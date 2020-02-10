Monday's Best Deals: Oral-B Gold Box, Anker Headphones, Greenies, and More

A weighted blanket, Bose ANC headphones, Watch Gold Box, and a $5 fidget cube lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 II headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a rose-colored pair for $220. This price is $30-50 lower than usual, matching its Black Friday pricing.
However, as with all great things, these are still not super cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially as a gift for Valentine’s Day.
If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $28 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just clip the coupon code on page and use the promo code KINJALIFE at checkout.
Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”
If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.
You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.
As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Winter is cold, but you don’t have to be! With this seven-layered blanket, you’ll be extremely warm and comfortable throughout the night. It’s only $21 with the promo code, and the fabric is extremely breathable, which is perfect for anyone who runs a little hot. So make sure to jump on this deal before it’s gone!
Just because she’s the sweetest girl doesn’t mean she has the sweetest breath. If that’s the case with your best friend, this Greenies Gold Box can help. These dental chews can help remove tartar and plaque from your pet’s teeth and gums, and make their breath smell better.
There’s a ton to choose from during this sale, with prices starting as low as $12. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these markdowns will only stick around for a day.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
Today, Amazon’s discounting a number of Oral-B and Crest oral care products. Whether you need a new electric toothbrush or need to re-stock on floss or mouthwash, this Gold Box has you covered.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box. Which means the discounts will only stick around until the end of day, or until sold out. So grab whatever you, or your dad, needs.
Time’s ticking on Valentine’s Day gifts and right now Amazon is blowing out tons of different watches. Both men’s and women’s styles are discounted. Prices start at just at under $20.
Choose from dress, dive, and everyday watches from companies like Nine West, Guess, Michael Kors, and more.
Just remember that these prices will only stick around for a day, and there’s a limited stock. So don’t let the clock run down on these deals before checking out all of your options on Amazon.
This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.
For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you.
Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.
The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.
Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.
Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% or more on just reduced items at REI Outlet.
The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, YETI, Hydro Flask, The North Face, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the 17, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.
Today’s Best Media Deals
One of the most poignant anime flicks you’ll ever watch, Your Name brought me to tears when I first saw it in theaters circa 2017. I recently rewatched it with my fiancée to catch her up on the Makoto Shinkai catalog before going to see Weathering With You, another excellent film. Now it’s on sale for $5 over at the Microsoft Store, around the same price I paid for a rental.
Your Name is an animated body swap romantic fantasy drama, which may help to explain the tears. It centers around a high school boy named Taki, who abruptly wakes up in a girl’s body literally overnight. The girl, Mitsuha, is tired of living in the country and yearns for a life in Tokyo. Fortunately, Taki, the boy whose body she wakes up in, is native to the city.
Living vicariously through one another, the two become the most unlikely of friends. They even set boundaries, social and physical, by leaving notes on each other’s phones. By the end, it should come as no surprise that Taki and Mitsuha fall in love. Meeting face-to-face, however, turns out to be an onerous task.
When conflict arises, the result is both heart wrenching and gratifying. If you’re looking for an introspective movie night, either to appreciate what you have or move on from what you don’t, Your Name triumphs on both ends. Just don’t forget the tissues.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Want to waste $5? Here’s a fidget cube toy that says both “Yeah, I’m living in the past” and “I can’t keep still.” This desk toy can absorb all of weird little work anxieties in a really satisfying way. Just a heads up, they’ll send you whatever color they have in stock, so that’s not great. But it’s a little fun?
Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, as well as its cheaper cousin are both down to their lowest prices ever. The Huntsman Elite is down to a low $160, and the regular Huntsman is down to just $90.
Gizmodo says:
If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.
So what do you get for the extra $70? Primarily, dedicated media keys and a wrist rest. Otherwise, everything seems pretty similar with these two Opto-Mechanical keyboards.
For me, I’d go with the standard Huntsman for $90. It’s great enough for most gamers.
Tech
Storage
Power
- Anker PowerPort Cube | $17 | Amazon
- CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS | $130 | B&H | Use Coupon
- AUKEY USB-C Charger with 27W Power Delivery 3.0, Ultra-Slim USB PD Wall Charger with Foldable Plug | $14 | Amazon | Use Coupon
- AUKEY USB Wall Charger 6 Port 60W, Multi Port Desktop USB Charging Station | $16 | Amazon | Use Code Coupon
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 | $28 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code on page and use the promo code KINJALIFE
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control | $220 | Amazon
Home Theater
- ELEMENT 70" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR | $475 | Walmart
- RCA 70" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Smart LED TV | $500 | Walmart
- Insignia - Ultra-Thin Indoor Plate HDTV Antenna | $15 | Best Buy
- Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player with HDR10+ and HLG | $150 | Amazon
Computers & Accessories
- Omen by HP Gaming Laptop 15.6", Intel Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti 6GB, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Omen Headset and Mouse Included | $1000 | Walmart
- ASUS ROG STRIX 15.6" Laptop, Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti GDDR6 6GB, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD | $949 | Walmart
- Logitech - M310 Wireless Optical Mouse | $13 | Best Buy
PC Parts
- Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA M.2 Type 2280SS Internal SSD | $100 | Amazon
- XFX - THICC II AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 Graphics Card | $370 | Best Buy
Mobile Devices
Photography
Home
Home Goods
- RENPHO Weighted Blanket, Cool Heavy Blanket 15 lbs Twin Size, 100% Cotton Material with Glass Beads (48 inches x 72 inches) | $21 | Amazon | Use Code AKSHK9LZ
- Sterilite Footlocker Black | $20 | Walmart
- Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum | $170 | Woot
- Save up to 30% on Greenies Pet Treats | Amazon
- Yankee Candle Company Elevation Collection with Platform Lid, Medium | 3-Wick, Magnolia & Lily | $15 | Amazon
- SmartFit Clamp-On Keyboard Drawer | $50 | Amazon
- Allsop Metal Art ErgoTwin Height Adjustable Dual Monitor Stand | $60 | Amazon
- Hoffman 10404 Organic Cactus and Succulent Soil Mix, 4 Quarts, Brown/A | $3 | Amazon
- GutterStuff Original 5" x 48" K-Style Gutter Foam Filter, 32 Linear Ft, (8) Four-foot sections | $40 | Walmart
Smart Home
- Up to 40% off Select Smart Door Locks | Home Depot
Kitchen
- Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Pellet Grill | $150 | Woot
- Mainstays 13.75" Non-Stick Wok | $6 | Walmart
- Ooni 3 Outdoor Pizza Oven | $199 | Amazon
- Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender | $45 | Walmart
- Contigo 2063300 SNAPSEAL Byron Mug, 16 oz, Dark Plum | $11 | Amazon
Tools & Auto
- KA-BAR BK23BP Becker Skeleton Fixed 3.25 in Blade Stainless Handle | $10 | Amazon
- Flashlights, LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 | $8 | Amazon
- DEWALT 33 in. Folding Portable Workbench | $69 | Home Depot
- NOCO GENIUS1, 1-Amp Fully-Automatic Smart Charger, 6V And 12V Battery Charger, Battery Maintainer | $30 | Amazon
Travel
- American Tourister - Moonlight 23.8" Expandable Spinner Luggage | $70 | Best Buy
- Hover-1 - Journey Scooter | $330 | Best Buy
Lifestyle
Apparel
Beauty & Grooming
- Save up to 35% on select HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga | Amazon
- Save up to 50% on Oral B and Crest Toothbrushes and Whitening | Amazon
- Panasonic - Trimmer with 2 Guide Combs | $40 | Best Buy
- Duke Cannon - Big Ass Beer Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA Soap | $5 | Best Buy
Camping & Outdoors
Fitness
- AmazonBasics Double Grip Type 14lb Medicine Ball | $13 | Woot
- Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym | $399 | Walmart
Media
Movies & TV
- Joker | $15 | Amazon
- Joker (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) | $20 | Amazon
Books & Comics
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition | $29 | Amazon
- StoryBundle The Visions of the Future DRM-Free eBook Bundle | $15
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
- Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 (PS4 and PC) | $49 | Amazon
- Corsair Gaming K55 + HARPOON RGB Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo | $60 | Amazon
- Razer BLACKWIDOW Essential Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Mechanical Switches - Tactile & Clicky - Individual Key Green LED backlighting - 10 Key Anti-Ghosting | $50 | Amazon
- Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse and Razer Firefly Chroma Hard Gaming Mousepad | $75 | Amazon
PC
- FREE The Sims 4 for PC/Mac | Origin
- DiRT Rally 2.0 | $18 | Steam
- RAGE 2 | $18 | Steam
PlayStation 4
- Borderlands 3 | $27 | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition | $40 | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition | $50 | Amazon
Xbox One
- Borderlands 3 | $27 | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition | $40 | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition | $50 | Amazon
Nintendo
- Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition - Nintendo Switch | $25 | Best Buy
- Enter the Gungeon - Nintendo Switch | $20 | Best Buy
- Forager - Nintendo Switch | $20 | Best Buy
- Forager - Nintendo Switch | $20 | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing - Nintendo Switch | $30 | Best Buy
- Giga Wrecker Alt. - Nintendo Switch | $25 | Best Buy
- Preowned Killer Queen Black | Nintendo Switch | $8 | GameStop
- Insignia - Compact Travel Stand for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite | $5 | Best Buy
- Hori - Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch | $5 | Best Buy
Toys & Board Games
- Antsy Labs Fidget Cube (Colors Vary) | $6 | Amazon
- Charizard 2" Album with 100 Ultra Pro Platinum 9-Pocket Sheets | $16 | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts - Disney Series 1 Figural Key Ring - Blind Box | $3 | Best Buy
- Funko Pop! - Funkoverse Strategy Game: DC #100 - Base Set | $11 | Amazon
- Betrayal At House On The Hill | $20 | Amazon | Use Coupon
- Transformers Toys BotBots Arcade Renegades Surprise 16 Figures | $12 | Walmart
- Fisher-Price Patient and Doctor Kit - 9-Piece Medical Pretend Play Gift Set Featuring Real Wood for Preschoolers Ages 3 Years & Up | $10 | Amazon
We’ve all wanted to charge multiple items at once. With this Aukey USB wall charger you can do just that. Armed with a 30W power delivery when only one port is used and about 18W when both are plugged in, it can get all your devices to full power without breaking a sweat. There are also built-in guards to prevent your devices from overheating and overcharging. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone! Just make sure to clip the coupon before you add it to your cart.
It’s that time of year: tax season. Well, at least for you suckers who don’t wait until the last minute to file. For those lucky enough to get money back from their tax refund, you can either pocket the change and save it (boring) or blow the whole dang thing on a brand-spanking-new TV (very cool).
Two months prior to the day I’m normally rummaging for a TurboTax discount, Hisense has marked down its entire R6 Series Smart TV lineup at Walmart. These range from the inexpensive but low-res 32-inch model to a 75-inch 4K HDR unit with built-in DTS Studio Sound.
All four of these TVs are equipped with the Roku OS, giving you access to a variety of channels (apps) including CBS All Access, which you can stream for three months free of charge if you buy one. So if you’ve been meaning to watch Picard or, uh ... bad Twilight Zone, now you can.
Not one R6 set goes over $700, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal while it lasts which, according to Hisense, is “a while.” In terms of value, user reviews suggest this series is the “best bang for your buck.” And considering how fast Hisense is growing, the sales really do speak for themselves.
Who really enjoys lukewarm coffee or tea? If you’d rather your hot beverages to be ... hot, you should hop on this Contigo travel mug deal. Down to $16 from $23 after a coupon deal, you’ll be able to sip on some warm, coffee goodness for a pick-me-up. Made with a double wall vacuum insulation, it’ll keep hot drinks hot for a total of five hours, and cold drinks cold for up to 12! So make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!
Sometimes cleaning is a tedious task, so why not make it easier with the Eufy Robot Vacuum? It’s super slim and cleans without making much sound. Not to mention it’s $50 off with the Amazon coupon, bringing the list price down to $170! Even though the frame is thin, it has upgraded suction strength and can easily roll over rugs and carpets on to hardwood or tile. So why not grab one of these before it sells out? It’ll only make your life more fresh and clean.
If you still haven’t gotten bae a Valentine’s Day gift, then you’re in luck! 1800 Flowers is having a huge two-day sale that ends on 2/7, and the V-Day flowers and gifts are a whopping 28% off, and prices start at $65! There are so many options that even the pickiest of lovers will be swooning. Just make sure to type out CUPIDLOVE at checkout and grab these flowers, chocolates, and other romantic things before they’re gone!
Has that dreaded winter weather not hit you yet? It is chilly, but not bitterly cold. It is the kind of weather where you need a coat, but not something too thick. You’re in luck. Right now you can get an extra 20% off select fleece and insulated jackets at Backcountry. Choose from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and more.
Looking to get a new pair of boots that will survive all this rain, snow, and sleet? Snag a pair of Bean Boots (men’s or women’s) while L.L. Bean is having a massive clearance sale. You can get a number of items for up to 60% off, for a limited time only.
If those old boots you have are starting to make your feet a bit cold while you trek in the snow, it might be time to replace ‘em with a pair of Sorels. They’re having an extra 10% off sale as well as free shipping with the code SOREL10, so why not stock up. Sorel has a ton of styles, from super-formal to a bit more casual which means they’ll be something for everyone. The sale lasts until 2/19, so make sure you grab a pair before they run out (of your life)!
Layer like an absolute champ, thanks to this awesome Shirt Jacket sale from Huckberry. With prices starting at just $55, you can choose from a number of different styles from brands such as Flint and Tinder, Grayers, Buffalo Jackson, Bearded Goat, Wellen, and more.
Better still, they’d work very well as a spring/fall jacket so they’re not just for one season.
Let’s be honest, when you buy produce for the week sometimes you don’t wind up getting to taste those fresh flavors until a couple of days later. With Prepworks Berry Keeper that’s down to a low, low $6, you’re essentially saving another $6 and the annoyance of having to throw away squishy strawberries from your fridge you were absolutely planning on using in your smoothies.
The berry container also prevents bruises and has an adjustable vent to regulate air circulation, while the added water reservoir provides moisture. It’s almost like your berries were never picked, we love to see it! On top of that, the hard plastic container is dishwasher-safe. So you should definitely get your hands on one of these before they’re all gone, and while you’re at it, grab a $10 lettuce container that’s on sale too!
As far as single-use kitchen gadgets go, popcorn poppers stands above everything else. Unlike the rest of the garbage out there, popcorn poppers are genuinely useful; they do the job they promise, save you money in the long run, and you’re guaranteed to keep using it (just as long as like popcorn, of course.)
Right now, the Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper is down to just $9, the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. One neat thing about this 1.5 quart, snack size model: the silicone lid doubles as measuring cup. Neato.
And honestly, I love my stove top, coconut oil and nutritional yeast popcorn—but it’s finicky and it doesn’t always come out just right. This makes it foolproof, and for $9 it’s a discounted investment, especially if you start buying bulk popcorn. (Yo, don’t forget the Flavorcol!)
Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer your size. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants or Jeans for only $35 from Jachs when you use promo code P35.
If you’re looking for a pair of long-lasting gaming headphones that’ll get you through even the longest of battles, LucidSound Surround Sound Headphones might be your best bet. At $120, it’s $30 less than it’s usual price
With 20 hours of battery life after a full charge, you’ll be able to coordinate with all your teammates, no matter how far away. Plus, the lightweight metal frame (customized with memory foam) and the flexible boom mic will allow you to hear your own voice so your roommate won’t be startled with you yelling at the top of your lungs at the television.
Make sure you take advantage of this deal before it goes bye, bye!
If all of that cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s President’s Day Sale
From now through February 20 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.
It’s back! Right now, Walmart is selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $49. I’ve spent
75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.
Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.
You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!