The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables, but today, you can also upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each. The PowerLine+ feels ridiculously nice in the hand, is way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with an 18 month warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code AKLTNNEW on any color of either size to save.

Logitech MX Sound Computer Speaker System | $70 | Amazon

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for $70, or $30 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $270, or $30 less than usual. We’ve seen it go a bit lower on a few occasions, but this is still a solid price if you’re in the market.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s certainly no flagship, if you’re in need of a decent phone for not much money, this Prime-exclusive LG X Charge is down to just $100 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. That’s $30-$70 less than usual, an all-time low, and a great price for a phone with expandable storage, a 13 MP camera, and an octacore processor. Just note that it’s not compatible with Verizon.



Photo: Anker

You never want to be without the proper charging gear, and Anker’s PowerPack bundles everything you need to keep your battery out of the red when you travel.



For $50 (with promo code ANKERPP1), you get an aluminum PowerCore+ 10,050mAh battery pack, a four-port travel wall charger, and nylon-braided PowerLine+ Lightning and microUSB cables, all packaged in a premium carrying case. You’re saving a bunch of money here by bundling, even accounting for sale prices on the individual gear, and this could make a great Father’s Day gift as well.

Image: Kano (kano.me)

Amazon is selling the Kano Complete Computer Kit for just $200 today, a savings of $50 and the lowest price we’ve seen. Instead of dropping about that much on a week of nominally enriching summer day camp that you’ll still have to drive to and fro, I suggest you grab one of these.

Our deal researcher Corey wrote a lot more about his daughters’ experience with the Kano here, if you’d like to know more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While generally not all-time low prices, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more wide-ranging Philips Hue sale than the one Amazon’s running right now. In addition to individual bulbs, standalone lights, and starter packs, there are some products here I didn’t even know existed.



Photo: Anker

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $22 today. Just use promo code 4N7I447D at checkout to save $4.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TCL’s P and C-series TVs are noteworthy for offering Dolby Vision HDR for a fraction of the price of most competitors, and you can get last year’s 55" C-series set for $500 right now, or $100 less than usual. The 65" is also $100 off its previous low price at $800, but it looks like it will sell out soon.



These were technically TCL’s top of the line sets, but actually offered slightly worse contrast performance than the cheaper P-series, due to the lack of full-array direct backlighting. However, the trade-off is a slimmer, sleeker design, and you’ll still get a terrific picture and Dolby Vision.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here are a couple of 75" sets that are surprisingly affordable for Memorial Day.



This RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $1,050 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Or, for about $250 more, you can upgrade to a Vizio E-series with some HDR support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry) and built-in Chromecast. It’s still not going to give you the best picture quality on the market, but most higher-end 75" sets cost well upwards of $2,000, even during major sale events.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.



Update: Also available at Walmart, if you want to pick it up in person today.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. We don’t know how long this Jet deal will last, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon.

Photo: Amazon

Will these noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I doubt it. But they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper at just $40, and should still be able to turn down the volume on the background noise in your office, or on an airplane.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a common enough occurrence, but you probably don’t have a great solution for it: When you travel with your pet, how do you transport their food? This $5 container is designed just for this purpose, and includes two built-in bowls too.



Your phone’s alarm can certainly wake you up at an appointed time, but I think it’s worth having a real alarm clock that lets you to see the time at night without waking up your phone.



This one from Mpow has a large display, a time projector that can beam the time onto your ceiling, an FM radio, and even a USB charging port for your phone. Get it for just $22 today with promo code 3LDTDMPC.

Pressing isn’t always the best way to prepare garlic, but it’s certainly the fastest, and it extracts far more flavor (for better or worse) than regular mincing. If you like to cook, a garlic press should definitely be in your toolkit for $8 with promo code GXOUW8WH.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a pen. It’s a flashlight. It’s a multi-tool. It’s an emergency glass breaker. Most importantly though, it’s $10 with promo code T35CVTMD.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. Today only, Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $159, way below its usual ~$250, and the best price ever. At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, so get yours before the deal is blasted away.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Snack on some peanut butter on the go with this honey peanut butter packs from Justin’s. This pack of 10 is just $6, which means it’s under a $1 each for a snack on the go.

Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $149 from Walmart, plus a FREE Google Home Mini, which is arguably the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t steam cleaned your carpet in awhile, get ready for a rude awakening; it’s going to be gross. This highly rated Hoover SteamVac includes a heated drying mode, and a handheld tool so you can use it on furniture and car upholstery as well. Get it for just $89 from Jet today, and thank us later.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code LMD5ITVY), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.



The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their President’s Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, with extra gift cards available if you use or sign up for a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Memorial Day sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SUMMER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Memorial Day, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Screenshot: Wayfair

Memorial Day weekend is coming up and that means pretty much everything on Wayfair is at least 50% off. You can get even bigger savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on Cuisinart kitchenware. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.

The sale ends the 28th, so head over there and start shopping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look around the garage at any mechanic, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a tub of Gojo pumice hand cleaner. It cuts through grease like nothing else, and you can grab a gallon of it for just $14 on Amazon today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells its own brand of olive oil now, because why wouldn’t it? They’ll ship you two liters of the stuff for just $16.

Photo: Amazon

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $32 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While best known for its trash cans, simplehuman also makes the best shower caddies money can buy, and two of them are on sale for easily their best prices ever today, in addition to a triple soap pump. Simplehuman discounts are pretty rare, and when they do see them, they tend to be around 20%. But these deals are at least 40% off. Just place your orders before these deals go down the drain.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and the EvoGrip model is down to its best price ever right now. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.

Screenshot: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up for Memorial Day with 40% off sitewide with promo code GRILL40. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including some really great graphic t-shirts), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order for the whole weekend. Outfit the whole family in AIRism, or check out their newest collaboration with Marimekko and add some color to your life.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Amazon really wants you to go camping ASAP with this huge sale. Stuff from big brands like Coleman, Therm-a-Rest, Gregory, Osprey, and more are on sale, with everything to outfit the perfect campsite for less. Plus, there are a ton of backpacks and bags for everyone in the family, so you have no excuse to get outside.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re not already, now’s the time of year to really load up on sunscreen. Pretty cheap and not sticky, Neutrogena dry-touch is our readers’ favorite. This 2 pack of 45 SPF is $2 off today, bringing the price down to $12 when you Subscribe & Save. Just remember, you can cancel your subscription at any time after your first order ships.

Screenshot: Backcountry

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. There are a ton of sales going on (like up to 50% off items and 30% off one full-price Arc’teryx item as well) but their newest sale is an extra 20% off big brands like Marmot, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more.



Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstrom has two large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and The Half-Yearly Sale. Well, today is about halfway through the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles.

Brands as disparate as Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.



Screenshot: REI

The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.

If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter where your interests lie, Amazon has a digital magazine subscription on sale for you today. 12 month Kindle subscriptions start under $4 in today’s Gold Box, so get downloading.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lost Cities is a snackable, two-player card game that you can finish in just 30 minutes, and you can add it to your game cabinet for an all-time low $12 right now. It’ll be a nice palate cleanser after a multi-day game of Risk.

Screenshot: Kotaku

The Switch has supplanted the 3DS an Nintendo’s flagship console, but can the Switch play Ocarina of Time? No, no it cannot. Get the classic that brought Zelda into the 3D world for just $15 today. It’ll also look considerably better than it did on N64.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

HyperX makes one of our readers’ favorite gaming headsets, and the PC and PS4-compatible Cloud Core is down to just $60 today, a solid $10 discount from its usual price.



Screenshot: Humble

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

