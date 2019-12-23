Monday's Best Deals: Mario Red Joy-Con Switch Bundle, Anker Charging Accessories, Cole Haan, and More

A Mario Red Joy-Con Nintendo Switch Bundle, an Anker sale, and a Cole Haan sale l ead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker’s 13,000 mAh PowerCore power bank—now $21—has enough juice to top up your phone multiple times without breaking a sweat. And Anker’s ultrafast charging blocks—down to $24, in your choice of black or white—can fast charge phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and plenty more. Taken together, they can ensure you’re never in the red.



RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station Photo : Amazon

If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.



Chemical Guys Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The snow, ice, sleet, and cold weather is an honest-to-God nightmare for car owners. You can’t go to the car wash every week. Keep your car nice and clean when you shop the Chemical Guys Gold Box on Amazon.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Energizer Emergency LED Flashlight Photo : Amazon

It is smart to always be prepared for an emergency. Never get caught in the dark again when you grab an Energizer Emergency LED Flashlight for $12. It is a compact, rechargeable flashlight that you can charge overnight. It is 4x brighter than your average LED flashlight and has a 3.5-hour runtime after it is charged.

Is it my birthday? This Superior Bidet sale is incredible. Here’s the deal: These two superior bidets are already discounted to $25 and $35. The big difference between the two is the ability to control temperature.



Now, here’s where it gets interesting. If you add two to your card and use our promo code 241XMASBIDET, it’s buy one, get one free. That’s insane. That’s basically $12 per bidet (or $17 if you go for the more expensive one, which I highly recommend.) For what it’s worth, I am ordering a couple as we speak to upgrade my parents’ house.

Now, please. Be evolved creatures and pick one two up.

4-Night Bahamas Cruise Photo : Norwegian Cruise Line

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.



The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!

ZELUS Balance Ball With Resistance Bands Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

It is that time of year again. Everyone is making resolutions to get in shape and focus on their fitness. If you hate spending money monthly and leaving your house, you don’t have to. Who needs a gym membership when you can get a ZELUS Balance Ball With Resistance Bands? Snag this at-home workout system for $48 on Amazon when you use promo code AXJFHLD7.



Get an Extra 50% Off Clearance Photo : J. Crew Factory

Looking to update your wardrobe with all of the money you got for the holidays? You’re in luck. You can snag an extra 50% off clearance at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code HOLLYJOLLY.



Up to 65% Off Photo : Cole Haan

Christmas is officially here and the sales are in full force. If you’re in need of new shoes, there is a great deal going on at Cole Haan. You can save up to 65% off sitewide at Cole Haan, plus free shipping and returns on your entire order now through December 25th!



LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Photo : Amazon

If you’re going hiking or camping, you absolutely need access to clean water. You can get yourself a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for only $12 on Amazon. It cleanses 1,000 liters of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals and does not require batteries for filtration. No emergency preparedness kit (at home, in your car, or backpack) is complete without one of these!



Last Minute Gift Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Adventurers up to 40% off a ton of gear during REI’s Last Minute Sale. The adventurer’s favorite retailer is slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Clif, Gregory, Eagle Creek, and a whole lot more.



This sale runs until the 24th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early. And, not to be that guy but... there’s only a few weeks days until Christmas and you don’t want say “it’s coming in the mail” on the big day.

So visit the deal page to see all of your options during what’s more than likely, REI’s final sale of the year.

Stuck on gift ideas? Christmas is literally here. Don’t get trapped without a present. Right now, you can get a $100 App Store & iTunes Gift Card for $15 off. The gift card will be sent via email to the email address attached.

The Mario Red Joy-Cons are hot. Quite possibly the hottest set of Joy-Cons on the market. Now, you can get a new Switch with these controllers, plus a free $20 eShop credit and a matching carrying case for the normal $300 a Switch will regularly run you.



Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle w/ Free Wireless Controller Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

GameStop is currently running a great deal on an Xbox One X that comes with a copy of NBA 2K19 for $250. To sweeten the deal, the company is throwing in a free white wireless controller. Extra controllers can usually cost $40-50 or more, so this is a pretty sweet add-on.



FREE Little Inferno

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. To be clear, this is designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well. Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is amazing.



Make sure to use the promo code 546ZMYUH to get the $15 price.

Who doesn’t need batteries? Make sure your TV never gets stuck on a stupid channel because you have no batteries for your remote again. You can get a 24-pack of AA or AAA Panasonic Batteries for $8 or a 48-pack for $16 from Daily Steals when you use promo code BDPANSNIC. You can choose from AA and AAA batteries when selecting which pack of batteries you want to buy. The promo code will apply to all four options when you add them to your cart.

Cozy Fall Hoodie HDY

It seems that the cold weather is actually here to stay. Soon, you’re going to need something thicker than a long-sleeve t-shirt to stay warm. Get a very soft Cozy Fall Hoodie while they’re between $23 and $33 at Jachs when you use the promo code HDY. You won’t have to worry about the cold when you’re bundled up in this polar fleece hoodie since it has a lovely sherpa lining.



Up to 70% Off Sitewide Photo : Fanatics

Advertisement

Didn’t get a jersey for your favorite player during Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Don’t worry, it’s not too late! Fanatics currently has an up to 65% off sitewide sale (though the overall savings are more around 20-30% off). You can also get free shipping on any order when you use promo code FROSTY19 at checkout.



Fanatics promises that all orders placed today (Friday, December 20) will arrive before Christmas, or it is free. That does exclude shipping to Alaska and Hawaii. Directly from Fanatics’ website, their Christmas promise is, “we will credit your credit card in an amount equal to the purchase price of the delayed Eligible Item(s) (excluding any taxes or shipping charges) in accordance with this offer up to a maximum of $65 per order.”

Starbucks Gift Card + $5 Amazon Credit Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you go to Starbucks once a day, you might as well get a Starbucks gift card for yourself. Otherwise, get the coffee lover (who is too busy to make it at home) their own Starbucks gift card. Right now, when you buy a $30 gift card, you’ll get a $5 Amazon credit. Just enter promo code SBUX at checkout.



The gift card will be delivered by email (you can send it to yourself or someone else) in about five minutes after ordering.

3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Log out of your social media apps and grab your Kindle. It is time to start reading more. If you’re trying to focus on bettering yourself in 2020, here is your chance. You can get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1. That is a savings of $29.



With this subscription, you’ll have access to over one million book titles. You can browse the magazine of the month to get all of the latest scoop. Kindle Unlimited isn’t just for physical reading, you can also listen to thousands of audiobooks.

After your 3-month subscription ends, you will be charged full price for Kindle Unlimited, which is $10 a month. The offer does not apply to prior purchases, to get full details, you can check out Amazon’s Terms & Conditions page.

Lifewit Large Clothes Storage Bag Photo : Amazon

Do you have too much to fit inside your dresser? Organize your life with a Lifewit Large Clothes Storage Bag. Right now, you can get a three-pack for $15 on Amazon when you use promo code YMUO6ASZ and clip the $7 coupon on the page. You can use these bags to store anything from clothing, towels, comforters, blankets, bedding, and more.



OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

The cold weather can really do a number on our skin. But not just that, it can also impact our nails. If your nailbeds have been a mess all month, give them some TLC with this $9 bottle of OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener from Amazon. It’s currently marked down by about 50%.



Ring Fit Adventure Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Feel free to cancel your Peloton membership, now that Ring Fit Adventure is down to just $70. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this game and accessory bundle.



To play, you’ll need to attach one Joy-Con to a leg strap, and the other to a wild peripheral, the Ring-Con. When used in tandem, these two accessories will keep track of your movements and help you interact with game.

Just a heads up, you’re going to look undeniably silly with this workout, but that’s part of the fun. If the Wii Fit is any indication, this type of workout gamification will be an addictive, welcome addition to a healthy lifestyle.

LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

The Star Wars deals are coming in full force (no pun intended) this week. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing, it seems a number of Star Wars products are on sale. If you’re looking for a fun project for the family, you’ll want to grab this 1,106-piece LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set. It is marked down to $63 (that’s $37 off) at Walmart, right now.



Just a note, this LEGO BB-8 does not roll. Along with a decorative stand, the building set also includes a teeny, tiny BB-8 figure. Can you spot him in the photo? Just try not to lose one of the 1,000+ pieces while putting this together.

$50 Grubhub Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

It is cold as hell out. No one actually wants to drive to the store to get food or pick up takeout. Snag a $50 Grubhub Gift Card for $10 off on Amazon when you use promo code GRUBHUB at checkout. Get this as a gift for someone who loves to order in, or better yet, a gift for your next meal at home.



You will save $10 on gift card orders of $50 or more. The gift card will be delivered by email (you can send to yourself or someone else).

$50 Fandango Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have a friend who plans to spend their time off over the holidays at the movies? Give them the gift of free movie tickets, since those cost an arm and a leg. Right now, you can get a $50 Fandango Gift Card for $40 from Amazon when you use promo code MOVIES.



Unlike the other gift cards we’ve written about, this Fandango gift card is a physical card. If you order it now, it’ll still arrive in time for Christmas. You can get these on/before December 23. This promotion is one per customer.

Charmin Essentials Strong Toilet Paper, 1-Ply Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone is arguing over at The Inventory about which toilet paper is the shit and which one is total shit. While no winner has been officially crowned (yet), the general consensus is that Charmin is the best brand. If you’re looking for a totally basic toilet paper and a lot of it, you can get some Charmin Essentials Strong Toilet Paper, 1-Ply. And by some, I mean 48 rolls for $20 (about $7 off) on Amazon.



If you have to trudge through the snow to get into your car, you probably don’t want to ruin your floors by getting them soaked. Do yourself and get your car floors some protection. You can get a 3-piece set of All-Weather Rubber Mats for $23 or a 4-Piece Set for $25 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCMAT.



Advertisement

I don’t need to tell you that Christmas is days away. You can’t turn around a corner without seeing something holiday-related. If you’re stuck on gifts for a number of people that you love, why not make their lives easier? Gift them the joy of never having to vacuum again. A number of Eufy RoboVacs are currently on sale. Who wouldn’t want a little robot in their home to make their lives simpler?



The Eufy RoboVac 30C is $100 off (clip coupon on the page). Need a robot that not only vacuums but also mops and has laser navigation? The Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid is marked down to $380 (which is $170 off, no coupon necessary). The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX is down to $180 when you clip the 5% off coupon. And finally, the most budget-friendly option of all the robot vacuums, the Eufy BoostIQ 11S is only $170 when you clip the $70 coupon on the page.



And while you’re at it, you can get 50% off Eudy handheld vacuums, or you can get a free smart scale! To get 50% off the hand vacuums below, use promo code eufyvacuum at checkout. And for a free smart scale, use promo code EUFYSCALEC1. Just to be clear, it is either or, not both items, that you can add for extra savings.

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

Get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

Remedy Nintendo’s biggest flaw with the Switch right now by picking up this discounted Genki Bluetooth audio transmitter. This plug-and-play unit uses Bluetooth 5 to minimize latency and can connect to up to two headphones. Better still, it offers a USB-C passthrough, which means you can charge your Switch without having to take it off.



This current price is $10 off its current price on Amazon, and the lowest we’ve seen on this particular transmitter. Just make sure to use the promo code KINJA during checkout.

Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.



This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.

Looking for a sweet gift for the outdoorsy person in your life? Right now Biolite is offering our readers a free Solar Carry Case with the purchase of their awesome Wood & Charcoal Burning FirePit .



It offers a really unique, hassle-free and smoke-less fire pit experience thanks to the convection fans that both stoke the flames and reduce smoke. It’ll fit up to four logs of 16-inch firewood, which you can watch burn through its mesh sidewalls. And perhaps the best part? It comes with a grill grate, which transforms it into an on-the-go hibachi grill.

The carry case, too, offers a nifty feature: it’ll charge your FirePit when not in use with an integrated solar panel. Plus, it’s made with a waterproof nylon so it’ll protect from light rain.

Just add both the BioLite FirePit and Solar Carry Case and use the promo code KINJAFIRE during checkout to see the discount. Just be warned, tbis offer ends on Thursday, so get yours before this deal is snuffed out.

$100 Off Overcoats Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look your best during winter with a discounted Indochino overcoat for a low $295. Use our exclusive promo code KINJA to take $100 off Indochino’s collection of handsome top coats for cold weather season. Choose from a dozen styles made with wool and cashmere.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your topcoat. Switch up the pockets, lining, buttons, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific, bespoke coat for the winter, this is the time to buy. Just remember, this discount will only last the 20th.

Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the upgraded Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $30 Amazon credit when you use promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S.



Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

15% Off Sitewide Photo : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

Does traveling for the holidays stress you the fuck out? You’re not alone. Sunday Scaries is here to save the season. You can score 15% off sitewide when you use promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES at checkout. You can stock up on their bestsellers, like CBD gummies, monthly bundles, tinctures, and more.



Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.