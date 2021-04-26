Monday's Best Deals: Juku Coding Kits, DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, Pac-Man Tamagotchi, Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Promoted Deal: Bra Bearies CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code 420



Bra Bearies CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Are you ready to get chill and support your immune system? And maybe support a good cause while you’re at it? Boy, have I got a deal for you on this fine 4/20.

Grab a bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies for 30% off when you add promo code 420 at checkout over at Sunday Scaries right now!

That brings these delicious strawberry CBD gummies down to just $20.

CBD is great for helping cool heads prevail. Sunday Scaries, one of the finest makers of CBD products meant for helping people relax without any high or hangover, puts it:

Our Strawberry CBD Gummies are perfect for… -Destressing while giving back to a good cause -Boosting your immunity

-Starting your day with a level head -Overcoming daily frustrations -Promoting mental clarity

So what do you get for your hard-earned dollars? A bottle contains 20 gummies, each of which has 10mg of CBD plus 10mg of Vitamin C. Gummies, vitamins, and CBD? Win, win, win.

Oh, and in case you were curious about the name— for every bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies sold, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to support breast cancer research. So, it’s actually a win-win-win-win. Michael Scott would love this. You will too. Jump on it!

Retro Mini TV Phone Holder Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can convert your phone easily into a little retro TV that will look super freaking cute on your desk at work— whether that’s at the office at home or elsewhere since it’s tiny enough to be pretty portable.



Snag 5% off this retro mini TV mobile phone stand to bring it down to just $13. Just clip the coupon below the item price to get the deal.

This is great, too, if you’re trying to cut down on your screen time. You can set it to play background focus music as it chills in its little stand instead of tapping away messages to everyone and their mother. Speaking of moms, Mother’s Day is coming up— would she like a cute little phone stand?

This retro mini TV stand fits most iPhones and some Android phones— as long as the screen is 5.5 inches or less.

Grab it while it’s available! And don’t forget to clip the coupon for the slight discount.

3-Pack: Juku STEAM Toys Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about—especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with one of these Juku coding kits and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60— so to get three for almost half that price is an amazing deal!



Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, and the Making Music Coding Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit your siblings for the weekend! It’s recommended for kids ages ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy child in mind who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price for a three-pack given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hand— and it all started here!

If you’ve read a few of our posts on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many— and not even just at Meh, but at SideDeal, MorningSave, and other partnered sites too! Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8, and shipping for all additional items purchased on the site within an hour of the first purchase will be bundled.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 01/20/2021 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 04/25/2021.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Vava USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air KJTFB23K Image : Vava

If you find yourself constantly reaching for adapter dongles to connect devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, here’s a more elegant solution. Vava’s USB-C hub dock snaps into the side of your recent-model Apple laptop, replacing the two built-in Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the left side of the notebook with a larger cache of inputs.

You’ll get a Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C port capable of 100W charging, a standard USB-C port, an HDMI port capable of 5K-resolution output at 60Hz, and a pair of full-size USB-A ports. Right now, you can snag this handy add-on for just $28 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJTFB23K at checkout.

Razer Viper Ultimate Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Some people don’t think too much about their computer mouse. I for one don’t, at least. I am rocking the worst, bargain bin wireless mouse you’ve ever seen. It’s a wonder that I can game with it at all. For those who play competitive games, that just won’t cut it. If you fall into that category, Razer’s Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is on sale for $100 today. This lightweight wireless mouse has “Hyperspeed” technology, which means its very low-latency and has increased interference reduction. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor and switches that supposedly register “at the speed of light.” It’s a dramatic description, but if you’re serious about gaming, that might be exactly what you want to hear.

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $145 in light blue, with a couple of other colors available at $150 each. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Samsung 980 Pro SSD Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’re probably using your home computer more than usual lately. The pivot to work from home means our entirely lives are happening at our desk, from the work day to our extracurriculars like gaming. That’s put a strain on some computers over the past year, which might be in need of a little upgrade. If you want to give your machine more power, Samsung’s 250 GB 980 Pro SSD is currently on sale for $80. Designed with gaming in mind, this little guy will boost your PC’s performance with 6,400 MB/s transfer speeds and thermal control to manage heat.

Want all of this in layman’s terms? Put this in your computer to make your games load faster. That’s an oversimplification, but you get the idea.

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJTAAQPG + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $30 with the promo code KJTAAQPG and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.

Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many, it really comes down to preference and need. The Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Just use the clip coupon to get them for $22 .

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. All sounds are full, smooth, and clear no matter where you are. The EP-T10s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and makes life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these have excellent noise isolation, even given how lightweight they are. You’ll get about seven hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around twenty-eight hours before you need to re-up power. And don’t worry about these falling out of the case or not charging; the super strong magnets hold them in place.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Darkseid Funko Pop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you loved the Snyder Cut of Justice League, then you may have been thrilled about Darkseid. The classic DC villain plays a big role in the four hour film and acts as a sort of big bad of the film universe. He’s kind of like DC’s Thanos ... because he looks exactly like Thanos. He’s a big purple (or bright grey, I suppose) guy who wants to conquer the world, or something. Look, I don’t remember. It’s a long movie. If you want to further immortalize the Snyder Cut, Amazon has the new Darkseid Funko Pop on pre-order for $25, which is down $3 from its usual price. This guy is sitting on a throne looking all pensive. What do you think he’s thinking about? Is he like “Damn, they turned me into a Funko Pop?” Or maybe he’s waiting for a phone call that the Snyderverse has been restored and he has a job again. That’s for you to decide.

Pac-Man Tamagotchi Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m sure you remember Tamagotchi. The delightful little toy taught an entire generation that they weren’t ready to be parents yet. Kids everyone took care of virtual kids and then watched as they slowly died from neglect. Well, now you have a second chance to redeem yourself and prove you’ve matured. You can grab a Pac-Man Tamagotchi for $12 at Amazon today. Yes, you get to care for Pac-Man and feed him fruit. In addition to the baby simulator, you’ll also get two minigames on there so you can really bond with the Pac-Child. Will you turn him into a full grown Pac-Man? Or will you send him to an early Pac-Grave? I have faith that you’ll raise him into a Super-Pac— no wait that’s something different.

Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let me throw the gauntlet down: Ms. Pac-Man is one of the best video games of all time. More specifically, it is the best arcade game ever. I will not be taking debates on the matter; it’s just a fact. It’s always been my dream to own a Ms. Pac-Man cabinet and now that dream can be a reality. Arcade1Up’s faithfully reproduced Ms. Pac-Man cabinet is on sale for $320 at Walmart. It comes with a riser so you really get the full arcade experience. If you don’t care for Ms. Pac-Man: 1.) What’s wrong with you and 2.) It also has Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian included. Now can someone find me a deal on a bigger apartment, please?

Ticket to Ride Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We’re living in a golden age of board games. Forget Life, Monopoly, and all those classics you grew up with. The new age of board games is filled with modern classics that put those games to shame. I mean really, we all played board games about going bankrupt or retiring. Why did we do that? While you reflect on what lessons you learned as a kid, I’m here to let you know that Ticket to Ride is $40 on Amazon today. if you’ve never played before, it’s an excellent multiplayer board game where you build train routes. It’s very easy to understand, so you won’t need to spend an hour explaining the rules to your buds. Why play the game of Life when you can play the game of Train instead?

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking up to 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.



The LEGO City Family House is the largest build at 388 pieces, including a few minifigures and a car, at $48 (20% off). The rest are smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the gnarliest at $33, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a couple other options at $16 each as seen below.

Look, I get it. It’s warming up outside, but that doesn’t mean it feels any easier leaving the warmth of your bed in the morning. And even if it is getting easier, there are some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.



Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these UNICOO rolling overbed desks that goes all the way over your bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, you can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for only $99 if you buy it in oak or white. You can get it in black for a dollar more.



I personally invested in one of these mobile desks and love it. It’s super nice for using my laptop in bed for everything from watching Netflix to typing up Kinja Deals! I also just enjoy having a space to set my drink within easy rolling reach!

I chose to get one that’s a bit more expensive, but also larger so more than one person can use it at a time easily. The one I got is very similar to this Bizzoelife model in black. You can get this one in either black or white for $160 right now. It’s an investment in future lazy-but-also-busy you, OK? And for maximum comfort, be sure to pair your new desk with one of these oversized reading pillows!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/07/21 and was updated with new information on 4/24/21.

Warm weather is on the horizon, but the allergens and pollutants are already here. Deal with all of them in style with the Dyson Pure Cool Link, a hybrid fan and air purifier that pulls in dirty air and blasts cooling relief all around your space with its innovative blade-less design. It even links up to your smartphone for controls and reports.

Dyson products aren’t cheap, but if you’re willing to go with a certified refurbished model sold by Dyson through Newegg, you can snag a serious bargain here. Right now, the refurbed Pure Cool Link is $100 off, plus you get a free $10 Newegg gift card with your purchase. Double deal!

Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp Image : StackSocial

Set all kinds of moods with this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from the Lamp Depot. This sleek lamp is stylish and can elevate any room. It’s designed not to take up space, fit in the corner, and give off beautiful luminous light no matter the size of the area. The soft-white setting is great for reading without being too harsh. The LEDs are completely customizable and easy to set up with the remote. The color combinations are endless, so you’re sure to find the perfect hue for the ambiance that’s your vibe. The stand is sturdy and stable, so you won’t have to worry about it wobbling. Save $60 and enhance your living space with ease and innovation.

This will ship for $3.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter J6EW5VKU Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Spring is here and summer road trips are just around the corner. Can’t you just feel it in the air?? You’ve got the cooler, you’ve got the car, you’ve got the tunes— what else could you possibly need? Well, I’ll tell you what you don’t need: A dead car battery killing your plans.

Be prepared for a dead battery wherever you are on the road with this GOOLOO SuperSafe car jump starter for just $43 when you clip the 20% off coupon below the price on Amazon and add coupon code J6EW5VKU at checkout! This promo is only good until 4/25/21.

CRUX Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Need more nutrients in your life? Get all of them in juice form with this CRUX Artisan Series 5 speed digital juice extractor, down to $65 over at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.

This device can handle all the fruits and veggies you can throw at it— just, don’t actually throw them, ok? Seriously, this is a better price than you can find on Amazon, where the Crux is going for $71. Grab it while it’s available for less!

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Image : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 24% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life and can brighten a small space. Take 27% off this twelve fully rooted pack and ready to thrive succulents from Plants for Pets.

Succulents are easy to take care of, and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills and bookshelves. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture and hand-picked. Plants for Pets tries to keep a right mix with Aeonium, Aloe, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum, to name a few. Don’t worry. You’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you’ll be able to keep each of these plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I believe in you, Earth Mommas, and Plant Daddies.

These ship for free for Prime members.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, 4.1 Fl Oz Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you are serious about skincare or self-care or both, you’re going to want to check out this beauty deal: 15% off of the classic good stuff in any double-cleansing-routine-followers’ back pocket: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for just $18 right now at Amazon.



This rich oil is meant to be rubbed into the face and neck to remove makeup as well as clean and kind of soothe the face, as well as help loosen pore plugs after longer sessions using the oil in combination with skin massage.

Used just as a regular cleanser, I love the way DHC oil feels on, and it pulls resistant makeup, like waterproof mascara, right off. It does, however, in my experience, need to be followed up with a second cleanser to remove any trace of the cleansing oil— this is called double-cleansing and all kinds of cool folks including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez do it so it’s worth giving a shot, right?

Also, DHC oil has a really nice effect when you add a bit of water and lather the DHC oil before rinsing. I highly recommend giving this oil a try. But as always, you want to make sure a routine is right for your skin type before diving in. But for those who want to take the plunge, take advantage of a fantastic price!

Rando CBD Tincture + Gummy Bundle 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Whether you’re a bit curious about CBD or a regular user, we’ve got the perfect bundle for everyone on sale today!

The Rando bundle from our stoney baloney friends over at Sunday Scaries is absolutely divine—and they are giving you 30% off with code 420 in celebration of their favorite holiday!

Rando bundle includes Vegan AF CBD gummies for animal-loving folks who love to chill, and regular CBD gummies and tincture too. Each of the gummies has 10mg of CBD to help ease anxiety and stress and help you better focus, relax, let go of the small stuff, and, as Sunday Scaries puts it, “Make sure you’re covered for whatever bullsh*t life throws at you.”

I think we’ve talked a lot about how delicious the gummies are from Sunday Scaries— the regular kind and the sour Vegan ones in the Rando bundle are both pretty yummy and have you feeling mellowed out within I’d say a half-hour or so of consuming one or two of them. You should try different amounts to see what works for you, and I recommend trying at different times of day as well.

I want to give a shout-out to the tincture included in the Rando bundle though, in particular, because somehow Sunday Scaries has made a CBD tincture that actually tastes pretty good by itself. As one of the reviews puts it, this is one of the few CBD tinctures that doesn’t taste kind of like dirt. You can add Sunday Scaries tincture to your coffee or tea or any drink I suppose— it’s a bit sweet, and might need to be stirred a bit because I found it wants to settle on top of your drink a bit. But honestly— I think it’s tasty enough to just drop 1/3 of a dropper or so on your tongue and carry on with your day. That’s how much I have in the morning before my coffee and writing time, and I find it helps me start on the task of writing rather than wasting time anxiously re-checking emails or other tasks that might distract me. It also works great as a little after class or after work pick-me-up to relax in the evening! Some also use CBD for sleep. It does not make you high or cause a hangover or anything like that, so this CBD bundle should not scare off those new to CBD!

Just because it’s not 4/20 anymore technically doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat yourself to a great deal! Normally $92, you can get all of these CBD products for just $64 (just don’t forget to add code ‘420' at checkout) and have yourself covered for a while. And don’t let the name fool you: Sunday Scaries gummies and tincture tastes delicious every day of the week.

Levi’s Women’s Faux-Leather Moto Jacket FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve ever wanted to look effortlessly cool, now is your chance. These beautifully constructed Faux-Leather Moto Jackets from Levi’s are just $55 currently. There are fourteen color options to fit your vibe, whether you’re dark and mysteriously or bright and flirty. I have to say the Berry Pink is speaking to me. I’ve owned this jacket in black for years and am still very much in love with it. The detailing with the zippers and belt helm give off total chic bad girl rocker energy that I am very much here for. The epaulets add a nice touch and give a pop to make even the duskier shades shine. There are two actual and functioning pockets which is a huge plus. It says you can machine wash it, but I would honestly take it to get cleaned. Why not? You’re saving 30%; put that towards keeping this as brilliant for as long as you can.

This will ship for free and remember to use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Better Love Bunny Vibe Image : Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis knows self-care is important. Today is a day to celebrate the fabulous lady cave and do all that and more. Their Better Love Bunny Vibe is just $30 and is an excellent gift for self-love pros and first-timers.

Better Love makes beautiful vibes that are reliable and not intimidating. I’m a massive fan of the Rabbit Lily, and the Bunny Vibe is its softer sister but just as powerful. It’s a classic G-spot toy that has ten different settings with multi-speed pulses. Easy to operate with one button, so it’s very user-friendly. It’s designed to hit all the right places, and you can go at your own pace. This is waterproof and charges quickly via a USB cable. The plush body-safe silicon is inviting and will make you feel relaxed in seconds. Take a day for you and your lady parts.

This will ship for free.

CBD Gummies BOGO50 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

You got to find some chill in the middle of a hectic workweek? Or you need to wind down before bed? Get a handle on that stress and anxiety with some delicious organic and vegan berry CBD gummies from Cornbread Hemp!

Pop a couple of these 10mg full spectrum CBD gummies for that chillaxing effect— just give it a minute and try different amounts at varying times of day to see what works best for you!

These gummies don’t have any THC, so you don’t need to be worried about getting high or being otherwise unable to get through the tasks you need to do! All you need to worry about is how delicious they are so you can make sure you don’t just blow through them like regular gummies— get some Haribo just in case!

You can buy one container of Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies and get a second one for 50% off right now when you add promo code BOGO50 at checkout— that gets you 60 gummies for $60— a really great deal! Don’t miss out, it’s not too late to treat yourself for 4/20.

Made-to-Order Earth Day Sneakers NEWLOOKS Image : Cariuma

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. In celebration of Earth Day, the company is launching its first-ever limited-edition made-to-order sneaker.

From now until April 30, pick from the two limited colorways (white and green) in the IBI Low style. Each pair will be made exclusively on-demand to reduce waste. I have a pair of Cariuma shoes and can say the bamboo knit is breathable and durable, the vegan foam insole is comfy, and the recycled laces are still holding up a year later.

Because this company is so Earth-friendly, ten trees will be planted per pair sold. “The choices we make today that plant the seeds of the future.” Use the code NEWLOOKS for free express shipping once your shoes are produced.

If you purchase today, expect to have them ship on June 7.

Tacklife Laser Range Finder H447QZMI Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re planning an outdoors adventure, don’t forget a laser range finder. Tacklife is currently offering 60% off its own laser range finder when you use promo code H447QZMI at Amazon, driving the price down to just $52. This handy gadget can zoom out up to 900 yards away, offering closer views of faraway sights, and is ideal for hiking, hunting, golf, and more. Amazon customers give it a strong 4.6-star rating.

Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies + Hat 420 Image : Sunday Scaries

4/20 is not just a day here at Kinja Deals— oh no, we have a whole week of deals from Sunday Scaries and other CBD providers for you to kick back and enjoy. For those of you who live in California and other places where it’s legal— we hope you and Mary Jane had a lovely 4/20 yesterday. For the rest of us? You can bring some of those California vibes to your home— just without the high.

Two southern California companies, Sunday Scaries and Everyday California, combined their San Diego powers to bring you this Everyday Scaries bundle. You can get 30% off of a bottle of 20 CBD gummies (10mg of CBD each) and an Everyday Scaries hat right now for 4/20 week when you use code ‘420' at checkout!

That brings this lovely bundle down to the much more chill price of $34. If you haven’t tried CBD yet, this is a perfect starting point!

Take a gummy or two and see how you feel: CBD is meant to help aid relaxation in a variety of situations. So whether you want help getting to sleep, or need to ease some anxious feelings or an overactive mind so you can get some work done, CBD could help you do just that! Just be sure to try it at different times of day and experiment with different doses to see what suits you best. And these Everyday Scaries gummies don’t contain THC, the psychoactive element of marijuana, so you don’t need to worry about intoxicating effects. All you need to worry about is what you’re going to accomplish with this chill new mindset!

Crescendo Bendable Vibrator Image : MysteryVibe

People often think vibrators are for solo aviators, but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a partner. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix, and you can save 25% now.

With six powerful motors that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app, customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge, and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.

This will ship for free.

Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

People use CBD as a de-stressing aid, a sleep aid, and a general life aid these days. So, it just makes sense that we want to consume it in the most fun possible way: In the form of sour and sweet gummies— what else?

Thanks to Sunday Scaries, there is a vegan version of CBD sour gummies now available for our animal-loving friends!

Get yourself a bottle of Vegan AF CBD sour gummies for just $20 when you use code 420 over at Sunday Scaries— oh yeah, and happy 4/20 by the way!

You’re not going to get these gummies in time for today’s festivities (obviously, that would be incredible) unfortunately, but maybe that’s ok anyway. You see, CBD gummies contain the stuff that helps you mellow out and relax a bit— but it contains none of the THC that causes the high everyone’s favorite plant is known for! So while those of you in legal states (*stares longingly in Minnesota*) can indulge easily today, the rest of us can still reap some of the benefits of marijuana with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Plus, I gotta say— these gummies, in addition to being delicious, are really great for easing anxious feelings. I had a few with my morning coffee and noticed I felt a bit less worried about taking on the big tasks of the day. So I would say even if you’ve tried marijuana before in some form and it made you anxious, you should consider giving CBD a try!

What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a little CBD shopping spree on this day, the highest day of the year.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $14. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.