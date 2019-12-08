Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Crayola Gold Box, Tarte Cosmetics’ Friends & Family Sale, and BOGO video games lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $36-$40, but today, you can get a pair for an all-time low $22. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung EVO Plus Class 10 Micro SDXC with Adapter | $87 | Amazon

So that microSD card you bought for your Switch a few years ago can no longer hold all of your games. I get it, I’m right there with you. But it’s a really cheap and easy fix today.



Amazon’s got a U3-rated Samsung 512GB card marked down to an all-time low $87 right now, or if you can get by with 256GB, an ever-popular SanDisk card is marked down to $35. The former is an all-time low, and the latter is within $5 of the best price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re serious about your gaming rig or home office set up, now is the perfect time to snag a new monitor. Thanks to this LG Monitor Gold Box on Amazon, you can take your pick from a variety of LG monitors, now ranging in price between $116 and $319. You can choose from ultrawide monitors, 4K monitors, HD monitors, and more during this sale.



Just remember, today’s Gold Box deals are for one-day-only and while supplies last.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, all four colors are marked down to $100 on Amazon, an all-time low.



Third party, MFi certified USB-C to Lightning cables are finally here, and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code KINJA809) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone while you’re waiting to board a flight.

From growlers and howlers to tumblers and camp cups, Miir makes some of our favorite drinkware around, whether you’re hauling it into the backcountry, or sipping from it at home.



MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more Read

Today on Amazon, most of their wares (including the wine bottle and wine tumbler, which are usually excluded from these sales) are 25% off their regular prices (prices vary a bit by color, in some cases), and our readers can save an extra 25% on anything they sell with promo code Kinjadeals25. We’ll toast to that. A few favorites are below (including the brand new kid’s bottle, just in time for back-to-school), but you can also just head over to Miir’s Amazon storefront and browse from there.

Note: This sale is only available through Tuesday.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

All-Clad cookware is the holy grail of kitchen gear, but buying a lot of their pans can cost as much as redoing your kitchen. But every few months, the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale reemerges and gives the rest of us a chance to buy the best of the best.



Factory Seconds pans may feature minor cosmetic issues like scratches, or damaged packaging, but are still genuine, bona fide All-Clad pans, complete with aluminum or copper cores that extend all the way up the side walls for fast and even heating.

I’ve gotten a few Factory Seconds in my time, and they’ve all been in great condition, but just note that all sales are final.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email address to access the sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever make tacos at home, do yourself a favor and pick up some of these metal taco holders for just $6 each. If you use them as shown in the picture above, they’ll hold two tacos, but flip them over and <audience gasps> they hold three tacos!



Looking to eliminate some stress in your life? You can get a weighted blanket on sale right now and see why everyone keeps raving about them. Depending on your size, it is suggested to get a blanket that is about 7-12% of your body weight. Typically, we see a lot of 15-pound blankets on sale, but BUZIO is offering 30% off their 25-pound blanket on Amazon.



You can get 48" x 72", 15-pound weighted blanket for $44 when you use the promo code SQ9PFZ54. The 60" x 80", 20-pound blanket is $53 when you use promo code D2KJMVYW. The 60" x 80", 25-pound blanket is $70 when you use the promo code CZR9WN4V.

Photo: Amazon

We love label makers around these parts, but while banging out words and symbols on a tiny, physical keyboard and a black-and-white screen can be a fun blast from the past, it makes sense in this day and age to connect your label maker to your smartphone.



Brother’s P-Touch Cube is down to an all-time low $30 today, and offloads the creative part of the label-making process to your phone. Use Brother’s app to select from a variety of fonts, frames, and symbols, then send your labels to the Cube printer over Bluetooth to bring them to life. Just don’t go overboard; label addiction is real.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $16 on Amazon after you clip coupon on page, within about a dollar of an all-time low.



Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own a pet, you need to have a bottle of Biokleen Bac-Out at the ready, and it’s down to its best price in years on Amazon right now.



Here’s what cleaning expert Jolie Kerr had to say about it on The Inventory:

If you’ve been struggling to find a product that will nuke cat pee smell from carpet, upholstered furniture, mattresses and hard surfaces, struggle no more: You need Biokleen Bac-Out. It’s The Thing for cat pee odor elimination and, unlike other similar products, it’s effective on a variety of textiles and surfaces, which means you don’t need separate products for, say, tile floors versus carpeting.

Get a bottle for $7 today with Subscribe & Save (you can cancel after your first delivery), or $8 without it. Either way, that’s a couple bucks less than usual, and the best price on Amazon since 2017.

Photo: Amazon

What can’t you ask Alexa to do in 2019? If you buy an AmazonBasics Microwave, you’ll be able to ask her to heat up and defrost anything and won’t need to waste your time pushing buttons. Though you will need to actually put the food in the microwave, Alexa isn’t quite that powerful.



Right now, you can get a refurbished AmazonBasics Alexa-Enabled 700-Watt Microwave for $40 on Woot. The microwaves are listed as refurbished, but Woot’s website makes a point to say the boxes will be marked Used - Very Good. Don’t forget, you’ll need an Amazon Echo device in order to use this microwave.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re heading back to your dorm soon or going for the first time, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get up to 40% off back to campus gear at Home Depot. Why pay full price for a mini-fridge, when you can get an Amana model for $60 off? You can get discounted luggage sets, microwaves, vacuums, desks, and more during today’s one-day sale.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is August and that means some kids are already back in school. If you’ve already gotten the list of supplies they need, we’ve got the sale for you. Right now you can get up to 40% off during this Crayola Back-to-School Gold Box on Amazon. Kids go through crayons like it is their job, so stock up now while they’re on sale.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re in need of some new makeup, today’s a good day to stock up. At Tarte Cosmetics’ Friends & Family Sale, you can take 25% off everything on the site—or sign up to be a Loyalty Member (it’s free) and unlock 30% off—with promo code BESTIES. Pick up some foundation, mascara, and palettes galore, before this sale is over.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 450 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you may have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

There is nothing more annoying than waiting in a long line to get into a stadium, only to be told you cannot bring your bag inside. Never worry about this when you’re watching your favorite NFL team when you snag one of these clear, stadium-approved bags. That is if you ever make it from the parking lot tailgate to the stadium entrance.



Monty Python and the Holy Grail is the greatest work in the history of filmmaking that included a killer rabbit, and its 40th anniversary Blu-ray is just $8 today on Amazon. It comes with Prime shipping, so you should get it in a couple of days, but I’m sure they’d string it between a couple of swallows to get it to you faster, if you asked.



Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Who doesn’t love a good BOGO deal? Right now, when buy one game, you’ll get another for 50% off on Amazon. These are games already preselected by Amazon to be included in the deal, so you cannot just add two games to your cart and call it a day. You will need to select two games from the limited-time offer landing page.



You can choose from Final Fantasy VII for PS4, No Man’s Sky for Xbox One, Days Gone for PS4, Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4, and so much more. To get this offer, you’ll need to add the two games from the landing page via the “Add to Basket” option, then when you’re done shopping, the offer will automatically be applied during checkout.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $60 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $298. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Upgrade your Instant Pot experience with this set of accessories that your friends aren’t sick of hearing you talk about yet. Make perfect hard boiled eggs, steamed veggies, and roasted meats with this OXO Silicone Egg Rack, Steamer Basket, and Roasting Rack. They’re all on sale for just $22 at Daily Steals with promo code KJOXO, so buy now before this deal is fully cooked.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you have yet to look into the benefits of retinol, you’re missing out on some serious skin tone-evening, fine line-reducing skincare magic. So get your skincare routine up to date with this Perricone MD High Potency Classics Firming Evening Repair serum. It works overnight to promote smooth, glowy skin, and right now, it’s just $40 at Daily Steals with promo code KJPRMD. Buy now, and start reaping the skincare rewards soon.



Image: Amazon

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off select items and 30% off the rest of your purchase. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



Photo: Amazon

Not only are USB-C PD battery packs getting cheaper; they’re getting more powerful too. This one from RAVPower has a 45W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or MacBook Air at full speed, or a MacBook Pro pretty quickly. Not that long ago, battery packs over 30W were basically unheard of.



It’s also right in the Goldilocks zone in terms of size: 20,100mAh is plenty to keep your laptop or Switch charged on a cross-country flight without taking up too much space. Clip the $3 coupon and add promo code KINJA591 at checkout to get it for $44 today.

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the first or the most popular battery organizer box we’ve posted on this website, but at $11 (with promo code KJBATTERY), it is the cheapest, and it even comes with a built-in battery tester. Just note that it’s only designed for AAs and AAAs, whereas those other boxes can often hold Cs, Ds, and 9Vs. But when’s the last time you used any of those?



Photo: Amazon

The best place for a Qi charging pad is in your car, and now you can get one for the best price we’ve ever seen. This moun