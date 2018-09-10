Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A unique multitool, extra savings at Mountain Hardwear, and Anker’s newest Bluetooth headphones lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Anker’s new SoundCore Arcs are, by my count, the company’s 47,000th iteration on wireless headphones in the last three years, and they appear to be one of the best sets yet for working out.

IPX5 water resistance is great for warding off sweat, the earhooks keep them firmly anchored in your ears while you run, and the oversized 10mm drivers should produce great sound quality. The standout feature here though is the 10 hour battery, which is about as good as it gets at this size and price point.

Even if you already have a set of Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to grab a spare for your gym bag or luggage, just in case you forget your daily drivers. You can save $10 today with promo code ANKER361.

You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $30's not quite an all-time low, but it most frequently sells for $35-$40.

Update: Today’s prices are even better than we saw earlier this week!

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

.



This wall-mount surge protector is the miniature version of one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $14 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. The trick here is the pivoting plugs, which makes it ideal for getting oversized plugs out of the way, or running cords behind furniture.

The fact is that picture differences in most sub $1K 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it’s just 120Hz, and only has three HDMI inputs, but you’ll spend quite a bit more than $398 to do better in a 4K 60-Inch Smart UHDTV with HDR.

Anker’s PowerPort II is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for $12. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), and 4.8A of power split between the two ports, enough to juice up two iPads at full speed simultaneously.

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' white cable is marked down to $10 today, from its usual $13, and you can get the other colors for the same price with promo code ANKERPL2.



Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Tactica TSA-Compliant Multitool | $29 | Amazon

Tactica is a wrench. It’s a ruler. It’s a box cutter, a screwdriver, and a bottle opener. And somehow, it’s TSA compliant to boot. It’s pretty much always sold for $40 on Amazon, but today, you can pick one up for $29. Needless to say, it’d make a great holiday gift if you stock up on a few now, to give away later.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been clinging to the same, outdated area rug for far too long, this 5' x 7' rug is just $29 on Amazon right now, and you can get it delivered straight to your door. The design, like all designs, is subjective, but it’s modern and generally inoffensive.

Let’s turn that Monday frown upside down with cheap cookies! Get 30 packs of Grandma’s brand cookies in six different flavors for just $10 by combining Subscribe & Save and a 30% coupon. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 | $160 | Amazon

Want to catch package thieves (especially inept ones) in the act? Or just see who’s at the door so you know whether it’s worth getting off the couch? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $40 off on Amazon today, and will give you an instant alert when someone’s walking up to your door, and even record the footage to the cloud with a subscription.

If you’re smart light-curious, but don’t want to invest in the expensive Philips Hue ecosystem, these Sengled bulbs have most of the same features (the notable absence being Apple HomeKit support), and you can grab starter kits and spare lights for super-cheap today from Amazon’s Gold Box.

A two-bulb color starter kit will only set you back $60, and additional color bulbs are only $22 each. If you just want smart white bulbs, you’re looking at even lower prices.

Photo: Zach Custer

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $55. It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.

Update: Back in stock!

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker is back in stock for just $15 today, which isn’t the cheapest, but the best we’ve seen since July. This thing can output nine fonts, over 200 symbols, and even 10 different frames on multiple sizes and finishes of label tape, so you’ll have the freedom to get creative.

Gift your cats the one toy they’ll actually use for $15 less than usual today. This $66 PetFusion Jumbo Cat Scratcher Lounge very rarely goes on sale. With an insane 4.8-star rating, it probably sells itself.

It’s made of recycled cardboard and its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch. Pounce on this deal before it’s gone!

Photo: Amazon

Rubbermaid’s Brilliance food storage sets have always been among the best you can buy for storing leftovers, but they also come in pantry storage form. Like OXO Pops and similar sets that you’ve ogled at Bed Bath and Beyond, they come in a variety of shapes to fit various pastas, grains, and snacks, and you can get a set of 10 for an all-time low $42 right now.

Image: Walmart

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence. This Faberware oil-less fryer attempts to break this rule by producing fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it can come pretty damn close. It’s just $39 at Walmart right now, but you won’t see the final discount until checkout.



Gobble up a big bag of turkey jerky for just $11 when you Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



Especially if you’re a new owner of sous-vide circulator, a vacuum sealer is a useful (but not quite mandatory) first step before you start cooking. The FoodSaver FM2000 normally sells for $60+, but today’s $51 is the lowest we’ve seen all year.

Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $7, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 36 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.

Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. They’re 4' wide, include free shipping, and are only $60 at Walmart right now.

Believe it or not, winter is coming, and you can layer up for a lot less money with this Mountain Hardwear sale. Several jackets and a few lighter tops are included in the selection, and promo code MHWSEPT1 will get you additional savings.



For example, this men’s StretchDown jacket is already marked down to $130, but the promo code brings it to $91. The precise percentage discount varies by item, but if you add any of them to your cart, add the promo code, then navigate to the sale page, they’ll all reflect final pricing.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Hyddin claims that the belt was invented wrong, and that they have fixed it. That’s a pretty grandiose claim, but I have to say, they’re onto something.



As you might have picked up from the name, Hyddin belts store the flap at the end of the belt behind the rest of belt, rather than dangling out in front. It’s so simple and obvious (in hindsight, anyway), that I don’t really understand why all belts aren’t designed this way. It looks better without adding any complicated or expensive mechanisms, so there’s really no downside.

Hyddin is currently taking preorders on Kickstarter in a variety of colors and materials, and you can save by pledging now, while the earlybird period is still active.

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 25% off sale styles with the code SAVE25. That includes their iconic boat shoes, of course, but also snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

Update: We posted this deal a few weeks ago at $45, but now it’s just $37!

While it won’t keep ice frozen for a week like more expensive coolers, this 70 quart Coleman will keep a lot of drinks cold for at least a day, and Walmart’s offering a terrific deal on it today.



For $37, you’ll get the cooler and two Ozark Trail 30 ounce tumblers that can keep drinks cold all day long. The cooler by itself is currently selling for $36, so you’re basically getting those tumblers for a buck, which is a complete no-brainer.

Image: Amazon

Pull ups take a long time to master. Practice at home with this $37 pull-up bar. Just be sure to be very confident about the sturdiness of your house.



The MLB is hunting for October, the NFL launched with a thunderous dud of an opener, and the NBA and NHL seasons are just around the corner. All that adds up to false hope for your team’s season and the chance to get 25% off their apparel at Fans Edge with code KINJA25. Plus orders of $40+ receive free shipping.



Save on jerseys, hats, shirts, hoodies, jackets, and accessories like keychains, totes, bobbleheads, and more. Rep ‘em before they tank their season! Exclusions apply on new product releases and special event products.

Amazon makes shirts now, and this long sleeve gingham is just $11 for Prime members, in a variety of colors and sizes. It’s not an expensive shirt to begin with at $18, but with this deal, you can really afford to stock up. Plus, if you don’t like it, it’d be easy to return.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

Whether you’ve been obsessing about Deckard’s identity for decades, or have never seen a minute of either film, both Blade Runner movies are included in this Blu-ray box set, now down to an all-time low $16, while supplies last. It’s too bad the deal won’t live, but then again who does?

Reviews are out for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and they’re good! If you were waiting until this moment to lock in your order, Amazon still has a $10 promotional credit available for Prime members when you preorder the standard edition, the limited steelbook version (which is the same price), or the Croft edition.



Just note that the code is only available on the physical releases, and that the code will be added to your account 30-35 days after the game ships. Yes, I miss the simplicity of the old 20% Prime discount, thank you for asking.

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Tribute to TotalBiscuit PC Game Sale Benefitting the Colorectal Cancer Aliiance | Chrono