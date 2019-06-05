Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A ton of smart home bundles from Amazon, Anker, and Ring lead off Monday's best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount for Mother’s Day.

Better still, this is the best deal we’ve seen, and if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 20% cash back, which effectively lowers the price to $72.

Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $70 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you somehow still own any TVs that don’t have smart apps or a streaming dongle plugged into them, you won’t find a better deal than the 4K and HDR-compatible Roku Premiere for just $29, down from the usual $40 (which itself is a bargain).



Walmart has it for $29, and Amazon has it for $30 with Prime shipping, but the Walmart one includes three months of free CBS All Access, which is worth as much as you’re paying for the dongle.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker sells a wide array of smart home gear under its Eufy brand, and a whole bunch of it is on sale this week exclusively for our readers.



Use promo code KINJAEUFY to save 30% on any of the products listed below.

The Eufy Energy Monitoring Smart Plug is a great way to get into basic home automation, and it’ll even tell you how much electricity your appliances are using. The mini version is also the same price and has the same features, but neither will block a second outlet; they’re just different shapes. You can also save more by buying a pack of two.

The rest of the deals are designed to upgrade your lighting setup. First, you could add some automation to your existing light fixtures with this Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible smart light switch for $21, or you can just put the smarts directly into your bulbs with a two-pack of smart bulbs for $23.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon is also discounting the RoboVac 15c to $180, or bundled with an Echo Dot for just $25 more. Cleaning-wise, it seems to be all but identical to the reader favorite 11s, but with the addition of Wi-Fi and Alexa smarts.

These Gold Box prices are the lowest we’ve seen on this model and bundle on Amazon. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. Losing out on this deal would definitely... suck.

Photo: Miir

From growlers and howlers to tumblers and camp cups, Miir makes some of our favorite drinkware around, whether you’re hauling it into the backcountry, or sipping from it at home.



Today on Amazon, most of their wares (including the wine bottle and wine tumbler, which are usually excluded from these sales) are about 25% off their regular prices (prices vary a bit by color, in some cases), and our readers can save an extra 10% on anything they sell with promo code 10Kinjadeal. We’ll toast to that. A few favorites are below (along with their deal prices), but you can also just head over to Miir’s Amazon storefront and browse from there.

Bonus: Don’t miss out on the Limited Edition designs, which feature great artwork and bold colors.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, which means there isn’t a ton of time left to shop. If you’ve been stumped on what to get your mom, picture frames are always nice, but a little boring. Why not buy her a digital frame, so she doesn’t have to choose which child to showcase in her new frame.



The Nixplay Seed Digital Wifi Photo Frame has 10 GB of online storage and is currently about $45 off its regular price on Amazon. The frame is easy for kids to set up for their parents because you can share photos right from your phone to the frame with the Nixplay app for iOS or Android. So, if your mom calls you to ask you how to change the pictures for the 20th time, you can just do it for her.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). The five-piece entry level starter kit includes a keypad, base station alarm, a contact sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender, and today’s $169 deal is within $10 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice. Larger systems with more sensors are also on sale (just select the one you want from the product page), some of which (like the $249 11-piece set) are cheaper than they’ve ever been before.

Image: Amazon

Don’t give up and go inside when it gets dark out. Instead, fill your outdoor spaces with this Sonnenglas LED Lantern, now on sale for $26. This sturdy glass jar charges up all day thanks to the sun, only to give off bright light for 12 hours at night (there’s also a USB charging option for cloudy days). Plus, a magnetic switch allows you to turn it on and off as you please. This lantern would certainly brighten up any outdoor cookout and campsite, or give your yard or patio a year-round decor glow up.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $59 in four colors, which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. You can even use it to reheat pizza. So order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Slim velvet hangers, as we’ve covered, are one of the five types of hangers you need in your life.



...the hook and the shoulders on slim hangers are designed to be, well, slimmer than standard hangers, which will maximize space in your closet. Also, most slim hangers are velvet-covered, which gives them a non-slip quality that their plastic counterparts don’t provide.

This pack of 50 is down to $18 0n Amazon today, within a dollar of the best price ever listed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Why should your smart speaker, toothbrush, candles, and potted plants take up precious counter space when you can just add a shelf to a power outlet? This thing installs on any standard power receptacle, holds 10 pounds, and is only $5 today with the code FFY2SFYQ.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, this highly-rated Brother RSQ9185 Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine is marked down to just $100, an all-time low. This particular refurbished model makes it easy by including 130 programmed-in stitches.



This current price is $20-30 cheaper than usual and could help you in the long-term, whether its mending your jeans to prolong its life or making your Project Runway dreams a reality.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Yoga mats are meant to roll up, but if that’s not how you roll, consider getting your downward dog on with this foldable Gaiam yoga mat for just $16. The 2-millimeter mat has seams that allow it to fold up without just flopping open, and it’s especially useful for travel, or really, any transporting at all, since it’s not exactly convenient to lug around a 5-foot long, rolled-up piece of PVC anywhere. (It will still roll, though, if you want it to.) Just consider how much zen this deal will bring to your yogi lifestyle. Can you say, Namaste?

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s my personal philosophy that you should try out Philosophy’s line clean, effective, and honestly, amazing smelling products, and there’s never been a better time to do that than during the brand’s 40% off sale, happening today sitewide. So use promo code 40OFF, and pick up any product that catches your eye, like perhaps the acclaimed Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask or the fresh floral Amazing Grace fragrance spray. No matter what skincare philosophy you abide by, you can’t go wrong with this deal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

True Religion jeans had a moment in the aughts, but the denim brand still holds up in 2019. And today, we’ve all been blessed with major True Religion discounts. Take up to 60% off a range of styles for men and women at Nordstrom Rack in continuation of your quest for the holy grail of jeans, because everyone know sliding on a quality pair is akin to a religious experience.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Masque is a pore-clearing, oil-absorbing cult favorite, and now, you can enjoy those same minty benefits in scrub form for just $2. Queen Helene Mint Julep Facial Scrub is a perfect physical exfoliator for acne-prone skin, and it contains glycerin for maximum moisturizing. At this price, I’d recommend buying two — or 10.

Rakuten’s running another of its popular site-wide sales with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like Triple A titles for the Nintendo Switch like Smash, controllers, and more.

This deal ends tomorrow, so act fast.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. Both season 1 and season 2 also happen to be on sale for $41 today, within $5 or $6 of all-time low prices.



Note: The different colors of each season are just that, color schemes. While there’s no functional difference between the editions, this allows you to keep two games going at once without getting confused.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you buy all of your Xbox games digitally (there’s a console just for you, now!), or only pay for the occasional DLC pack and Fortnite skins, it’s worth keeping a few bucks in your digital Xbox wallet. For a limited time, if you buy a $50 Xbox gift card directly from Microsoft, they’ll toss in a $10 bonus for free, which is nearly enough to buy yourself a copy of Stardew Valley.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price on Amazon.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $95 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB is still a terrific price. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $70 today, a price topped only by a one-day deal last year that brought it down to $60.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.



This $17 Netgear 8-Port model is great option to add 6 additional ports to your current router. It’s rare that one with metal housing can be so cheap just as long as you clip the coupon on the page. So save yourself a future headache and invest, you won’t regret it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Label all the things with this discounted label maker. Is this your brick of cheese or your roommates? Never guess again. It’s basically $15 for peace of mind.



Maybe after you make clear what’s yours, your roommate will stop using your honey. I mean, it’s a $10 bottle of hot honey... they can buy their own. Goddammit, stop touching my honey.

... um, yeah. Labels.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The HyperX Cloud II is one of our reader favorites, and today, Amazon is dropping the price on wireless version, the HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headset, to just $90.

This wireless unit promises immersive, stereo audio and 30 hours of battery life. Better still, you can use it for either the PS4 or the PC (sorry, Xbox users).