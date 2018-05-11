Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Dyson fan/space heater, the Apple Watch Series 3, and bamboo mattress pads lead off Monday best deals from around the web.



If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Preorder Universal Lens Cap 2.0 | Kickstarter

Every photographer has lost a lens cap or two in their lives, but with KUVRD’s new Universal Lens Cap 2.0, you’ll want to lose them on purpose.

The silicone caps come in two sizes to fit multiple lens sizes, and can work as both front and rear lens caps, or stretch to protect other gear like flashes and drones. They seem simple at first, but they’re full of nice touches, like the ability to clean them in a dishwasher, white X’s on top that you can color with a permanent marker to distinguish different lenses in your bag, and side wall columns that protect your precious glass from jostling within your bag.

The Universal Lens Cap 2.0 has already blown through its crowdfunding goal, but you can still save a lot by preordering. They’re estimated to ship in February.

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. Today though, Walmart’s taking an extra $20 off those newly reduced prices, and throwing in a free official Apple Watch band of your choice.

This deal is valid for both 38 and 42mm models, both in GPS-only or GPS + Cellular configurations. All of the prices are $20 below Apple’s new MSRPs, and you get to choose an extra sport band or woven nylon band, in your choice of color, for free. That’s in addition to black sport band that comes with the watch, so you’ll be able to swap them out at will.

We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging (used by the new iPad Pros, the Nintendo Switch, and a bunch of laptops), are bafflingly rare. Today though, you can get an Anker PowerLine II C-to-C cable for just $7 with promo code ANKE8481, or double your length to 6' for $8 with promo code ANKE8482.



PowerLine II cables are incredibly durable, and also come with a lifetime warranty, so if you ever do wear it out, you can contact Anker for a free replacement.

Did you know Tile trackers work with Alexa? So if you lose your keys or your wallet in your house you can use your voice to find them without even pulling out your phone.



For a limited, time you can get everything you need to enjoy this vision of the future for just $50: A brand new Echo Dot, plus four Tile trackers in two different sizes. That’s $11 more than buying the Tiles by themselves (which is a good deal on its own), but if you need the Dot, that’s a tremendous value.

TCL’s 2018 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision) and excellent Roku software in an affordable package, and the 5-series has basically all of the same features, save for a metal body and local LED dimming zones. It still supports Dolby Vision, it still has an advanced Roku remote and app control, and it’ll still look amazing. At $430 for a 55" (about $40-$70 less than usual), it’s an incredible value.



RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $22 today. We had a $20 exclusive on it a few weeks ago, but this is a great deal if you missed it.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included.

I know storage gets cheaper over time, but damn: 8TB for $140? This drive even has a couple of USB ports on the front that allow you to charge your phone, or plug in additional external storage devices.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



- PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

- PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

- PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' and 6' USB-A to USB-C versions today for the one of the first times ever. These cables are incredibly durable, they’re wrapped in nylon, and they come with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last USB-C cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Note: USB-A-to-C cables don’t support Power Delivery charging, only standard USB charging speeds.

If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 27" each, and it’s just $24 today.

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $15 today with code LZ7RJD72.

Update: Alert! The price on this TV just went down to $400, the best price we’ve ever seen on a 65" 4K set.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $430, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and one of Amazon’s most popular options is 25% off today with promo code KINJAPAD.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic—and extremely soft—bamboo cover.

They sent me one to try out, and while I had no prior complaints about my Casper, the pad added a welcome boost to softness, without getting warm at night. This is not like the memory foam topper that you used in your dorm room to improve that awful mattress. Your bed will still feel like your bed, just a cozier, nicer version of it. I’m actually laying in bed as I write this, and it feels like I’m on a really nice hotel mattress.

Prices range from just $67-$88 today after the promo code, which takes 25% off all sizes.

I won’t bury the lede here: this is a $798 robotic vacuum. And while that’s $100 less than usual, and within about $20 of the best price ever, it’s still a lot of money. And yet, it may just be worth it.



With Alexa support, a suite of sensors that map your house in detail to determine the best cleaning plan, and massive suction power, it’ll earn its place by keeping your floors spotless.

If your supply of pantry staples like coffee, tea, and protein bars was running low, now’s your chance to replenish your stash. Amazon has marked down all of the above in today’s Gold Box, including a few of our favorites. Get your daily does of veggies with cans of V8, munch guilt-free on the Maple Sea Salt RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bars, chill out with a cup of Traditional Medicinals Organic Cup of Calm Relaxation Tea, and much more. After all, there’s no such thing as too many snacks.

This Dyson AM09 looks like a futuristic portal to another dimension, but really it’s a fan and space heater. Today on Amazon, you can grab it for (an admittedly still expensive) $279, which is about $100 less than usual, and a match for the deal we’ve seen in “leaked” Black Friday ads.



You can set it to work like a thermostat, turning on and off within set temperature ranges, and with both heating and cooling functionality, you’ll be able to use it year ‘round.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for over six years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of nature, cruel though they may be. But with an air fryer, you can get the crispiness of deep frying with little to no oil. This one uses convection to heat foods to a crisp very quickly, and even works with things like frozen french fries and chicken tenders, no thawing required.

A very similar model from the same brand (it gets 10 degrees hotter, and has a different control panel) has been advertised for $80 in leaked Black Friday ads, but you can get this one for $70, right now, and have it in time for Thanksgiving.

If you’re still using a regular ol’ bath towel to dry off after your daily scrubbing, you’re doing it wrong. Bath sheets are basically the bath towel’s bigger, more luxurious cousin, and for a limited time, you can get one of your own from Crane & Canopy for 15% off of their usual price of $48 each, using promo code KINJA15.



Measuring in at a whopping 40" by 70", these bath sheets are 67% larger than your typical bath towel, and they’re made from finely combed, long-staple cotton for an extra soft and absorbent feel. We’ve previously tested out these bath sheets and were particularly impressed by their most surprising, yet ingenious feature: a built-in loop for effortless hanging.

Snag your own set in any of six available colors by November 12, when this deal runs dry.

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!) Amazon’s offering the standard DUO60 model for $30 off, plus about $2 extra off when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s one of t he best deals we’ve ever seen on this model.



Target (and I assume other stores) will be offering this model for $70 + a $10 gift card on Black Friday, but by buying now, you’ll have it in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep.

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code kinjafirst. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here, though you’ll have to pay a few bucks more. It’s the same product, and the same promo code still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they’re more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and go into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to its lowest ever price on Woot, today only. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers on Amazon, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them. Get it for $80 today on Woot, if you’re a Prime member.

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $5 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four drill bits that grip into stripped screws, making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter VSEBXHYU at checkout.

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Amazon makes its own furniture under the Rivet and Stone & Beam brand names, and it actually looks really good! Whether you could use an extra lamp, an ottoman, or an entire leather sofa, a bunch of popular pieces are on sale right now for up to 25% off.

I know that list prices and listed “savings” on Amazon are usually bogus, which is why we don’t often pay them any heed. Today though, the pieces I spot checked actually were discounted by the “You Save” amount listed on the product page. It seems that the price is pulling from the last listed price, which in some cases is higher than the product often sells for, but every deal I’ve checked has been good.

For example, this $158 coffee table says it’s $91 off today, and it does, in fact, often sell for $250. It also frequently sells for less, and has even been a little bit cheaper than $157 on a few short-lived occasions, but this is still an excellent deal. That leather couch I mentioned earlier, on the other hand, has legitimately never been discounted from $1100 until today, so you really are saving $220 no matter how you parse it. So go forth, and shop with confidence.

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend in celebration of daylight saving time ending, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DST10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Sunday, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

The Worx Electric TriVac is a leaf blower, yes. But with the flip of a switch, it reverses suction and becomes an outdoor vacuum and mulcher, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $80 today, just in time for fall.



Note: This model doesn’t have a battery, so you’ll want to get an extension cord if you don’t already own one.

If you can get over the weirdness of preparing peanut butter from a powder, PBfit lets you indulge with 90% less fat and only 1/3 of the calories of the real thing; just add water. If you’re curious to try it out, it’s a few bucks less than usual on Amazon today, with extra savings available when you use Subscribe & Save. You can always cancel after your first jar ships, but who knows, maybe this will become a pantry staple for you.

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and Amazon has this classic model marked down to just $11 today. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, a branch needs sawing, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.

Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $8.



If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with over 2,600 reviews.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Sneakerheads, get those creative juices flowing. It’s time to make your dream pair of Adidas into a reality. Starting today, you can create a customized pair of Miadidas for 25% off, using promo code CUSTOM25.



The possibilities are pretty much endless. With Miadidas, you can make just about any Adidas style your own, and your shoe masterpieces will appear at your feet in about three to five weeks. Sprint to take advantage of this deal before it runs out on November 17.

“No-iron shirts” have been around for so long that it seems almost ridiculous to buy anything else. Twillory takes that notion one step further by taking that no-iron notion and adding a bespoke feel.

Their Black Friday sale isn’t officially live yet, but they’re giving our readers early access. Use promo code KINJABF2 to get any two shirts for $105, KINJABF3 to get three shirts for $155, or KINJABF4 to get four shirts for $195.

Those codes should work with all the shirts they sell, including their performance line, the short-tailed Untuck(able)s, and the new Contrast collection, so mix, match, and get creative. We’ve reviewed these shirts over on The Inventory, so head over there to learn about what makes them so great.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

If you need any more winter clothes or outdoor gear, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 700 items from “big brands,” which include Patagonia, Flylow, Mammut, and Backcountry Access. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about hitting the slopes.

Update: These are now even cheaper, just $8 without a coupon.



If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo with a $1 coupon at Amazon today, not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. That’s 60 nights of tossing and turning that you just saved yourself.



If you need some more melatonin, you can get 90 10mg gummies from Natrol for $7 as well, an all-time low. It’s an Add-On item though, so you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save to get free shipping, or add it to a larger order.

We just tested out these exact gummies on The Inventory, and we’re yawning just thinking about it.

The last thing you probably want to do when it’s cold and miserable outside is schlep to the gym. Your house is so warm and cozy, and it has all of your food, after all. But with this Bowflex Blaze, you can get a complete workout without leaving the house, thanks to over 60 available exercises. So cancel the gym membership, and it’ll pay for itself in short order; today’s price is about $50-$150 less than usual.

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne. A lot of its benefits are unproven, but if you want to try it out yourself, Daily Steals is discounting CBD-infused gummies right now from myCBD (which has a solid reputation). Use promo code KJCBD600 to get 600mg for $27, or code KJCBD1200 to get 1200mg for $47.

You don’t need Bruce Wayne’s fortune to afford the Dark Knight trilogy today. This UHD Blu-ray set includes all three Chris Nolan Batman films in 4K, along with regular 1080p Blu-rays, plus digital copies. At $55, the box set never been cheaper.



Note: It’s currently listed as out of stock, but you can still order at this price, and Amazon will ship it when they have more.

Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything is at the top of the required reading syllabus for anyone that concerns themselves with cooking, and you can download it to your Kindle for just $3 today. This revised 10th anniversary edition includes over 2,000 (not a typo) simple recipes that are sure to please.