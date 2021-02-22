Monday's Best Deals: Kitchen Solutions Bundle, Surface Pro, ZELUS Weighted Vest, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Weighted Blanket, and More

An 18-piece Kitchen Solutions set leads Mnday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 3-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. At 30% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.

Advertisement

Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

Advertisement

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Save Up to $460 off Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



As part of a huge three-day Microsoft sale, Best Buy is currently offering as much as $460 off various Surface Pro 7 configurations bundled with the Type Cover. Grab one with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $900. Hit this link to see all of the Surface Pro 7 configurations on sale right now at Best Buy.

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera.

Advertisement

The Sony a7 III, ranked tops overall in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,698 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

If you’re on the hunt for a sleek new Windows laptop, Best Buy is offering the current Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for up to $400 off the list price, depending on model. Each has a slim build and a soft, suede-like Alcantara lining around the keyboard, plus solid speed for your everyday needs.

The base Surface Laptop 3 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is marked down to $800 right now. Bump up to a 256GB SSD for $900. And if you want to go nuts on the specs, a version with a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD is $1,600.

Advertisement

Microsoft is also offering bargains on the Surface Pro 7 tablet with Type Cover, as we’ve explored in another post today, plus there are discounts on the affordable Surface Laptop Go and the premium Surface Book 3 laptop too. There are discounts on Xbox games and Xbox gift cards in the three-day Microsoft sale, as well.

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJ2WC012 Image : RAVPower

Advertisement

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $23 right now when you clip the coupon on the page at Amazon and then use code KJ2WC012 at checkout. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

Advertisement

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon finally has one: the unlocked Mystic Bronze version is $211 off the list price . That’s ~$1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Advertisement

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking a chunk off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $987 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch or have another microSD-supporting device that’s increasingly tight on storage, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering this meaty 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for a mere $45.



Advertisement

That’s a huge chunk of storage for a smartphone, camera, or Switch, and is a few bucks lower than this card has been hovering at lately. Not bad for a card that launched at $250 a couple years back!

Nioh 2: Complete Edition (PC Key) CHINESETESLA2 Screenshot : Koei Tecmo

I’ll be upfront here: I am awful at Souls games. I’m not going to try to sound cool here. Games like Bloodborne are too hard for my stupid brain and it makes me mad. But there are plenty of people who are more patient than me out there who swear by this style of game. Honestly, more power to you, I say. If you’re looking for another game that will crush your soul for fun, you could consider Nioh 2. Like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the samurai soulslike features massive, punishing battles for masochists to enjoy. Eneba currently has the Complete Edition on sale for just $31 when you use the code CHINESETESLA2 at checkout (you’ll get a PC key for the game).

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $33 on Xbox and $38 on PS4 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it came out in November. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $29. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait a few months. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Advertisement

PC Game Sale Screenshot : EA

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. Each game also has its own promo code, which takes a little bit off the already discounted price. So, it’s kind of a double sale if you think about it. The highlights? How about Civilization VI for $12 with the promo code LNSALE2? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $22 with the code EMCESHA67. If you’re a tried and true PC gamer, you can even get Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for just $9 with the code LNSALE. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

G/O Media may get a commission Civilization VI Buy for $12 from Newegg Use the promo code LNSALE2

G/O Media may get a commission Star Wars Squadrons Buy for $22 from Newegg Use the promo code EMCESHA67

Advertisement

$50 PSN Gift Card PSNFIDDY Image : Eneba

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard 12 months! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $44 at Eneba when you use the code PSNFIDDY at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you’re buying video games, I am happy.



Kitchen Solutions 18-Piece Bundle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Whatever you’re in the mood to eat, you can probably cook it with this Kitchen Solutions 18-piece bundle from Meh, available for just $49 today.



Advertisement

This set includes a set of bright knives and refrigerator mats, as well as multiple pans for baking: a muffin pan, a baking sheet, and a bundt cake form.

You can choose from a set that includes a red (pictured above) or green Hot Lift and Hot Grip set, for microwaving safely. Every set comes with a purple steamer device too!

Finally, the best part of this set is probably the glass containers for storing leftovers. I have some from this brand and they are excellent, but mine don’t have dividers inside for storing different foods. These seem perfect for meal prep, too!

Meh deals go fast some days, so don’t wait up if you’re in need of some kitchen essentials right now.

Advertisement

GOOLOO Jump Starter IB5AW5QU Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Look, when your car needs a jump, you’re going to wish you had one of these GOOLOO 1500A jump starters— and if you want to snag one right now, you can pair a coupon and a code to get it for just $45.



Clip the 10% off coupon below the price and add code IB5AW5QU at checkout to bring this normally $70 device down to a happier price. Don’t wait on this one!

Sharper Image Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Sharper Image’s plush velveteen weighted blanket is $91 less today and can do all that.

The weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel like you’re being hugged while in a snug blanket. These blankets often help with serotonin and melatonin production. They ease anxiety and make sleep more sound. This particular blanket, aside from being extremely cozy, is perfect for most adults. The high-density micro-beads are lead-free and BPA-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain, don’t stress; spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air. Or you can bring it to the dry cleaners. This blanket is slightly smaller than a queen-sized one, and it comes in two weights, fifteen pounds. and twenty pounds.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Presidents’ Day Extended Sale Image : Purple

Advertisement

After one watch of the notorious “Raw Egg Test” video featured on this page, my wife and I were almost instantly sold on the Purple mattress. Call it naivete, but the marketing worked, and since we were already looking to upgrade our current mattress to fit our new home, a $100 discount sweetened the deal. And if, following a 100-night trial period, we find it doesn’t meet the high-quality, egg-resistant standard advertising, we can simply return the order at no cost. Starting at $574 for a twin-size mattress or $1,049 for a Queen, Purple claims its mattress has more endurance than most beds that are soft, firm, and even somewhere in between.



Designed by two brothers, both rocket scientists, named Tony and Terry Pearce, Purple mattresses use a patented Grid gel that somehow manages to strike a perfect balance between firmness and softness, while keeping you cool throughout the night, so you can wear an oversized blanket even when it’s warm. I can say from experience that the Purple seat cushion helped me survive working from home in the pandemic before I finally upgraded to a decent chair.

Purple’s premium mattresses, the Hybrid and Hybrid Premier are also on sale starting at $1,274 and $1,849, respectively. I picked up the Hybrid for the additional coil support, but you can never go wrong with the original. Shop Purple’s whole extended Presidents’ Day sale here, where you’ll find discounts on everything from bedding to cushions to pajamas and more.

Advertisement

Amazon Echo + 2 Free Hue Bulbs Image : Andrew Hayward

Amazon’s redesigned, globe-like Echo smart speaker is marked down to just $80 right now, a savings of 20% off the list price. That’s great. But that’s not all. While you can just snag the Echo itself at that price and call it a day, you can also get a bundle with the Echo and two Philips Hue smart light bulbs for $80. That’s a total savings of $50.



It’s a perfect bundle for starting up your smart home ambitions, giving you a capable voice assistant in Alexa and a pair of white bulbs that you can control just by speaking. And if you already have smart home devices, some of them may already be capable with this Echo thanks to its Zigbee smart hub capabilities. Even if you aren’t psyched about the idea of filling your home with connected devices, at least it’s a couple of free bulbs to try out. Could be fun.

Advertisement

T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This small but efficient bundle is a great starter set for someone just going out on their own or even to replace beat-up pans. For the rest of the week, save 64% on T-Fal’s 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set and quite literally heat things up.

Advertisement

Three different sizes of pans give options on what to cook and how much to cook. At eight, nine and a half, and twelve inches, whip up recipes for a solo night or one for a few friends. Each pan cooks evenly, so no fear of burning or undercooking any meal. They are non-stick, making dishes easier to concoct and simpler to clean up after. Each handle is designed with a comfort-grip making maneuverability a nonissue. They are safe to pop in an over up to 350° if your instructions call for some baking time. Each comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe.

ZELUS 20 lb. Weighted Vest 68XIFTLQ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Work out while running errands, walking the dog, and even doing chores around the house with today’s fitness deal: a ZELUS 20 lb. weighted vest.



You could also, you know, use it to add extra resistance to your workout like it’s intended. It even has a handy pocket for holding your phone or money for when you eventually stop for (hopefully takeaway— still a pandemic, ya’ll) coffee.

Advertisement

You can grab it for $45 when you apply promo code 68XIFTLQ at checkout.

If 20lbs. is too much for you, there are lighter options. Unfortunately, to promo code won’t work on them, just to save you some time from trying. If you can handle the twenty-pounder though, today’s your lucky day!

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie Image : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a hoodie, and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go to currently is the one I’ve stolen from my boyfriend. If you’re a significant other like me, maybe it’s time you buy a few more, so no one is left out in the cold. Take 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodies until Sunday.

Advertisement

These are as cozy as can be. Made from Powerblend fleece, warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky, which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And of course, there’s the kangaroo pocket to store snacks in for your movie marathons. These Champion hoodies are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are fourteen colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because, at this price, they’re selling out fast.

Free shipping 0n all orders over $25.

Annual Winter Sale Image : Huckberry

Huckberry is at it again, and while it might not include white Vans, the multifaceted outdoor gear-slash-clothing-slash-home decor-slash kitchenware-slash [insert product category here] retailer is kicking off its annual winter sale with a bang. In it, you can find best-sellers like the Proof Rover highlander jacket, Dolomite boots, a Wellen vintage tie-dye pullover, Proof Nomad pants, and so much more. Losing track of time? Who isn’t. The (Coca-)Cola tinged HB x Timex Sport watch is over $60 off. Need a throw blanket to keep you warm at night? There’s a nap for that.

Advertisement

At my own request, I got a few things from Huckberry over the holidays, including a Flint and Tinder American Made flannel I’m wearing right now. While that particular shirt isn’t on sale, plenty of Flint and Tinder items are on sale, and I can vouch for their comfort. If you’ve been looking to refresh your wardrobe for the extended winter, as predicted by our good friend Punxsutawney Phil, this is one sale you don’t want to miss. In a world where high-quality apparel from retailers like Huckberry is vastly overshadowed by the rapidly decaying products of fast fashion, it’s important to take advantage of limited-time discounts that make shopping for that fresh fit a little more affordable than the typical intimidating list prices.

CleverLifeRX Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies (120-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from CleverLifeRX gives you two bottles for just $14. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Pick Any 2 Winter Items 2W50 Image : JACHS NY

Plenty of time left in the chilly months to buy some stylish winter wear. Our pals at JACHS do it better than most. Right now, grab any two winter items for just $50 with the code 2W50. There are fifty-six pieces to pick from, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit.

Advertisement

I love the look of these sherpa-lined trucker jackets ($29). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in olive green color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the frosty times out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

Advertisement

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Champ and Major: First Dogs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home has a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 34% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now.



Advertisement

This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old, or anyone who wants a way to remember this historic return of dogs to our White House.

This book will ship free for Prime members.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Advertisement

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off a 14” HP Chromebook model in a pair of configurations.

If you’re OK with a lower-res 720p display, that model is just $211 right now, while the crisper 1080p/Full HD edition is $250. As far as we can tell, the configurations are otherwise identical, packing modest specs including an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks with ease.

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $49 in savings, bringing your total down to $550 for the base 64GB model in all colors. Actually, the blue one is a buck cheaper at $549 for the real deal chasers out there.

Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.

Advertisement

dy