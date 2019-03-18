Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A $100 robo vac, Nectar mattresses, and the EufyCam home security starter kit lead off Monday’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Curved TVs might be a gimmick, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



This 32" curved monitor from Samsung is available for $180 today as a refurb. I wish it was higher resolution than 1080p, but that’s still a solid price for a monitor of this size.

Photo: Amazon

This six-port USB charging hub doesn’t have USB-C like some others we’ve seen, but it does include a Quick Charge 3.0 port. That can charge certain Android phones more quickly, obviously, but what you may not realize is that QC 3.0 is required for any Qi charger that outputs the maximum 7.5 for the latest iPhones. For example, this pad from Anker (also 20% off with a clippable coupon), which doesn’t include a Quick Charge wall adapter in the box.

Get it for $23 today (down from $33) when you apply code ANKERPW6 at checkout.

$24 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code HQP58QAN at checkout to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Corsair’s K-series mechanical keyboards are some of your favorites for gaming, and for general use as well, and the Mk.2 RGB model of the K70 is down to $100 right now, an all-time low. I use a different model of the K70 every day, and absolutely love it.



This model’s Cherry MX Speed key switches have a shallow actuation point for rapid-fire touch typing, making this great for gamers and office users alike, and its aluminum frame will be a durable base with none of the warping and flexing that you can occasionally feel on cheaper, plastic boards.

Photo: Amazon

Alexa, show me a good deal. The Echo Input lets you add Alexa to any speaker system you want via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth, and it’s down to just $20 on Amazon right now. To be fair, the Echo Dot can do this as well, but the Input is smaller and cheaper if you specifically want to use your existing speakers.



Image: Wayfair

There’s one day left to save on a whole lot of home goods from Wayfair’s March 3-Day Clearance sale. Save up to 70% on everything from outdoor furniture, bedding, area rungs, kitchen essentials, wall art and much, much more. Just be quick about picking out your selections; your chance at a discounted springtime home refresh is ending soon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Chances are, your cooking utensils are a hodgepodge of hand-me-down measuring cups, spatulas you bought in college, and whisks with inexplicable rust spots. Enough! Just replace them all at once with a well made, nice looking, uniform set from KitchenAid. Just $28 gets you 16 essential kitchen tools, and while it doesn’t have everything you need (no ladles or serving spoons? Come on), it has most things.



Crane & Canopy may be best known for bedding, but they also specialize in soft, absorbent towels that will actually make you look forward to the end of a shower, and our readers can save 15% on the colors of their choice today with promo code KINJA19.

That deal applies to both Crane & Canopy’s Classic Towels, and also their bath sheets, which are considerably larger than standard towels at 40" x 70".

Made from finely combed, long-staple cotton for an extra soft and absorbent feel, we’ve previously tested out these bath sheets and were particularly impressed by their most surprising, yet ingenious feature: a built-in loop for effortless hanging.

Snag your own set in whatever colors you’d like this week, before this deal dries out.

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 1-camera starter kit for $80 off with promo code EUFYULMS.

These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum is marked down to just $100 right now as a refurb, easily one of the best robotic vacuum deals we’ve seen.



The Eufy RoboVac 11+ It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. The deal is only available today, but at this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out even earlier.

If you haven’t bought a mattress on the internet yet, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s discounting popular Nectar mattresses to all-time low prices in today’s Gold Box.



Unlike most mattress-in-a-box deals, this one includes two free pillows and a 180 night trial period, compared to the industry standard 100. But like the Caspers and Leesas of the world, it’s still constructed from multiple layers of foam, and arrives at your door in a surprisingly small box.

Prices start at $279 for a twin and stretch up to $559 for a king, all matches for all-time low prices we saw around Black Friday last year, but the deal is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $60 today, a $20 discount.



While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

Lululemon had its day, but athleisure aficionados know that now, it’s all about Outdoor Voices. And by some strange twist of fitness-related fate, a whole bunch of Outdoor Voices leggings, tennis skirts, sports bras, and jackets are about half off at Nordstrom Rack right now. This in-demand brand rarely goes on sale, so buy up your gear ASAP before it all sells out.

Image: Stila

If you stan Stila Cosmetics, this sale is for you. Right now, snag 25% off sitewide at the makeup brand, no promo code necessary. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on our reader’s favorite liquid eyeliner, or any palettes, kits, and individual cosmetics your makeup bag might be craving.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for any outfit you’ve got.

Image: Backcountry

Update: Today’s your last day to save big on tons of winter gear from Backcountry. This clearance sale ends tomorrow.

Winter may already be half over — fingers crossed, right? But in case the cold doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon, Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Sale is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Starting today, take up to 60% off tons of gear, clothing, and accessories from your favorite brands, including Burton, Marmot, The North Face, Sorel, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A solid pair of leather work boots doesn’t come cheap, but today, you can snag some for just $45. Amazon is making down Ever Boots full-grain leather “Tank” style for men in the Gold Box. So choose from either light or dark brown, pull yourself up by your new bootstraps, and get to work. Just be sure to work your buying magic quickly; this sale only lasts one day.

Screenshot: Amazon

A direct sequel to Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn takes you back to Hope County 17 years after the bombs, but things are quite a bit more colorful than you’d expect in a post-apocalyptic first person open-world shooter.



Normally priced at $40, it’s not quite as expansive as a full Far Cry game, but there’s still a huge world to explore and plenty to do. And today, only about a month post-release, Amazon’s marked it down to just $20 on both PS4 and Xbox One. 🤯

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $319-$330, depending on the game you choose. Choose a console, either the neon blue/red or the gray Joy-Cons and a Mario game (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces or Super Mario Party), and Walmart will throw in some sweet pins and a less-sweet Paw Patrol carrying case.



If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on.

Note: A previous version of this bundle cost $10 more, but had a wired controller instead of a Paw Patrol carrying case.

Screenshot: Amazon

Civilization VI is probably best enjoyed on a PC, or even a large iPad, but if the Switch is your gaming device of choice, you can grab its Civ port for $45 today, down from $60. Just place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Image: Amazon

Hear that? It’s the sound of major discounts on tournament sound from Sony, Bose, and other big brands. Everything from speakers and receivers to sound bars and subwoofers are available for less, so stock up before this deal is out of earshot.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While you’ve probably purchased most of your Anker gadgets from Amazon, the company actually hosts an extensive eBay storefront, and they’re taking an extra 30% off today when you spend $50 or more. The sale includes battery packs, charging cables, headphones, USB-C chargers...you know, things we all need. Plus, some items are available refurbished at an additional discount, so you can really stack on the savings. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $17 on Amazon.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Masque is a pore-clearing, oil-absorbing cult favorite, and now, you can enjoy those same minty benefits in scrub form for just $2. Queen Helene Mint Julep Facial Scrub is a perfect physical exfoliator for acne-prone skin, and it contains glycerin for maximum moisturizing. At this price, I’d recommend buying two — or 10.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking 75% off a selection of over 300 purses via their Surprise Sale. Be sure to bag this deal soon, though; the savings will only last one more day.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 60% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale ends at midnight.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sunglass Warehouse offers some of the best deals in sunglasses even when they aren’t running a sale, so when you can get an extra 30% off sitewide (with promo code LUCKY30), you should fill up your cart.



Notably, this deal works on the site’s clearance section as well, which has glasses available starting at under $3, so these deals are so bright that you’re gonna need shades. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $25, so stock up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sorry, not sorry for taking advantage of this deal on Sorry!. This classic board game is on sale for $9, so don’t apologize for adding one to your cart.



Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $500 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws with promo code TULIP2019 — the more you spend, the more you save(as these things usually go). You can take $75 off purchases of $450+, $150 off purchases of $800+, $225 off purchases of $1,150+, $300 off purchases of $1,500+, $500 off purchases of $2,000+. If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through April 7.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale spring styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 20% off the brand’s entire sale section, which includes cool button-downs, polos, tees, shoes, shorts, pants, and swimwear. Just use promo code SAVE20, and snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale ends tomorrow.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dive hook, line, and sinker into this sale on fishing gear at L.L.Bean. Fisherman can take 20% off everything from waders, shirts, zip-leg pants, fly rods, boots, and more, using promo code CATCH20. So go ahead, take the bait, and shop now before this sale swims off tomorrow.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

April showers are on the way; don’t get caught in a storm without the RainScarf — that is, if you opted to forgo an umbrella — on sale for just $16 at Daily Steals with promo code KJSCARF. The average observer might think this swath of fabric is just your average scarf, but actually, it pulls inside out to reveal a water resistant hood and shawl in case bad weather comes your way. The RainScarf comes in in burgundy, grey, or plaid, features two zippered pockets, so your stuff won’t get soaked. Take advantage of this deal now, before it gets washed away.



Image: Uniqlo

It’s only March, but you may as well start preparing for April showers now, especially since Uniqlo is marking down a whole bunch of water-repellent Blocktech outerwear. Men’s and women’s Blocktech parkas and coats are as low as $69, with some longer styles marked down to $80 and $90. You’ll be glad you took advantage of this deal the next time you’re caught in a downpour.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, you can score the best prices we’ve seen on the 2018 B8 models with a couple of refurb discounts on the 55" and 65" sets.

The picture quality of the cheaper B8 models should be nearly identical to 2017's ultra-popular LG sets (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

The more expensive C8 model on sale today has an updated processor that can handle HFR and HDR at the same time, while the B8 can only do one at a time.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We’ve seen a lot of deals big TVs, but today’s might be the biggest: MassDrop’s selling an 85" monster from Sony for $2,500.



The headlining feature is, of course, the enormous 4K Ultra HDR10-capable 120Hz panel. It’s offering a 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and all the Sony magic to display better texture, contrast and color. Oh, and it has Google smarts built-in.

Of course, $2,500 is a lot of money. Even the fact that this price is $300 less than the next best price doesn’t make that any easier. But if you want a truly premium home theater experience, you’d be hard pressed to find another one of this caliber.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $17 right now, down from the usual $22.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C battery packs are starting to get more powerful, and simultaneously less expensive. This new model from RAVPower includes a 45W port for just $48 (with promo code LKWZQ4C3), whereas most that we’ve seen to date have been limited to 30W.



That means you could charge a Nintendo Switch, a MacBook, or a MacBook Air at full speed, or a 13" MacBook Pro at nearly full speed. And with 20,100mAh onboard, there’s enough juice here for full day away from an outlet.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to give the gift of a Tile Bluetooth gadget finder for your forgetful mom this Mother’s Day, you should buy this four-pack with a user-replaceable batteries. Today’s $60 deal on the brand new Tile Mate includes a Bonus Slim unit. Considering that a 4-Pack of Tile Mate’s are $55 on Amazon, this deal makes it so it’s just $5 more for the Slim.