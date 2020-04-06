Monday's Best Deals: NVIDIA Shield, Dyson Ball, Witcher III, and More

An Anker PowerPort, Elevation Lab’s under-the-desk hooks, Switch accessories, and a ton of Pringles lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just use the promo code LIFEQ10ANKER at checkout.



Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 8GB Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you weren’t scared away by NVIDIA’s insistence on making its latest media box looks more like a toothbrush holder, you’re in luck: Best Buy is chopping $20 off its price today, with your final being $130 before taxes. It’s still full price at NVIDIA’s own website and the Google Store, and for some reason, it’s pretty hard to find anywhere else.



The NVIDIA SHIELD is a great media device that delivers 4K movies and shows, an Android TV app experience, and smart home functionality with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support.

If that’s not enough: not only can it run games that were originally designed for mobile, but it can even handle demanding triple-A titles thanks to GeForce NOW streaming. You’ll need a game controller if you’re getting it for those purposes, and unfortunately, those are sold separately.

This $12 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.



Additionally, you can add another Qi charger to your collection for $9 more with this bundle.

Anker Powerport Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Is your old charger just not doing what it’s supposed to? Well I’ve got a solution—for a decent $22, you can get your hands on an Anker Powerport 40W charger. It’s able to charge four devices at the same time, and is compatible with Android as well as Apple products. All you’ve gotta do is place a USB cord into it, plug the charger into the wall and boom! Your phones and iPads will get that boost they’ve been waiting for. Grab one before it’s gone.



Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker STORMBOX6 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You can take quality audio anywhere you go thanks to Tribit’s discounted StormBox, a wireless Bluetooth speaker that boasts 20 hours of battery life, IPX7 water protection, and booming bass. Now through April 15, you can save $20 on one of your own, but only if you use coupon code STORMBOX6. This offer goes for both black and blue models.



Beyond crisp 360-degree sound, the Tribit StormBox features nice big buttons and a protective shell that can withstand a light day in the elements.

Raise your hands if you’ve been going through your wine faster lately. It’s ok, we all have been, in Beyoncé’s words, drinking more than usual and you know what? That’s fine! Luckily, for all of my wine lovers I have a cute little deal for you. Wine.com is offering new customers a whole $20 off of orders over $100! All you have to do is type in the code “NEW2020" at checkout. Now you can pour all your whites, reds, and rosés without fear of possibly running out when there’s a virtual happy hour planned in 20 minutes! Grab this deal and it will truly be five-o-clock, somewhere.



Pringles Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m not a chip fan, but for some reason, Pringles do it for me. I can’t tell you why. Maybe it’s the texture or the taste, or the actual packaging it comes in...who knows?! What I DO know is that for a cheap $9, you can get a hold of a cute little Pringles variety pack of chips. With flavors like BBQ and sour cream and onion, you’ll be able to crunch, crunch, crunch until the cows come home. Grab a pack before they’re gone.



TaoTronics 5.5L Humidifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re spending a lot of time in a dry house, it’s time to fix that. Right now, TaoTronics has its cool and warm mist humidifier down to $76, the lowest drop from its $100 MSRP that we’ve seen to date.



The humidifier features a simple LCD display showing you humidity levels, and thanks to built-in sensors, it automatically adjusts the settings to keep the air around you nice and moist. It also has automatic shutoff timers and a memory function to keep you from having to tend to it 24/7 like a newborn baby.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $220.



This Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors and a few accessories. Plus, that big ball works wonders for easy maneuverability. This one-day offer is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Black & Decker 5W 500 Lumens Flashlight Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst, so if you don’t already have one, you should add a high-octane flashlight to your survival arsenal. Black + Decker’s 5W LED flashlight can join your other gear for just $17, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It shines at 500 lumens, which is bright enough to poke in the dark, but probably not fit for a search party (which we hope you’ll never have to do). The flashlight features a rechargeable alkaline battery that lasts up to 10 hours.



Our killer feature, however, is that you hold it like a gun, which could keep you in decent shape for laser tag and paintball.

Seriously upgrade your desk and invest in one of Elevation Lab’s under-desk headphone anchors. These offerings from Elevation Lab is one of our favorite de-cluttering accessories, which allowing you to hang your headphones underneath your desk, rather than taking up space on top of it.



Right now, you can take 20% off The Anchor, The Anchor Pro, and the new Anchor Side with coupon code KINJAROCKS.

Tired of fumbling around with your keys in the dark? Smart locks allow you to open your door using a smartphone app, and with connected solutions—like this discounted smart lock + Wi-Fi bridge combo—you could even use your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. That pairing is going for $150 today, which is $50 cheaper than its usual MSRP. Not interested in voice control? You can get the lock on its own for a similarly discounted price of $94.



Beyond saving yourself some arthritic pain, this smart lock allows you to grant temporary digital keys to anyone you want and for any amount of time you want. To sweeten matters, August designed it such that installation takes just about ten minutes and doesn’t require you to change your existing deadbolt.

Kind Bars Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Who else is going through all their quarantine snacks quicker than usual? For a low $12, you can snack on with a box of Kind Bars in like...seven different flavors, although chocolate is my personal favorite. So what are you waiting for? Grab a box and start that new show on Hulu immediately.



25% Off Footwear LOGIN25 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Need a new pair of shoes? Well, now is your change to grab an awesome new pair of Nikes at a discount. From now until April 8th, use code LOGIN25 at checkout to get 25% off some Nike footwear. You do need to log into a Nike account for the code to work, though. A Nike account is free, though, so that should be no barrier to grabbing this deal!



This isn’t a store-wide sale, unfortunately, so for this deal you’re limited to just shoes with this deal. But that is what Nike’s known for, right? Whether you’re looking for a running or lifting shoe, or just shoes for everyday wear, there WILL be something in Nike’s selection that works with you. I love the look of these Nike Air Max 270 Reacts myself, and with the code they’re only $120. Not bad at all!

Finally, this sale does have some exclusions, so check below the Add to Cart button to see if the shoes you want apply.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free PURB2G1 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

We might all be working from home, but we do also need to attend teleconferences that include video. If you want to be dolled up for your video meetings, you can stock up on some makeup with PUR this week. With the code PURB2G1, you can buy two products sitewide and get the third item for free, whether it be some of PUR’s best sellers or a couple items from the super cute Trolls World Tour collection. Who says you can’t have a little fun with your makeup?

Ella Paradis Vibrator Duo Graphic : Gabe Carey

Man...life during quarantine is bleak and the nights are long. Why not make it more entertaining with not one, but TWO vibrators for a cheap $40 (it’s basically two for the price of ONE). First you’ll get a g-spot rabbit vibrator for dual stimulation that’ll make you see stars, and you’ll also get a traditional vibrator with seven tingly modes of vibration because why the hell not? The best thing about these sex toys though is that you can use them with or WITHOUT a quarantine buddy. So why not treat yourself to some bomb orgasms? You deserve it. Buy it while it’s hot!



Free 30-Day Trial Image : Bethesda

Want a slew of decent-to-good indie games you might not otherwise pay for? Twitch Prime has your back, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now to download full games like Turok, Etherborn, Kathy Rain, Earthlock, and Lightmatter this month.



Not only that, but you can take home fresh loot for your daily mainstays, too, like the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection DLC pack which, yes, turns your Doom Guy into an ass-kicking, head-ripping, guns-blazing PINK. WINGED. UNICORN. What’s more metal than that? Oh, I don’t know, maybe a Rainbow Six Siege skin that transforms Mozzie the operator into A PIZZA SLICE.

All that and more when you sign up for Prime which also includes, mind you, free movies like the excellent The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Mid90s, and The Florida Project, among other modern day classics.

Are you craving more Geralt after finishing the first season on Netflix? Right now, you can pick up the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $15 less than the sticker price on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.



PS4 and Xbox owners, however, have a better deal. Right now, the same game is just $20 for them. Love that Switch tax, amirite?

If you’re someone who appreciates a little light in your entertainment setup, don’t let your Nintendo Switch feel left out. There happens to be a couple of neat Switch accessories with a gang of LED lights on discount today, including a Super Mario Odyssey-themed dock by PDP for $16, as well as a wireless translucent Afterglow controller that’s $40 following a $10 cut. On both, you can change the color to whatever puts the pajamas on your bananas.



As a little bonus, this stylish $16 Zelda: Breath of the Wild travel case is made of simulated leather and has enough space for your Switch, Joy-Cons, and a few games and small accessories.

Pick up the latest Sonos One (2nd Generation) for a low $150, or the One SL for $129 right now. Both speakers AirPlay 2-ready, contribute multi-room audio solution for your entire house, and sound terrific. The big difference is the Sonos One can summon Alexa or Google Assistant, while the SL cannot.



Sure, your drinks might stay nice and cool while you’re doing your nightly Netflix binge, but if you want to take your spirits with you on your next stroll or hike, one of Brumate’s containers will come in handy. Right now, Brumate is giving Kinja readders 20% off their entire line of products, including the Hopsulator Slim, using code KINJA-20. Sure, the bars might be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean a cold beer won’t be a welcome companion at your post-hike sunset viewing.



In your quest to find the perfect night’s sleep, don’t forget to upgrade your pillows. Right now, you’ve got two, super-customizable memory foam options to get your sleeping posting just right: a $24 queen-sized foam pillow and a contoured pillow for $31. Both options have a removable middle layer to change up the height and thickness of your pillow.



For the contoured pillow, use the promo code uttupillow and for the more standard version, use the promo code uttuqueen at checkout.

Onsen Towel Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Nowadays, the best part of my day is my long, hot shower. Free from noise and panic of the world, it’s one of the few times in my day I’m not bombarded with frightening news. Of course, no great bath would be complete without a super luxurious towel to cap off the entire experience.



Right now, Huckberry is dropping the price on a number of Onsen towels. Onsen’s waffle weave towels are made from environmentally-friendly cotton, and will get softer over the course of your ownership.

Thanks to Lelo’s “Stay At Home” sale, you can get your hands on a Sona 2 Cruise for a decent $118. If you’re not familiar with Lelo products, they’re a luxury sex toy brand that provides sleek, and hella pleasurable toys to anyone with a vagina. It’s that simple. The Lelo Sona 2 Cruise is specifically designed with sensonic wave technology to offer constant pressure on all your private parts, as well as “cruise control” to increase pressure when you apply more force, or less depending on your mood. Grab this toy and you’ll be sure to climax again, again....and again!



Billie Razor Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you like to shave? Would you like to continue to even with a global pandemic? Well, you’re in luck! For only $9, you can get a Billie razor subscription. It includes the razor itself, as well as two replacements. Once you get on the website, you’ll be able to set the frequency of which you want razors to be delivered to your front door based on how much you actually shave! We love customizable plans! I’d go ahead and try this subscription service. What else do you have to lose?



Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming Mouse Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

While I play a lot of games on my PC, I still use the cheap wireless mouse that came with my cheap wireless keyboard when I needed anything to go with my new desktop. I’ve since upgraded to a fancy mechanical keyboard, but I’ve yet the pull the trigger on a decent mouse. But with a Logitech gaming mouse for just $22, I think it’s time for an upgrade.



First and foremost, this mouse is wired, so there is no fear of wireless lag or your mouse battery dying. There are also eight programmable buttons, which are practically essential for gaming. If there’s a key that’s too awkward for you to hit in the heat of combat? Program it to your mouse and pull off your Overwatch ultimate with ease.

Xbox One Controller (Phantom Magenta Special Edition) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’m not really a pink kind of guy, but I might disregard my insecurities for this Xbox One Phantom Magenta special edition controller, which Amazon has on a $10 discount right now to bring its price down to $60.



That may seem like a lot considering it isn’t tied to any particular and there are no crazy designs on it, but the controller chassis starts as a solid magenta at the bottom and fades into a translucent pink toward the top, a much nicer take on see-through tech than the eye-gouging horrors we’ve lived through in the past ten decades.

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

15% Off Bokksu Subscriptions and Gift Boxes Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can save 15% off Bokksu subscriptions and gift boxes with our exclusive code, KINJA15. If you’re unfamiliar, Bokksu is a snack box subscription service that delivers “Japan-exclusive snacks to your door.”



When I first encountered Bokksu, I thought to myself, “Well, I don’t need that” since I consider myself an adventurous snacker and I’m currently living in Elmhurst, Queens where there are amazing Asian snacks abound.

However, I gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised. There were plenty of treats included in the box that I’ve never seen before and I thoroughly enjoyed all of them. There was a varied selection of sweet and savory, so I never got tired of anything. Quite frankly, the Bokksu box I received was one of the best things to happen in recent weeks.

The best part? There’s a handy guide that gives you all the info you’d want on each treat (including allergy info) that removes a big barrier that often comes with trying new things with non-English labels.

$100 off Your First Month REMOTE100 Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again: Mental health care IS health care, and therapy is a crucial part of treating your symptoms. You might be feeling down in the dumps right now, and that’s ok, you’re not alone. If you need to talk to someone but can’t leave your house, know that Talkspace is the number one online therapy service around and they’re offering $100 off your first month with the coupon code REMOTE100.



Considering it starts at $65/week, you’re basically getting a free 7-day trial and then some. As part of the service, Talkspace is currently promoting their COVID-19 stress and anxiety management program to all subscribers, including those taking advantage of this very discount. Try it out, and let me know how it is because I’m genuinely tempted to sign up myself.

Looking for a way to help out in the COVID-19 efforts? I mean, more than just staying at home? Well, here’s your chance: Humble’s special one-week bundle features over $1,000 in incredible games for just $30. Humble says “100% of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations responding to COVID-19.”



As an added bonus, there’s a ton of great games here including Superhot, Hollow Knight, Into the Breach, Undertale, Brothers, Tropico 4, and so much more. So do your part, send ‘em $30, stay home, and play video games.

Because that’s what heroes do.