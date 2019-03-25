Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking $200 off both the 128GB and 256GB models, in all three available colors. For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is one of the best streaming dongles out there, with support for 4K video, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR10 (though not Dolby Vision, if your TV supports it). Today at Walmart, not only is it $20 off, but it also comes with three months of CBS All Access for free, just in time for you to catch up on Star Trek Discovery before Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot premieres.



One of the most popular mice ever made (and imho, the gold standard for work mice) is currently at its lowest price ever, while supplies last.



The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accouterments you’d expect from a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



Sure, there’s a new version with some nifty new features (which is also discounted to about $70), but the previous generation is a tremendous value. $47 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

Chromebooks seem to have settled in as primarily education tools these days, rather than consumer products, but if you want a secondary email and web browsing machines, these higher-end Chromebooks may be worth a look.

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus and its faster Pro variant are a bit expensive by Chromebook standards, but even at their regular prices, they’re worth every penny. These Chrome OS-powered computers are unlikely to going to blow you away with their specs, but they’ll excel in the light-weight tasks most people use computers for.

With the Pro and the Plus, you’ll also get to use them as tablets which is a nice feature. These prices are the lowest we’ve seen offered by Amazon, so get yours before they disappear by the end of the day.

Keeping track of screws when you’re building IKEA furniture is hard enough. When you’re repairing an iPhone or a PC though, and the screws are roughly the size of a tick that you wouldn’t notice attached to your arm for several days, it’s all but impossible.



But this magical magnetic mat makes it not only possible, but easy. The screws stick to the mat wherever you drop them, meaning you can keep them in the proper location relative to whatever it is you’re fixing. You can even write on the mat with the included dry erase marker to take notes about how things fit back together. The mat typically sells for $11-$12, and today’s $9 deal is the best Amazon’s had in months.

Samsung’s adorably tiny portable SSDs leave flash drives and external hard drives in the dust, and the 500GB capacity is a few bucks off its lowest price and the 1TB models is cheaper than ever today. It’s still a lot more expensive than a portable hard drive, but in addition to the speed and size advantages, it should be more durable as well, due to a lack of moving parts.



Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, but our readers can still get a great deal on the service by committing for three years.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights for a range of routes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays starting on May 7 through June 12, 2019 (not including Memorial Day Weekend, obviously) are starting at just $49 one way — though prices vary by date and flight time, as you’d expect) so there’s really no excuse not to plan an impromptu getaway, right?

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $40. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $70 which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.

It’s technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. It’s also a great tool for reheating pizza.

At $70, it’s about $10 off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen but still a bargain. Order up one for yourself before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.

Spending $480 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express could save you money over time.



The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $480 price tag is within $20 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so if you’ve been eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this is a deal worth perking up for.

Hipsters, avert your eyes! There’s a really good sale on a 30.5 oz. tub of Folgers Classic Roast Coffee.



Our readers chose Folgers as their favorite cold brew coffee in a recent Co-Op for good reason. As one afficianado put it, “Folgers. Its good. Its cheap, and we’re talking about cold brew. You literally can’t mess it up.” At $6, this tub can make a crazy amount of coffee, and it’s cheaper than anywhere else we’ve seen.

Guacamole and salsa just tastes better when scooped out of a stone molcajete heavy enough to use as a weapon. Scientists don’t know why this is the case, but it’s irrefutably true. And today, you can buy your own for just $23.

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $192 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

We own the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out, so don’t wait for the sale to dry up.

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Our readers flipped for the GIR: Get It Right spatula, and now, the GIR: Get It Right Premium Silicone Mini Flipper, basically the same spatula in a smaller size, is on sale in a range of hues for just $11. It’s heat resistant up to 550 degrees, so don’t stress about it melting or burning your hand, plus the GIR Mini Flipper is easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

Today’s deal isn’t a huge discount, but it’s rare for this spatula to dip below $12, and you should honestly buy it no matter what it costs.

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. You can save 25% sitewide with promo code FAM. Dozens of spring styles for men, women, and kids are included, so you should have no trouble finding a pair that you’ll love.

A new season calls for a new look, so reinvent your wardrobe right now with Urban Outfitters’ current spring sale. Over 100 spring-appropriate styles for men and women are 50% off, today only, so you can stock up on everything from shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, and pants, to accessories, shoes, and home goods. Shop now so you don’t miss out on the best of the warm-weather goods.

No matter how worth it they are, spending a fortune on designer denim never feels great. But today, you can take home a pair of Joe’s Jeans for much less than usual, thanks to a Nordstrom Rack flash event. Both men’s and women’s styles of jeans and other apparel are more than half off their regular prices. It’s a sale you’ll want to slip into ASAP.

Kick up your heels in celebration of this sale on Cole Haan end-of-season styles, including shoes, bags, and outerwear, for men and women. All of the above are up to 70% off through March 29, so score new shoes for spring and beyond at highly reasonable prices. And be sure to pick up a pair of our favorite ZERØGRANDS with Stitchlite Wool while you’re at it.



For today only, Amazon is lowering the price on a number of Levi’s jeans, jackets and accessories, for both men and women. Whether you’re looking to add a jean jacket to your repertoire, or replace your jeans with that unsightly hole with a new pair with a fashionable hole, this sale will likely have you covered.



Need a new pack for your upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering a 30% off their entire site (excluding a few Especial styles), which happens to be filled to the brim with sacks of all shapes and sizes, through Tuesday with the promo code SAVE30. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.



Might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Copilot, a durable roller with a lifetime guarantee, or the ever practical yet stylish Launch Pack, which clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight?

With over 750 PS4 and PS3 games (playable on both the PS4 and Windows PCs) in its library, PlayStation Now is basically the Netflix of video games, and you can get (or gift) a full year of the service for just $60 for a limited time. Considering Sony usually only sells the service for $20 per month, $45 for three months, or $100 for a year, that’s a screaming deal.



And while you’re at it, don’t forget that PlayStation Plus is still marked down to $45, from its usual $60.

Nope, you didn’t dream it, there really is a full-fledged set of Pokémon games coming to the Switch later this year, and Amazon’s offering a (increasingly rare) $10 preorder credit to Prime members on both the Sword and Shield editions. Just note that you won’t receive it until 30-35 days after the game ships.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB and $330 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

You know about Anker’s soda-can sized Nebula Capsule projector, and you’ve probably seen the sharper and brighter Nebula Mars II as well. But now, there’s an in-between option that you can buy today for less than the usual cost of the Capsule: The Mars Lite.



In terms of picture quality, the Mars Lite is a match for the Mars II, featuring 720p resolution (vs. 480p on the Capsule) and 300 lumens (vs. 100 on the Capsule). Its battery life is a bit shorter than both at three hours, but the biggest difference is that it doesn’t have a built in OS. That means no streaming apps, and crucially, no wireless casting of content from your phone. That’s a big drawback!

That said, you can plug in the streaming dongle of your choice into the Mars Lite’s HDMI port, and achieve the same ends with just a little bit of extra fussing. It’s certainly a worthwhile trade-off when you can get the added brightness and picture quality for just $224.

As great as Wi-Fi has gotten, nothing beats a hardwired ethernet connection. If your router doesn’t have enough ports for your liking, that’s an easy fix with this eight-port switch from TP-Link, now just $20.

Spring is here, and if you have any upcoming home improvement project, eBay’s DeWALT sale may have a tool deal for you.



Right now, you can save up to 15% off tool combos, drill and impact driver kits, wet-dry vacuums, and more.

Full disclosure, you’ll probably get a better deal if you wait for discounts on Stanley gear, which come from the same foundry. But if you’re a brand label-loyal kind of person, like I am, there’s probably something here for you.

David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a number of them are on sale today. Starting this weekend, you can save 20% underwear and undershirt packs with the promo codes MEN20OFF and 20OFFMEN respectively.



I own a few of those “contour pouch” boxer briefs and I really like ‘em. I’m betting you would too.

Curved TVs might be a on their way out, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



Right now you can save a bunch of cash on a couple of BenQ monitors in two sizes, 32" and 35" units. Both units offer AMD FreeSync, high refresh rates (144hz and 100hz), high resolutions (2560x1440 and 3440x1440), and and slim bezels.

These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on this particular units, outside some strange pricing errors.