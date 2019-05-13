Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Ninja Foodi, Traeger Grills, and Glad trash bags lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 65" 4K TV with HDR10 support from LG is a steal at just $600. That’s especially tempting for an IPS panel, which offers the best viewing angles in the LCD space. One downside: It uses LG’s webOS for streaming, which isn’t as polished as Roku or Android TV/Chromecast, but it shouldn’t be a problem if you already have your own streaming box.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Elevation Lab makes some of the best phone docks money can buy, and you’ll need a whole lot less money than usual to buy them with our exclusive discount.



The CordDock ships with a specially designed cable (Lightning for the iPhone model, USB-C for Android) that works with the dock in two separate ways. Pull your phone straight up to remove it from the dock entirely. Or, rotate it forward to keep the cable plugged in while disengaging it from the dock, allowing you to use the phone to send a quick text without stopping the charging process.

Like all Elevation Lab stuff, the CordDock is incredibly well designed, and the new V2 model on sale today features stronger welds, more friction on the rear adjustment knobs, and other tweaks to make it even nicer to use. Just use promo code KINJAROCKS to get either one for $22.

What if you could light things on fire without, uh, fire? Electric lighters like the Sparkr Mini seem like a (rad as hell) novelty, but they actually fix the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that? Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out. Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the latest version of the lighter for just $16 right now after clipping the $4 coupon. This is actually a new model with an upgraded hinge, as well as the tweaked flashlight button that prevents it from turning on in your pocket.

The Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact electric lighters out there, but it’s undoubtedly the most fun to use, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and an extremely satisfying, clicky flip top. Seriously, I’ve spent hours just repeatedly and absentmindedly flipping the top open and closed. It also uses a different frequency than cheaper electric lighters, to (mostly) eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

If you’re just curious about trying out one of these, this model from Tacklife is also down to $6 with promo code MSUVL7NI. It only has one arc instead of two, so it won’t light things quite as easily, and it does have a high-pitched wine. But for $6, it’ll get the job done.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon Gold Boxes aren’t the only time to get Anker products on sale, but they do offer unusually good discounts on our readers’ favorite gadget accessory brand, albeit for one day only.



Today on Amazon, you can save on several types of cables, three different battery packs, two wireless chargers, and the pièce de résistance: two multi-port chargers with USB-C Power Delivery for your laptop, Switch, tablet, and pretty much all of the gadgets you’ll buy over the next several years. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



The Renegade Pro model gives you 380 square inches of cooking space, and $524 is a whopping $176 less than usual. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you need to steam rice, fry up a chicken, or whip up an Instant Pot recipe, this Ninja Foodi XL Multi-Cooker can get the job done.



This pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer stand-in is an absolute unit, but deservedly so, considering it’s doing the work of three different appliances. And for those with a large kitchen space and a bunch of people to feed, this one’s 8qt. capacity makes making large batches of food easily.

Better still, it packs a dehydrate setting which can help you make your own jerky or dried fruit.

Right now, this XL model is at it’s lowest price ever, or about $70 less than usual. Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discount will only stick around until the end of the day, or when until it’s sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need to buy trash bags anyway, so when you can get the good ones—you know, the ones that actually won’t rip and spill garbage all over your living room during your walk out to your dupster—on sale, you might as well.



$11 is actually a pretty good price for 80 Glad ForceFlex Plus bags, and a 25% clippable coupon makes the deal even better. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings, and get this deal before it gets swept into the trash bin of deal history.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A long time ago, in a kitchen far, far away...someone decided to combine the timeless classic that is Star Wars with a toaster, and now, said Star Wars toaster is on sale for $11, the lowest price in the galaxy. It’s not a trap! It’s just a great deal on a device that burns both the rebel and empire symbols onto your morning slice of bread. So bring balance to the force—and your breakfast. Buy or do not buy; there is no try.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The key advantage of Ecobee’s smart thermostats has always been their ability to coordinate with wireless sensors to get a fuller picture of the temperature throughout your home, not just in the room that houses the thermostat itself.



This is especially helpful in houses with major temperature variations between levels. For example, if you have a bedroom in a finished attic, or a living area in a basement.

If you already have an Ecobee set up (and I know a lot of you do), then you can pick up an extra pair of sensors for just $49 on Amazon today, down from the usual $79.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine, and pay just about 26 cents per bag on this $10 Frito-Lay variety pack, after you clip the $3 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings. This pack doesn’t play it safe with any bland, original chips (with the exception of the pretzels, which I guess you can feed to some birds or something); it’s full of bolder flavors like sour cream and onion Lay’s and Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.



Graphic: Amazon

It’s time to dig in to your next DIY with this deal on the powerful Silhouette Cameo 3 in mint. This craft room MVP can cut any material your next project requires with ease and precision, and the $190 bundle includes a blade, cutting mats, sketch pens, and even some vinyl to get you going — all for the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. So go ahead and let those creative juices flow.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 300 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Plus, you can grab select bundled items at a lower price with promo code MAKEITTWO. Just know you will have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters offers deals fairly regularly, but rarely on shoppers’ entire purchase. But now, for a limited time, you can take 20% off your entire UO cart. There are some pretty significant exclusions; it seems items from big brands like Nike, Reebok, Birkenstock, etc., along with some bigger ticket furniture and decor are not eligible. Still, there’s much savings to be had, so stock up on new stuff for summer before this offer is shut off.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take 50% off everything on their site, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code SHOPQUICK. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

SteelSeries consistently makes terrific gaming gear, and this discounted Rival 310 Gaming mouse is no exception. It offers everything you could want for gaming, including an adjustable sensor that goes up to 12,000 DPI, large back and forward buttons, 16.8 million color lighting (obviously), and programmable settings that are saved directly to the mouse

Right now it’s $30, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It doesn’t have infinite options for exploration and 120 unique and challenging shrines, but this Legend of Zelda chess set still looks awesome, and is marked down to $40 on Amazon right now. That’s the best price they’ve ever listed, so you won’t have to smash too many pots or chop too much grass to put together the rupees you need.



The two sides of the board aren’t just divided by color. The golden “hero” side features Zelda as the queen, Epona is the Knight, and Navi is the model for the pawns. The black side features Ganondorf as the king, Iron Knuckle as the bishop, and a deku scrub for the pawns. As the owner of the board, you get to pick the set you use. That’s not an official chess rule, but I think we can make an exception here.

Nope, you didn’t dream it, there really is a full-fledged set of Pokémon games coming to the Switch later this year, and Amazon’s offering a (increasingly rare) $10 preorder credit to Prime members on both the Sword and Shield editions.

Advertisement

Amazon offered these credits for a time after eliminating the Prime 20% video game discount program, but they’ve all but vanished by now. Just note that you won’t receive it until 30-35 days after the game ships.

Deals You May Have Missed

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the SoundCore Spirits looks to be one of the best models yet. With an IP68 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, they’re marked down to $33 with week, no promo code required.

If you don’t want to use a money belt to protect your valuables when traveling (I get it, it’s a little dorky), Zero Grid’s neck wallet might be the next best thing. Made from ripstop nylon, it can hold your passports and multiple cards underneath your shirt, or attached to your belt, and it’s even RFID shielded to protect you from more modern forms of theft.



For a limited time, you can get it for $12 by clipping the $1 coupon and adding promo code CFPQLK4L, complete with a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking card sleeves. That’s a steal...the good kind.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re planning on traveling internationally or fleeing the country any time soon, you won’t want to miss this deal on one of our readers’ favorite international power adapters.



Bestek’s popular 220V to 110V universal voltage converter is down to an all-time low $22 today, bundled with a bonus (non voltage converting) universal outlet adapter. The main voltage converter is a complete 3-outlet/4-USB power strip, and will work with US, EU, UK, and AU outlets, converting 220V power sources to US-friendly 110V, for any of your electronics that can’t handle both. And even when you aren’t traveling, it’ll act as a perfectly good desktop power strip.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, new subscribers can get their first three months for just one dollar.



Xbox Game Pass grants you access to newer releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves (which has gotten really good!), as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Celebrate the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones with a discounted 4D puzzle of Westeros. Three different options are on sale, including a full globe which I don’t think is canon...



Photo: Kotaku

If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is $30 off on both PS4 and Xbox One today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Life is stressful, but if you take your eyes off your Twitter feeds for a few minutes to tend to one of these little bonsai trees, it might just lower your blood pressure a tad. Two different, already-mature trees are on sale today, both of which come with a decorative container.



Photo: Amazon

Air fryers are hot on the heels of pressure cookers as the must-have buzzy kitchen appliances, and two different sizes of Cosori’s popular fryers are on sale today for $20 off.



Pro-tip: They’re amazing at cooking frozen snack foods. We’ll have more about that on The Inventory this week...

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $28 gets you a pack of 10, which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.



The deal doesn’t require a promo code this time around, but today’s price is about $4 less than the usual going rate for this set.

Photo: Amazon

TriggerPoint’s GRID foam rollers are the most popular on the market, and Amazon just discounted the 26" extra long model to $45, from the usual $60. Foam rollers use compression from your body weight to simulate a sports massage after you work out, and they hurt like hell, but they really work!



And in case you missed it last week, you can also save on the tiny miniature model.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s rapidly expanding line of affordable basic clothing is on sale once again. This time, you can choose from 164 styles for men and women for under $20.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to justify this bath bomb purchase to anyone. It’s $10, you get six of them. Treat yourself.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day, this TaoTronics monitor riser is on sale for $120 with promo code KINJAB9E.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds.