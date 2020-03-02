Monday's Best Deals: MacBook Air, Dash Toaster, Omega Juicer, and More

An Apple HomePod sale, Anker headphones, and an Instant Pot Aura lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Apple HomePod (Space Gray or White) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as privacy and security are concerned, there is no beating Apple’s smart speaker: the HomePod. If you own an iPhone, or already own a ton of Apple gadgets, and want to invest in a smart speaker, there really is no better option.



While its standard price of $250 is a little absurd (even if the speaker does sound awesome,) today’s discount makes this Apple Music-machine a bit easier to invest in.

Refurbished Apple MacBook Air Photo : Alex Cranz / Gizmodo

If you’re okay with going refurbished, Apple’s new MacBook Air is currently down to its lowest price ever. Thanks to an Amazon’s Gold Box discount, you can pick up a 128GB, Intel Core i5 model model for a low $750. Of course, if you pay $70 more, you’ll get double the storage (which I suggest you do.)



Gizmodo says that while it’s a little on the boring side, it’s a solid option for people who want a new Apple laptop, that’s cheaper than the Pro. This 2019 model adds a much better, True Tone display, a faster SSD performance, and an improved, yet still very butterfly keyboard.

For what it’s worth, this particular laptop rarely away from its usual $1,000-$1,200 price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your personal laptop, this is a good time to buy. Just don’t wait around, this sale will end at the end of the day and there’s a good change it’ll sell out. So get yours.

Soundcore Vortex Wireless Headset by Anker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJA3031 to drop the price on one of Anker’s awesome over-ear headphones, right now. The Soundcore Vortex by Anker features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery life, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them wired (just in case if you forgot to charge them.)



This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on these particular cans.

Sonos Playbase Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can pick up their awesome Playbase for just $587. This is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof home theater speaker system.



In their review, Gizmodo said that the Playbase “is smart in a way very few consumer electronics ever are, and really it does feel like some sort of magic when I use it.”



This pedestal-style speaker comes close to matching it’s Black Friday price, and one of the best discounts we’ve ever seen on this super capable Sonos speaker.

AUKEY FHD Webcam, 1080p Live Streaming Webcam Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up a AUKEY FHD Webcam, 1080p Live Streaming Webcam for a low $24. Whether you’re looking to improve the quality of your Twitch streams or want your Skype calls with mom to look and sound better, this webcam can do just that.



It supports 1080p video calling and 30 frames per second. It’ll work either on your desk, or sitting on top of your laptop’s screen. Better still, no drivers or software needed for it to work. Just plug it in to a USB and it does all the work for you.

Just make sure to use the promo code 4WXGZAJN at checkout to get the best price.

Omega Masticating Juicer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save cash and keep your fitness dreams alive with this discounted Omega Masticating Juicer. Currently at $200, you can create your own blends from the fruits and vegetables of your choice.



For some perspective, this one-day sale price is about $100 less than the usual price and one of the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This discount will only last until the end of the day, so pick up this highly-rated juicer now.

Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s selling an Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker for a low $60. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a slow cooker, oven, steamer, yogurt maker, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.



There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your dinner prep go by faster, and with terrific results.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. But just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.

OXO Good Grips Food Peeler Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Fruit and vegetable peelers aren’t necessarily sexy, but they do what they have to do to get the job done. Could you imagine eating the skin on your cucumbers and carrots? I don’t know about you, but that might be too much fiber. At a low $10, you can get your hands on a precision stainless steel peeler to get all the skin off your potatoes just in time to make your famous mash. Get on this deal before it goes with the wind.



Dash Toaster Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a cute little toaster, look no further! The Dash 2-slice toaster is able to (obviously) toast, defrost, re-heat, and get that bagel perfectly brown without breaking a sweat. And at a low $40, it is at its lowest price, ever. You can also look through the window to see your bread brown in real time. So make sure to grab this retro-inspired appliance before it’s gone!



Anker Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s 2020, who really likes to shut off their lights manually? With Anker Eufy Smart Bulbs, you can easily pair them with the Amazon Alexa so you can turn lights on and off just with a basic command. You can also dim your lights with the EufyHome app to create the perfect amount of ambiance. For $28, that sounds like a steal. I’d buy a pair before they’re gone.



Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

All of my skincare babes rejoice, because the infamous Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Face Masks are only $8 at Sephora. For those who aren’t in the know, these Lover Rubber masks each target a skin concern — hydration, clear skin, brightness, and firmness. They all include a two-part process to tackle dry skin, acne, dull skin, and skin that isn’t as tight as it was before. The rubber mask is made with algae and lowers your skin temperature to calm it as the serum does its’ magic. I would grab one of these before they’re gone.



Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still on the New Year’s goal of toning up and getting your body to where you want it for the summer, you should definitely pick up an Eufy Smart Scale. It’s only $20, and it can be paired with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit to track weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass and a whole lot more. You can even add up to 16 different users with their own special accounts, which is perfect for families. Grab it before it’s gone!



Up to 65% Off Ski & Snow Outerwear Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Backcountry’s running a sale on a boatload of winter gear to prepare you for the last few weeks of frigid temperatures (and, of course, future winters.) Choose from jackets, snow pants, gloves, mittens, and more from companies like Patagonia, Marmot, Dakine, and more. Prices start at just $22.



Just note that Backcountry’s Winter Clearance sale will end on the 5th, but the best stuff could sell out early. So get yours before that happens.

Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Seriously upgrade your travel organization game with this discounted Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag. This little accessory will keep all of your toiletries organized and in one place even during a bumpy flight. It’s water resistant, lightweight, and easy to clean. Just make sure to use the promo code KINJATB1 to get the best price.



Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and right now the Razer Viper ultralight gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make even the most hard-core gamers blush.



This ambidextrous mouse is also absurdly light. My brother owned this 69 gram mouse for a spell and it felt like I wasn’t using one at all.

Deals You May Have Missed

With 19 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), Apple AirPlay 2 support and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $500 65“ Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Admittedly, this was $20 cheaper a little while ago but that price did not last long. This is still a solid option for those who want a big TV for not too much money.

High Pressure Shower Head Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Showers are so damn relaxing. Quite honestly they should be since we tend to take them everyday (you SHOULD be bathing everyday, I’m not arguing with you over this). For a low $16, you can get a hold of a five-mode shower head with different pulsations of water you can adjust to your liking. It’s also ridiculously easy to install, so even the most unhandy person can take advantage of this deal. Why not buy one for hygiene-sake?



Ribbed Crewneck Sweaters Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Ah, ribbed crewneck sweaters they may not make you look exactly like Chris Evans, but they can make you feel like Chris Evans (without the millions of dollars, fan, etc.) Use the promo code RBSW to drop the price on these comfy, classy ribbed crewnecks to a low $36.



There are twelve available styles available as part of this sale, that means twelve styles that’ll definitely keep you stylish through the end of winter and during spring. Make sure to pick up a couple before the disappears like the chances of snow in NYC in March.

The G.O.O.D. Shirt by Proof Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Just in time for spring, The G.O.O.D. Shirt by Proof is marked down to $64 at Huckberry. This super soft long-sleeve offers a ton of smart details that you’ll appreciate including: airflow eyelets for breathability under the armpits, hidden pockets behind the main pockets, and adjustable snap-button cuffs. Better still these shirts are available in two colors: desert and slate.



If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on a brand new system. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $125 off the 64GB space gray model on Walmart.



During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If tasked to design the perfect power strip, I’d want to include: a flat plug, surge protection, a nice clean design (nice enough to keep on a desk,) and, of course, a USB-C port. Luckily for me, Anker already made that power strip. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 features nearly everything you’d ever want for a power strip and, right now, it’s down to just $26. No coupon necessary.



But if you’re looking for a larger surge protector with more outlets, consider this one with double the number of AC plugs. If you clip the coupon on the page, the price drops to just $40. It, too, has a built-in USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?

Cast Iron Bacon Press Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

There’s nothing like some savory, somewhat crunchy bacon, and a dedicated bacon press makes that process so freaking easy. It’s only $15, and it can transform your bacon-eating life. If you’re like me and can’t stand a fatty curl that comes with your bacon strips, you should definitely take advantage of this deal. Or, if you’re not a bacon aficionado, you can use it for hamburgers and handmade grilled cheese — the possibilities are endless. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to strut into work donning a fresh pair of Yeezys and a beat up Champion sweatshirt. But sometimes employee comfort doesn’t totally align with workplace dress code enforcements. That’s why J. Crew is trimming 50% off its office-ready styles this weekend including blazers, suit pants, khakis, ties, belts, and more.



What’s more, the factory is chopping up to 50% off everything else. So even if you’re comfy with your current professional wardrobe, you can keep it casual with a new pair of yoga pants or a fun pair of polka dot high-rise chinos. For an extra dose of savings, you can snag an additional 40% off clearance items. That cute floral top you’ve been eyeing? It’s $21 with the promo code LEVELUP.