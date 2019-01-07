Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

KitchenAid stand mixers, Game of Thrones Catan, and refurbished MacBooks lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For the user who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and occasionally retweeting the Kardashians, this 15" Acer Aspire 3 is a solid laptop and quite a deal to boot. This $300 laptop packs some pretty mediocre specs (AMD Ryzen 5 2500U, 8GB DDR4 and 1TB HDD) but if you swap in an SSD, this laptop can sing.



So if you’re looking to pick up a laptop for the non-techy person in your life (or want to do some early back-to-school shopping) this is the one to buy.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s blowing out a bunch of refurbished Touch Bar-equipped, 15" MacBook Pro models from mid-2018.



You can choose from the $1880 256GB model in space gray or silver, or upgrade to the the 512GB model for an extra $100. (And no, these aren’t the models in the news which are being recalled or have faulty Logic Boards.)

For those wondering, these are Amazon Renewed, not Apple Refurbished. Which means they have a shorter warranty provided by Amazon, not that amazing 1-year Apple warranty.

Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, so the clock is ticking. These prices will go away at the end of the day, and I suspect some models will sell out early.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve beaten your current phone or tablet case all to hell, you can treat yourself to a new one from Speck during their big Memorial Day sale. For a limited time, they’re marking down every case they sell by 25%, plus free shipping on all orders. They still aren’t the cheapest smartphone cases you can buy, but they’re among the best.



Photo: Amazon

Are you looking to upgrade your home theater to make it more like the movies? If you have the money, the Sony Z9F 3.1ch Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos is $698 on Amazon today. That is a massive $200 off. The sound bar has seven sound modes for advanced gaming, movies, music, news, and sport. It has built-in WiFi and easy Bluetooth streaming, as well as voice enhancement for greater clarity. You can even stream music, online radio, and podcasts from your Amazon connected device directly to your Z9F soundbar, just by asking Alexa.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

$260 would be a really good price for a 325 watt, 5 qt. KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, but today, that gets you a 6 qt. Professional model with a 575 watt motor that can stand up to the thickest doughs.



This price is the best we’ve ever seen on this model, and it’s available in three colors, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is summer, which means there is a high chance you’re blowing something up. And we’re not talking about fireworks. Whether you’re blowing up a pool float or an air mattress, you’re going to want a trusty air pump. Don’t get caught without one, buy an Intex Quick-Fill Electric Air Pump while it is only $10 on Amazon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever been so tired, you literally could feel it in your eyes? There’s a reason we get undereye bags when we’re not getting enough sleep. If you’re always tired after work, the LCD Breo iSee Electric Eye Massager can help relieve a bit of stress. The adjustable mask has three types of eye massages: air pressure, gentle vibrating massage, and heat compression. Right now, when you use the promo code 307IPD2B, you can get the Breo iSee for $90.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I thought blenders were the one kitchen appliance that couldn’t really be improved upon — until I saw this $30 PopBabies Portable Blender, and realized that the next step for the blender was leaving the kitchen all together.

This small model makes one shake or smoothie at a time — perfect for on-the-go use at your office or wherever — but don’t let its size fool you; it’s powerful enough to obliterate any ice cubes and frozen fruit that comes its way. The blender contains lithium batteries that are rechargeable via USB. Plus, it’s relatively easy to clean and comes with a free funnel and ice cube tray. Buy yours today and rejoice, for a cord no longer ties you down.

Photo: Home Depot

If you were planning a trip to Home Depot for your next project, don’t wait until Saturday or Sunday. Today only, you can get up to 25% off select Vinyl Flooring. If you don’t have time to run to Home Depot after work, you can order flooring online and get free delivery. From MSI, you can get 20% off per square foot of Heritage Alpine Mountain Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. If you’re looking for a darker shade for your flooring, this Hand-Scraped Strand Woven Charcoal in black is 25% off.



Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But the Fourth of July’s 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code STRIPES at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Baby shark! If your kids have been singing the “Baby Shark” song for the last year, they’ll love this Summer Waves Round Inflatable Baby Shark Shade Pool from $10 Walmart. For only $10, you have no excuse not to feed into your child’s baby shark obsession.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sleeping is stressful. It can be hard for people to fall asleep and sometimes even harder to stay asleep. If you struggle with anxious sleeping habits, you’re in luck. Many people swear by weighted blankets when it comes to restless sleep. Right now, you can take your pick of the lot with over 35% off Anjee weighted blankets. You can choose from a variety of blanket weights for under $45.



The 12-pound blanket is $45 when you use the code JDVCMATK, the 48" x 72" 15-pound blanket is $49 when you use the promo code WYM92D58, the 60" x 80" 15-pound blanket is $49 when you use the promo code NR6632EE , and the 20-pound blanket is $52 when you use the promo code 7ZNLC2B3. What are you weighting for? Get it. Sorry, I’ll see myself out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The price of this Liforme yoga mat may not make you feel very zen, but at $127, it’s actually $23 off its regular price of $150. Of course, for that price, this is no ordinary mat. Liforme uses its own “GripForMe” material to ensure maximum grip, and the mat’s markings are meant to help you stay aligned in your practice. Plus, this mat, available in four yogi-approved hues, is PVC-free and biodegradable, so you can really breathe a big sigh of relief.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bag some new accessories from Coach’s 4th of July Sale for prices worthy of fireworks. All sale styles, including some stylish wallets, backpacks, and briefcases for men and classy purses for the ladies, are 50% off, so it won’t cost you a fortune to tote your stuff in something nice. Just be sure to bag your new bag before the 4th is finished.



Up to 75% Off Men’s and Women’s Sale | Lucky Brand

A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel, so they’ve restocked their clearance section with over 5,000 styles. Take up to 75% off Lucky’s already marked-down sale sections for men and women for the end-of-season Blue Sky Big Sale event. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, shoes, and even some coats like it’s your lucky day.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new pack for your upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering up to 50% off your favorites (excluding bulk orders) as part of their End of Season Sale. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.



Might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Launch Pack? It clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this sale: Hundreds of styles are 25% off thanks to the brand’s sitewide Independence Day Sale. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs, not to mention, they’d make for some great pool slides this summer. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Wannabe international style stars need look no further than Nordstrom Rack to get their fashion fix today. The Rack is marking down a ton of sophisticated looks courtesy of Ted Baker London, including men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, handbags, and accessories. This deal will last through Wednesday, but the best stuff will surely sell out, so start shopping, ol’ chap.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

20% Off All Orders, Plus Up to 60% Off Sale | L.L.Bean | Promo Code JULY4

If you’re ever planning to head outdoors this season, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 20% off your order with promo code JULY4. This deal seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items, excluding non-L.L.Bean brands. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Eileen Fisher Apparel and Shoes Flash Events | Nordstrom Rack

Eileen Fisher is one of those designers that makes me feel like I have my life together, and thanks to Nordstrom Rack, there’s never been a better time to stockpile the brands’ trendy, yet timeless styles. Two flash events allow fashionistas to save on Eileen Fisher apparel and shoes, so you can truly craft a complete lewk for less. Just be sure to hurry; this stuff is selling out fast.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Prime Day.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream the new Vampire Weekend and Carly Rae Jepsen on repeat for free? Yes please.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, or you’re just ready to commit for a longer period of time, Prime Members can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99.

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.

Screenshot: Amazon

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.



Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the classic party game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $39 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

DEFWAY Passport Wallet RFID Blocking Travel Wallet with Removable Wristlet Strap | $10 | Amazon | Use Code 6A84WAXZ

Liforme Yoga Mat | $127 | Amazon

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Say what you will about the Xbox One, but Microsoft indisputably makes the best looking game controllers on the market. Their Sport White model is marked down to $56 today, from its usual $70. That’s still more than you’d pay for a standard controller, but look how pretty it is.



Photo: Amazon

Tired of playing the same five games on your Nintendo Switch? Right now, you can get Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for $33 on Amazon today. You can dive right into 9th century England and battle demons and use magical powers you can’t IRL.



Photo: Old Navy

Need some red, white, and blue flip flops for all of the holiday festivities this summer, but don’t want to pay full price? Right now, you can get up to 60% Everything at Old Navy. These flag flip flops should do the trick!



On top of this big sale at Old Navy, you can stack additional savings. You can use the promo code MORE to get 30% off orders of $75 or more and 20% off all other amounts. However, the code is pretty restrictive, you cannot get a discount on Hot Deal, Today Only Deal, 2 Days Only Deal, Best Seller, Hi, I’m New, Licensed Product, Uniform, Jewelry, and Beauty merchandise.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters does way more than just outfit you; the cool-kid superstore also hooks up your home and beauty routine with trendy stuff that’s sure to please any millennial. For a limited time, go all out on UO, since they’re taking up to an extra 40% off their entire sale section. That means a whole heap of extra discounted men’s and women’s clothes, accessories, home decor, and other miscellaneous items are down to highly reasonable prices, so shop now.

Photo: Vera Bradley

You might remember Very Bradley as the brand of the paisley quilted tote carried by your great aunt, but in recent years, the retailer has expanded their prints beyond florals into more modern patterns. And I must admit, their solid bags, duffels, pouches, and other travel accessories are downright stylish. So consider taking advantage of the brand’s three different sales for the 4th of July. You can shop 30% off travel, 30% off the Fireworks Paisley pattern, and the 40% Off Summer Sale on select styles and patterns. There’s a reason that tote from years back is so memorable; these bags hold up. And there are patterns to please any taste — yes, including good ol’ paisley.



Photo: Amazon

August’s third generation Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver model for just $99 today, the same price we saw on Black Friday,



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to control it over the internet from anywhere. You can send guest keys without the bridge, but you can’t use Alexa or remotely lock or unlock the door.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You need absolutely no reason to buy this Fun Dip assorted pack other than the price. If you’re in the mood to rot your teeth right out of your head, you can get Fun Dip Assorted Flavor Party Pack, 48-Count for only $8 on Amazon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Go to your favorite ice cream shop, and chances are, they’re slinging their scoops with the Zeroll 1010. The single, sculpted piece of non-reactive aluminum is the be-all, end-all of ice cream scoops, carries a Wirecutter recommendation, and is just to $12 on Amazon right now, down from its usual $14-$20



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is here and that means outdoor parties are all the rage right now. If you’re on the market for a wireless speaker to play your favorite music, you’re in luck. The POW Mo Expandable Wireless Speaker + Click Mount & Wallet is currently $19 off on Amazon right now, when you clip the coupon. It is portable, water resistant, and it connects to any Bluetooth enabled device. It comes with a click wall mount, which means you can stick it anywhere - your fridge, the car, file cabinet, pong table, and more.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up Samsung’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $100 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $18. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?



If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $11 today by clipping the $1 coupon on the product page, then adding promo code 546DC4AO at checkout.



Photo: Walmart

If you have the room in your house, what the hell is stopping you from getting a ping pong table? Seriously, you can start so many epic ping pong tournaments to dominate your friends (or just play beer pong on it). Right now, you can get this EasyPoint Sports table for over $100 off at Walmart.



Photo: The Bouqs

Got a birthday or anniversary coming up soon? If you need to order flowers online, our readers’ favorite online flower delivery service is currently having a Fourth of July sale. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide at The Bouqs using the promo code FIREWORKS.



The Bouqs recently won our Co-Op this year. This is what one of our readers had to say about the online service:

bouqs.com offers a ton of promos/discounts, and I like that their offerings look like something I’d pick up from Pike Place Market, i.e., not the run-of-the-mill selection of bouquets. - nationalvervet

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you think all shower caddies are the same, you obviously haven’t seen simplehuman’s.



The shelves on this model can adjust up, down, and even sideways to make room for all of your grooming equipment, plus it includes two razor hooks on the side, and even dual suction cups to accommodate for uneven shower tiles. That’s a lot thought put into a household item that you’ve never thought about, and it’s $10 off today on Amazon.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Stranger Things seasons three drops in just a few days and we cannot wait. However, if you’re nostalgic for season one Eleven who barely talked in the first few episodes, you’re in luck. You can get this Eleven in Burger T-Shirt for only $6 on Amazon today. We love a good shaved-head Eleven.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Doom is finally getting a sequel this year, and Amazon just inexplicably dropped preorder pricing of Doom Eternal town to $50 from the usual $60, for both PS4 and Xbox One.



If you already preordered, Amazon will automatically give you this price when your game ships, and if you order today and it inexplicably gets even cheaper, the same protection will apply.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Going on a camping trip soon? If you’re looking to snuggle while sitting by the fire, you can get a Kelty Low loveseat chair for $25 off right now on Amazon. Who doesn’t want to snuggle while they make s’mores?

