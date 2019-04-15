Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A pair of discounted robo vacs, a J.Crew flash sale, and a Millennium Falcon LEGO set lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as owning too much flash storage, and you can stock up on flash drives, SD cards, and more from Amazon’s latest Gold Box.



I suspect that the most popular items here will be the high-capacity microSD cards, which are great for the action cams and Nintendo Switches you all are buying at this time of year. You can’t beat 256GB for $31. Literally, that price has never been beaten.

The sale also includes a number of flash drives, including some with Lightning and microUSB. There’s also a 1TB NVMe drive, a CF card, and a network-attached storage drive.

And finally, the Gold Box is rounded out with a 1TB portable SSD on sale for $250. There are still some deals that we didn’t mention here though, so be sure to head over to Amazon to see them all.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Video doorbell or standard security cameras? Camera-based or traditional security system? Whatever your home protection preferences, you can get a great deal on the setup of your choice today.



Amazon’s discounting nearly all of its Ring products (save for the smallest accessories) right now, including two different video doorbells (the Ring 2 is battery-powered, while the Pro hooks into your doorbell wiring), a full home security starter kit (with a free Echo Dot), and various cameras, including the Floodlight and Spotlight cams, and first deal we’ve seen on the Stick-Up Cam, in both wired and battery forms. And in true Amazon fashion, they all come with free Echo Dots.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting two robotic vacuums, the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 and 711.

Both models offer scheduling, obstacle detection and anti-drop smarts, a 3-step cleaning process, 110-minute run time, and app and smart assistant control. The $80 premium on the 711 unit will get you house mapping with their Smart Navi software and camera, as well as more suction power.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out, which would really suck.



When you think of smart lighting, you probably think of special lamps and bulbs. But Belkin’s WeMo dimmer switch adds a brain to pretty much any light fixture in your home, including ceiling lights.

Priced today at an all-time low $50, the switch replaces a regular dimmer light switch installed in your home, and uses Wi-Fi to control and dim your lights from your phone, or via your favorite voice assistant. You can even schedule it to automatically turn off at night, or use it to simulate people being home when you’re away to ward off ne’er-do-wells. Best of all, there’s no hub required; it talks directly to your router.

You can also get two of them for $95.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Today’s $175 price tag is the lowest Amazon’s ever listed, and would be unprecedented if not for an out-of-the-blue $150 sale from Target a few weeks ago.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $60 today, a $20 discount.



While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bowflex’s SelectTech adjustable dumbbells have been a hit with our readers for years, but Amazon has never flexed its discount muscles on them quite like this before.



For a limited time, $299 gets you the dumbbells and a $229 Bowflex adjustable weight bench. The dumbbells typically sell for $299 by themselves, and even their best discounts don’t really compare to the value you’ll get from this bundle, assuming you don’t already have a good weight bench.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now’s the time to stock up on solid basics for your whole crew, because J.Crew styles for men and women are on sale at Nordstrom Rack for as low as $15. That’s quite a steal for quality cardigans, button ups, tees, jeans, and more. Just be sure to snag the stuff you want before these deals disappear in two days.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s discounting Dockers khakis, shirts, jackets, and accessories to help you freshen up your wardrobe for the spring. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So if your work gear has more than a few holes or slightly-noticeable pizza stains, don’t wait.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 3,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lands’ End makes the kind of spring stuff that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cardigans and button-downs, as opposed to the ratty cutoffs and tees you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic warm-weather look is more attainable than ever with 40% off full-priced styles from the retailer, today only. Just use promo code THANKFUL, along with pin 2794, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish spring wardrobe you all deserve.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel with up to 75% off Lucky’s already marked-down sale sections for men and women. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, shoes, and even some coats like it’s your lucky day.

Today’s Best Gaming Deals

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Here’s what you’ll get:



a console, either neon blue/red or gray Joy-Cons

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

an Ematic Nintendo Switch, Type-C to HDMI + USB + Card Reader

and some sweet pins, either in Mario or Mario Kart flavors.

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on. The last time we saw this kind of bundle, it included a backpack in lieu of a USB-C dongle.

But here’s where it gets a little tricky. While the dongle includes an HDMI port, I don’t think you’ll be able to use it as a mobile dock, like the one included with the Switch. The Switch is notoriously selective on what devices it’ll output video through, so *shrug* buy this for the extra ports, but not the HDMI.

Screenshot: Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man features all the web-slinging fun you could want in an open world Spider-Man game, and it’s back down to $30 today on Amazon, an all-time low. And yes, it has the Sam Raimi suit now.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You don’t have to be a nerf-herding scoundrel to appreciate this deal on a1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set.

It’s down to $120 today on Amazon, which is about $50 off its original price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A ton of Amazon gear is being marked-down right now. Everything you’d want from the shopping giant is on sale right now, including the super affordable Fire TV Stick (in standard and 4K), the super mediocre Fire TV Cube, an Insignia TV, the Recast, Cloud cameras, and more.



This is your standard fare sale. We’ve seen all of these prices before but they’re still good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Guacamole and salsa just tastes better when scooped out of a stone molcajete heavy enough to use as a weapon. Scientists don’t know why this is the case, but it’s irrefutably true. And today, you can buy your own for just $20.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $70 right now, down from its usual $100.

