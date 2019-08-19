Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A big Sorel sale, Zelda soundtrack, a Nintendo Switch charging stand, and a cake pop maker lead of Monday’s best deals from around the web.

If Amazon’s acquisition of eero didn’t scare you off the pioneer in mesh networking, the retailer is celebrating its new networking play-thing with big discounts across the board.



Get an Eero and an extra Eero Beacon for $239 (a $60 discount), an eero and two beacons for $319 (an $80 discount), or for the largest and most densely constructed houses, three full-fat eero routers for $399 (a $100 discount). To be clear, If you live in a one bedroom apartment, you don’t need any of these, but if you find that a single router doesn’t get you a reliable Wi-Fi signal in every part of your house, mesh systems like these are a godsend.

Amazon Cloud Cam | $90 | Amazon

Whether you want to use Amazon’s Key in-home delivery service, or, you know, don’t, Amazon’s Cloud Cam is a solid standalone product for monitoring your home, and it’s $30 off today.



With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for a paid account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $90 price point.

That’s $30 less than usual, and if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tiny car chargers like this one have been massive hits with our readers for years, because they have that built-into-your-car look, but charge your phone much faster than the piddly USB port your car probably includes.



Now, Anker has a mini car charger of its own, it can charge two phones at 12W simultaneously, and it’s down to $11 (from $15) today on Amazon.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $90, an all-time low.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s.

This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Landlines are great for emergencies. They have the added benefit of storing your precise location data, so 911 operators already have that info, saving you precious time. They’ll also keep working even when mobile networks are congested with calls.



If it’s time for a replacement, there’s a Gold Box deal on a set of five Panasonic Link2Cell Bluetooth Cordless Phones.

This particular $85 model allows you to sync your smartphone to these so you never miss a call, add voice alerts, even charge your devices with the USB input on the home base. And this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cake is good, but cake on a stick is better. Now you can have your cake pops and eat them too with this Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker, on sale for just $13. Basically, you just fill each reservoir with a tablespoon of your favorite batter, and—voila!—an adorable, delicious dessert sphere is baked and ready for sticking, decorating, and devouring.



Photo: Amazon

Intex has quietly been making inflatable versions of...everything. And while you might be most familiar with their novelty pool floats, today’s deal is an inflatable you can use all year long.



Yes. Behold the inflatable sectional. Gaze upon it, and despair.

I’m by no means suggesting that this should be your main couch. But it could act as additional seating (both indoors and out) when you have lots of guests coming over. You could bring it to a friend’s house. You could set it up in the parking lot for a tailgate. It’s down to $50 today on Amazon, within a few cents of an all-time low, so at least when people give you weird looks about it, you can laugh nervously and tell them you bought it ironically.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not cold outside yet, but you can still stay cozy inside with a nice hot cup of whatever made with this Cosori glass kettle, now on sale for $30 —that’s the best price we’ve seen. A built-in LED light indicates when your water has reached its boiling point, and it certainly won’t be an eye sore on your kitchen counter. This deal won’t last long, so drink up this discount while you can.



Photo: Wayfair

Do you really need an excuse to go home shopping today? Well, we’ve got one for you if you do. Right now Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale has up to 50% off select home items. During this sale, you can get discounts on major appliances, flooring, tile, backsplash, and more. It’s time to upgrade your kitchen island situation while you can!



Photo: Kamil Kalbarczyk (( ( ( ( (Unsplash), Donald Giannatti (( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Butcher Box just added a new meat to its arsenal: wild-caught Atlantic sea scallops! Yes, the chicken nuggets of the sea can be delivered to your front door, and if you sign up for a new membership right now, you’ll get a pound of scallops and a pack of bacon thrown in for free, in addition to whatever else would have been in your box anyway.



You may be tempted to make bacon-wrapped scallops, and I wouldn’t blame you if you did, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying them separately, on their own merits.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to eat fried guilt-free, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $70 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 6 qt. air fryer which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.



It’s technically an oven, so it’ss also a great tool for cooking frozen foods.

At $70, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Order up one in either black, aqua, white or red, before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Run—don’t walk—to take advantage of this Adidas Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack before the best styles sell out. Right now, women’s shoes and apparel, men’s shoes and apparel, and kicks and clothes for kids are on sale. You’ll definitely find the things you need take you over the finish line this fall.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cotopaxi makes some of our favorite outdoor gear that’s not only practical, but also a treat for the eyes. So layer up with up to 60% off select outerwear, bags, and more items perfect for this time of year from the brand’s Labor Day Sale. Everything comes in colors that scream summertime (though you’ll want to year it all year round), so you can look seasonally appropriate without secretly shivering whenever you step outside.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code EXTRA40. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRANDs (or the newer 2.ZERØGRANDs), Stitchlite oxfords, or even the new All Day Trainers, which were added to the sale section recently.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

There’s a major heat wave sweeping the nation on this very summer-y August day, so think cold thoughts by shopping Nordstrom Rack’s sale on Sorel. Right now, you can save big on the men’s and women’s snow boot styles you’ll desperately need in just a few months time. Shop these deals before the sale ends in two days, and you won’t sweat the snow come winter.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Take a walk on the wool side with a pair of these LeMouton sneakers. Made from merino wool, they’re super soft, extra breathable, very light, and now, on sale for $85 when you clip the $10 off coupon. There’s no need to wear socks with this machine washable footwear, and you can choose from a variety of neutral colors—including black, navy, gray, and beige—or go bold in blue or red. Just be sure to snag your pair before this deal walks away for good.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need to be a hyper-intelligent simian to know that getting all nine Planet of the Apes films on Blu-ray (including the three most recent ones in 4K) and digital for $35 is a good deal. It’s already backordered at this price though, so don’t get caught screaming “God, damn you! Damn you all to hell!” at Amazon if it sells out.

From the NES days all the way up to Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda games have featured some of the most stirring, evocative, and recognizable scores in all of gaming. You don’t need any further proof than the fact that there’s literally a touring orchestra show dedicated solely to the series.



Now, you can experience that concert at home with this limited edition soundtrack, now on sale for an all-time low $48 (from the usual $55-$65). That includes two audio CDs, plus a Blu-ray with video of a performance.

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In fairness, I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen a Nintendo Switch being played in tabletop mode in my entire life. But if you do! This official stand from Nintendo allows you to charge the device, adjust your viewing angle, and won’t snap in half like a twig like the Switch’s built-in kickstand.



Today’s $3.50 discount is the first deal of any significance that Amazon’s ever offered.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Just remember, these discounts are only available until the end of the day, or sold out. So check out the main post to see all of your options, reload your toy cabinet before this deal inventively gets nerfed.

Kan Jam | $32 | Amazon

Friends, it’s officially lawn game season, and Kan Jam is a dynamic, active alternative to your standard cornhole and ladder toss. But don’t worry, you can still hold a drink in one hand.



Teams of two line up opposite each other next to two special cans (included), just like Cornhole. One team member tosses a frisbee at a can, and the other attempts to bop it out of the air, and onto or into the can for varying numbers of points. It combines two great activities: throwing a frisbee, and slapping things out of the air, so you’ve got a recipe for fun.

This was one of our readers’ favorite lawn games in a recent Co-Op, and today’s $30 deal is about $8 less than usual. Have fun!

Photo: Amazon

Have you been dragging your feet about buying yourself a Fire TV? Well, right now, there is no better time to do it. When you buy an Insignia or Toshiba Fire TV Edition, you’ll get a 3rd Generation Echo Dot for free.



What makes this limited-time offer even better is that a bunch of these TVs has been marked down in price. An Insignia 50-Inch 4K Ulta HD Fire TV is $250, which is $100 off.

The rules are simple:

Step 1: Add any Insignia or Toshiba Fire TV Edition to your cart. Step 2: Add any 3rd Generation Echo Dot to your cart. Step 3: Proceed to checkout and follow the prompts to complete your transaction before 9:00PM PT September 2, 2019. Your discount will be automatically applied and will appear in the Order Summary column of the checkout page as “Fire TV Promo.” Terms and Conditions apply.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve wanted a Fire HD 10 Tablet tablet, there is no better time than right now. It is currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off and the lowest price we’ve seen. With this tablet, you can download all of your favorite apps to watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, and read all of the eBooks and magazines you want. You can download Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify, and more.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Who doesn’t need batteries? We always seem to run out of them just when the TV remote dies during our favorite TV show. Never run low on juice again, thanks to this AmazonBasics deals. You can get a 20-pack of AmazonBasics AA Batteries for $6 or AmazonBasics AAA Batteries $4. All you need to do is clip the 30% off coupon and choose the Subscribe & Save option. The discount will only apply to your first order.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime Student, there is a current limited-time offer that you need to take advantage of. You can get up to 40% off select Echo Devices.

Step One: If you aren’t already a member, please join Prime Student to become eligible for this offer. Step Two: Add one of the Echo devices below to your Amazon.com cart Step Three: In checkout, apply one of the promo codes displayed below for your preferred device under Payment Method by 8:59pm PST October 1st, 2019, and the discount will apply.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new king of the Instant Pot world, and it just got its first significant discount ever.



The Instant Pot Max is the first Instant Pot to achieve steady 15 PSI pressure cooking, comparable to stovetop models. Previous models have maxed out at around 11.6 PSI, and the added pressure means that your food will cook even faster (who knew that was possible?). It can even do high pressure canning, the first electric pressure cooker to achieve USDA approval for that purpose.

Update: Sorry, it’s “positioned for approval,” but it’s not official yet.

The Max also comes with a revamped touchscreen interface—it’s come a long way from the cheap-looking bubble buttons of the DUO—and a touchscreen button to automatically vent your pressure. You can even set it to pulse, so you don’t have to stand at the counter hitting a button repeatedly for five minutes.

The Max came out earlier this year for $200, and it’s basically stayed there for the most part. Today though, you can pick it up for $150, easily an all-time low.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I’m baby. You’re baby. We’re all baby. But most importantly, this wine fridge is baby. This little baby RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge is over 50% off at Walmart right now. It can store four bottles of wine (not safe for actual babies to drink) and keep them nice and chilled.

