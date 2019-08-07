Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Assuming your computer can handle it, your games will never have looked as good as they will on this 27" 4K monitor from LG, complete with HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync, which will reduce choppiness on games if you have a compatible graphics card. At $273, it’s never been cheaper.



Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw slightly better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $249 for 32GB is still a terrific price for 32GB, and $329 is the best price we’ve seen on the 128GB model (which is the one you should probably buy). If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s original SoundCore Bluetooth speaker isn’t water resistant like its successors, but it still sounds great, boasts an incredible 24 hours of battery life, and is one of the most popular products in Kinja Deals history.



The black model is on sale for $21 on Amazon right now by clipping the coupon and adding promo code SDCSPK3102 at checkout. The Fourth of July may be over, but there’s still plenty of time to break it out for your summer barbecues and pool parties.

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 10,000mAh, and only $15 today with promo code KINJA195.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight last weekend, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s answer to RAVPower’s slim, behind-the-sofa USB-C charger is here, and it’s on sale for $28 with promo code ANKER141. It’s not as powerful as the RAVPower version (30W vs. 45W), but it’s a fair bit cheaper than the $40 RAVPower charges.



It might seem like a little thing, but putting the USB-C port on the bottom, rather than the front, makes it much easier to hide this charger behind furniture without risking breaking your USB-C cable.

Graphic: Tercius

The previous generation Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $70, it’s a no-brainer for bookworms traveling during the summer. It’s missing the waterproofing found in the latest version, but the $40 savings isn’t something papyrophobiacs should skim over. Especially when you consider this version still holds thousands of books and can last weeks on a single charge.



Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to just $23 right now. Other than a short-lived $20 blowout, that’s the best deal we’ve seen.



Photo: Amazon

Here we are, the Monday after a holiday weekend. Your pantry is barren. You spent the last several days eating cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and potato salad. Now you need to be an adult and restock your supplies, but you don’t have time because you have to go into work. Thankfully, Amazon is here to help! You can get $10 off your Prime Pantry order of $40 or more on Amazon using the promo code PANTRY. You can get at least three variety packs of Pop Tarts for under $10, so basically for free.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your front or backyard is in need some deep TLC, you need to shop Home Depot’s sale of up to 25% off select outdoor tools and equipment. The sale includes a ton of Sun Joe products, like pressure washers, lawn mowers, electric hedge trimmers, hoses, wood chippers, and more.



If you have a lot to lug around while working on outdoor projects, you can get 10% off Gorilla Carts during today’s outdoor sale.

Photo: Amazon

If you have existing doorbell wiring, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro can install in place of your existing doorbell, and never require you to charge the batteries. Normally $249, Prime members can get it for an all-time low $169 right now as part of Amazon’s Prime Day lead-up deals.



Compared to the cheaper Ring doorbells, the Pro supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and notably, lets you set custom motion detection zones within the frame, so you can get alerted if someone comes up your driveway, but not if a dog runs through the yard.

Just note that you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

House plants are great, but your indoor garden is, naturally, limited by how much space you have to spare. Not anymore, though, thanks to this stacking flower pot tower, now just $2 away from its lowest price ever on Amazon. Three stackable pots fit together like puzzle pieces to create nine plantable spaces, or use them individually, because why not? A tower of flowers would look aesthetically pleasing in an empty corner, especially during the bright, sunny days of summer—just saying.



Photo: Amazon

There are a lot of inexpensive robotic vacuums out there, but Roombas are still the most broadly popular, not to mention the easiest to buy replacement parts and accessories for. This model looks very similar to the entry level 650, but with added Wi-Fi and Alexa support, and a great low price today.



Once you buy it, you’ll either spend a lot less time vacuuming, or you’ll quickly come to realize how dirty your floors usually are. Or maybe both!



Just remember that this price is only available today, and there’s a chance it might sell out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $52 in three colors (and $51 in white), which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. You can even use it to reheat pizza. So order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The oven is a hot piece of real estate during dinner party preparation, which inevitably means some of your painstakingly prepared dishes will get left out in the cold as the meal comes together. Or, you could invest in these Salton stainless-steal warming trays, now $68 for one that accommodates four-plates and $60 for one that holds three. They promise to keep your food nice and toasty until the eating gets underway, or use them to keep a plate warm for any stragglers who are late to the party.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.



And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron chicken fryers and 7 quart casseroles in matte grey and snow white gradients to just $70 each, today only.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Osprey makes some of the most popular hiking backpacks out there, and Amazon’s running a sale on a boatload of gear for your next adventure. Everything from backpacks, dry sacks, rain covers, packing cubes, and more.



Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 15% back on your purchase.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The family that hydrates together, stays together. Now you can outfit yourself and your outdoorsmen-in-training with CamelBaks, the most efficient, hands-free water bottle in the wild. The CamelBak HydroBak is on sale in most colors for $37, as is its kids’ counterpart, the CamelBak Kids Mini M.U.L.E., in five different colors. Get your packs before these prices are hiked up again.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hit the gym in style thanks to this sale on women’s activewear from Amazon. Everything from leggings and joggers to performance tees and yoga tanks are up for grabs at prices so good you’ll actually want to go work out. So browse through the nearly 100 discounted items before one-day deal hits the showers.



Image: Amazon

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB and 256GB microSD cards are our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, they’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, the former is down to $19 today, and the latter is priced at $37, both matching all-time low prices.



Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy [Switch] | $20 | Amazon

Crash Bandicoot? On a Nintendo console? What is going on here? The remastered N. Sane trilogy is just $20 today on Switch. Even if you’ve played the originals, this is a really good remaster. Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular game.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $30 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The future is here, old man. And the future is a throwback to the past, old man. And this Champion fanny pack is down to $12. Look, if you don’t like fanny packs, fine. Some people like ‘em and some find them fun and fashionable.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The iconic Herschel Supply Co. Novel duffel bag packs an impressive 4+ star rating from almost 800 customer reviews. And with its has a waterproof zipper, shoe pocket, and removable strap pad, it would be perfect for a quick weekend trip.



Today on Amazon, this grey one (sorry...raven crosshatch) is just $46. The lowest price we’ve seen all year.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



The Renegade Pro model gives you 380 square inches of cooking space, and $490 is a whopping $260 less than usual. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up a Coleman Citronella Candle for just $3, today. These promise to shoo away bugs for 25 hours, and come in three scents: s’mores, campfire and pine. If you have plans to spend your summer outside, you’ll need this.



If you don’t want to use a money belt to protect your valuables when traveling (I get it, it’s a little dorky), Zero Grid’s neck wallet might be the next best thing. Made from ripstop nylon, it can hold your passports and multiple cards underneath your shirt, or attached to your belt, and it’s even RFID shielded to protect you from more modern forms of theft.



For a limited time, you can get it for $12 by using the promo code QKEVG5K3, complete with a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking card sleeves. That’s a steal...the good kind.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 40% off sale. Use promo code BIGDEAL to take advantage of this designer deal before its gone for the summer.



WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $18 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Track your dog’s whereabouts with this $40 Tractive 3G GPS tracker. This lightweight, waterproof device promises to give you “real-time location of your furry friend,” and it can be shared with your family and friends just in case your pal gets lost.



This $40 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this model, but just note that it’s not a one-time purchase. Service plans start at $5/month, and if your pupper is especially rambunctious, that’s well worth the price.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s never a bad idea to have batteries on hand, and today, you can pick up a pack of 48 AAs from Energizer for just $15. That’s one powerful discount.



Photo: Anker

Anker makes surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today, or about $8 less than usual. The PowerPort Power Strip includes 12 AC outlets and (naturally) three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Our desks have limited real estate and Twelve South’s PowerPic respects that and bundles the utility of a Qi charger with the the wholesome look of a picture frame. Right now, Amazon’s selling it for $53, about a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

