachs and there are over 20 color options to choose from.



Save up to 50% on Clearance Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% off a ton of gear, plus up to 60% on recently reduced items at REI Outlet.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Rumpl, Hydroflask, and a whole lot more.

This sale runs until the 20th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now, Amazon Prime members can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.



And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:



Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and right now, Amazon has it for $28. While that’s a few dollars off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’ll get a $10 gift card with your purchase. And depending on how often you shop at Walmart, that could be a much better deal.



Here’s the gist: You and up to three other friends will need to work together to survive save the world. And if you think you can handle that, right now is an incredible time to buy. Just remember, winter is here and you’ll likely need something to occupy yourself while it’s 10 degrees outside.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $37. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJABSR at checkout, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $12. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.



iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.

Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh Battery Pack ( Sandstone Gray Sandstone Black Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. This time around, you can choose from Sandstone Gray and Sandstone Black versions.



To be clear, these are designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well.



Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is helpful. Just make sure to use the code KINJA354 at checkout to see the $15 price.

Just in time for the big game, a number of TCL Dolby Vision TVs are discounted to their lowest prices ever.



For $255, it’s hard to do better than this TCL 50" 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV . For one, it’s enormous. It can be a magnificent centerpiece to your living room. It also has built in Roku smarts and supports Dolby vision.

Better still, you’ve got options. There’s a 43" model for $221 and the step-up 65" model for $451. So if you’re in the market for a new TV, this is a great time to buy. Just make sure to clip the coupon codes on the page to get the best deals.

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag, Black Grey Blue

Do you have any parties coming up soon where you’re in charge of bringing some beer? Don’t show up with warm beer. Keep it cool in this Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag. You can get the Black, Grey, and Blue bag for $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code K5YPF2RK at checkout. The bag can carry up to 32 cans of beer, so your holiday party will be lit AF.



Vremi Handheld Spiralizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking to get more veggies into your daily diet, voodles are a delicious option. Maybe it is because our brains love pasta so much, veggie noodles aren’t the same, but still taste great. You can get yourself a Vremi Handheld Spiralizer for $3 on Amazon.



Yesterday, we told you about a tire pressure gauge. Today, we have the solution to low tire pressure. If your tire light comes on, don’t freak out and search for a gas station that might have a $1, 60-second machine. Instead, you can get yourself a TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator while it is marked down to $20 when you use promo code PSRXF8NF. The machine can inflate the P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35psi in only five minutes.



Have you ever flipped your pill0w over, expecting the cool side, but you only got more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code COOL15. My Sheets Rock makes their bedsheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Y’all already know we love weighted blankets. And we know you love them too, or else we wouldn’t keep writing these posts. Well, here’s another weighted blanket (and similar products) deal for you. You can now get 10% off your order at Gravity Blanket when you use promo code KINJA10.



That code can be used on their extremely popular weighted blankets, their sleep mask, their faux fur duvet cover, and more. Best of all? Gravity Blankets massive 35-pound queen-king weighted blanket is officially back in stock! And this coupon code applies to that.

Toy Flash Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If your dog is your Perfect Little Angel, they obviously deserve some new toys. You can spoil them with a ridiculous amount of toys when you shop this Toy Flash Sale at Chewy. Already cheap toys are an additional 10-50% off (discount applied at checkout).



Mike’s Hot Honey Photo : Amazon

Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).



Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

DMOS Shovel Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Huckberry dug up a sweet deal on DMOS shovels. For those unfamiliar, DMOS makes collapsible shovels when you’re in a pinch.



Made with aircraft grade aluminum allow, these shovels are super lightweight and can pack down to the size of a dustpan. They’re excellent tools to keep in your car just in case. Prices start at $110.

In his review, our deal researcher Corey says that he never thought he’d be the guy to “geek-out over a shovel, let alone a pair of them, yet here we are.”

DMOS Collective makes shovels that just work. That they engineer them to be portable enough to tote into the backcountry or stow in your camper, car, or RTV is just short of magic.

The new year is officially here and the sales are still going strong. If you’re in need of new shoes, there is a great deal going on at Cole Haan. You can save an extra 20% on over 250+ men’s and women’s sale styles at Cole Haan. Just enter EXTRA20 at checkout and enjoy this sale until January 21!



Outerwear Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Winter is here, and luckily for you, Huckberry is discounting a ton of jackets, coats, parkas and shirt jackets. The selection includes pieces from awesome brands like Flint and Tinder, Proof, Fjällräven, Wellen, and so much more. Prices start at a low $60.



There’s a lot to choose here but there’s a limited supply. So make sure to check out all of your options before your size sells out.

Double Up Flannel Sale 2FL

Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.



Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Double Up Flannel Sale. You can pick any two premium JACHSNY flannels and get them for only $59 with the promo code 2FL at checkout.

TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Photo : Amazon

Have you ever had your tire pressure light come on and you just did not have the time to deal with it? Well, that is not exactly something you can ignore for long. But, thankfully, you can check your tire pressure from anywhere with this TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge. Snag it for $7 on Amazon when you use promo code OLRIJY56.



TOSSWARE Flute Champagne Glasses Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you tired of your friends ruining your nice things? It is lots of fun to host a party at home, but not when you find out someone broke a glass. Instead of using your nice glassware, pull out some unbreakable plastic TOSSWARE Flute Champagne Glasses. You can get a set of 12 for only $8 on Amazon.



DELOMO Dog Rope Toy Photo : Amazon

I don’t need to tell you twice (but I will) – your dog deserves new toys. Even if they have 100 toys sitting at home, a few more will always make them happy. Get your favorite four-legged friend a new pack of toys on sale. Right now, you can get a three-pack of DELOMO Dog Rope Toy for only $12 on Amazon when you use promo code 4XKZFXCF.



Advertisement

Pimples are a pain in the ass. Or, well, your face. Maybe your ass, I don’t know your life. Either way, they suck and can ruin your day. But not any longer! Do yourself a huge favor and banish blemishes. Get a two-pack of Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment for only $10.



Snag this deal Daily Steals when you use promo code KJNUTGNA. It is said to work in as little as four hours, so if you spot a pimple when you wake up, you can use this treatment and it’ll hopefully be reduced by lunchtime or when you get home from work.

Sushi Making Kit Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you tired of making the same old crap every night for dinner? Make things fun and interesting by trying out a new recipe. Something you never thought you’d ever make. Why not try making sushi at home? You can when you get this Sushi Making Kit for only $7 on Amazon. This kit includes two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, one rice spreader, and a rice paddle.



*Sushi making skills not included.

Anker PowerPort Cube Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Update: Clip the coupon on the page to save an extra $2 on the white model



As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $19 $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.

This massive AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad is down to just $12 right now. This soft cloth, spill resistant unit measures in at 35.4"×15.75"×0.15" and can easily accommodate your keyboard as well. Just make sure to use the promo code 5JXZJ7A7 at checkout to get the best price.

AUKEY USB C Charger 30W PD Fast Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get a travel-friendly unit.

Advertisement

Are you trying to channel warmer weather by thinking about it? Encourage those positive thoughts and get yourself some new gear while you’re at it. You can get 60% Off Sitewide (Plus Free Shipping) from Waves Gear when you use promo code KinjaD60.



That means the 34 oz. Forever Cold Water Bottle is $16 (normally $39), while the 25 oz. is $14 (normally $34). Those popular Floating Sunglasses are only $16 (normally $40). Check out everything included in this sale and enjoy free shipping, which is a rarity from Waves Gear.

TACKLIFE Luggage Locks Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

We hope that no one is roaming through our luggage when it is out of sight. But you never know! And, you really don’t know if your zipper is going to slide open when your suitcase is manhandled after you check it. Protect your belongings with a two-pack of TACKLIFE Luggage Locks for only $6 on Amazon when you use promo code KCH7237I at checkout.

Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Not every kitchen is blessed with a dishwasher. Or, not everyone likes t0 use one. If you need a better drying rack, with a decent amount of space, Joseph Joseph has the solution. This Expandable Dish Drying Rack is down to $30 on Amazon, which is the lowest it has ever been. It has plenty of room for plates, bowls, mugs, wine glasses, cutlery, and more.

I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when you clip the $6 coupon and use promo code KINJA7KJ at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.

Note: This sale was extended through January 23rd.



It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 23rd. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.