A $250 32GB Apple iPad, a discounted Sonos Smart One speaker, a YETI cooler, and an Anker Accessory Gold Box lead off Monday's best deals.



Alienware’s thinnest gaming laptop ever is now cheaper than ever. The Alienware M15 Gaming unit with an i7-8750H processor, GTX 1070 Max Q graphics, 128GB NVMe SSD + 1TB SSHD storage and 16GB of RAM is down to $1,400.

For the most part, this particular model hovers around $1,400-1,500. Gizmodo says that this new breed of Alienware laptop can “play the latest games damn well, and they’ll be able to play next year’s games, and the ones the year after that well too. More importantly, these systems are actually portable now, and if you’re looking for one that marries portability and performance than I think the Alienware m15 is the best one you can buy.”



Photo: Sonos

Update: Now even cheaper, down to $150!



Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 $150 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

Photo: Amazon

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re not even paying a premium.



The $ clippable coupon will bring the pad down to $10 at checkout, which is the best deal we’ve seen on a 7.5W Qi charger. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, Anker would be happy to sell you one separately.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $12 (after clipping the $3 coupon) is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Want lower latency for Fortnite? More reliable 4K Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB is still a terrific price. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon will sell you a refurbished Lightning dock for just $19. This first party dock allows your iPhone to sit upright in the dock, charge and sync, and even output audio through a 3.5mm jack.

This deal is unlikely to last. So get yours.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade after the tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones, the 55" is down to $530, also an all-time low.

YETI Hopper Flip | $140-$210 | Woot

I know YETI coolers aren’t cheap, but they really are as good as everyone says, and you can get a small YETI Hopper Flip today for way less than usual.

Today on Woot, the 8-can model (at a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio) is down to $140 from its usual $200, the 12-can is down to $175 from $250, and the Flip 18 is down to $210 from $300. While the Flip can’t keep ice frozen for nearly a week like its larger siblings, Wired found that it did keep ice for about 36 hours, and for a small day trip cooler like this, that should be plenty.

Despite being YETI’s smallest Hopper coolers, the Flips still include YETI’s durable, water-resistant shell, plenty of hitch points, and a waterproof zipper, so you can feel like you’re living that full YETI life.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Drive over to Amazon today and you can zoom, zoom away with some stellar deals on popular Anker car accessories from the Gold Box.



If I had to pick, the best deal of the bunch is this $16 car charger, which includes a 30W USB-C port, in addition to a regular USB port. There’s also a regular dual-port car charger included in the sale for $12. You can even add Alexa to your car with the Roav Viva for just $42.

Admittedly, the selection isn’t as large as previous Anker Gold Boxes, but these are still solid deals. Keep in mind that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Work Sharp’s Ken Onion tool sharpener isn’t your average countertop knife sharpener. But then, the average kitchen knife sharpener doesn’t have precise angle adjustments, a variable speed motor, 6000 grit belts, and over 2,000 overwhelmingly positive Amazon reviews. It’ll work on your kitchen knives, sure, but its design also allows it to sharpen scissors, outdoor knives, and even mower blades and axes.



Normally $130, Amazon’s ground the price down to $112 today, which is the best deal they’ve ever listed with the exception of a one-day $86 sale during the holiday season.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off home decor, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Looking to get outta dodge this spring? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and all the stuff you need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just two days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your big trip.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Save time and save money all in one go with this discounted Hamilton Beach food processor.

With a 10 cup capacity, multiple attachments for increased versatility and a 450 watt motor, this food processor and vegetable chopper can slice up most of the things you can throw at it. To save you even more time, the bowl, lid and blades are all dishwasher safe.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model in about a year. But since this is a Gold Box, this discounted price will only last until the end of day, or until sold out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Today’s a good day to restock your workout wardrobe with tons of sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Reebok, since right now, you can take $20 off orders of $100 or more, $10 off orders of $85 or more, or $5 off any order with promo code SAVEMORE. With pretty much the entire site included in the promotion, you’ll certainly break a sweat scrolling through all these deals.



Limitless Merino Wool Button-Down Shirt | Kickstarter

Western Rise is a well-established brand that already makes some of our favorite t-shirts, henleys, pants, and oxford shirts, but even with so many products already out on the market, they still like to launch new products on Kickstarter, at significant preorder discounts. Their latest, the Limitless Merino Wool Shirt, seems like a winner.

The Limitless button-down is hands-down the most comfortable button-down shirt I’ve ever worn, but to be fair, it’s the only merino wool button-down I’ve ever worn. I work from home in t-shirts all day, but I would gladly wear this thing around the house. It breathes, it stretches when it needs to, it barely wrinkles, and it’s softer than any semi-formal shirt has any right to be. It feels like you’re cheating at fashion.

Preorders are still available starting at $99 on Kickstarter, where it’s blown through its goal 10 times over. Unfortunately, only two colors (a light gray and a light blue) are available for now, but hopefully we’ll see more once the shirt is officially released.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is approaching, and that means humidity is on its way to ruin your hair. Save yourself from flyaways, and snag select TIGI products for up to 60% off right now at Ulta. Plus, if you spend $20 on TIGI products at Ulta, you’ll get a free Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo.

If your hair isn’t too crazy, but you want a little bit of hold and a lot of shine, you can buy TIGI’s Bed Head Masterpiece Shine Hairspray for $10, which is 60% off retail price. If humidity is actually your enemy, then you’re going to want to grab Bed Head After-Party to combat frizz; it is also 60% off and selling for $10. If you need extra-strength hold to keep your hair in check, Bed Head Hard Hairspray is the way to go for 50% off. Time to get some bed head, but on purpose.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kate Spade bags rarely drop below $100, but now, a selection of nylon styles are up for grabs at a major discount on the site, just in time for Mother’s Day. Use promo code PERFECT to snag a pouch, starting at just $40, or a purse, tote, or backpack. Mom will love the classic quilted black, and you’ll love the price.

If you’re ever planning to head outdoors this season, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off your order with promo code SAVE25. This deal seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items, exclusing non-L.L.Bean brands. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

Image: Paula’s Choice

It would be the correct choice to take advantage of this skincare sale at Paula’s Choice. Through Friday, take 15% off best sellers (excluding kits, sets, sale, and new items as noted on product pages). There’s no promo code required, so why not pick up our favorite retinol serum and anything else you need for your face?



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take 50% off everything on their site, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code TOOGOOD. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s offering even more savings on their already-discounted closeout styles for their Warehouse Sale—we’re talking tees as low as $5, men’s shorts starting at $10, and jeans for just $15. You might have to enter your email in a popup to gain access to the deals, but believe you me, it’s worth it. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you diligently brush twice a day and floss every night, your teeth might not be as white as you’d like. Crest’s 3D Whitestrips really do get the job done though, and you can grab a box with seven 1-hour express treatments for $26 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed (though we have seen better overall deals with coupons).



Photo: Scott Goodwill ((Unsplash)

You might still think of Woot as the one day, one deal site, but they’re trying something different this week with a ton of excellent deals to help you enjoy your time outdoors.



The deals are divided into different themes, like camping essentials, bikes & accessories, and sunglasses, and it wouldn’t be a Woot sale without a bunch of funny, on-theme t-shirts. You can find the full list of sale pages here, and they’re all worth a look, but we wanted to highlight a few of our favorite individual deals.

Luminaid PackLite Nova Solar and USB Inflatable Lantern | $15 | Woot



This lantern packs down to basically nothing, and is designed to hang off the side of your backpack during the day to absorb the sunlight. At night, with a few puffs of air, it transforms into a versatile camp light. Just note that this model can’t also recharge your phone, it’s only a light.

Luminoodle’s rope lights are the ultimate camp lights. You can drape them over tree branches, hang them from your tent, or just stuff them in the included translucent bag and use them as a lantern. They’re USB-powered, so as long as you’ve got a charged battery pack, you’ve got light.

These aren’t strictly outdoor items, but they’re great nonetheless. Lock Laces replace your existing shoe laces, and provide just enough elastic stretch to transform any pair of shoes into slip-ons.

Your phone can be a great GPS, distance tracker, and speedometer for your bike, but you need a good way to mount it to your handlebars. Aduro’s popular U-Grip Plus will keep it secure...just try not to crash.

If you don’t have space to store or transport a “real” stand-up paddleboard, this inflatable version from Ten Toes performs nearly as well, and can roll up to fit in a closet, or the truck of a sedan. They’re great exercise, a fun way to explore the water, and when you get tired, you can even lay out on one to get some sun away from other people.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a number of them are on sale today, including several cuts of underwear in various materials, like breathable bamboo rayon, and ultra-soft micro modal. This isn’t a brand you see in stores, but I’ve bought several of their products on Amazon through the years, and they’ve all been excellent.

If you only get one thing, get this four-pack of bamboo-rayon trunks for $24, down from the usual $28. Your privates will thank you.

For the moms who love to get jewelry, Alex & Ani bracelets are kind of the hot new obsession. If you’re stuck on a gift for Mother’s Day, Alex & Ani currently has a 20% off sale, using the code MOM20. The sale doesn’t just pertain to “mom” things. So, if your mom loves Game of Thrones or Harry Potter, Alex & Ani has plenty of themed bracelets to choose from.

If your mom does enjoy proudly displaying that she is a Mom with a capital M, then you’re still in luck. You can finally admit she’s been right all of these years and get her a Mom Knows Best Bracelet Set for $78. If you’re not quite ready for that admission, you can get her a stand Mom Crystal Infusion Charm Bagle for $32.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This is a denim deal you’ll want to try on for size: Right now at HauteLook, a whole lot of ladies’ jeans from Levi’s are on sale, with many pairs available for less than $50. Stock up on a few styles for spring before this sale goes out of season.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Feeling depressed post-Endgame? Revisit your favorite Avengers with this Marvel comics sale on Amazon. Hundreds of digital Marvel comic books are up for grabs for much less than usual, so be sure to assemble your favorites before Thanos snaps his fingers and makes these deals disappear.



Avengers vs. Thanos 8 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Catch up on a few top-rated books for less. Amazon is marking down a few favorites to as low as $1 on Kindle, so stock up your digital bookshelf today.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the 15.6-inch Legion Y530.

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. It uses an Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB of memory, and a 1TB HDD for storage.

Of course, you should upgrade that rinky dink HDD/Optane drive for a bonafide SSD to get the best experience. And to get the discounted rate, use the code LEN150 at checkout.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from eBay today with promo code PERKS4ME. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

How cool is this? The original Oregon Trail on its very own retro handheld, now just $16. I recommend keeping it in the bathroom so you can play it whenever you’re dying of dysentery.



Photo: Amazon

For better or worse, Nintendo’s Poké Ball Plus is one of the most Nintendo gadgets ever made, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today.



The ball actually has a joystick that lets you use it as a controller for Pokémon Let’s Go, and yes, it works with motion controls to liven up the experience of catching a wild Pokémon (just please don’t actually throw it). Once your Pokémon is inside, you can give the ball a shake to hear it speak, and you can even gather EXP for your Pokémon just by walking around with the ball.

While you’re away from your Switch, you can also connect the Poké Ball Plus to your Pokémon Go account, and the ball will light up and vibrate when you’re near a Poké Stop or a Pokémon.

Is any of this necessary? Of course not. But it’d be a great gift to the Pokémon superfan in your life, even if that superfan is you.

TUMI Flash Sale | Nordstrom Rack

Hey, listen: The Deluxe edition of the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia may be one of the coolest looking books ever made, and Amazon’s dropped the price down to $37 today, the best deal we’ve ever seen. That means you won’t have to spend as much time cutting grass and breaking pots to afford it.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Well, they’re not the most subtle things in the world, but hey, they’re still Instant Pots. If you’re looking for both a multi-use programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, etc., and a piece of kitchen decor, consider this 6-quart Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60, now on sale for $70 in two floral patters. Pro-tip: Your mom would love it.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Image: ThermoWorks

Our readers are big fans of the ever-reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this discount on the Thermapen Mk4 model, down from it’s usual price of $99 to $74.25 in the grey color only. The sale lasts for a limited time, so don’t get burnt by waiting to long to add one to your kitchen tool box.



Breville Smart Oven Air | $320 | Amazon

Breville added air frying and dehydrating features to your favorite line of toaster ovens, and the feature-packed Smart Oven Air is $80 off today, within $11 of the best price we’ve ever seen.



Trust me when I say that once you own one of these, you’ll hardly ever use your “real” oven anymore. It preheats significantly faster, it’s much easier to program, and it’s big enough to cook all but the biggest meals. They don’t go on sale often though, and the Air model hasn’t been this cheap since December. Trust me, it’ll really come in handy when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

