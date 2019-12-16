Monday's Best Deals: KitchenAid, Oral B, Crest, SimpliSafe Security, and More

A KitchenAid Artisan Gold Box, an Oral B, Crest, and Gilette Gold Box, and a $25 Blu-ray copy of Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Networking, Drive and Memory Products Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

How is your setup in your home office running? Need things to move more smoothly? Do yourself a favor and upgrade everything during this Networking, Drive and Memory Products Gold Box on Amazon. You can snag products from some of our favorite brands like SanDisk, ARRIS, Linksys, NETGEAR, and more.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

LG 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This 27" LG gaming monitor checks a ton of boxes when it comes to what you want from a gaming monitor. First, it has a fast 5ms response time, a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and right now it’s down to its Black Friday Price.



While its 60hz refresh rate is kind of a bummer, it’s still a solid monitor for non-competitive gamers. While it’s not optimal for first-person shooters, it promises accurate colors (99% sRGB,) great viewing angles, and super thin bezels.

Anker makes a ton of excellent products, and the Soundcore Wakey is a few of those mushed together. $75 for an FM radio would seem like a lot, but this model also acts as a Qi wireless charger, a dual-port USB charger, a Bluetooth speaker, and a white noise machine—that’s a lot of utility in a beautifully designed package.



Right now, you can get the Wakey for $25 off its usual price, no coupon necessary.

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charging Pad with QuickCharge Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re in the market for a super fast wireless charger, RAVPower Fast Wireless Charging Pad will cost you just $6 if you use the code XQE9ZN8T. This case-friendly charger can support the fastest-possible 7.5W charging iPhones need, and 10W for Samsung phones.



The best part? This includes the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter in the box.

AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Start growing your own salad greens and herbs with today’s AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden. Today only, everything you need for in-house access to fresh herbs is discounted. This includes the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden comes in black and white.



The starter kit comes with nine seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to vegetables. Just note that this is a Woot sale, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re the type of person who knows how to operate a jump starter (or wants to learn, at least), you’re in luck. The GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter is $47 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and promo code YNIGPLFH. The jump starter works on most 12-volt vehicles (cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawnmowers, yachts, boat, snowmobiles). It is fully charged in five hours and can hold a charge for more than three months.



Today’s Amazon Gold Box features by far the best price ever on this 9-piece SimpliSafe Home Security System. Normally selling for around $260, this bundle includes the base station, four entry sensors, a keypad, two motion sensors, a SimpliCam security camera, a yard sign, window security stickers and a month of free monitoring.



This SimpliSafe Security System promises that you won’t need to sign any contracts or use any tools to start using. Plus, it’ll work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be super convenient. Just remember that this will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out. So lock this deal down before it disappears.

KitchenAid Gold Box Photo : Amazon

The holidays are a week away, but thanks to Amazon Prime, you still have plenty of time to get gifts and holiday cooking essentials. If you have a mountain of baking to get done, get yourself a KitchenAid during today’s Gold Box. The Artisan Design Series model with a glass bowl in Candy Apple Red and Azure Blue are both marked down to $240. That’s almost $200 off!



Just remember, this is a Gold Box, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.



Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer Photo : Amazon

Don’t say goodbye to your shoe addiction in 2020. Embrace it. But, the disorder of shoes all over the place definitely needs to end. Do yourself a favor, get a 2-pack of the Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer. You can snag these for $22 on Amazon when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code L9AO7OQ4.



Each storage bag can hold 12 regular-sized pairs of shoes. They also come with adjustable dividers, so you can fit bigger shoes and boots in there as well. Even though these are designed for shoe storage, the bags can also double as storage for clothing, toys, and more.

Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Have some trips planned for the upcoming holidays? Do yourself a favor and get the only toiletry bag you’ll ever need. The Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag is only $16 when you use promo code 7LMH2ZGX. It is made from highly-durable ripstop nylon, so it will last you years and years. It is liquid-resistant, so you can easily pack your shampoo, toothpaste, mouthwash, and more.



If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out this sale of 30% off lenses with any frames purchase at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code NEWLENS at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.



Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.

Oral B, Crest, and Gilette Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

This Gold Box is kind of random AF. Sure, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and razors all live in your bathroom together. But do you really think “I need a new razor” as your picking up toothpaste? Maybe you do, I don’t know your brain. Whatever you might think, Amazon has an Oral B, Crest, and Gilette Gold Box today.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box and the prices are for today only, while supplies last.

50% off Everything, Plus 20% Off Your Purchase Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The craziness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but holiday savings are still here. J. Crew Factory is stacking up their savings, so you can shop for everyone on your list. Right now, almost everything is 50% off, plus you can get 20% off your order when you use promo code SWEET. Some items are excluded from this sale.



REI Outlet Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need to order some last-minute Christmas gifts? This REI Outlet Sale has deals on products you already know a love. You can gift the VSCO Girl (or Boy) in your life a Hydro Flask, while some products are up to 50% off. Know an avid hiker? Make sure they have a new backpack to hold all of the essentials and boots that will keep their feet secure on the trails.

Oooh Yeah Men’s Soft Cozy Sherpa Slippers Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Winter is here. The cold weather sucks. Don’t let your toes fall off because of it. You can keep your toes warm with a $7 pair of Oooh Yeah Men’s Soft Cozy Sherpa Slippers. The are sherpa fleece inside and out but have a non-skid bottom, so you won’t trip and hit your face.



The discount code will automatically apply at checkout if you choose only from the slippers on the sale page. The discounted slippers are available in sizes medium narrow and large narrow, in a few different colors;

Sueded Cotton Polos Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Jachs makes some of our favorite menswear, and this weekend only, they’re discounting a ton of sueded cotton polos. With the promo code P19, you can upgrade your wardrobe for just $19.



Polo lovers have five colors to choose from, plus a couple of rugby polos for good measure. These typically sell for around $60, so it’s an unbelievably good time to buy.

$100 Off Overcoats Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look your best during winter with a discounted Indochino overcoat for a low $295. Use our exclusive promo code KINJA to take $100 off Indochino’s collection of handsome top coats for cold weather season. Choose from a dozen styles made with wool and cashmere.



And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your topcoat. Switch up the pockets, lining, buttons, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific, bespoke coat for the winter, this is the time to buy. Just remember, this discount will only last the 20th.

Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Life uh... finds a way. If you love a shirtless Jeff Goldblum, make sure you always have access to the video. You can get all five of the films in the Jurassic Universe when you snag the Blu-ray copy of the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection. We won’t blame you if you skip over rewatching Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or Jurassic Park 3.



3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Log out of your social media apps and grab your Kindle. It is time to start reading more. If you’re trying to focus on bettering yourself in 2020, here is your chance. You can get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1. That is a savings of $29.



With this subscription, you’ll have access to over one million book titles. You can browse the magazine of the month to get all of the latest scoop. Kindle Unlimited isn’t just for physical reading, you can also listen to thousands of audiobooks.

After your 3-month subscription ends, you will be charged full price for Kindle Unlimited, which is $10 a month. The offer does not apply to prior purchases, to get full details, you can check out Amazon’s Terms & Conditions page.

Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.



This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.

L.O.L Surprise! Toy Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on L.O.L. Suprise! toys. From what I’ve gathered, these super-popular elementary school toys are designed to be collected with random toys in each, hence the “surprise.” Prices start at just $8.



You could use these as part of an advent calendar. And if you know what these are, and know a kid who’ll benefit, buy some right away. This is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. Make sure to check out the deal page to see all of your glittery, absurdly-colored options.

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Grey) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties, PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $34 for the grey version, which is a dollar off its all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore, and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.



Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.

Shop Now, Be Done Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Starting today, REI’s Shop Now, Be Done sale can save adventurers up to 40% off a ton of gear. The adventurer’s favorite retailer is slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like KEEN, United By Blue, Black Diamond, The North Face, and a whole lot more.



Additionally, you can get a $20 bonus card when you spend $100 or more during the sale. (Free money!) This sale runs until the 16th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early. And, not to be that guy but... there’s only a few weeks until Christmas and you don’t want say “it’s coming in the mail” on the big day.

So visit the deal page to see all of your options during what’s more than likely, REI’s final sale of the year.

Looking to get some new workout gear ahead of making your New Year’s Resolution? You can snag some great workout attire, thanks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is $150 and the $600 box is $275.



Each box will include a combination of the following:



Pants (Passage, Transit, Bradbury, Base Series)

Shorts (All Over Series, Capital, Base Series, Breakaway, Zuma)

Tees (Convoy Series, Club, Terminal Series, Varsity)

Midlayers/Outerwear (Transit, Porter Series, Gate Jacket)

Both Olivers Mystery Boxes are available now through 12/18 (while supplies last).

Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the upgraded Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $30 Amazon credit when you use promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S.

Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories and speakers, and right now you can pick up their brand new Soundcore Trance Bluetooth speaker for just $110. This IPX7 waterproof bluetooth speaker packs a 5.25" woofer and 2" tweeter for the kind of sound you’d love when you’re at a party or having a bbq outdoors. And, yeah, that may be inadvisable right now, but this introductory rate trumps such bad timing.



With a battery life of about 18 hours, this speaker will last longer than you will on the dance floor. Better still, like our favorite gaming accessories, this speaker has RGB lighting which promise to pulses and reacts to the music playing.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $157.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $230, and that price was already a great bargain. Use exclusive code KJPRIZM2 at checkout and the on-page coupon to get it for an all-time low $130, and then start prepping your popcorn.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds Photo : Amazon

Do you have a few stockings to stuff this Christmas? Do yourself a favor and get a pair of cheap, but still good, headphones to pop right into that giant red sock. These TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds are only $10 on Amazon when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJA070. These earbuds have a 120mAh battery that streams music wirelessly for up to 9 hours, with only 2 hours of charge.



Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB | $249 | Best Buy Target Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The best iPad for everyone is back down to just $250 at Best Buy and Target. Unless you really need an iPad Pro, the latest generation tablet is the perfect machine for all the iPad things you want. This model packs a 10.2-inch display, first-gen Apple Pencil support, Smart Connector capabilities for better accessories, and 3GB of RAM.



$249 for 32GB is an awesome price for the 32GB model, and $330 on the 128GB model, which gives you a bit more storage wiggle room, is also a terrific deal. If you missed the Black Friday sale, this is a good time to buy. If this is a prospective gift for someone, make sure to order soon so it’ll arrive by Christmas.

Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones ( Silver Black Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

In his review, Shep said that these cans are sonically impressive compared to its sub-$100 competitors:

The 40mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio Certified, which depending on who you ask, may or may not mean all that much in practice. What it does mean that the drivers can hit frequencies as high as 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can make that claim. There’s also a “Bass Up” mode which, you guessed it, boosts the bass on demand like you’re wearing Beats circa 2014. I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as a $300 pair of headphones from the big guys, but they’re the best sounding ANC over-ears I’ve tried in this price range, by a decent margin.

These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)

If you’re traveling this holiday season, this is a no-brainer. Pick yours up before these inevitably goes away.

KYOKU Daimyo Series 8" Chef Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really likes the Daimyo steel chef’s knife. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s super sharp, well-made and it’s incredibly beautiful to look at.



Here’s what some guy named Shep thought:

The Kyoku Daimyo is built around gold-standard Japanese VG10 steel core (though it is assembled in China), which should hold an edge a little longer than the Mac’s slightly softer proprietary steel. On the flipside, that means it’s a bit more prone to chipping if you throw it in the dishwasher (please don’t do this) or use a hard cutting board, though you’re unlikely to damage it on a good, soft butcher block. The most striking thing about the steel, though, is just how gorgeous it is. Polished to a mirror finish, you can see every gorgeous ripple, like a Valerian Steel sword from Game of Thrones. It’s stunning.

They were also a hit with our readers, so Kyoku is dropping the price once again to a low $70 if you use the coupon on the page and the promo code KYOKUU42.

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, it is time to get your credit card out. Their Holiday Beauty Insider Sale has officially begun. Beauty Insiders can get $15 off any order of $75 or more, while VIB members can save $20, and Rogue members can save $25.



Sephora Rouge members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!). This promotion is valid to all Sephora Beauty Insiders from now through December 17.

15% Off Sitewide Photo : Sunday Scaries

Does traveling for the holidays stress you the fuck out? You’re not alone. Sunday Scaries is here to save the season. You can score 15% off sitewide when you use promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES at checkout. You can stock up on their bestsellers, like CBD gummies, monthly bundles, tinctures, and more.



Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.