Monday's Best Deals: Kate Spade, Fire TV Sticks, eufy 15c RoboVac, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Hobo Handbag sale, Halloween candy, Anker Bluetooth FM Transmitter, and Tile Trackers lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

If you somehow don’t already have access to smart apps on every TV in your home, today’s the day to fix that. Both the 1080p Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K are $15 off this week, no Prime membership required.



Advertisement

Even if you already have all the streaming dongles you could ever want, it’s also worth checking out the Fire TV Recast if you pull in local TV channels with an antenna, as it’s $50-$60 off, depending on the capacity. The Recast takes the stations your antenna pulls in, and then streams them to all of your devices over the internet, while also acting as a DVR.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tile recently announced a new lineup of gadget trackers, and that means it’s easy to find great deals on the previous generation.



Advertisement

If you just want to dip your toes in the water, you can get a single Tile Mate for $16, or $9 less than usual. The four-pack for $45 is a considerably better deal though, if you have enough uses for them (drop your suggestions in the comments!). You can also get a four pack that includes two Mates and two Tile Slims for $45, but just note that the Tile Slims don’t have replaceable batteries.

The Tile Mate’s 2020 revision was very minor—basically just a bump in range from 150 feet to 200—so you shouldn’t feel like you’re missing out on a bunch of great new features by buying the old one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superior Bidet Washlet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Christopher Columbus was a shitty person, who probably didn’t use a bidet. Don’t be like him. Take advantage of this sweet deal on a Superior Bidet Washlet. This one-day discount brings this particular bidet down to a low $30. This is an especially good deal considering this bidet typically sells from between $70-$90.



Advertisement

It has all the features you’d want from a modern bidet, including easy installation, feminine wash, and adjustable temperature.

Follow this link and you’ll get the promo code automatically applied to your account. This is only available today, so make sure to take advantage while you can. And as always, Columbus sucks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winter is coming and when that cruel jerk arrives, you’ll be glad you invested in this 20lb weighted blanket. Use the promo code 49CBLUJ2 to save $16 on this adult-sized, anxiety-squashing blanket.



Advertisement

Ninja Smart Blender Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and thanks to today’s Gold Box, you can get the company’s sleek new smart model for just $70, the best price since February.



Advertisement

You’re probably saying to yourself, “why does a blender need a touchscreen, this is stupid, you’re stupid.” But think about it for a second. Blenders are inherently messy. Your concoctions will inevitably spill, drip, and splatter, and even in small quantities, that can make the base of the blender sticky and gross. Wouldn’t it be easier to wipe down a flat pane of glass than to meticulously polish a bunch of buttons and switches and knobs?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $13 today if you clip the $1 coupon (the $14 list price is already down from the usual $17).



Bestsellers: Anker Roav C1 Dash Cam Anker’s Roav C1 dash cam raced into our bestsellers club after only a few decent discounts. I wrote Read more

Advertisement

The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Advertisement

Succulent Plants Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

I don’t really know why anyone would need 32 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 32 succulents from Amazon for just $45. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



Advertisement

Contigo Autoclose Tumbler (Clear/Monaco color only) Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

The pro of using a tumbler over a traditional water bottle is, obviously, the straw. The con, therefore, is an increased risk of spills, since the straw needs to have a place to go. But the Contigo Autoclose Tumbler has completely solved that problem, thus creating a tumbler that’s pretty much perfect. And right now, you can get one in the Clear/Monaco color combination for just $12.



Advertisement

The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Today only, Amazon is also discounting the RoboVac 15c to $180. Cleaning-wise, it seems to be all but identical to the reader favorite 11s, but with the addition of Wi-Fi and Alexa.



Advertisement

This Gold Box price is the lowest we’ve seen on this model on Amazon. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. Losing out on this deal would definitely... suck.

Advertisement

Mars Wrigley Halloween Favorites Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re expecting a bunch of spooky kids to visit you, Amazon’s got you covered. Today’s Gold Box is discounting a ton of Mars Wrigley Halloween Favorites.



While the majority of the sale involves individually packaged giveaway-sized candies, there’s also a deal on full-sized packs as well. Whether you’re looking for fruitier candies, like Starburst and Skittles, chocolates, like Twix and Snickers, or a combination, this sale has it all.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal and these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So stock up for Halloween, and post-Halloween candy consumption right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

700 Tootsie Roll Midgees Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Tootsie Rolls are the Kenan Thompson of candy: Rarely surprising. Never the star of the show. But the reliable glue that tastes great in any situation, and that holds your Halloween bucket together. Every pile of candy is made better by their presence.



Today on Amazon, you can get 700 (!) of the small ones—which also just happen to be the ideal Tootsie Roll size, don’t @ me—for an all-time low $13 when you use your Subscribe & Save savings. Just try to save a few for the trick-or-treaters, eh?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.



Get it for $6 today with promo code BFM3MDJY, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Whitmor Clip and Drip Hanger Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you know you should air dry your clothes, but rarely do because it’s such a pain in the ass, here’s the best $10 you’ll spend today.



Advertisement

This stupid-simple hanging rack clips onto a shower rod (or something like it), and features 26 built-in clothes pins, making it incredibly easy to hang up a bunch of delicates that you don’t want to run through the dryer.

Advertisement

Surprise Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 300 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety of wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you may have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.



Hobo Handbags Flash Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

Advertisement

A new season calls for a new handbag. Add one of these Hobo purses, any of which would be perfect for fall, to your collection for less than usual thanks to a sale happening now at Nordstrom Rack. A wide selection of leather totes, shoulder bags, crossbody bags, clutches, wallets, and more are available for about half off, so all your stuff can travel with you in style. Just be sure to choose your new go-to bag before it sells out.



DivaCup Model 1 Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

If you’ve been thinking about giving the DivaCup a try, today’s the day. This sustainable alternative to pads and tampons brought menstrual cups to the mainstream, right now, it’s just $23—the lowest price we’ve seen—or set up Subscribe & Save to clip the 40% off coupon and get your first cup for just $14. This medical-grade silicone Model 1 DivaCup promises comfortable, leak-free protection for up to 12 hours for those ages 19 to 30 with a medium flow. So stock up now, and start envisioning how much cash you’ll save now that you’re no longer buying feminine hygiene products every month.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Japanese skincare brand Tatcha uses gentle, simple ingredients to achieve especially glowy results — but that luxe-looking glow doesn’t come without an equally luxe price tag. Today, though, Tatcha is taking 20% off their entire site with promo code FRIENDS19, so it’s time to stock up.



The Water Cream is a best seller (Sephora has struggled to keep it in stock in the past), as is the brand’s exfoliating Rice Polish. The Essence has also received rave reviews; it’s meant to be used just after cleansing, before applying any other skincare products in order to facilitate maximum absorption. I’m personally a big fan of The Indigo Cream, a miracle product containing colloidal oatmeal meant for those with sensitive skin.

Advertisement

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

Advertisement

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t picked up Monster Hunter: World yet (and you really should!), Amazon has it marked down to $15 on PS4 and Xbox One right now (discount automatically applied at checkout), the best deal we’ve seen. Just think of it like the grim and gritty version of Pokémon.



Advertisement

Advertisement

LEGO Pop-Up Brick Book Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

The relatively modest 859 piece count of this LEGO set belies its ambition. It’s actually a functional pop-up book that opens and reveals one of two fairy tale-inspired LEGO dioramas. It even includes a bunch of unique minifigs that were new to the LEGO family when this set came out last November: Little Red Riding Hood, Grandmother, the Wolf, the Giant, and Jack.



Advertisement

Today’s $43 deal is the first discount we’ve seen from its usual $70, so don’t read too many stories about it before making your purchase; I wouldn’t expect it to last long.

Advertisement

Nyko Charge Block Pro - Pro Controller Charging Station Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Nintendo’s Pro Controller is one of the best ways to play games on the Switch, but having to plug it into a USB-C cable can be a chore. Today’s deal on the $8 Nyko Charge Block Pro can make charging the controller a bit more seamless.



The dock works in tandem with a dongle that allows for “easy, one-handed drop and charge functionality.” And if you own more than one Pro Controller, you can invest in multiple docks, attach them to each other, like Voltron, and only take up one outlet or USB port.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

In fairness, I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen a Nintendo Switch being played in tabletop mode in my entire life. But if you do! This official stand from Nintendo allows you to charge the device, adjust your viewing angle, and won’t snap in half like a twig like the Switch’s built-in kickstand.



Today’s $3.50 discount is one of the first deals of any significance that Amazon’s ever offered.

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Lifestyle

Advertisement

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Sharp 58" Class 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Want a giant TV but don’t want to spend a whole lot? Right now, Walmart is discounting this 58" 4K Sharp set down to a low $320. It has a lot of features you’d want in a TV, including Dolby Vision, 2160p resolution, built-in Chromecast, and dimming across 192 zones. And FYI, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

mophie 10,500mAh Encore Plus 10K Portable Power Bank Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Save big on this versatile mophie 10,500mAh Encore Plus power bank. This particular battery can charge up two devices via its built-in microUSB and USB-C cables.



Its 10,500mAh can charge your smartphone multiple times over and it’s fast-charge compatible. This particular battery typically sells for around $30, but today only, you can grab it from B&H for a low $17. And just remember, this is a deal zone promotion, which means the discount will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out.

Advertisement

Nebula by Anker Prizm II 1080p LED Projector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $160.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain. For $160, this is basically a no-brainer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kiss your ugly, barebones router goodbye with this $120 mesh network from TP-Link. Systems, like the TP-Link Deco, Google WiFi and eero, offer a bonafide solution to WiFi dead zones in your home.



Advertisement

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

The best part about this particular model is the fact that the satellite units are actually wall plug-ins. Which means, they’ll stay out of the way and won’t take up counter space. Just be sure to keep them out in the open.

Advertisement

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management) and routinely offered at $160-200, this about $10 off the lowest price we’ve seen.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones KINJABH40

Advertisement

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics’ noise canceling over-ears are down to just $30 today with promo code KINJABH40 and when you clip the coupon on the page.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 40 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.

Advertisement

40-Pack Doritos Variety Snack Packs Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

I don’t know that I’ve ever met someone that doesn’t like Doritos, so I fully expect each and every one of you to take advantage of this deal, as I just did. Get 40 snack packs of five different flavors for under $10 after clipping the $4 coupon. That works out to less than a quarter per bag, and if you don’t like any of the flavors, you can feel free to send them to me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $110, after you use the promo code DBEUFY88.



Advertisement

This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a live view of who is at the door, and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage. Best of all? No monthly fees!

The only catch is that the doorbell will only work if you have existing doorbell wiring; there’s no battery powered option here.

Advertisement

Flavacol Seasoning Popcorn Salt 35oz Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Mimic theater popcorn with this deal on Flavacol seasoning sale. This 35oz size will last for hundreds of batches and this is a $2 discount on its regular price. I will say that there’s something quite ineffable about movie theater popcorn that no amount of coconut oil or nutritional yeast can accomplish.



So get yourself some seasoning before this deal empties out.

Advertisement

Energizer LED Headlamp Flashlight Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Free up your hands during your overnight camping trip with this Energizer LED Headlamp Flashlight. This no-frills model can let you see in the dark without having to hold a flashlight. Better still, it pivots. It’s unlikely to match the quality of headlamps from Black Diamond, but in a bind, they’re better than nothing and at $8, a great bargain.



It’s a few cents off the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

prAna Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I will never stop singing the praises of prAna, just ask my friends. I own six of their pants, four shorts (and a beanie) and they are the best I’ve ever used. They also have mad sustainability cred and right now they’re blowing out a ton of gear. Whether it’s climbing, hiking, yoga, or whatever outdoorsy crap you’re into, prAna makes amazing gear for it.



Just a heads up, REI is also having an amazing sale today, too. So be sure to check it out and compare prices.

Advertisement

End of Season Sale Image : REI

Advertisement

The end of the season is the best time to buy up all the gear you’ll need for next year. That’s why you really have no excuse not to shop REI’s End of Season Sale, where you can score over 10,000 apparel, outerwear, footwear, camping, and hiking items for up to 50% off.



Save on such coveted gear as the REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack (Men’s & Women’s), the men’s Patagonia Houdini Snap T Pullover Jacket, and The North Face Base Camp Slides (Men’s & Women’s), to name a few. But if you have specific brand loyalties, I’d recommend heading over to the sale page and filtering by brand. A bunch of your favorites are up for grabs:



Advertisement

You’ll definitely need time to sort through thousands of deals, so clear your weekend, and start shopping now.

Advertisement

20% Off Moisturizers Image : Murad

Advertisement

Winter, a.k.a. the driest season, is well on its way, and your skin is in for a rude, flaky, chapped awakening. Luckily, you can prepare for any imminent dehydration with Murad’s latest sale on moisturizers. Right now, you can take 20% off any of the brand’s ultra hydrating products with promo code HYDRATE, including a coveted Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream or Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 | PA+++. It’s enough to help you stay smooth and dewy all season long.



Advertisement

Final Fantasy X|X2 HD Remaster on the Nintendo Switch is down to $30 today. This is one of the rare discounts we’ve seen on this particular title and an all-time low. You’ll get about 100 hours of RPG action with this bundle, and that’s pretty amazing for the price. Plus, those hundred hours are pretty sweet.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Need an extra controller for your PS4? eBay has the DualShock 4 wireless controller marked down to $35 right now.



Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too. So, if you’ve loved your Apple Arcade free trial and want to get a little bit more serious about your gaming, here’s your chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PowerA Wired GameCube Controller Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

A GameCube controller is the correct way to play Super Smash Bros., but even Nintendo’s re-releases of the gamepad require an adapter to plug into the Switch.



This replica from PowerA, by contrast, plugs straight into one of your Switch dock’s USB ports, and features the exact same button placement (plus Switch-specific buttons in the middle to help you navigate the system and take screenshots). It’s not nearly as popular as PowerA’s wireless version of the same gamepad, but at an all-time low $20, it’s a lot cheaper.

Advertisement

USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

USB-C to Lightning cables are the way of the future (Apple’s even including them with the new iPhone 11 Pros), and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code TILG76WS) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone before you board a flight. Or when you’re about to head out for the night, and want to be sure you’ll have enough battery to order an Uber home.

Advertisement

Just note that fast charging is limited to the iPhone 8 or newer.

Advertisement

Vizio E65-F1 Dolby Vision 4K 65" TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’re heading into one of the best TV-watching periods of the year: Football is in midseason, the NBA and NHL are both ramping up, summer blockbusters are coming out on video, and fall TV shows are starting to premiere.



Advertisement

So if you’re not happy with your current home theater, you could do a lot worse than to upgrade to this 65" Vizio E-Series set for $500, an all-time low. That’s a great price for just about any screen of that size, but the 4K Vizio even manages to pack in local dimming for improved contrast (it’s only 12 zones, but that’s still a lot better than none), and even Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good kind of HDR, for the record).

Advertisement

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Sony’s latest Bluetooth headphones traded a little bit of noise-canceling know-how (but not sound quality, crucially) for a lower price tag, and according to Gizmodo, they’re an “instant classic” in their price range.



Advertisement

Already a solid bargain at their $250 MSRP, you can grab the pair for $198 today on Amazon, an all-time low. That’s still an investment, but you’re getting excellent sound quality, 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor controls, app-controlled sound quality settings, and pretty-damn-good noise cancelation. If you travel frequently, work in a noisy office, or commute on public transportation, they’re well worth the expense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.

Advertisement

Summer Clearance Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

A new season is a good time to rethink you home decor, and you can certainly find ways to spruce up your space with something from Design Within Reach’s Semiannual Sale. Save 15% on thousands of items, including full-on furniture like sofas and chairs, and eye-catching accents like lamps and rugs. Quantities are limited, though, so don’t wait to load up on the stylish pieces that fit right in with your home aesthetic.



10% off Any Order With Purchase of a Mattress Photo : Casper

Advertisement

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DREAMY10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Advertisement

The Internet Mattress Evolved: Casper Wave Casper was newly formed when I first went to their New York City showroom, which consisted of an… Read more

Save 15% Off Orders of $200 or More SWEET15 Photo : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

Fall is in full force, so it’s time to get your cold weather bedding ready. If you want a new quilt, comforter, or sheet set, you need to check out Crane & Canopy’s Friends and Family Sale. You can save 15% off of your orders of $200 or more when you use the promo code SWEET15. You don’t just have to update your bedroom, you can also shop Crane & Canopy’s bath collection, as well as decor.



Up to 70% Off Super Sale Graphic : Wayfair

Advertisement

A new season is a great opportunity to revamp the look and feel of your home. With fall on the horizon, Wayfair is making it easy to upgrade any room inside (or outside) your house with their October Super Sale. Now through Tuesday, score up to 70% off everything from area rugs, to bedding, to living room seating, and head into cooler weather with a cool new vibe at home.

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Yamazaki takes universal household organization problems—storing shoes, organizing toilet paper rolls, wrangling cables—and creates some of the most beautiful solutions out there.



Today at Huckberry, several of their wares are on sale for 15% off. Inside, you’ll find solutions for specific options—pet bowls, a slim cart to go next to your fridge, the aforementioned toilet paper holder—and also beautiful furniture that can work in any home, like side tables, coat hooks, and shelves. It all combines black stainless steel and wood in beautiful and interesting ways, and I want to buy all of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Philips Norelco OneBlade has been my shaver of choice for years, and one of our favorite shaving products ever, and you can grab the already-cheap trimmer for $10 off today.



If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Advertisement

The OneBlade usually sells for $35, and rarely gets discounted outside of the holidays. I’ve paid full price for two of them (one for home, one for my suitcase), and I’d do it again.

Advertisement

Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Are you in the market for a new fall jacket? Right now Huckberry is blowing out what some have called “the ultimate” jacket for fall and spring: the Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket. Typically selling for about $100, this versatile jacket is selling for just $59 right now.



It’s got all the features you’d want for fall and spring; it’s insulated, water repellant, stretchy and can be packed into a built-in sack. Better still, you can choose from three colors; olive, black, and steel. Get yours while its still in stock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale for Columbus Day with promo code TAKE40. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



Funko Marvel Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you saw our spoilerific preview of Funko’s Marvel Advent calendar and decided that you wanted one (despite the criminal snubbing of Ant Man), it’s back down to an all-time low $40 on Amazon today.



Inside the calendar, you’ll find 24 tiny Marvel heroes and villains ready to duke it out on your desk. You’re supposed to wait until December to start opening the calendar day by day, but we won’t go Hulk if you wanted to open a few of your favorites early.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And if you missed it yesterday, Funko’s Harry Potter calendar is also down to $38.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s often exclusive to holiday shopping season.

Advertisement

Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

December is still a way’s off, but there’s nothing stopping you from buying Funko’s Harry Potter Advent calendar right now. You can even crack open some of the days to collect your favorite tiny Funko characters...we won’t tell.



These aren’t full-sized Funko figures, unfortunately, but they are pretty cute. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for any Potterhead in your life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re in need of some chill vibes, why not give CBD a try? Acclaimed CBD purveyor Sunday Scaries is taking 30% off sitewide in honor of World Mental Health Day, so you can stock up your CBD stores with everything from gummies (both vegan and non), tinctures, candy, and even energy shots. Use promo code HEALTHMENTAL to apply the discount to your order, and get ready to feel calm as hell.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Hey, it’s fall! Time to break out the flannels. Or, if you don’t have any flannels, it’s time to shop Jachs’ fall flannel blowout. Right now, you can pick up three of the cozy plaid shirts for just $100 with promo code 3FL, or if you’re a little flannel shy, you can buy one for $39 with promo code FLN. There are over 25 styles to choose from, but no matter which flannel you go for, you’ll be all set to take on autumn.

