Monday's Best Deals: Instant Pot Smart, TRTL Travel Pillow, Halloween Candy, and More

An Instant Pot with WiFi, a Trtl Travel Pillow, and a Halloween Candy Gold Box lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Graphic : Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. Better still, this is one of the best deal we’ve seen.



Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $65 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $6-$7 (depending on the size/color), with promo code SSBZ7IR8.

The code should work on every size and color combination, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Anker PowerCore Essential USB-C PD 20000mAh Battery Pack Photo : Amazon

The next battery pack you buy should have USB-C Power Delivery. In addition to being able to charge most phones faster (like an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), a PD port can put out enough juice to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch on the go, no power outlet required.



Anker’s newest pack packs 20,000mAh of capacity into a surprisingly small package, and while its 18W USB-C port isn’t ideal for large laptops, it should be powerful enough to extend the runtime of smaller laptops and tablets. Get it for $48 today with promo code ANKER4181.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Photo : Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is a good price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, expandable storage, and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



You can never have enough external hard drive storage, and this 2TB drive from Seagate as down to an all-time low $55 on Amazon today.



Plug it into your PS4! Hold more Xbox One games! Back up your family photos! Give it to your parents so they back up all of their stuff! Just get it before it gets more expensive!

Whether you finally want to get an Instant Pot to help with Thanksgiving dinner, or want to improve your pressure cooking quality of life by adding some accessories to your arsenal, Amazon’s offering a bunch of great deals today.



Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi

If you don’t have an Instant Pot at all, this is a good place to start. The Wi-Fi connected smart Instant Pot lets you control your cooking from the couch, and is $50 less than usual today. If you have an Alexa device, you can even control your pressure cooker with your voice.

Extra Pots

Anyone that does a lot of Instant Pot cooking knows that the inner pot is never clean when you need it most. Adding an extra pot (or two or three) to your collection means that you’ll be able to start cooking quickly (which is sort of the point), and both the standard steel and the nonstick inner pots are on sale today.

Sealing Rings

Sealing rings can wear out over time, and even under the best conditions, they can get smelly. If you have the family-sized 8 quart Instant Pot, $9 is a great price for a pack of two replacement rings.

Slow Cooker Lid

When you don’t need dinner done quickly, the Instant Pot also works perfectly well as a slow cooker. But its opaque metal lid makes it hard to see how your food is coming along, and it can be all too easy to forget to open up the pressure valve when using slow cook mode.



Enter the official Instant Pot tempered glass lid, which is basically just a slow cooker lid that’s designed to fit the standard 6 qt. Instant Pot inner pot. Normally $15, it’s down to $11 on Amazon today. It’s more of a “nice to have” than a “need to have,” but if you find yourself cooking most of your meals in the Instant Pot these days (guilty), it’s a good quality of life addition to your collection.

YAMAZAKI Magnetic Kitchen Organization Rack Photo : Amazon

If you have virtually no counter space in your kitchen, organizing utensils and appliances can be a nightmare. There is only so much you can shove in the drawers before they overflow. If you’re looking for additional ways to organize and create space in a tiny area, a wall rack might just do the trick.



The YAMAZAKI Magnetic Kitchen Organization Rack will solve all of your tiny kitchen problems. It has six hooks you can use to hang spatulas, big spoons, and other cooking supplies. You can also store a dish rag or paper towels right on this. There’s even a small spice rack built on top, so you can easily access your most beloved spices.

TubShroom Bath Tub Drain Protector Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Hair is gross when it is not attached to your head. If you’re trying to avoid having to pay a plumber a ton of money for a clogged drain, get a TubShroom Bath Tub Drain Protector for $7 on Amazon. According to fellow Inventory Editor, Chelsea Stone, the stainless steel one gets way less gunky than the rubber model and is “much better.”



Sweese Large Butter Dish Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re a Butter on the Counter kind of person, you’re going to want this butter dish. Right now, you can get Sweese Large Butter Dish for $19 on Amazon when you clip the $2 coupon. It is an airtight dish that can easily hold up to two sticks of butter.



Joseph Joseph Double Dish Graphic : Shep McAllister

Here’s a stupid little thing that’ll make your life just a little bit easier. Joseph Joseph’s Double Dish is a clever little invention for eating edamame, olives, pistachios, or any other finger foods that leave behind scraps, and it’s just $13 on Amazon right now when you clip the $.44 off coupon.



If you haven’t figured it out yet, you just fill the top bowl with the food of your choice, and drop the remains through one of three chutes into the bottom bowl. At the end of the day, it’s still two dishes to clean up, but it takes up less space on your table, it looks cool, and most importantly, you don’t have to stare at those disgusting olive pits during your meal. This is the best price we’ve seen in a while, so start snacking.

Halloween Candy Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Halloween Candy Gold Box | Amazon



Halloween is inching ever closer, and if you’re expecting a bunch of trick-or-treaters to visit you, Amazon’s got you covered. Today’s Gold Box is discounting a ton of candy.

While the majority of the sale involves individually packaged giveaway-sized candies, there’s also a deal on full-sized packs as well. Today you can find SmartSweets packs, Nestle chocolate and more discounted to low prices.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal and these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So stock up for Halloween, and post-Halloween candy consumption right now.

10" Profile Contour Gauge Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you ever have to cut things to a certain contour—say to go around some plumbing, or to match some piece of trim—this profile gauge uses lockable plastic teeth to “remember” the shape of any object up to 10" long, making it easy to trace and cut without racking your brain to remember all the geometry you learned in high school.



Even if you can’t think of a specific task you need it for, it’s only $13 right now with promo code 35ZJGYA7, and I promise you’ll be really glad that you bought it at some point, eventually.

Trtl Travel Pillow Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Right now, you can get the pillow for an all-time low of $19 today at Woot.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.7 stars! 3,400 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $11 from its usual $14 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

No guy’s closet is complete without a handful of good polo shirts, and Original Penguin has dozens of styles to fit any mood at their October Polo Event. Normally priced at $55-$69, many styles are starting at just $11 plus get free shipping with promo code FREESHIP. Over 70 different styles are included, so get some for every season.



Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of fall, the retailer is taking 20% off select styles for men, women, and kids with promo code FALLSALE. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for autumn now, since this sale’s only happening for a few days.

Sam Edelman Flash Event Image : Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman shoes are a reliable, stylish, reasonably priced go-to for most ladies’ footwear needs. And now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down almost 300 Sam Edelman styles, including sandals, heels, mules, flats, and more. So if you’re in need of a shoe, any shoe, this is the sale where you’ll surely find it.



Extra 25% Off Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

It’s the best time of year to go outside, and with REI Outlet’s extra 25% off sale, it’s a great time to update your fall hiking wardrobe. The sale is limited to five brands, but they’re good ones: uhl, Marmot, pRana, and Outdoor Research. All told, there are over 700 discounts available, so dive in. These sales end in just a few days.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

$100 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last. It’s not as good as the short-lived $50-for-$40 Prime Day deal, but otherwise, it’s about as good as it gets.



This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Mario Kart World Tour rubies. Seriously, don’t do it.

PowerA Wired GameCube Controller Graphic : Tercius Bufete

A GameCube controller is the correct way to play Super Smash Bros., but even Nintendo’s re-releases of the gamepad require an adapter to plug into the Switch.



This replica from PowerA, by contrast, plugs straight into one of your Switch dock’s USB ports, and features the exact same button placement (plus Switch-specific buttons in the middle to help you navigate the system and take screenshots). It’s not nearly as popular as PowerA’s wireless version of the same gamepad, but at an all-time low $146, it’s a lot cheaper.

Escape from your grim reality to another grim reality. Right now, a copy of Fallout 76 is down to just $16 on the platform of your choice. Whether you want to play on PC, Xbox, or PS4, this game has turned a corner from its disappointing launch, slowly improved and added features throughout this year.



Advertisement

Trtl Travel Pillow | $19 | Woot



30% Off Sitewide Graphic : Chelsea Stone

If you’ve been using sunglasses you got for free in college, it is time to buy yourself a new pair. You can get 30% off everything at Sunglass Warehouse during their Friends & Family Sale. To get this extra discount, use the promo code FRIEND30.



Extra 50% Off Sale Items Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further by taking an extra 50% off sale items. Today only, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are marked way down with promo code RISENSHINE—which means a good portion of the stock is under $10. Plus, you can get free express shipping on orders of $50.



Ring Alarm Home Security System Image : Amazon

Advertisement

An alarm system is one of those things that you never want to need, but if you’re going to get one, consider this Ring Alarm Home Security System, now down to $149 on Amazon. The five-piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range detector, all of which can be managed with the Ring app. And if you’d like to have someone else looking our for you and your household, you can opt in to contract-free 24/7 professional home monitoring for $10 per month. The peace of mind it will provide, though, is priceless.



There may yet come a day when everything you need to plug into your computer plugs directly into a USB-C port. But until that day comes, you’re going to want a USB-C hub to turn the versatile port into all of the legacy ports you could possibly need.



This new 7-in-1 adapter from Anker is unique in that, in addition to a 100W USB-C passthrough power port (which is fairly common), it features an additional USB-C data port as well, which you could presumably plug another hub into, or a USB-C to Lightning cable, or a USB-C hard drive. I don’t believe I’ve seen this feature on any other hub of this size.

Of course, you also get a few USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI, and an SD card reader, so most of your port needs should be covered. Just use promo code ANKER665 to get yours for $29.

Pixel 4 Preorders Graphic : Shep McAllister

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available through every major U.S. carrier, but as of now, Verizon’s the only one with preorders already open. And what’s more, they’re offering a couple of pretty incredible deals on Google’s latest and greatest.



BOGO Pixels + $200 Prepaid Mastercard

If you have a friend or family member that you could convince to join your Verizon plan, the best deal of the bunch is essentially a BOGO when you add a new line. All you have to do is preorder two Pixel phones (one of which has to be a new line), and you’ll get $800 off one of them in the form of 24 monthly $33.33 bill credits. That means you can get a 64GB Pixel 4 for free, or any of the more expensive varieties at a huge discount.

What’s more, if you add that new line to a Verizon Unlimited plan, you can head over to this rebate page after you order, and use promo code FALLSWITCH (along with any relevant order information) to get a $200 prepaid Mastercard.

The best part? There’s no trade-in required.

$450 Trade-In Bonus

If you don’t want to add a new line, you aren’t out of luck. A second offer takes $450 off the cost of any Pixel phone (in the form of 24 equal monthly bill credits) with the trade-in of basically any major smartphone released in the last several years. Eligible devices go as far back as the iPhone 5s, the Galaxy S4, and the original Pixel, and they’ll all get you the same $450 credit, as long as they’re in good working condition.

If you want the best deal on a Pixel 4, Verizon is probably your best option, as we’ve already covered. But if you’re not interested in moving over to Verizon, Amazon will sell you an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in for free.



The deal is available for both sizes of phone, and in both 64GB and 128GB configurations. You’ll have to pay for the whole phone up front, of course, but you’ll be able to take it to basically any carrier you want for service. We recommend spending some of that gift card on a case.

Thermapen Classic Graphic : ThermoWorks

Advertisement

When it comes to measuring food temperature, ThermoWorks, and specifically its Thermapen, has the market pegged. The Classic model has a rare discount down to $59 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen, so grab one for yourself, and a few more as gifts.



There is a newer model of this available, which includes a rotating, backlit display, longer battery life, and better water resistance, but the actual nuts-and-bolts temperature measurement is exactly the same.

If you don’t want to use a money belt to protect your valuables when traveling (I get it, it’s a little dorky), Zero Grid’s neck wallet might be the next best thing. Made from ripstop nylon, it can hold your passports and multiple cards underneath your shirt, or attached to your belt, and it’s even RFID shielded to protect you from more modern forms of theft.



For a limited time, you can get it for $12 by clipping the $1 off coupon and using the promo code PXEBVG72, complete with a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking card sleeves. That’s a steal...the good kind.

Slip-On Sale Image : Huckberry

Tying your shoes? Highly overrated. That’s why you should shop Huckberry’s Slip-On Sale, happening now. Take 20% off a selection of trendy footwear, no laces required. Just note: The discount applied at checkout, and the sale includes styles currently marked down (these get additional 20% off at checkout). Slide over to this sale now, before the deals slip away on Monday

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA4KS4A at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.



Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when Drop (formerly MassDrop) drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but Drop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $195 (discount shown at checkout), for a limited time.

The only thing to note is that these are open back headphones, so you won’t really want to use them in an office or public space. That said, they’re terrific for home listening, and according to our Tercius, are even great for gaming.

Halter ED-257 Adjustable Standing Desk Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Choosing to invest in a standing desk is a big commitment, so don’t commit. Instead, become a fair-weather desk stander with the Halter ED-257, now down to $56 in the cherry wood color—one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This desk comes pre-assembled; all you have to do is place it atop your existing workspace, and switch off between sitting and standing to your heart’s (and your legs’) content. But this isn’t a standing offer. In fact, it likely won’t be up for long.



In a very short amount of time, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the company’s top-selling dash cams just got one of its best discounts ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for $42 (after clipping the $5 coupon and using code ROAVA147) is worth checking out, if you ask me. It normally sells for $56, so its list price already represents a significant discount, even before the coupon.

I own this exact dash cam, and recently captured this cool crop duster (I think?) flying over the highway.

Free 10-14 Pound Turkey With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Ultra Stretch Denim Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Seriously, I’m not making fun of anyone gaining weight during the holidays. I, too, eat my own weight in mashed potatoes in November and December. If you want a little stretch in your jeans to deal with the added weight that happens during the winter months, Jachs has you covered.



You can get a pair of their new Ultra Stretch Denim for $39 ($60 off) this week only when you use promo code DENIM. These aren’t jeggings, so don’t be confused. The jeans are made with 4% spandex for a little extra comfort and mobility.

Wellen Organic Jeans Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Really good jeans are hard to find for $44. Really good jeans for $44 that are also sustainably sourced and better for the environment? That’s a slam dunk.



Wellen’s organic jeans are made from 100% organic cotton denim, and are made in a factory that recycles the water used in the manufacturing process (it takes a lot of water to make a pair of jeans, themoreyouknow.gif), and even upcycles some of it to provide to local farms to irrigate crops. That’s a nice bit of feel-goodery to keep in you jeans’ back pocket.

OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re looking to stock up on nail polish, now is your chance. You can get an OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish for only $17 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJOPI. That’s a great price since an individual bottle of OPI nail polish will typically run between $6 and $13 in stores, depending on the finish and color.



It just says “assorted colors,” so we can’t actually promise you which colors you’re going to get, but OPI is good polish as far as nail polish goes.

25% Off + Free Shipping Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Halloween is basically here. Don’t wait until October 30th to buy your costume. You can get 25% off your Halloween costume order of $30 or more at Party City, plus get free shipping when you use promo code TREAT25. You’ll need to spend $30 on full-price items before the discount applies, which should be easy since Halloween costumes aren’t cheap.



25% Off Sitewide Image : Hemp Bombs

Advertisement

Sure, CBD products are blowing up right now, but they actually can provide major relief for people experiencing everything from aches and pains to anxiety and insomnia. So if you’ve been thinking about jumping on the CBD bandwagon, now’s your chance: Hemp Bombs, a producer of premium CBD products, is taking 25% off their entire site with promo code HEMPFEST.



No matter how you want to consume your CBD, Hemp Bombs has you covered with this deal. Shop their wide selection of gummies, oil, capsules, syrup, vapes, lollipops, topical rubs, pet products, and more. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be feeling chill AF about your purchase, man.

Scrabble Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Every respectable board game collection needs a copy of Scrabble. I’m sorry, it’s just the rules, in the same way that the QAT is a legal play, according to the rules.



So if you somehow don’t already own a box, or if you’ve “lost” one of your blank tiles and thus feel justified in turning one of your four E tiles upside down (you know who you are!), grab a new copy for $10 today on Amazon, the best price of the year.

Up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Did you know that October is Fire Prevention Month? Never leave your home and family unprotected from fires again when you shop and get up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products at Home Depot. Make sure your home has a carbon monoxide detector, smoke detector, fire extinguisher, and more.



Glad ForceFlex Plus Tall Kitchen Trash Bags - 80 ct. Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

You need to buy trash bags anyway, so when you can get the good ones—you know, the ones that actually won’t rip and spill garbage all over your living room during your walk out to your dumpster—on sale, you might as well.



$10 is actually a pretty good price for 80 Glad ForceFlex Plus bags, and a 25% clippable coupon makes the deal even better. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings, and get this deal before it gets swept into the trash bin of deal history.

25% off Casery Design Clear Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Casery’s gorgeously designed iPhone cases are one of our readers’ favorite options for phone protection, and you can pick your favorite design for 25% off today with promo code CASERY25.



That code applies to the company’s designer cases and its cheaper clear cases, though the latter aren’t available for the newest iPhones. Just note that not all designs are available for every style of iPhone, so be sure you’re getting one that’ll fit your phone before you check out.

Look out for this.

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.



Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

Advertisement

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s often exclusive to holiday shopping season.

2 Pounds of Wild Alaskan Salmon + Four 6 oz. Top Sirloin Steaks With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Advertisement

It’s not as flashy as some of Butcher Box’s lifetime offers, which add extra meat to every box as long as you’re a customer, but their latest deal gets you a ton of extras in your first delivery.



If you sign up for a new membership right now, your first box will include two pounds of wild Alaskan salmon fillets, and four 6 oz. top sirloin steaks, in addition to whatever else would have been in the box anyway. That’s several nights’ worth of free meals...or one epic surf & turf party.

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

90 Days FREE Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon Music HD is coming after Tidal with 50 million songs in 850kbps lossless format (compared to the standard 320kbps bitrate), and millions of select tunes in Hi-Res 3730kbps. If you’ve got the ear to detect the difference, and the equipment to take advantage, you can get your first three months of the service for free, if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.



Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.