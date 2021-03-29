Monday's Best Deals: Ninja Hot + Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Heidi & Oak Drawer Organizers, LG 27" Monitor And Xbox Controller, LEGO Star Wars Sets, and More

A Ninja Hot and Cold Brew coffee system and a six-pack of Heidi & Oak drawer organizers lead Monday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy | $19 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code CHILLOUT

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy Buy for $19 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code CHILLOUT

Mpow M30 Earbuds V9BD6RFW Image : Sheiah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $20 when you clip the coupon and use the code V9BD6RFW. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires Sunday, and it only works on the black color.

$20 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go, these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling, so ideal for travel, and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof, so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user, you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that, it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Aukey XXL Mouse Pad Image : Aukey

Let’s not get all fancy here. A simple deal deserves a simple write-up. You can grab Aukey’s XXL gaming mouse pad for $10 by using the coupon FY5L9F7H. It’s a big mouse pad. Big enough to hold both your keyboard and mouse. We’re talking 35.4x15.75. It’s non-slip. It’s spill-resistant. It’s got stitched edges. My favorites product detail: “No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions.” It is true that I frequently am distracted by the big logo on my mouse pad when playing video games. I would say it is the #1 thing that has stopped me from being a pro gamer. If you need a mouse pad, it’s a big mouse pad. Let’s not overcomplicate things.

AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard GFP66GNY Image : Elizabeth Henges

Hello, gamers. For a short time, you can grab an AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard for a low $39 with the code GFP66GNY. It’s 30% off the original list price of $55, so you’ll be saving a couple of bucks. One of our former writers, Elizabeth Henges, describes the keyboard below:

The KM-G12 keyboard itself feels like an absolute tank, too. I feel like it’d last for years and quite a few bad accidents before finally giving out. But it’s important to note that also like a tank, Aukey’s KM-G12 is LOUD. People joke about how loud mechanical keyboards are, but the secret is in the switches. My normal, non-Aukey keyboard uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which are known for being the quietest of the tactile bunch. This one here uses Aukey’s proprietary Blue switches, best compared to Cherry’s MX Blues which are both revered and reviled for their “audible click,” depending on who you ask.

And yes, it’s quite audible indeed. I used the Aukey keyboard for three days throughout my normal workflow (which, of course, involved a lot of typing), and I got used to the loud clicking faster than I thought I would. Discord’s new Noise Suppression mode also managed to cut the clicking out when I was speaking to people on voice chat, which is also good. So, provided you aren’t annoying a roommate or loved one by typing loudly five feet away from them, it’s not too bad.

Nothing else to say, really! Grab it before it’s gone!

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $70 off in certain colors right now. Luckily, the color options that aren’t $679 right now only cost a dollar more, so there’s plenty of savings to go around.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of March.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Hey watch out! The fuzz are on their way and you’ve gotta get out of here fast! They found out about this sick deal and they want to shut it down. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is $20 at Amazon and the don’t want anyone to know about it. It’s a classic racing game where you evade the cops in a fast car. They don’t want you getting any ideas. If you want to out speed these coppers, you can grab an Xbox One or PS4 copy before they get here and then nitro boost your Amazon cart down the highway. See ya later, suckers! Have fun doing whatever it is you do!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (XBO) RONNIE Screenshot : Activision

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the Xbox One version for $42 when you enter the code RONNIE at checkout. Here’s a quick PSA: you won’t be able to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. This version will be playable on your Series X, it just won’t get those next-gen upgrades. As long as that’s not a big deal, have at it.

20% off Select LEGO Star Wars Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Here’s some exciting news for kids and cool adults alike: Best Buy currently has a sale on Star Wars LEGO sets. You can grab select sets 20% off and there’s plenty to browse through. The vehicle sets stand out the most here. You can grab a Sith TIE Fighter for $64, a Knights of Ren transport ship for $59, or Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor for $24. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, or whatever the equivalent of icebergs are in space. Asteroid? In my humble opinion, it’s a good time to build a LEGO set. Not a lot else going on right? Great excuse to put some blocks together and then say “zooooom” as you pretend to fly the finished product around your house.

Xbox Capcom Sale Screenshot : Capcom

Recently, I was talking to some friends about Capcom. Without thinking, I implied that the company really just made Resident Evil games at this point. Then I stopped and thought about that statement for more than two seconds and thought “What am I talking about?” Capcom is thriving right now with a diverse array of excellent franchises. You can see that on full display in this publisher sale over at Newegg where you can get Xbox copies of recent Capcom hits on sale. Naturally, a bunch of Resident Evil games are discounted including Resident Evil 3 for $18. But there’s much more! The fantastic Devil May Cry V is $18. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite is $9 and it works on both console and Windows PC. Browse though the sale to get a small taste of what Capcom is up to these days.

LG 27" UltraGear Monitor w/ Xbox Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at BuyDig. You can get the monitor and an Xbox controller for $347, which is a wild deal.

To make this work, you’ll need to add both the monitor and an Xbox controller to your cart. Red, white, take your pick. For some reason, the monitor itself is only $3 off on its own. But as soon as you add the controller, the price drops and you get both for $347. This monitor usually drops to around that price, so the extra controller is certainly a perk.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two, making for a solid gaming option.

6-Pack: Heidi & Oak Drawer Organizers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Look, you don’t need Marie Kondo to tell you: Your drawers are a fucking mess. That’s honestly just embarrassing. Go grab this 6-pack of Heidi & Oak drawer organizers for just $20 from Meh and organize that dresser before I call your mom—seriously.



What I like about this set is that it has an organizer for socks. I just got a set of these organizers myself not too long ago and I love that every pair of socks has a home. It really helps my dresser drawers stay in order.

The thing is, when this deal was offered before it was only for a 3-pack— so you lucky folks catching this now are getting a deal twice as nice.

Grab yourself a 6-pack of Heidi & Oak drawer organizers in leopard print, grey stripes, or pink geo print for just $20 right now— this deal may very well be gone by tomorrow!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/27/21 and was updated with new information on 3/28/21.

Whenever I think of cold brew coffee, I’m reminded of this time I went to a theme park with one of my younger brothers and he was craving one and decided to order at the “Starbucks” inside the park. Except, it wasn’t so much a Starbucks as it was a place that just used Starbucks-branded coffee.



Anyway, he ordered a nice, refreshing cold brew and was not expecting them to make this by pouring a cup of steaming hot coffee in a cup and then plopping some ice in it— but that is, in fact, what they did.

As you can probably guess, that is not the way to make a cold brew cup of coffee. The adjective is supposed to be a modifier of that verb, not an afterthought.

One way to do it? You can slowly make it in your fridge with these Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Pitcher Packs.

But if you’re in want of a cold brew and have limited time to make it in, you could also grab yourself a Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System for $170 so you can have it anytime you want!

You can get it for 26% off right now at Amazon or at Bed Bath & Beyond.

What’s more is that it can also make hot and cold teas, whether you like bagged or looseleaf varieties! And of course, it accommodates a wide variety of brew sizes, from a small cup to a carafe, with a turn of the knob.

Ready for a comfortable night’s sleep? Sleep like a baby on a Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for as low as $65— that’s the price of one that will fit a twin or twin XL (dorm-size) bed. For most of us, we’ll need to step up to the full/queen Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for $80.



I’m excited to say that I made the plunge and finally purchased one of these comforters for myself this past winter. I gotta say: “Cloud” is an accurate descriptor. What’s more, I got my full/queen-sized Buffy comforter for just $64 since I’m a Beyond+ member. And now that the weather is warming up, I find that the comforter still feels like the perfect temperature.



The Buffy comforter is made of soft hypoallergenic eucalyptus fibers. And, the fill is sustainably made of recycled materials. It’s so lovely to find an eco-friendly and skin-friendly comforter— but even more lovely to find it for 50% off! Plus, this comforter is made for all seasons, so you can enjoy it now and its lyocell breathable fabric will keep you comfortably cool in the summer as well.

This deal was originally published on 1/3/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 3/28/21.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single-serve coffee maker? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.



This special coffee maker includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You also might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Grab it while you can for this price!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/12/20 and was updated with new information on 3/27/21.

TaoTronics Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Clean air is such an important thing now more than ever. This is especially true in smaller spaces. Air purifiers are another in a long list of things we didn’t know we needed until the occasion arose. With bars and restaurants snatching them up more people turned to bring them into their own homes too. I have one can tell it makes a huge difference. Right now save $20 on this one from TaoTronics.

Air purifiers can help with a myriad of issues like pollen, dust, and especially pet dander. I live with two very furry dogs and the change in the living room has been substantial. The air seems much crisper. This TaoTronics purifier has three speeds and is whisper quiet. You’ll hardly know it’s there. The 3-stage H13 true HEPA filter is easy to clean and is washable. It has five layers and traps up to 99.97% of particles that are floating about in the air. You’ll get real-time updates on the quality of the air in whatever room you have it in. This helps you better understand what setting you’ll need. It’ll also tell you when the filter needs to be changed so no guessing there also. But you should be replacing filters between three and six months. This is a simple solution to a very common problem. Your family and lungs will thank you for your purchase.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Save 40% on Wag Dog Food Image : Andrew Hayward

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save 40% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s probiotic chews. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

2-Pack: SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

There are several reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. MorningSave has two SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows for just $29 to help with that.

Advertisement

These pillows are constructed from quilted nylon and are made with cool breathable material on one side for those who tend to run a little hot in slumber. The other side is all hypoallergenic fleece to keep you toasty in the colder months. Both pillow options have plush fiberfill inside that provides comfort all night long. These are ideal for all types of sleep positions. These pillows are exclusively priced and sold out the last time they went on sale.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

Advertisement

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Simmons Beautyrest Mattresses SIMMONS Image : BuyDig

I seem to love mattress deals, but so will you. For a short time, you can get a hold of a Simmons Beautyrest Mattress from BuyDig for 65% off the list price with the promo code SIMMONS. The prices go up as the mattress gets bigger, so you’ll pay $290 for a Twin, $350 for a Full, $400 for Queen, and $500 for a King-sized bed.

The mattresses themselves are made of a special hybrid, specifically coil and memory foam, so you can feel firm and supported while also getting the benefits of a bed that intimately knows and understand your body. Sounds sexy. It also comes in a box you simply roll onto a bed frame, making installation easy as pie. Sounds like a decent hump day deal, doesn’t it?

Simmons Beautyrest King Mattress $500 at BuyDig Use the promo code SIMMONS

Simmons Beautyrest Queen Mattress $400 at BuyDig Use the promo code SIMMONS

Simmons Beautyrest Full Mattress $350 at BuyDIg Use the promo code SIMMONS

Simmons Beautyrest Twin Mattress $290 at BuyDig Use the promo code SIMMONS

Riarmo Galaxy Star Projector With Speaker Image : Riarmo

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the Riarmo Star Projector is marked down to just $32 at Amazon today, a savings of 20% off the list price.

This start projector has a 4.6-star review average from 4,500+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It comes with two physical remotes, in case you lose one, plus you can use voice commands. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

When it comes to vacuums, you want something that can suck up debris well. When it comes to vacuum deals, you don’t want one that sucks. See what I did there? That’s a Tuesday pun for all the dads out there. Jokes aside, Samsung currently has a few of its Jet vacuums on sale for those who need a powerful new cleaning device. The sale features a trio of cordless stick vacuums that vary in price and features. The most inexpensive option is the lightweight Jet 70 for $349. Then we move up to the Jet 75, which features a long lasting battery for $399. Finally, there’s the $599 Jet 90, which comes with a dual charging station that can charge two batteries at a time. Whatever you choose, all three of these will get the job done. They suck and that’s a good thing.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Pricey gym memberships should be a thing of the past. I mean, right now, it’s not safe to be in enclosed spaces with heavy-breathing strangers anyway. And 2021? We’re all about doing what we can from home to help fight this virus.



Why not get a full-body workout with a fantastic price on a rowing machine?

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 rowing machine is down to $89 right now. It can handle up to 220 lbs. and it has 12 adjustable resistance levels so you can control the challenge.

20% off Storewide Image : Bellesa

Bellesa is such a wonderful company, always making sure we are doing our best. For a limited time, they want you to have the best too. Get 20% off your order no matter what you choose and celebrate a new season of self-care. The discount will be applied at checkout, so no code needed/

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

No, go undercover or under covers. If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine EZL9MOZE Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code EZL9MOZE at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

Get up 30% off Select Spring Items Image : Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s huge spring sale is here! It’s time to celebrate a new season with some new styles. Walk into warm weather in stylish duds. Some of the company’s best-sellers are included in this deal: handbags, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and more. Here’s the skinny: spend $250-$499 and get 25% off or spend $500 and snag 30% off. This applies to all items labeled ‘Included in the Spring Event.’ But excluded products do count towards your total purchase amount. So if you see something you like, toss it in the cart anyway. This sale will run until March 28. No codes are needed.

Tory Burch’s Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is one of their top sellers and is as classy as they come. Everyone needs a nice staple bag, and this could be yours. Made of canvas and leather, this is the perfect bag for spring and summer. It’s even sizable enough to fit a 13" laptop. This is a classic Tory bag that you’ll save $107 on. It comes in the traditional Cuoio color.

Free shipping within the continental U.S. and it’s automatically applied during checkout.

OCA Low Top Canvas DOWNTOEARTH Image : Cariuma

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks are consciously created with classic styles. The company has designed some spring hues that have classic casual written all over them.

They all run under $100. The low tops come in many shades, but green, yellow, and rose really give off that Spring has sprung vibe. These are sharp shoes, and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping. I have a pair of Cariuma sneakers and love them. The color is striking, and I always get compliments when I wear them out. They are a bit heavier, but you’ll be just as stylish once you get used to them.

These will ship for free until March 29.

Rose Canvas OCA Low Buy for $79 at Cariuma Use the promo code DOWNTOEARTH

Green Canvas OCA Low Buy for $79 at Cariuma Use the promo code DOWNTOEARTH

Naipo Massage Gun 4V66HE4U Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 4V66HE4U at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,300+ reviews.

Bouncing back from a long winter is hard enough in normal times, but with the pandemic on top of that, your kids are surely itching to (safely) get back into the world. Whether they’re two-wheel pros or still getting a hang of their balance, now might be a great time to surprise them with a brand new bike and enable all kinds of spring and summer adventures ahead.

Luckily, Ninebot is currently taking 24% off of its Segway kids bike at Amazon, knocking the price down to $212 in both blue and red. There’s no electric smarts here like a lot of other Segway products, but it has a cool and refined design with 18” shock-absorbing wheels and hand brakes. It’s ideal for kids aged 5-10 and has a fully-enclosed chain.

25% off Products SPRING Image : Ignacia Fulcher

It is scientifically proven that Mondays suck. Luckily, our friends at Cornbread Hemp have a deal that’ll allow you to chill out and enjoy the spring vibes. Today, if you purchase two or more items, you can get 25% off your entire purchase. All you have to do is pop your faves into your digital cart and use our exclusive code SPRING.

Feeling a little indecisive? That’s normal. I’d start out with the oldie, but goodie Whole Flower USDA CBD Oil. The taste resembles cannabis in the best way and will chill you the hell out. If you don’t like the taste, you can grab the 750mg CBD Capsules, and round out the relaxation with a bottle of CBD Lotion with menthol, which personally feels amazing after a workout. This deal won’t last forever, so what are you waiting for?

Advertisement





Up to 50% off Select Criterion Collections Image : Sheilah Villari

The Criterion Collection is the gold standard for film snobs and movie lovers the world over. But for a good reason. These boxes and bundles are beautifully designed and provide supplementary material to dig deeper into your favorite pieces of cinema. Amazon is having a huge sale on the majority of the collection.

There are so many classics and fan favorites you’re sure to find one of yours or discover a new one. This is the perfect opportunity to finally see that movie you’ve always been told you need to see, like Hidden Fortress that inspired A New Hope.

I was in a pretty in-depth film criticism program in college, so of course, I gush over these sales, and one of my all-time favorites is included in it. Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless kicked off the French New Wave movement and is a must to impress your cinematic pals. It’s gorgeous in so many ways, and I’ve read the accompanying book multiple times over the years.

Anytime I can bring up Metropolitian, I do. I have no idea why but this movie has stayed with me since I first saw it nineteen years old, but it has. If wit and anxiety could be personified, it’d be this Whit Stillman film. This is one of the indie greats of the 90s.

Several titles are also “get 3 for the price of 2,” but you really have to dig around as there isn’t a designated section for those within the Criterion tab. But beloved slacker comedy Dazed and Confused is included in that deal.

Tomb Raider Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider and Square Enix is celebrating. There’s no new Lara Croft game or anything. Instead, the big ticket item this year is an official Tomb Raider cookbook. You know, the franchise that is about cooking and food. According to the product description, the book features 40 recipes from locations she’s visited over the course of the series. The book is also part travel guide and talks about each location in greater depths. Frankly, why not? I own the WWE Cookbook and it’s far less cultured than this. If you want to cook with Lara, you can save 10% when you pre-order a copy at Amazon, taking this down to $27. Let me know how it is.

Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.