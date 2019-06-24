Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A laptop and accessories gold box, a one-day dale on smart locks at Home Depot, and an under-the-desk elliptical lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to read our guide on how to prepare for Prime day and bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker earlier this year, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.



That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 $145 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

Advertisement

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

We’re entering a world where people own and use multiple devices that can charge wirelessly. Obviously, your phone. Increasingly, your earbuds. For some of us, even our computer mouse. So, yes, there’s a case to be made for a dual-charging Qi pad, and this one’s on sale for $32 after you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KBXDNH76 at checkout.

It includes a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter in the box, it has five coils for flexible device placement, it supports high-speed 7.5W iPhone Qi charging, and <slaps top of Qi pad> this baby’s even topped with only the finest (PU) leather.

Photo: Amazon

Once you have a phone that supports Qi charging, you know that you can’t have enough charging pads. You want them in every room, on every table, at all times. And since this pad from Anker is only $10 today (after clipping the $4 coupon), you can afford to inch closer to your ubiquitous Qi charging ideal.



Advertisement

This one doesn’t support 7.5W iPhone charging, but it does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, if you plug it into a Quick Charge adapter.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PCs and accessories. Inside, you’ll find Wacom tablets, convertible laptops, mouse pads, mesh networks, and more all marked down to great low prices.



Advertisement

For example, an Alienware M15 laptop with a 144hz display, 512 SSD, and RTX 2060 graphics is down to just $1,515, an all time low or about $300 less than average.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a few options from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Choose from refurbished GTX 1070 Ti and 1080 TI graphics cards, from MSI and EVGA.



Whether you want to eek out more gaming performance or need to edit a big video project, you’ll want a seriously powerful graphics card. And while these are last year’s models, they should be powerful enough for most of us.

Advertisement

Amazon says these products “works and looks like new” and comes with a 90-day warranty.

Just remember that this is a rare discount on these refurbished graphics cards, these prices are only available today, and there’s a small chance they could sell out. So do your soul-searching quickly before this deal disappears.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s...beautiful.



Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $17 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a rare discount, and a few bucks less than the usual $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its 6TB sibling is included in today’s big PC accessory sale, this 8TB Seagate desktop drive is also on sale for its lowest price ever of $130. Not only does it have 8TB of hard drive space packed inside; it also has a couple of USB ports on the front that let you plug in even more storage. Or, you know, just charge your phone.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells a ton of its own private label food now, and everything we’ve tried—from coffee to trail mix to coconut oil—has been pretty good. If you’re a Prime member, you can try any of the above, and more, for 20% off right now.



You can see all of the available deals here, just note that the 20% Prime discount isn’t reflected on the product page, but you’ll see the final price at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart locks are low key <chuckles> one of the best smart home improvements you can make. You can get into your house without a key! You can potentially let in trusted delivery drivers! You can give your dog walker or overnight Airbnb guest a code!



Advertisement

Now, you can save on your choice of lock from Kwikset, Schlage, and more during Home Depot’s one-day smart lock sale. Have you tried any of these in your own home? Let us know in the comments.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Did you wake up today to the sound of your cat or dog begging for treats? Same. Like clockwork, our furry best friends know exactly when they’re supposed to get a treat. If you’re running low on treats, stock up now while Chewy is having a huge blow out sale on hundreds of different cat and dog treats. You can purchase treats from Meow Mix, Blue Buffalo, American Journey, Pup-Peroni, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Wellness, and more. The 30 to 50% off discount will be applied at checkout.



Graphic: Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Dual Outdoor Smart Plug | $30 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon

I posit that the best use for a smart plug is to control string lights. And unless we’re talking about a Christmas tree, those lights are almost surely set up outdoors, where regular smart plugs aren’t really designed to go.



Advertisement

Enter this dual-outlet outdoor smart plug from TP-Link. Featuring two smart weather resistant outlets that you can control independently, it’ll let you turn your lights (or anything else outdoors) on and off with your smartphone or your voice. Get it for just $30 today after clipping the $5 coupon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, you need toilet paper anyway, so you might as well get it delivered, and buy it while it’s on sale. $6 is a terrific price for 12 big rolls of Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare, one of our readers’ favorite toilet papers.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now with promo code EUFYSLC1, the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Amazon Cloud Cam | $90 | Amazon

Whether you want to use Amazon’s Key in-home delivery service, or, you know, don’t, Amazon’s Cloud Cam is a solid standalone product for monitoring your home, and it’s $30 off today.

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for a paid account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $90 price point.

Advertisement

That’s $30 less than usual, and if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

BioLite Fourth of July Deals | BioLite

BioLite, the company behind the wood burning camp stove that recharges your phone with fire, just kicked off its Fourth of July Sale, with something for every tech-loving outdoor enthusiast (no, they’re not mutually exclusive interests!).

The CampStove 2 is there, as is the SolarHome 620, which adds some lights and USB chargers to any off-grid shed or cabin, and the HeadLamp 330, which is our favorite product of its kind. But the most exciting deal is the rare discount on the FirePit. This Kickstarter sensation uses thermoelectric fans to promote big, beautiful flames that you’ll be able to fully enjoy thanks to the transparent mesh sidewalls. It also doubles a hibachi grill, so safe to say the next neighborhood barbecue is going to be in your backyard.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The beach is best enjoyed from underneath a canopy, in the shade. And if you’d like to jump into the comments to tell me that I’m wrong or that tents and umbrellas are ruining the beach, I kindly invite you to not do that, because I assure you that I don’t care.



Advertisement

This one from Ozark Trail has a 10' x 10' canopy, but utilizes slanted legs to create a 12' x 12' uninterrupted space underneath, which should give you plenty of room to stretch out. It’s down to just $43 today, which is less than a lot of resorts and beach clubs would charge you for a single day’s worth of umbrella use.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need waterfront property to enjoy a kayak. You don’t need a roof rack. Hell, you don’t even need a lot of space in your home to store one. This inflatable two-seater from Intex only weighs about 30 pounds deflated, so you can throw it in your trunk, and blow it up once you get to the water.



Advertisement

$60 is the best price of the year, and it even includes two oars and an air pump. We aren’t sure how long this deal is going to last though, so pick it up before it capsizes.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical (Black and Silver) | $249 | Amazon

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical has the added benefit of being able to connect to your smartphone’s fitness apps to keep track of your daily burn.

Advertisement

This price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. However since it’s a Gold Box, this deal ends tonight.

Photo: Tercius Bufete

The Razer Basilisk combines the customization options and high-end components of a gaming mouse with the ergonomics and (mostly) understated design of the best work mice out there, making it one of the best options for keyboard jockeys who also like to have fun.



Normally priced around $55-$70, you can grab it for its holiday price of $50, if you hurry.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Many of you won’t bat an eye in spending $50+ on a good gaming mouse, but don’t neglect the mouse pad! This extra long model from Corsair is available for $15 today, about $5 to $15 less than usual.



Photo: Amazon

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $70 right now, down from its usual $100.



Advertisement

Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Screenshot: Target

If you can drag yourself off the couch and into your nearest Target today, you can save 30% on select video games by choosing in-store pickup at checkout. Some of the deals, like a full-priced copy of NBA 2K19, are terrible. Others, like the first-party Nintendo games for $35 after the discount, are incredibly rare.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Robert Graham’s bold designs and colorful fabrics might be a bit outside your comfort zone, but at these prices, it’s worth taking a fashion risk. The company’s semi-annual pop-up sale is on, with up to 70% off dozens of styles for men and women.



Advertisement

Even if you aren’t going to go full paisley, they do offer some more understated options and solid, neutral colors. But where’s the fun in that?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing worse than stepping into a damp boot. Okay, that’s not true, but it’s unpleasant, and also easily avoidable with this DryGuy boot dryer. They also work great on gloves and socks!



Photo: Amazon

This WD portable hard drive doesn’t require an external power cord, and can hold 4TB of movies, music, photos, or even console games. Not bad for $90, an all-time low.



Advertisement

This isn’t WD’s newest drive (though it does carry a 4.3 star rating from over 3,000 reviews), and thus doesn’t have built-in software like password protection and encryption like WD’s newest drives, but those are things that you can easily set up yourself.

Photo: Amazon

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Advertisement

Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, you can get the new black model for $30 after clipping the $10 coupon, easily the best price we’ve seen on this charger in any color.

Photo: Amazon

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



Advertisement

But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $23 today after clipping the $4 coupon. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

Circle with Disney | $24 | Amazon

Disney is apparently a consumer electronics company now, and their Circle seems like a must-buy piece of gear for every parent.



Advertisement

Circle syncs with your home Wi-Fi, and lets you set content filters, app-by-app time limits, and a whole lot more on any iOS or Android device. I honestly have no clue how this works (Disney magic, I guess?), but reviews are solid, and today’s $24 price is the best we’ve ever seen.