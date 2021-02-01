Monday's Best Deals: LG 4K TV, Mophie Powerstation Charging Bundle, Windshield Snow Covers, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Bellessa Sale, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

2-Pack Mophie Powerstation + Charging Accessory Bundle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve got a lot of things to charge— and that’s ok, we’ve got you covered with a charging bundle today from Meh.



For just $19, you’ll get two 8000mAh Mophie Powerstations to charge on the go, as well as a wall 3-USB port wall charger and four car chargers.

With Meh, you can pay $8 for shipping one-time or pay $5 a month for a membership which gets you free shipping at not only Meh, but also MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal.

LG 75" 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Just imagine it: Legs kicked out in front of you, lounging on the couch, your favorite takeaway on the coffee table, and this massive 75-inch smart tv playing your favorite show.



That vision can be yours when you clip the coupon under the price on Amazon to get this 4K tv with built-in Alexa for just $980. You can have this thing delivered in time for the Super Bowl! What are you waiting for?

El Gato Cam Link 4K Image : Amazon

Look, let’s get something straight. Webcams? They’re fine. If you want to stream and broadcast your beautiful face, a good webcam will certainly do in a pinch. But there’s no substitute for a very nice, professional camera. Whether you have a DSLR or something especially fancy, you’ll usually get better video quality by plugging that in rather than using a webcam. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, you might want to pick up an El Gato Cam Link 4K, which is currently $107 on Amazon. This simple tech tool allows you to connect any camera to your computer and broadcast in 4K at 30 frames per second (or 1080p at 60fps). It’s a simple “plug and produce” option that’ll really make your face shine through in full detail.

Hisense 55" 4k TV Image : Hisense

There’s no shortage of TV’s out there for you to snag before your next binge session. You could drop a bunch of cash on a big, fancy screen with all the bells and whistles, but there’s plenty of affordable options out there to choose from, too. Right now, you can snag this Hisense 55" 4k TV for $50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $480. In addition to a hi-res display, this TV also features Android TV and can be controlled via an Alexa-enabled device, if you so choose.

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own processors, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.

The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited compatibility issues with software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $50 off in either the base 256GB configuration ($649) or 512GB edition ($849).

Meanwhile, the Gold 256GB M1 MacBook Air is just $9 off at $990, but you’ll see larger savings with $73 off the Silver 512GB MacBook Air at $1,176.

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $80 off at $1,219 and the Silver 512GB edition is $100 off at $1,399.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

While rechargeable batteries are obviously the better environmental pick, big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA Batteries for just $15 when you clip the 30% off coupon on the page.

You can also get a big pack of AAA batteries, also NECTIUM alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter promo code KINJA48AAA at checkout.

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at Amazon, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

Advertisement

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.

If you want to go even bigger, you can grab a 77" version for $3,297, which comes with all the same features listed above. As a little added perk, you’ll get a $400 Visa gift card with your purchase, which cushions the cost out a bit.

Note that the Super Bowl isn’t broadcasting in 4K or HDR this year due to pandemic-related production challenges, but there are OLED benefits beyond 4K. Besides, this set will serve you well beyond a single football game.

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.



Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

If you've read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

By now you’ve probably found a distraction or two that keep your mind at ease in quarantine. If you’ve found an escape in video games, you may be looking for a speedier PC to keep up. Asus’s new ROG Zephyrus 15.6" laptop—available for pre-order now—seems to pack a hefty amount of power into a sleek-ish profile that won’t take up as much space as some of the bulkier gaming laptops out there.



At $1,800, it’s far from the cheapest good laptop you can get, but its specs might sway you. Its 15.6" display features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Those specs are all powerful enough to do some VR gaming on the go, if you’ve got the gear. If you’re not too keen on VR, this laptop still packs enough power to blitz through your favorite games, though it’s also perfectly suited for just getting a bit of work done, too.

If you’d like to pre-order, you can do so now at Best Buy. It should ship on February 16.

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 22% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds today. Just remember to clip the coupon on the page.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow, and I’ve never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely, so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce a robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products, you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about 20 hours of playback time, and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these, and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just $17 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Image : Andrew Hayward

The Super Bowl won’t stream in 4K resolution or HDR this year because of pandemic-related production challenges, so making a frenzied pre-game TV upgrade might not seem as important this time around. Still, if you’re relying on your TV’s built-in speakers and want an affordable home theater upgrade that won’t break the bank, Vizio has a good option.

The Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6M) offers an easy enhancement for $70, or $20 off the list price right now at either Amazon or Best Buy. It’s a compact model, so it won’t take up a ton of space, but you’re sure to get much fuller sound than your TV can deliver.

There are much more lavish soundbar and sound system options out there, obviously, but this one’s a sensible choice and a customer favorite with a 4.5-star review average at Amazon.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker Image : Anker

You don’t need to rely on your tiny smartphone speaker to pump out tunes wherever you please. Anker’s Soundcore 2 portable speaker pairs easily with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth, delivering solid 12W sound and thumping bass. It’s IPX7 water resistant and can even pair to another Soundcore 2 for shared stereo playback, while the beefy 5,200mAh battery should deliver a full 24 hours of tunes.

Right now, it’s 30% off the list price at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. With a 4.7-star review average from a massive 54,000+ appraisals, it’s a customer favorite for a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker. Only the black version is this cheap, although you can get it in blue or red for a couple bucks more each.

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299, however. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the new 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox) Screenshot : Microsoft

I hope you’re ready for a good cry, because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $10 right now. Okay, that’s not the part that’s going to make you cry, unless you just love deals a lot. The game itself is extremely emotional with some genuinely tear-jerking story beats. If you’re not familiar with the original, Ori is a 2D platformer about a little creature frolicking through the woods (there’s a lot more lore than that, but I don’t have the time or space to get into it here). The sequel gives you a precious owl baby and proceeds to tear your heart out of your chest Mortal Kombat style in a quest to protect it. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous and slick platformer with satisfying mobility and a deeply affecting story, so don’t forget it when you put together your 2020 catch-up backlog.

Free 30-Day Trial Image : Twitch

Ah, February. Do you smell that? Love is in the air. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it positively reeks. Twitch Prime is looking to help its subscribers up their game this month with a batch of free indies that are perfect for romance training. Players can grab Table Manners, a physics based dating simulator, and Monster Prom: Hotseat Edition to get in the spirit of dating. If love isn’t your thing, maybe Stealth Bastard Deluxe is more your speed.

In addition to those free games, Twitch Prime is sharing the love when it comes to cosmetics. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout players can claim a free slushie bear costume and get 6500 kudos while they’re at it. Apex Legends fans can grab a Wraith Queen of Hearts skin too, which particularly suited to the February festivities.

That’s just a small slice of what’s available for subscribers this month. If you’re curious, grab a 30-day Prime trial and see what other goodies you can grab in Roblox, FIFA 21, UFC 4, and much more.

Borderlands Legendary Collection Screenshot : 2K Games

I remember playing the first Borderlands when it came out. I went to a friend’s house and we blazed through hours and hours of the campaign together. Those sessions are kind of a blur, but I fondly remember one thing from them: Skagzilla. I have no idea why, but at the time, this was an absolute barn burner of a joke to me. I couldn’t stop saying “skagzilla” as if it was some brilliant play on words. In retrospect, what? Why would that be funny? Thus is the Borderlands experience. The first two games are especially very much built out of the early meme era, putting their humor in a time capsule. Thus, Borderlands Legendary Collection is both a preservation of two classic looter shooters and internet humor itself. If you want to crack that capsule open, the Nintendo Switch version is now down to $30 on Amazon. Unce, unce, unce!

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch in November. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $91, which is a slight discount over the normal price.

NBA 2K21 (XSX) Screenshot : 2K Sports

If you’re looking for something that’s really going to get the most out of your Xbox Series X, NBA 2K21 is the game to beat. On several occasions, I’ve been scrolling Twitter quickly and passed an image of a basketball game, only to realize it was a screenshot from a video game. For whatever reason, it looks photorealistic on new consoles, making it the real next-gen graphical powerhouse you’ve been looking for. While it’s been discounted on past-gen consoles for a bit, the Xbox Series X version is now down to $43 at Amazon. Next, I would like to see a very realistic remake of Mario Hoops 3-on-3 in this art style. That’s the dream.

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $37 at Amazon (it’s still expensive on Switch). The game is still relatively brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.



Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Image : Nintendo

Animal Crossing has yet to become an esport, and I think it’s time to change that. How is this series so popular, and yet no one’s figured out how to pro gamer-fy it? I remember seeing a new early attempts when New Horizons came out, but nothing really stuck. So I’m putting out a challenge: something figure out how to turn Animal Crossing into a heated competitive esport. Turn your island into a MOBA map. Make an elaborate hide and seek minigame. Anything! If anyone can pull it off, I will finally invest in a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is currently down to $60. Kind of a roundabout way to explain that the controller, which more closely resembles an Xbox controller, is on sale, but I just want to see this happen, folks.

Cosyzone Car Windshield Cover CYNPMHCU Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Sure, you can scrape that snow and ice off, but why not plan ahead with a great deal on a Cosyzone car windshield cover today instead? Then that time toiling and scraping away can be better spent enjoying a nice cup of hot cocoa or coffee instead.



Normally $16, snag this Cosyzone cover for just $8 when you apply promo code CYNPMHCU at checkout. Speaking as someone currently living in the snowy state of Minnesota, you want to make sure the cover you get will stay on your car through the windiest of snowstorms. The nice thing about this cover is it has pockets that go over the sideview mirrors and magnets at the base to keep it snug to your vehicle.

Ergo Standing Desk Converter Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re thinking about organizing your work from home station, a Standing Desk Converter might be a perfect and easy way to upgrade. This set from Ergo gets you up and on your feet to help with productivity and back pain. It’s 34% off and ideal for all your zoom calls and skype sessions.



This set is made of wood and metal, is thirty-six inches wide, and adjusts to thirty inches high depending on your vertical needs. There’s absolutely space for two monitors if that’s what your set up requires. You’re also getting a ring light with a holder for your phone, so you’ll be well lit on your next video call. A gel wrist cushion is a really nice bonus as well, so even your hands get a bit of relief while they’re hard at work.

KitchenAid Architect Series 11-Piece Knife Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This set from KitchenAid is not only functional but really chic too. Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and if they can look great too, why not? This is the Architect Series Knife Set and will make you want to elevate all your meal to accompany how stylish these are. You’re saving 25% on this elegant set too.

There are eleven knives in the set, each made of durable stainless steel with natural walnut handles. They are designed to not only look good but give you the ultimate control for the perfect slices and dices each use. The contoured handles allow for a comfortable grip. You’ll get a chef knife, slicer, bread knife, santoku knife, two utility knives, paring knife, peeler, shears, and even a sharpener in this set. They have a beautiful matching block to stay safe in between uses.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker is on sale at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $169, which is $20 off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCCOLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in the 7-in-1 cooker. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

72-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast, you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Today take $29 off these Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods.

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited, but there is a Breakfast Blend, Northwest Blend, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, and Caramel Pecan. No matter which you choose, you’ll be saving 60% and loving every sip.

50% Off Echo Show 5 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 50% off, bringing the price down to a low $45. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are, unfortunately, socially distanced from until further notice.

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $150. It’s $80 off the list price right now. Need even more power? The eufy RoboVac 11S MAX boosts the suction mark from 1300Pa to 2000Pa and is just $5 0 more right now.

Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re ready to transform your living space into a smart home, start off with a Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet. Only $29 on Side Deal, you can control your lights and other appliances through your phone! You can also time when lights go on and off and are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which means you can command your appliances with voice commands. Clap on, clap off has nothing on these babies.

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Start your mornings off right with a Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother. Only $59 over on Morning save (originally $185), you can warm up and foam any kind of milk for lattes and cappuccinos with a click of a button. The milk itself takes about a minute to heat, and it comes with a frothing spoon, as well as an integrated spout for instant pouring. Cleanup is also easy peasy with a non-stick milk tank.

Poruary Carrier LU2Y2FQW

It has been a long time since the days we could safely have a potluck or other gatherings, but we have a fantastic deal perfect for once those times return. This double-decker Poruary dish carrier can be had for 66% off when you add promo code LU2Y2FQW at checkout and clip the $8 off coupon on the site (it’s just below the price). These holders fit 9"x 13" sized baking dishes.



That means you can insulate and keep two dishes of food warm for only $9 instead of $30!

Just add promo code LU2Y2FQW and clip the $8 off coupon to bring the price down to $9 for the grey option. Unfortunately, the code won’t work for the black or blue option— but you can grab those for $22 each with the clippable coupon.

Grab this offer while it’s still around! The code is only valid for Saturday.

This deal was originally published in 12/24/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 1/30/2021.



Outerwear Clearance Sale Image : Huckberry

Holy shirt is it cold outside! The wind’s blowing at 13 miles per hour here in New York, and while the temperature reads about 20 degrees, it actually feels like 10 degrees, which sucks!! Still, it feels like 3 degrees in Toronto, but I guess that’s the price you pay for free health care.

Speaking of prices, Huckberry’s holding a clearance sale on fall outerwear, which can technically be used as winterwear since fall feels like winter depending on where you live. This Proof Stealth hoodie, for instance, looks cozy enough to survive at least 6 more weeks of winter, no matter what the gopher says next week. It’s resistant against rain and snow and is made from down and feathers in an ethical way that ensures the animals involved are not hurt in the process. For extra warmth and insulation, consider the $130 Grayers quilted jacket. Despite its lightweight design, it can hold its own while combatting harsh temperatures.

Of course, jackets aren’t the only things discounted in this sale. You can also step into a pair of SeaVees Coronado boots, put on your best lumberjack impression in a Taylor Stitch flannel, or even protect your GameStop investment earnings in a durable Andar six-card wallet. Shop the whole sale here, and rest assured you’ll find something in there you were looking to buy anyway. It is finally approaching layer-wearing weather after all.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette Vault Image : Sheilah Villari

As someone who has used many Anastasia palettes, this is a beautiful and great deal. Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for quality and glamour. The Sultry palette is one of their best known and best selling. It’s got fourteen shades of metallics and mattes for subtle to vibrant looks in neutral hues. Each color is highly pigmented and wears really well through the day or night. To amplify that look add some true black liquid liner to go bold or demure with big cat eyes or small wings. Top that off with Lash Brag, Anastasia’s premium volumizing mascara for the fullest lashes. Just don’t forget to start the process with the eye primer to ensure the look you’re serving gets the longest shelf life. It’s all bundled in a gorgeous sparkly pink box for safekeeping.

Free shipping on all overs over $35.

Up to 85% off Pants Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is really one of those companies that want everyone to look good. Each sale they run is the antithesis of that. Right now, they are giving you up to 85% off all of their pants with no code needed. Most of the slacks are $39, which is about 61% off. But there are few rogue pairs of Twill pants for only $19. This sale includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, Joggers, and Tech pants. There are sixty-two options currently available in various colors and fits, so you’re sure to find the pair that vibes with your style. Keep your resolution of elevating your fashion in 2021 and save lots of money while doing so.



Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

Skechers First Flurry Boots Image : Sheilah Villari

If you like the classic UGG look but aren’t ready or willing to commit the $170 for them, these Skechers First Flurry Boots are a great alternative. At 33% off their original price, these are a cozy deal. It’s still going to be chilly for a few months, and there’s a blanket of snow cover a lot of the country currently. So there’s still plenty of time to some good use of these. The Flurry Boots can handle all icy, snowy weather. This mid-calf boot is made of soft suede and Scotchguarded to add some water-resistance. This inside is plush and warm, like walking on a heated cloud. The resistant rubber outsole will keep you slip-free, and they’re easy to wipe clean if they happened to get a little dirty.

These will ship for free.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara 807302 Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s chatter on Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara again. That can only mean one thing. The TikTok talk is making the rounds, and a whole new batch of people are discovering this lengthening wonder. It’s $9 with the coupon (807302), and that’s about the price everywhere, even Target and Walmart.

So what makes this the “gotta have” mascara? Well, this is the new holy grail of volumizing. The wand is designed to hit every angle of the lash and drench every inch in dark unlimited length. The brush has an exclusive flex-tech that allows for a bend to cover each lash from root to tip. Your lashes are headed for the heavens. Maybelline has concocted a mixture that includes bamboo extract that supposedly clumps less and doesn’t feel heavy. Ulta carries the shades, Very Black and Blackest Black. It’s waterproof, and I can only say from experience with drug store mascara like this it tends to be a bit tougher to get off. By all accounts, this does look the business, or at least it does on camera with a ring light.

Up to 25% off Sit ewide VDAY Image : Bellesa

Bellesa’s got you covered for the big day, you know, Valentine’s Day. In another one of their classic tiered sales, the savings are based on what you spend. There’s 15% off everything on the site, but spend $79 or more and get 20% off. If you’re really looking to treat yourself, take 25% off when you spend over $149. Just use the code VDAY at checkout.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (my favorite toy). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $42 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VDAY

If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones, then the Air might be the vibe for you. The Cinetic Suction plays that top note to perfection, while high-end vibrator tech hits the g-spot precisely. Durable and flexible for all types and preferences.

G/O Media may get a commission Air by Bellesa Buy for $63 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VDAY

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

20% off Qualifying Items 807302 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until January 30, take 20% off qualifying items with the code 807302. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

G/O Media may get a commission Pixi Purifying Trio Kit Buy for $18 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

2020 part deux stress seems to be rolling on and calls for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

G/O Media may get a commission da Bomb Candy Bath Bomb Buy for $6 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

Champ and Major: First Dogs Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home have a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 10% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now. This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



Right now, Best Buy is slashing $260 off the bundle price for the current-gen Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, selling for just $699. With a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor inside, it’s not built to be a gaming wiz, but it’ll have plenty of power for everyday use and productivity needs.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price. At $200, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a few weeks, although they were lower around the holidays. Still, if you held out and you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.