Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $100, which is about $5 off the absolute lowest price we’ve ever seen. And if you didn’t already know, replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer.

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this Vizio system is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



At first glance, this looks like a 5.1 system similar to Vizio’s excellent sound bars. The main bar at the front of the room carries three channels, the two satellite speakers (truly wireless, in this case) provide your rear channels, and the wireless subwoofer handles the bass. But this being an Atmos-certified 5.1.4 system, it also includes four speakers (two built into the sound bar, and one in each of the satellites) that face upwards to bounce the Atmos channels off your ceiling, and back into your ears.

The effect won’t be quite as convincing as true ceiling-mounted speakers, but you won’t do better for this price. Gizmodo covered a similar Vizio system (a 5.1.2 version), and came away impressed. This model normally sells for $1000, but today on Amazon, it’s $100 off.

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. And today at Amazon, you can save even more.



This deal is valid for both the 38mm ($199) and 42mm ($229) GPS models. Sadly, the cellular version isn’t on sale this time, but these deals are a match for Black Friday.

Can’t live without the larger screen, faster processor, and EKG features of the Series 4? The GPS + Cellular models are also on sale, particularly the 40mm version, which has an extra $34 coupon on top of a sale price. (40mm Cellular | 44mm Cellular)

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, they’re on sale for the first time ever. Use promo code ANKERCTL to get a 3' PowerLine II cable for just $14. That’s $5 less than Apple charges for the equivalent cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.

Photo: Amazon

Its 7" screen isn’t as big as the new model, and it’s not the most attractive gadget ever designed, but the original Echo Show is still a great smart home hub, and it’s particularly tempting at just $90.



This deal is only available today from Woot, and even though it’s brand new, it’s actually $30 less than the last price Amazon’s offered on refurbs of this model.

Photo: Amazon

When is a three-outlet power strip worth $90? Maybe when each outlet can be controlled individually with your phone, and when it can track your energy consumption.



It’s not the only smart power strip we’ve seen, and it’s not the cheapest, but it does have one big advantage that almost every smart outlet and power strip lacks: Apple HomeKit support. That means you can control it with Siri, or build it into scenes with Apple’s home app, mixing and matching it with Philips Hue lights, smart locks, and anything else that your iPhone can talk to directly. Just clip the $10 coupon to get the deal.

Update: This offer was supposed to expire Friday, but as of now, it’s still available.

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is going away at the end of the week, so this is your last chance to subscribe at the best per-month price available.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a a terrific deal.

By now, you should know the drill. Our readers love Dyson vacuums, but they’re expensive. But luckily, they go on sale pretty regularly and that’s when you should buy them. Today’s one of those days. Pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for just $150 from Amazon’s Gold Box.



The V6 has enough power and battery life to clean a decent sized apartment, and can be used for cleaning floors, dusting furniture, vacuuming out your car, and just about anything else that requires suction. Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day.

Homeowners: you need a pressure washer, spend a few minutes Googling “satisfying pressure washing” or r/pressurewashingporn, and you’ll have your credit card out. And today, Amazon, Lowe’s and Home Depot are marking down a whole army of ‘em.



Today, Amazon’s selling the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer with Hose Reel for $116, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

For a larger selection of Sun Joe models, visit Home Depot’s one-day sale on pressure washers and accompanying accessories, plus lawn mowers and other lawn care essentials.

Lowe’s is offering discounts on Craftsman and Greenworks units, starting with a $100 Greenworks 1700 PSI pressure washer and all the way up to a Craftsman 3200-PSI unit for $400.

Plastic straws are pretty dumb. Paper straws are less dumb. Now, stainless steel straws are pretty terrific.



I’ve been using ‘em for months at home and at work, and I love them. (Before you ask, no, it doesn’t make my water taste like metal.) Using these straws have not only been a cheap way to help out the environment but they also make fun sounds when they clink around in my cup.

This set of eight (4 straight and 4 bent) comes with two cleaning brushes and is just $4 after you use the code 3R2NCA2P.

If you’re still drinking from the tap, maybe it’s time to upgrade to a Brita-filtered experience. Luckily for you, these Brita pitchers and dispensers are down to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Choose from 3 colors of the 5-cup pitchers for just $13, and 3 extra large dispensers starting at $22..



For what it’s worth, I own an 18-cup unit and it’s great. And as with all Gold Box deals, these markdowns will only last until the end of day.

I’m a big fan of this deal on refurbished Dyson Table Fans: Right now, you can snag the Dyson AM06 for a cool $160 in either black or white. This model is compact enough to fit on a desk, or even a nightstand, and features Dyson’s signature Air Multiplier technology and blade-less design. Plus, it comes with a remote, so you can cool down from across the room. So long as you’re cool with a refurb, this is a great pre-summer buy.



You need dish soap anyway, so you might as well get it for cheap when you can. If you’ve got the storage space for six bottles, you can get at total of 150 ounces of Seventh Generation soap for just $14 today on Amazon by clipping the 30% coupon.



This soap doesn’t contain any synthetic scents or dyes, and it’s both EPA Safer Choice certified, and a USDA Certified 95% bio-based product, so you can feel good about using it to clean factory-farmed meat juices off your plate.

Photo: Amazon

The trick to crispy pizza crusts is a hot oven. Like, 700 or 800 degrees; hotter than any conventional oven in your kitchen could ever reach. Failing that, a good pizza steel can get you most of the way there at less insane temperatures.



This highly rated model from Fox Run is made from carbon steel, and includes holes along the bottom to encourage air circulation. It basically always sells for $15.45, but today on Amazon, it’s down under $14.

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Photo: Amazon

The GiR Get It Right spatula recently won our Best Spatula Co-Op, and now you can grab the mini flipper model for $11, in a few different colors. For some colors like teal and red, that’s the best price ever, but it’s generally within a dollar of an all-time low, so this is a deal worth flipping out over.

If you’ve ever had a plastic flipper that melted on the edges, this is the antidote. The seamless silicone exterior is heat resistant up to 550 degrees, and the fiberglass core resists heat better than the metal cores in most competitors.

While it can be hard to justify paying more than $10 on a foundation, big brands often have formulas that last longer and won’t weigh down your skin. Right now, you can snag 50% off Benefit Cosmetics’ Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation, one such product, at Ulta.

The foundation retails for $29, but today it’s available for $14.50. The formula comes in 12 shades, from fair cool to dark warm, and there is an added bonus if you shop this brand regularly: If you spend $35 on Benefit Cosmetics products at Ulta, you will get a free Deluxe Roller Lash Mascara, while supplies last until April 27.

Plastic: bad. The Standard Baggu Reusable Bag: good. That’s pretty much all you need to know when it comes to Baggu’s Earth Day sale on our favorite sustainable nylon tote. Well, that and the fact that the more Standard Baggus you buy, the more you’ll save.



Today only, take 15% off your purchase of three bags or more, 20% off your purchase of five bags or more, and 25% off your purchase of seven bags or more. Plus, for ever reusable bag sold this month, Baggu will donate 10 cents to the Surfrider Foundation. With so many fun patterns and prices starting at $10, it wouldn’t be tough to fill a cart with more than seven bags, just saying.

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, you take 30% off everything on their site, plus free shipping, with code ENJOY, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

Buy One Get One 50% Off: LuminAID PackLite Max Camping Lantern and Phone Charger | Luminaid | Promo code EARTHDAY19



This 150 lumen camping lantern runs off solar power, and is inflatable, meaning it hardly takes up any room in your bag during the day. That’s a compelling product pitch on its own. But the 2,000mAh battery and USB charging port is what really puts it over the top.

That’s a small battery, to be sure, and and the tiny solar panel won’t charge it all that quickly, but it could give you enough juice to make an emergency call, or less urgently, revive your phone to post a few more Instagrams from your camping trip. Now, for Earth Day, if you buy one of them for $50, you can add a second to your cart for just $25 extra with promo code EARTHDAY19.

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is 30% off all the full-price items on their site , plus an extra 60% off men’s and women’s sale styles with promo code MIDSEASON. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these purchased for many workouts to come.



There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two in terms of features, but with a price much closer to the former than the latter.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink to your hot water, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort, especially during the colder months of the year.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $42, it’s tough to complain. In fact, this is the most affordable bidet we’ve ever seen with hot water support. Just be sure to use code 40EARTHDAY (valid today only) at checkout to get the deal.

Who doesn’t love to hear the word “free” on a Monday? Crazy people, that’s who. Now, free doesn’t actually always mean without cost, if you’re looking to stockpile your skincare regimen with Mario Badescu products, you’re in luck. Right now, if you spend $35 on Mario Badescu products at Ulta, you will get a free moisturizer from the brand. It is time to grab some serums!

That is not a hard task. If you suffer from troublesome pimples, you can zap them out with Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion for $17. If you’ve been looking for a new toner to even out your skin, you can get the online exclusive Witch Hazel & Lavender Toner for $14. Or, you can go with the trusted and refreshing Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea either $7 or $12, depending on the size. The brand has a few facial sprays, but the green tea & cucumber combo is so soothing.



This Mario Badescu freebie giveaway lasts until May 12 at Ulta, while supplies last.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.



This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Elder Scrolls: Blades gems.

Rakuten’s running another of its popular site-wide sales today and tomorrow, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like Triple A titles for the Nintendo Switch like Smash, controllers, and more.

This deal ends tomorrow, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

If you love Monopoly, but don’t love how long it takes to finish a game, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re in such good company, that the makers of Monopoly created an objectively fun card version of the classic board game. You can finish one full game of Monopoly Deal in 15 minutes, but I can guarantee you’ll enjoy it so much that you’ll go for another round.



Even better, Monopoly Deal is a deal today; you can make this game your property by purchasing on Amazon for just $5 — just don’t try to pay with Monopoly money. Rich Uncle Pennybags tips his hat at you burgeoning entrepreneurs.

USB-C PD chargers keep getting cheaper and more powerful, and these deals from RAVPower take things to a new level.



The more exciting product of the two (if not the more exciting deal), in my opinion, is this tiny wall charger. Its USB-C port can put out up to 61W, the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, but in a much smaller package, and at a much lower cost. It even has an extra USB-A port built in for your phone. It was just released for $30, but a $2 coupon brings that down to an even more reasonable $28.

You can also get a 20,100mAh battery pack for $46 today, after clipping the $4 coupon. Unlike most USB-C PD battery packs, which put out 30W at most, this one has a 45W USB-C port, which translates to faster charging for your larger laptops. A $4 coupon doesn’t seem like much, but the $50 list price is actually already marked down from $60.

As far as home improvement projects go, it’s tough to beat the effort-and-cost-to-cool-factor ratio of installing power receptacles with built-in USB charging ports. Why plug in a big ugly USB wall charger if you don’t have to?



Aukey has been one Amazon’s top sellers of charging gear for years, and $20 for a two-pack of USB receptacles (with promo code W7QYN9EV) is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen.

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 1-camera starter kit for $200 with promo code SEREUCA6, or the two-camera kit for $100 more with code SEREUCA2.

These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Photo: Amazon

We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging, are bafflingly rare. Today though, you can get a 6', nylon-wrapped Anker PowerLine+ C-to-C cable for $13, down from the usual $16.



PowerLine+ cables are incredibly durable, feel super-premium in the hand, and even come with a handy pouch to keep them organized in your bag.