Monday's Best Deals: Nebula Mars II Projector, Rosetta Stone, Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and More

Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kübi's Quick Access Bi-Fold Wallet Strikes the Perfect Balance of... Read on The Inventory

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 II headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a refurbished pair for $200. This price is $100 lower than usual.



Gizmodo says:

Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

However, as with all great things, these are still not super cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially when you’re stuck working from home.

Have you been waiting to pull the trigger on one of Anker’s Nebula projectors? Today Woot is offering one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on the 300 ANSI lumen-powered Nebula Mars II model.



In my review, I said:

If you, like me, had a living situation that’d benefit from a dynamic viewing experience—e.g. want to take it with you camping—or to another room, it’s a safe bet. The Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro won’t wow persnickety, home theater aficionados but for the casual gaming or viewing session, it stuns.

Just remember, this is a one-day deal. So if you’ve been putting it off, pick this up today before the stock runs out.

AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the code YU95W2PJ. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger down to just $15. This unit offers a standard USB plug plus USB-C to charge two devices at once.



For example, its 30W USB-C port can charge a laptop or Nintendo Switch, while the standard USB charges your phone.

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of... well, the travel we’ll all be doing once this mess blows over.

Jaybird RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Running remains one of the few things we could do during these troubled times to stay healthy and go outside. And right now you can save big on Jaybird’s RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones.



These offer Bluetooth 4.1, swappable silicone tips and fins, compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, and they’re IPX7 resistant.

Usually selling for $80, these headphones advertise 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus an additional 8 hours with the charging case. So you’ll definitely still have juice even after a long run. I mean, of course, you’ll still need to use hand sanitizer, wash your hands, and socially distance yourself from everyone else outside.

So if you’re looking for a pair of truly wireless headphones, pick these up at either Amazon and Best Buy for $50.

Refurbished Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse Graphic : Amazon

Looking for a way to seriously upgrade your WFH setup? Pick up the ergonomically-incredible Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse for $60 at Daily Steals.



Currently selling for $20 more on Amazon, this manufacture refurbished unit “places your hand in a natural handshake position.” This currently sits as one of my favorite work mice and a good way to mitigate any wrist pain and repeated stress injuries while you work those crazy hours.

To be fair, this MX Vertical Mouse is a little light on features when compared to the rest of Logitech’s MX line, but it’s still an incredibly capable mouse worthy of your attention.

It’s no spring chicken, but Woot is selling the refurbished 2015 Microsoft Surface Book for $500 with a one-year warranty, which sadly doesn’t seem to include a Surface Pen even though Woot shows the mouth-watering combo in its promo images.



The tablet/laptop hybrid has everything it needs to run a smooth Windows 10 Pro installation, with Intel’s dual-core Core i5-6300U and 8GB of RAM running the show. The 13.3” display is sharper than a well-dressed Bill Gates with its 3000 x 2000 resolution, and you’re getting a 256GB solid-state drive as standard to keep everything running nice and fast.

iPad Air 32GB Space Gray (First-Generation) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

As a primary computing device, the first-generation iPad Air is just about out of rope, but you can still gift it to a child as a learning device or use it for casual browsing and reading. You can get one for $140 shipped from iTechDeals with coupon code IPD140. Available in Space Gray, it features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a dual-core Apple A7 chip and front and rear cameras.



Unfortunately, it does appear to be stuck on iOS 12, but there are still more than enough apps and games to be had in the App Store, so don’t hesitate to grab one if you need something to pacify your kids during their extended Spring break.

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

This is absolutely perfect for everyone WFH right now. But just a heads up, this sold out when we last posted about it. So get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Your computer chair not doing its job anymore? Suddenly noticing how much it hurts your back now that you’re working from home? Well, if you head over to Dailysteals and use code KJERGOCHR, you can get a brand new mesh-back office chair for just $52. The chair comes in all different colors too—I’m partial to the pink one, myself.



TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJIA97R + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Not everyone has the luxury of moisture in the air during the Bad Times. Some of us live in dry apartments or houses in which we can hardly breathe through our nostrils. The solution, I’m told, is a humidifier. I have a cheap one right now but it sucks! This one from TaoTronics, according to reviewers, is much better.



At MSRP, its $100 price tag is a little steep if I’m honest, but at $77 with our exclusive code KINJIA97R (plus the clippable coupon on the site), it’s actually quite tempting. The 5.5-liter unit, designed for large rooms, is capable of clearing out dry air for 45 hours straight on one fill. It covers rooms up to 200-450 sq. foot which, seeing as my apartment is 550 sq. foot in its entirety, means you might only need one.

But if you have a larger apartment or house, it’s not a bad idea to shell out for one in each room. In the winter, you can even set the temperature to dispense warm mist up to 140°F, for a sauna-like experience. That said, warm mist mode is automatically disabled at night to keep you safe and sound from overheating and disruptive noise.

DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter G5WDZHOR Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Sometimes your car battery just... dies. It sucks. If you’re caught unprepared, you’ll have to knock on neighbors’ doors or ask strangers in the parking lot “for a jump”, and who really wants to talk to other people? Instead, you can purchase the DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter for only $60, if you use the code G5WDZHOR.



This jumper is small, so you can throw it in the trunk with the rest of the emergency kit (that you definitely have, right?) and it’ll be ready when you need it. You can also use the jump starter for charging your devices, if you really need to.

30% Off Sitewide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Step up to this Clarks site-wide sale and save big on a ton of classy, comfortable shoes. I love my Clarks Chukka boots and during this sale, I actually picked up a pair of Kerby Finlo slippers for $13.



Just make sure to use the promo code TAKE30 at checkout to save big on a ton of styles. To get the most for your dollar, I’d suggest shopping the clearance and sale sections.

$100 off Your First Month REMOTE100 Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again: Mental health care IS health care, and therapy is a crucial part of treating your symptoms. You might be feeling down in the dumps right now, and that’s ok, you’re not alone. If you need to talk to someone but can’t leave your house, know that Talkspace is the number one online therapy service around and they’re offering $100 off your first month with the coupon code REMOTE100.



Considering it starts at $65/week, you’re basically getting a free 7-day trial and then some. As part of the service, Talkspace is currently promoting their COVID-19 stress and anxiety management program to all subscribers, including those taking advantage of this very discount. Try it out, and let me know how it is because I’m genuinely tempted to sign up myself.

With daily life screeching to a slow crawl, it can be easy to fall short of your daily step target. Whether you’re on the treadmill, walking around your backyard, or daring to move more than a yard away from your home, a Fitbit tracker keeps you on task, and they’re discounted quite handsomely at Amazon today. The Fitbit Versa Lite has all the essentials and a heart rate monitor, and the Mulberry model is down to just $100 today. The Fitbit Ace—designed for kids— is also on sale for $50, which is a $20 windfall for you.



The former is what you want for more involved workout information (there are over 15 different exercise modes) and sleep tracking, as well as smartphone control and notifications. The Fitbit Ace 2, meanwhile, is pretty much only useful as a step tracker, but with parental controls and fun features for kids, it could be the perfect device to get your young ones used to building healthy habits.

Spalding NCAA Basketball Hoop Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Unless you’re playing NBA 2K20, it’s kind of hard to get a basketball fix right now. With gyms and parks being off-limits for many, this Spalding NCAA-branded hoop might offer some reprieve, and it’s 20% off at Amazon right now, which knocks the price down to $360.



This system towers 50 inches and folds down into a compact state for storage. The base is plastic, but it’s thick and sturdy, and you shouldn’t have any bending issues with the steel frame. And don’t worry about that backboard: it’s acrylic, so unless you’re balling with some of the Space Jam monsters, it should stand the test of time.

Advertisement

REI is having all sorts of deals this week, and that’s great news for anyone looking to do a little Spring refresher for their wardrobe (or camping gear). From now until April 11th, REI is offering 30% off Patagonia products, and you don’t even need to be a member to take advantage of the deal.



Included in this sale are a bunch of snazzy fleeces, slings, and the always in-style (?) puffy vest. If you’re an outdoorsy person whatsoever, Patagonia’s line of clothing and gear will be perfect for you.

Free Blue Light Lenses FREEBLUE Photo : Caleb Woods ( ( ( Unsplash

Blue light is bad for you. The blue light from LEDs is why we’re not supposed to look at phones or computers an hour before bed, it’s why office workers often deal with eyestrain, and there’s a good chance that’s why you’re getting headaches. We’re using these devices more than ever before, and GlassesUSA.com has a great deal to combat that—free blue light lenses with the code FREEBLUE.



Here is how GlassesUSA.com works:

1. Pick the frames you want

2. Choose what you’re going to use the glasses for, and fill in the prescription if you have one

3. For this deal, pick either the value or standard lens package, then the ‘Clear with Blue Light’ option

4. Head to the cart and enter the FREEBLUE code

And you’re done! The best part is that this code stacks with other codes, too. When I was testing the deal out, the code SPRING60 was automatically applied to my order before I went to the cart, and that helped to save even more.

The FREEBLUE deal runs for a week, so make sure to take advantage of it soon!

25% off CBD Gummies Graphic : Gabe Carey

There’s a lot of discourse surrounding the benefits of CBD and whether the Cannabid sativa extract is actually beneficial to those experiencing chronic pain and anxiety or if it’s a placebo cleverly marketed as a cure-all antidote. Whatever you believe (I, myself, have seen the positive effects of a good batch), JustCBD is offering 25% off its entire selection of CBD gummies right now using our exclusive discount code KINJA25.



Chill out, maybe watch a movie and fall asleep halfway through. It’s Friday, anything is on the table! Gummies at CBD start at 8mg and cap out at 25mg/piece, so there’s a wide gamut of dosages to choose from. Especially right now, we need all the help we can get for our mental and physical health. To that extent, CBD is a proven aid, and gummies are the most fun way to consume it.

Rosetta Stone License ( 12 Months Lifetime Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Amazon is offering Rosetta Stone licenses to anyone up for the challenge, including a 12-month run for $85 (normally $179) and a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300).



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

My eBook backlog is gigantic. It’s somehow even bigger than my gaming backlog, despite the fact that playing and beating a video game takes way longer than reading and finishing a book. Regardless, I can’t resist a good Kindle eBook deal, and Amazon has a good one this week—spend $20 on eBooks, and you’ll get $5 Kindle credit... for more books, essentially.



There is a trick to this deal, though: You need to activate it. It doesn’t automatically apply at checkout, so be sure to click on that link and activate the deal before going on a buying spree.

Of course, there are sales on the eBooks themselves, too. For example, all of CS Lewis’s novels are $2 a piece, so if you ever wanted to read The Chronicles of Narnia now is your chance to get the whole series for cheap. As always, there are a boggling amount of eBooks on sale that you can peruse at your leisure, as well.

Since nobody asked, what I like to do during these promotions is pick up one or two books that never go on sale (looking at you, Harry Potter and Witcher novels), then work my way up to the $20 spent for the credit. It’s just enough of a bonus for me to splurge on some novels I have trouble justifying otherwise.

Webroot Antivirus for Gamers (1-Year) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s a shaky history behind antivirus software, mostly due to high cost, obtrusive ads, spyware, and a knack to gorge on system resources. Lots of programs have improved in all of those areas over time, such as Webroot, which makes an antivirus app designed specifically for gamers that’s $10 off at Amazon today. You’ll get a full year of coverage for one computer for that price.



Webroot combines its deep threat definitions and scanning with a lightweight UI, faster scans, and a system optimizer that helps keep your operating system running its best.

$150 Visa Gift Card w/ Xfinity Subscription Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re a student who needs internet access to keep up with studies, Comcast wants to woo you with a $150 Visa gift card. All you’ll need to do is prove you’re a student, and you’ll get the free money as long as you’re on the Performance Starter+ Internet, Choice TV Select Double Play, or Choice TV Select Double Play+ packages. Note that this offer only extends to students who have been forced to live off-campus. Those still firmly entrenched in dorm life need not apply. The deal is on through June 1, 2020.

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and right now the Razer Viper ultralight gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make even the most hard-core gamers blush.



This ambidextrous mouse is also absurdly light. My brother owned this 69 gram mouse for a spell and it felt like I wasn’t using one at all.

The Outer Worlds ( PS4 Xbox One

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for just $35. Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”



This game WAS cheaper in February, where you could get it for only $27. But it’s not February anymore, sorry. This is still a decent deal on Obsidian’s RPG, though.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to improve your Nintendo Switch handheld experience, consider investing in Hori’s Split Pad Pro Demon X Machina Controller. Much more comfortable than the standard Joy-Con, these alternatives offer full-sized joysticks and programmable underside buttons.



Here’s what Kotaku had to say:

The Grip controller is pretty limited. It doesn’t have an internal battery, so it can only be used when attached to the Switch. It’s got no gyro sensor, infrared camera, NFC communication or vibration. What it does have is chunky buttons, large analog sticks, a proper d-pad and what looks like a nice heft.

Hori used the extra real estate on the Grip controller to add a programmable button on the back, which can be mapped to any other button on the controller.

Right now, it’s just $41 and that’s the lowest price ever offered on Amazon.

TECH

AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger | $15 | Amazon | Use code YU95W2PJ

iPad Air 32GB Space Gray (First-Generation) | $140 | iTechDeals | Use code IPD140

Panasonic Lumix G4 4K Mirrorless Camera | $498 | Amazon

HOME

Bella Egg Cooker | $11 | Best Buy

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

GAMING

The Outer Worlds | $35 | Amazon

Tribit X1 Wireless Earbuds TribitX1 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

You know what’s a pain in the ass while trying to exercise? Headphone wires. Whether you’re walking or doing crunches or striking a yoga pose, those wires always seem to get tangled on SOMETHING. Thankfully, Tribit is running an incredible sale on their wireless earbuds. Use code TribitX1 at checkout, and you’ll be able to get these babies for only $20. Grab a pair before they sell out!



Buy a Nomad Base Station, Get 50% off a Kevlar Cable Graphic : Gabe Carey

For the uninitiated, Nomad makes high-end leather Apple accessories that look like they belong to someone with a pension and a Mercedes G-class parked on a side street in Lower Manhattan.



Their base stations, which can wirelessly charge up to four Apple devices at once (including your iPhone and AirPods) are particularly alluring. And if you buy one now, they’ll knock 50% off a premium braided Kevlar cable. Starting at $100, the Nomad Base Station Hub Edition is built with padded leather and supports 10W wireless charging for one device, and 7.5W for two.

The upgraded $150 version of the Base Station features a built-in Apple Watch charger as well, so you no longer have to juggle your chargers and devices—they’ll all be in one place. Meanwhile, the USB-C to Lighting (and USB-C to USB-C) Kevlar cables are sturdy and resistant, protected by double-braided fibers and reinforced by Kevlar’s signature central core.

Newegg is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $238, which is $60 less than usual.

Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open, or even need to focus while working from home you won’t find a better set of headphones.

TrueAir Purifier With HEPA Filter TRUEAIR15 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It seems like you can’t sneeze or cough these days without drawing a death stare. An air purifier may not protect you from something like, say, an airborne virus, but it can at least suck up all the tiny dust particles and pollen that keep you allergies in check. This Hamilton Beach TrueAir Purifier with HEPA filter is usually $60, but you can take 15% off with coupon code TRUEAIR15.



Like most other purifiers, it claims to capture 99% of anything as small as three microns, but unlike a lot of others, it has a permanent filter that doesn’t need replacing. If you’re tired of your daily dose of Benadryl, then this could save you a ton of headache and money in the long run.

Digital Magazine Annual Subscription Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re into food, travel , fashion, tech features, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you for as little as $5. Your options include Bon Apetit, Allrecipes, WIRED (congrats Alan!), Popular Mechanics and a whole lot more.



It’s pretty likely you have some spare time on your hands, so why not load your Kindle with a few magazines, and learn some new recipes?

$10 off Your First Purchase Image : Back Market

Buying a new laptop—in this economy!?!?! I don’t think so. Back Market’s got what you want, certified refurbed, environmentally friendly, and still downright sexy. And right now, they’re offering $10 off your first purchase with the promo code SPRING2020 to celebrate their new dedicated Remote Work shop.



Looking for trustworthy editorial recommendations of the best laptops? You could check with Gizmodo (open link in new tab and come back pls!). Or, Back Market themselves have curated a list of older laptops that are still just as good for working at home. Their number one pick is the MacBook Air ($329), followed closely by the Microsoft Surface (Pro 4; $379).

Itching to save on a Chromebook? Consider the HP Chromebook 14 G1 ($180). And last but certainly not least is the Lenovo Chromebook N20-22, which you can snag for just $80 right now. And if you think that’s a steal, wait until yo hear about their selection of pre-owned unlocked phones. iPhone 8 for $220? Galaxy Note 8 for $251? All $10 off with our exclusive SPRING2020 coupon.

Running out of video games to play? Target has you covered! This week, they’re running a sale where their video game selection is buy two, get one free. This gives you the chance to stock up on titles that don’t go on sale too often at a discount.



Of course, the best way to take advantage of this deal is to pick up three $60 titles that just came out, or their price has remained stagnant on. Games like Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition or Diablo III: Eternal Collection. Or, you can go the other way and grab three $20 games like the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and have three new titles to play for just $40.

This sale covers PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch titles, so no matter what console you play on you’re all set to go!

ASTRO Gaming A10 Wired 3.5mm Gaming Headset KJDSK Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A lot of us have more time for gaming, and more gaming might mean more multiplayer matches with friends or strangers. You can yell at video games all you want, but no one is going to hear you without a proper headset. At Dailysteals, you can pick one up for just $21 with the code KJDSK.



There are a few different colors available—I’m partial to the blue PlayStation 4 color myself, but the Call of Duty themed headset looks properly militaristic.

Get ready to leave this world and escape to one permeated with orcs, clerics, and elves—the D&D starter set is on sale for $12 over at Amazon. Better still, if you’re going to be stuck inside for the foreseeable future, you might as well go deep into the lore and shell out for the Essentials Kit, which is also on sale, for $16. Although, sure, you won’t be able to play with your friends in person, you can at least learn the rules and play remotely.



Who knew social distancing could inspire new hobbies?

Men’s Cashmere Polo Sweater KINJA15 Image : Cashmere Boutique

Real talk, now is the time to spring clean your wardrobe. Think about it, everyone is stuck inside with no one to impress. Naturally, the deals are gonna be real cheap. And with our exclusive promo code KINJA15, this includes Cashmere Boutique where you can get the already discounted men’s cashmere polo sweater for an additional 15% off.



Normally sold for $259, this plus the 67% markdown already in place, brings your total cost down to $110. But that’s not all. Until midnight tonight, you can save 40-50% on all cashmere products, no checkout code required. Shop men’s cardigans, ladies’ cashmere coats, scarves, throws and blankets, and even pure cashmere dog clothes in case your pupper gets nippy.



This discount also extends to sale items, like the casual but classy women’s V-neck boyfriend sweater for $100 or the men’s cashmere hoodie for $175. Now I’m no math genius, but that sounds like a steal.

| $176 | Huckberry Image : Huckberry

You may not be able to travel right now, but you sure can walk. Don the Rhodes Footwear “Huxley” Chelsea Boots—$176 at 22% off. Strut down your neighborhood sidewalk, six feet away from the nearest person, and watch them seethe with envy as you undergo your transformation into the Coolest Kid in town.



Described by Huckberry themselves as “the perfect blend of style and function,” the Huxley boots are designed for the everyday wearer looking to sport the weekend look. When every day is the weekend, this premium calf lather shoe is comfortable and long-lasting, kinda like what you’d want to wear out to the park for 30 minutes to an hour of allotted exercise per day.

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk 4., which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.

25% off Arc’teryx Products Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

REI is offering all sorts of great sales right now. Until April 6, you can save 25% off of Arc’teryx products. REI is also still offering free shipping, so you don’t need to worry about extra costs on these items.



You know what item stands out to me? The Arc’teryx Zeta SL Rain Jacket. It’ll probably start getting rainy soon (April showers bring May flowers!), and having a light but waterproof jacket is always a good move. With the 25% off, this item is now only $209. It might seem a little steep, but you pay for quality! You’re just paying a bit less for it with the sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even if you’re self-isolating, it’s a good idea to get outside the house every once and a while. If you need some outdoor apparel to make your adventures outdoors more comfortable, Columbia is offering free shipping on orders $99 and up.



You can use code SPRING60 to get this deal and save some money. There are some great items on sale too, like the Men’s Lhotse III Interchange Jacket, which is half off at $120. That qualifies for free shipping on its own! Or you can get this CSC Fleece Gaiter, which is a thing that protects your neck from the cold that I never heard of before today. The Gaiter is $15, so you’ll need to grab some other items to hit that $99 threshold, though.