A pressure washer, cutting boards, OneBlade replacement heads, and Azul lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

If you’re still rocking 2017's iPhone X, Amazon’s discounting Apple’s official leather folio wallet case to $49 (or $44 in berry, albeit from a third party seller), down from its original $100. Even on sale, it’s not the cheapest wallet case out there, but it’s made from genuine leather, it automatically locks your iPhone when closed, it comes with Apple’s 1-year warranty, and it’s the only one that can legally include the Apple logo on the back, if that’s your thing.



Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.



Normally $190, you can grab a pair of the Active models (which include a motion sensor to track your workouts without another wearable) for $160 right now.

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Halo connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with three total ports, including a Quick Charge 3.0 one) would make this worth $14 (down from the usual $20 today), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Today only, Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $159, way below its usual ~$250, and the best price ever.



At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. So get yours, or pick up a few accessories, before the deal is blasted away at the end of the day.

Right now, Amazon’s discounting a number of our readers’ favorite cutting board brand, Boos Block, along with a bottle of butcher block oil. Choose from a number of finishes and sizes, including a 24" by 18" maple wood board for $64 or a larger 20" by 15" walnut for $115.

A monthly application of the included oil will extend their life for a really long time. And since boards like these dull your knives less than most plastic boards, consider this an investment for your entire kitchen. Plus, they make awesome cheese boards.

Make sure to visit the main deal page for all of the options, but as with all Gold Box deals, these prices will disappear at the end of the day or when sold out.

Go to your favorite ice cream shop, and chances are, they’re slinging their scoops with the Zeroll 1010. The single, sculpted piece of non-reactive aluminum is the be-all, end-all of ice cream scoops, carries a Wirecutter recommendation, and is just to $11 on Amazon right now, down from its usual $14-$20



Robotic vacuums have finally started to catch on in the mainstream, but mowing the lawn might actually be the more odious chore, especially when it’s hot out. Luckily, the Roomba for your yard exists, and it’s on sale right now for $880, or about $120 less than usual.



The Worx Landroid runs seven days per week to keep your lawn perfectly manicured at all times, and like a robotic vacuum, it can park itself back on its charging base whenever its battery runs low, or if it starts to rain. The biggest catch is that you’ll have to peg down or bury a guide wire along the perimeter of your lawn (even if you have a fence) which helps Landroid figure out where it is, and stops it from escaping into the wilderness of Ms. Jenkins’ backyard herb garden.

$880’s a lot of money, obviously, but you can’t put a price on reclaiming your Saturday afternoons.

If you’re still using packages of single-serve popcorn, you need to stop. Do yourself a favor, pick up a large bag of kernels and this $16 Lekue Microwave Popcorn Popper to save yourself a ton of money.



With all of the money you’ll save, you can invest in a whole bunch of flavorings. I’d recommend nutritional yeast and furikake over plain-old butter.



Of course, I still prefer stove-top but this is so much more convenient than standing around counting the seconds between each pop.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of four different flavors for $27-$29 with this deal. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel after your first shipment), and note that you won’t see the 25% discount until checkout.

Cold drinks in winter should be a crime. Keep your beverages toasty warm for hours on end with our readers’ most beloved Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop insulated travel mug, now on sale in a pack of two for as low as $22 in the Monaco and Stainless Steel color combo. These 16-ounce Contigos will keep drinks hot for a cool 5 hours, so slurp up this deal before it runs dry.



Image: Amazon

It’s time to dig in to your next DIY with this deal on the powerful Silhouette Cameo 3 in slate grey. This craft room MVP can cut any material your next project requires with ease and precision, and the $200 bundle includes a blade, cutting mats, sketch pens, and even some vinyl to get you going — all for the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. So go ahead and let those creative juices flow.



Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything from Cole Haan women’s shoes, men’s shoes, women’s coats, men’s clothing, and handbags. Our favorite knit sneakers, the Cole Haan ZERØGRANDS, is included in the sale in several styles, if you hurry.



Lands’ End makes the kind of spring stuff that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cardigans and button-downs, as opposed to the ratty cutoffs and tees you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic warm-weather look is more attainable than ever with 30% off full-priced styles from the retailer, today only. Just use promo code CLOVER, along with pin 5421, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish spring wardrobe you all deserve.

Who else used to shriek like a banshee when their mom tried to brush the knots out of their hair back in the day? Just me? OK. Well, I wish my mom had had this Wet Detangler Hair Brush back then, but luckily, you can get one today for just $7.



It’s fine to use on wet or dry hair and will even work on wigs and hair extensions. And with 4,888 reviews on Amazon, this brush comes highly recommended by the tangled hair set. Not today, knots.

You can always squeeze another dollop out of the toothpaste tube, but once you realize you’re out of contact solution, you’re either sacrificing a perfectly good pair or contacts, or making a grumpy, late night trip to the store. But if you buy this two-pack of ReNu contact solution for just $8 on Amazon, you won’t have to worry about this scenario for a long time. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get the deal.



It’s my personal philosophy that you should try out Philosophy’s line clean, effective, and honestly, amazing smelling products, and there’s never been a better time to do that than during the brand’s buy one, get one free promotion, happening today sitewide. So use promo code BOGO, and pick up any product that catches your eye, like perhaps the acclaimed Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask or the fresh floral Amazing Grace fragrance spray. No matter what skincare philosophy you abide by, you can’t go wrong with this deal.

Photo: Amazon

Spending money on a good toothbrush can pay off many times over down the line by helping you avoid hefty dentist bills, and Philips’ Sonicare Diamond Clean is one of the best out there.



While this particular Diamond Clean doesn’t include a Bluetooth-connected app, it does pulse 31,000 times per minute, it works with the complete lineup of Sonicare brush heads, and it comes with a unique glass wireless charger and a travel case. $100 is a match for the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this brush, but it’s only available today.

If you own the Philips OneBlade—and we know a lot of you do—you can grab three replacement blades for an all-time low $26 with Subscribe & Save and a $7 coupon on Amazon right now. Philips claims these blades last about four months each, but I went nearly a year with my first one. Just be sure to cancel your subscription after your first order arrives.



J.Crew is no stranger to extra discounts for on-sale stuff, but for today only, they’re marking down a whole lot of full-priced styles, too. All shoppers get 50% off sale items for men, women, and kids, and for everything else not in the clearance section, enjoy 40% off. Just use promo code 23HOURS, and stock up on classic sweaters, coats, button-downs, accessories, and more.

Photo: Kotaku

If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is $8-$10 off depending on the console today, AND includes a $10 Amazon gift card.



Note: You must purchase the physical version of the game to get the gift card, and it has to be shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly.



You know the guy that makes The Oatmeal webcomic? He does card games too, and this family-friendly card game back on sale for $9 off. Bears vs. Babies is probably worth $21 just for the furry box, but once you open it up, you’ll find a monster-building game that you can get through in just 20 minutes.

Azul was Board Game Geek’s #1 most played board game last summer, and cracked our readers’ favorite video game list, and you can add it to your own collection for $26 from Amazon. That’s a new all-time low, but you don’t really need much of an excuse to buy this one.



Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process.

Seriously, this game is gorgeous, and just as importantly, it feels great to play.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

It’s time to ditch your old spinning drive for this fast $52 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, no coupons or codes necessary.



At a half terabyte, it’s probably got enough space for your OS, apps, and at least most of your personal files, making this an awesome investment at this all-time low price.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate is one of the most popular mechanical gaming keyboards out there, and you can pick one up for $55 today, which is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. For that price, you’re getting five lighting options, genuine (and extremely loud) Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys.



You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $27, you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $13 discount expires. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on The Inventory, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week for $11, but only in blue or red.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.



The new $22 kit (with promo code 4ZQLME82) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables, and (new in this model) a motion sensor to turn them on and off. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup.

If you’re traveling abroad with an entire family, you probably shouldn’t trust your children to keep track of their own passports. Instead, grab this water resistant, zip-up wallet for $18 with promo code VHJCETK8. It has space for six passports, plus a bunch of cards, so you can keep everything in one place. Just don’t lose it.

It even includes some RFID-blocking sleeves and a micro travel pen for documents, as an added bonus.

Photo: Amazon

A perfect toolbox addition for anyone who ever dabbles in electrical work, Sperry’s outlet tester uses a series of three lights and an easy-to-read chart to make sure you avoid any shocking surprises. At under $7, it’s near the best price we’ve ever seen, and the few times we’ve seen it lower, it was as an Add-On item. Today, it ships for free with Prime.



We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ extra 50% off clearance promotion. Dozens of styles are available, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.

Photo: Amazon

Biofreeze can be applied directly to the skin to relieve muscle pain, arthritis, and other forms of soreness. I can’t say I’ve ever used it, but it has great reviews from customers, so if you’ve been feeling achy, it may be worth a shot.

