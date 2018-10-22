Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The best price ever on the 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultra, a three month free Audible trial for Prime members, and our readers’ favorite gaming mouse lead off the week’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



At $80, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



Advertisement

This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not?

Whether you’re looking to mount your TV to the wall, upgrade your headphones, or just stock up on extra cables, Monoprice is taking 20% off sitewide today with promo code BFNOW, with no minimum purchase required. There are a fair number of exclusions, including (sadly) 3D printers and PlayStation and Xbox stuff, but most things that Monoprice markets under its own brand name should be fair game.

A monitor shelf can raise your display to a more ergonomic height, and give you back some valuable desk space in the process. This one’s nothing fancy, but you can adjust its height, and it’s only $14 today with promo code 9N4RMQ5Y.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16 (with promo code BGREXLF6), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and you can save $10 on yours today on Amazon. It’s not the new model with 4K and HDR support, but for a bedroom TV, it’s probably all you need.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for networking issues, but if there’s one corner of your home that just can’t get a good signal from your router, they can be the right tool for the job. This entry-level 802.11n model from TP-Link is just $18 today, if you want to give it a try.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now.



RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA887.

Advertisement

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included. It’s normally priced at $30; today’s $22 list price itself is an aberration, but still, don’t forget the code!

Update: Back down to $250!

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Amazon’s marking down the system to just $250, within $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $21 today with promo code ANKERCUB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $430, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and you can make meal prep easier with the best deal ever on the 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultra. At just $120, it’s actually the same price today as the miniature 3 qt. model, and $30 less than the 6 qt.



Advertisement

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. I have the six quart model, and the thing is a freakin’ miracle. Just note that today’s price is only available today, or until sold out.

Beyond ultra-fast pressure cooking, Instant Pot is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

The FoodSaver® FM2000 Vacuum Sealing System- Certified Refurbished | $120

FoodSaver® 4980 2-in-1 Automatic Operation Vacuum Sealing System | $31

A FoodSaver vacuum sealer will keep your food safe from freezer burn and double the shelf life of food in the fridge and pantry. Grab the refurbished manually operated FoodSaver for $31 or go big and get the 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System for $119, both 40% off. Say goodbye to moldy cheese, rotten meats, and soggy vegetables.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not sure if I can think of a good use for a fog machine other than as a Halloween decoration or a prop for professional sports teams’ starting lineup introductions, but still, it might be worth checking out for $28 with promo code RXRK78RP.

Don’t forget the fog juice!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know that person that always has a knife handy when something needs cutting? That person is respected by all. And that person could be you with this Ka-Bar folding knife, now marked down to an all-time low $33, for Prime members only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a 20% coupon on this 82-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $13 when you combine it with Subscribe & Save, or about $.15 per load.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.



Advertisement

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lodge’s 3.5" cast iron skillet is pretty freakin’ adorable, and worth $4 for that alone, in my opinion. But it’s perfect for homemade pizookies, or single eggs, and unlike your full-sized skillet, it takes approximately four seconds to clean.



Anjee 12 lbs weighted blanket (48*72 inches) | $45 | Amazon | Promo code H4GRRAXY

Anjee 15 lbs weighted blanket (60*80 inches) | $52 | Amazon | Promo code ERW6EA2M

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and a couple of different options are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen. Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to rep your alma mater as the weather gets cooler, Woot’s discounting a variety of NCAA-licensed fleece pullovers to just $25 each, today only. You can pick your style from this page (there are four available as of now), then choose the school on the individual product page via a dropdown menu. Dozens of schools are available, and some even have multiple color options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Amazon Essentials clothing line is full of, you guess it, essentials. Basic tees, athletic wear, button down shirts, blouses...it’s a wide variety, but it’s all affordable. For a limited time, a bunch of it is 20% cheaper than usual, bringing the vast majority pieces down to $20 or less.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off over 5,000 styles, for a limited time. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



Advertisement

A bunch of stuff in here starts under $20, so go get your fall wardrobe in order on the cheap.

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 40% off just about everything to honor the late founder’s birthday, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all 40% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-adjacent tchotchkes for a flat 50% off. I suspect the best stuff will sell out quickly at these prices, so it’s officially time to stop procrastinating.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Back To The Future’s 30th anniversary trilogy pack includes all three movies (complete with bonus features on each disc), plus two complete bonus discs full of mini documentaries and behind the scenes footage. At $20 on Blu-ray/digital, it’s down to its best price ever outside of Prime Day, and we’d need a DeLorean to know how long it’ll be until it’s on sale again.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Expanse was io9's favorite TV show of 2016, and the book that inspired the first season is just $3 on Kindle right now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or robotic pets, but Razer’s DeathAdder became one of your favorite gaming mice by keeping things clean and simple. Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? Walmart’s marked the Expert model down to $38 today, within about $3 of the best price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you buy all of your Switch and 3DS games digitally, like to download the odd indie title, or just want to pick up DLC for your favorite Nintendo games, it’s worth grabbing this $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for 15% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll never get a Victory Royale, but I might just win at Fortnite Monopoly, now on sale for $16. This isn’t just a skin over standard Monopoly rules; it’s a totally new game:

First choose a character: pick from 27 awesome outfits. Then, it’s time to battle. The action die lets players pick up health packs, build walls, and damage their opponents. Every time a player passes go they unleash the Storm; avoid it or lose HP. Like in the Fortnite video game, the last player standing wins!

Just remember that if you want to emote, you’ll have to learn the dance moves yourself.

Advertisement

If Mario Kart is more your speed, its Monopoly adaptation is also on sale for $14. It changes the game with boost pads, banana peels, and gold coins, but it doesn’t include a blue shell mechanic, which may or may not be a good thing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



Advertisement

This debuted late last year for $100, and $71 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Advertisement

Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station this week, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Tech

Home

Up to 30% off Select Smartlocks and Door Hardware | Home Depot

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming