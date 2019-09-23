Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Anker USB-C battery pack, ANC headphones, Philips OneBlade, and a Lucky Brand sale lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is a revelation for the specific (but I think quite large!) subset of people who:



1) Use Alexa timers in the kitchen with some regularity.

and

2) Don’t have an Echo Show with a screen built in.

Just pop in some batteries, hang the clock, and a ring of LEDs will automatically count down the minutes and final 60 seconds of any timer you set with your voice. It’s elegant, seamless, and I can’t stand how much I love the thing.

It came out late last year for $30, but it just got a rare discount to $25. The clock is ticking on this deal though, so don’t waste any time.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerCore+ 26800 was one of the first USB-C PD battery packs to hit the market, and to this day is one of the only ones that includes a 30W USB-C wall charger to recharge it (or any of your other gadgets).



At its usual ~$130, it’s a bit overpriced in this day and age, but it’s a solid investment at $68, an all-time low. The aluminum shell is durable and feels premium, and the 30W USB-C port is powerful enough to charge most laptops, albeit slower than their included wall chargers.

That gets you the battery, the wall charger, and two different chards for recharging: a microUSB cable and a USB-C cable that can charge all 26,800mAh of the battery in just 4.5 hours with the included charging brick.

Don’t need quite that much capacity or power? Check out RAVPower’s 10,000mAh battery with an 18W USB-C port for just $19.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $23 (twenty three dollars!) today with promo code UQ8LNL7F when you also clip the $5 coupon on the page.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $23 is an absolute steal, is what I’m saying, and they’d make a fine gift as well.

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $19 today on Amazon. We’ve had it a few bucks cheaper as part of an exclusive, but this is still an excellent price for what you’re getting.

Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up this Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $50, its lowest price ever. If you’ve got one of those fancy, new MacBooks but wish it had more ports, this unit will do the trick. With HDMI and DisplayPort, USB 3.1 port, and an Ethernet port, this portable unit can also tuck in its USB-C cable so that it isn’t flopping around in your bag.



While we see a lot of USB-C dongles on sale, Elgato is one of those accessory makers which truly captures the design language of Apple. Add that up, and this’ll feel a lot like a natural extension of your product, as opposed to just an add-on.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re an adult with your own credit card, no one can stop you from buying 40 individual bags of Doritos. When this box of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips only costs $7, you really can’t even stop yourself.



You can get the delicious snack for cheap with you select Subscribe & Save and clip the $5 coupon on your first order. You can cancel at any time, or you can keep getting 40 bags of Doritos delivered, just because.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is officially over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go on vacation. If your suitcase has truly seen better days, dump it and get yourself a new one during this Delsey Gold Box on Amazon. The one-day sale includes carry-on bags in different sizes, as well as a large checked bag, all ranging in price from $69 to $95.



This is a Gold Box, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Photo: Amazon

Do you find that you need time to unwind after a long day? Do yourself a huge favor and get a TaoTronics Mini Essential Oil Diffuser. It is only $7 on Amazon when you use promo code WK2J3SOP. You can use this with your favorite essential oils to destress. Or, it can be used to eliminate unwanted pet and smoking odors.



If the brand name TaoTronics sounds familiar, that’s because we write about them a lot since our readers lover to buy their headphones. Their noise-canceling headphones are only $23 right now.

Photo: Amazon

Red Vines are a polarizing candy. Not since candy corn has a sugary snack absorbed so much scorn, but many sophisticates like myself (and not like my coworkers Chelsea and Tercius, who are wrong and bad) find the tough texture to be rewarding. The best candy is the candy that makes you work a bit.



If you, like me, like to take a swing on the Vine from time to time, you can get a 3.5 pound jar of them for just $6 today on Amazon.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse ((Unsplash)

Update: This is the last week of this deal, so sign up while you can.



It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This is a single-use basket, and that use is record storage. Don’t even think about using it to store magazines—or anything else for that matter. Don’t you dare.



Do you have an Echo Dot in your home and no place for it to go? If you’re short on space, something as small as the Dot can get in the way. If you want to get it off your counter or dresser, you can buy one Echo Dot Wall Mount for $8 or a two-pack for $11 on Amazon when you use the promo code YP7EYXXD.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy first day of fall! While it might still be warm outside, cold and flu season is right around the corner. Do yourself a favor before you get sick, snag 12 boxes of Kleenex Professional Facial Tissue for $15. This giant box of 1,500-count tissues is ideal for teachers who need to restock their classroom, people who work in offices, and well, any human whoever goes outside during cold and flu season.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, I know that K-Cups make pretty bad coffee, and they’re obviously not great for the environment either. But there’s no doubt they’re a convenient option for many, and that trumps all other concerns. I’m not here to judge!



Today only, Amazon’s discounting several varieties of K-Cups, including McDonalds’ surprisingly good McCafe flavors, as well as Gevalia’s ultra-popular cups. The Gevalias are the best deal (if you don’t mind buying 100), as they come out to just over $.25 per cup, which is about as good as it gets.

The sale also includes a few flavors of iced coffee in cans, if even pushing a button on the Keurig is too much work in the morning.

Photo: Amazon

It’s about to start getting colder out, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale for the first day of fall, for some of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



The secret to these deals is that they’re two deals in one. For all four blankets, you’ll want to clip the $10 coupon on the page, and then use the blanket-specific promo code at checkout to save even more. $41 for a 15 pounder is a stellar deal, but I’d probably pay $12 more for the 20 pounder. I want my weighted blankets to break ribs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most airtight food containers have a lid on top, which means there’s still a lot of excess air in the container, slowly degrading the freshness of your food. Prepara’s Evak containers though let you push the lid down the cylinder as you take food out, pushing out excess air along the way. It keeps your food fresh, and looks cool to boot.



The “small tall” size is down to $8, within about a buck of an all-time low. If it keeps just a single bag of coffee from going bad, it’ll have paid for itself.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone poops. Which means literally everyone could use Poo-Pourri Toilet Sprays, now on sale at Ulta for 2 for $15. If you’ve somehow never come across Poo-Pourri before, you’re supposed to spritz this unassuming (all-natural, essential oil) spray into the bowl before doing your business, thus masking any stench with a less offensive smell. And before you shit all over this deal, consider that you could also give it away as a gag gift to ensure you won’t gag upon entering the bathroom again.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Looking to bag a new bag this season? Coach is taking 30% off orders of $400+ and 20% off orders less than $400 with promo code FALL19. The sale event includes a variety of trendy handbags, backpacks, and wallets, not to mention a few key chains, belts, and even some shoes, all of which could complete any fall look. Just be sure to shop before this sale falls out of style.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing and athletic apparel is marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.



Image: HauteLook

To kick off the week, HauteLook is offering up a taste of Tarte Cosmetics for less than usual. For the next few days, makeup lovers can save big on several of the brand’s beloved palettes, along with brush sets, lip sets, mascaras, and more. It’s a good lookin’ sale if I’ve ever seen one.



Coalatree Trailhead Shorts | $35 | Huckberry

Shorts-wearing season is coming to an end, but that just means that shorts-discount season is getting into high gear.

Coalatree’s Trailhead Shorts are basically just shorter versions of the company’s famous Trailhead Pants, and that’s a very good thing. Four way stretch means they’re flexible, ripstop nylon construction means they’re durable, the elastic waistband means they’re comfortable, and the understated colors means that they don’t look too technical.

Normally priced at $69 (and a nice value at that price), you can get them for just $35 to end the season at Huckberry, including on the Huckberry-exclusive olive green colorway.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Dead Sea in Israel is known for its supremely salty water and mineral-rich mud; anyone who’s ever visited the site has likely slathered themselves in the stuff. And now, the Israeli skincare company that has bottled the uniquely nutrient-filled Dead Sea dirt is giving it away at a discount. All Ahava products currently on sail—er, sorry—sale at Ulta right now, with 25% off. Test out the Dead Sea Purifying Mud Soap, which sounds counterproductive, but isn’t; stay smooth with Mineral Hand Cream; or hydrate using one of the many lotions infused with Dead Sea botanicals before this deal is dead in the water.



While it’s not as good as some other OneBlade deals we’ve seen, this Woot discount is a solid chance to save on our favorite shaving product ever.



For a limited time, you can get a OneBlade for $25, down from the usual $35. The included blade should last you at least 4 months according to Philips, but I’ve used them for over a year with seemingly no ill effects.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, we shared our thoughts about it on The Inventory:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Your (probably gross from being in sandals all summer) feet could use a little love. So soften those things up with Baby Foot, the OG foot peel that put your gag reflex to the test when it went viral a few years back. Right now, this disgusting-yet-satisfying product is on sale for $20, that’s $5 off its usual price. But really, can you put a price on making your feet shed dead skin like a snake over the course of several days? I think no.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Well isn’t this lucky: Bohemian-cool retailer Lucky Brand is offering up a sitewide sale just in time for fall: All full-price styles from the retailer is 40% off—not to mention, sale styles are an extra 50% off. So take advantage of this blowout to add to your supply of good jeans, vintage-y tees, shoes, and plenty of other summer styles. Don’t press your luck by waiting too long, though; this sale will be over by tomorrow.

If you ever shop at Target, you should have a Target REDCard. It comes in both credit and debit forms, and both save you 5% on almost everything Target sells. But if you want a little added incentive to sign up, if you get the card between now and September 28, Target will send you a $50 off $100+ coupon in the mail. It has a few restrictions, and expires on November 16, but Target sells an awful lot of stuff, so you should have no trouble using it.

The best part of the REDCard: You don’t have to carry it. You can link it to the Target app on your phone, and use that at checkout at any Target store.

Friends is leaving Netflix next year, so if you’re a habitual re-watcher, it’d behoove you to buy a copy that you can watch whenever you’d like, without subscribing to Yet Another Streaming Service.



You’ve got a few options. First, Vudu has the complete series on sale for $45 in 1080p remastered HD (click “HDX” from the dropdown), or you can buy individual seasons for just $5 each.

But if you want a hard copy, Amazon’s selling both DVD and Blu-ray copies of the complete series as part of its Gold Box, for $49 and $54 respectively. Just remember, the prices on the DVD and Blu-ray will only last until the end of the day, or sold out.

Isn’t that just a kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic deal?

Photo: Kotaku

If you think of the new Switch Lite as the best Game Boy ever made, rather than a stripped down Nintendo Switch, it’s a remarkably good gaming system. And though it only came out last Friday, you can already save $30 on it from Rakuten with promo code SAVE15.



Judged strictly as a portable personal gaming system, the Switch Lite is better than the original Switch. It’s more compact, which makes it more portable. Since it has no removable parts, the Switch Lite feels much more solid and sturdy than the regular Switch in handheld mode, even though it weighs slightly less at .66 pounds versus .88. The plastic that makes up the Switch Lite’s casing has a soft and slightly rough texture to it that’s a joy on the fingertips.

Note: You’ll have to be signed into a free Rakuten account to use the promo code.

