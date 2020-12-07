Monday's Best Deals: Magic Chef Air Fryer, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Next-Gen Games, Clinique Hydration Set, Aukey Power Bank, Bella Mini Waffle Maker, and More

A Magic Chef Air Fryer and a Buy 2 Get 1 Free next-gen games sale lead Monday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJF9AH26 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $29 with promo code KJF9AH26 and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank CXLVWP8Z Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10000mAh power bank for just $14. Just use the code CXLVWP8Z at checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 28% off. I personally like to have a power bank at all times because I hate the feeling of seeing that battery level on my phone go to red not knowing where and when I can charge it. This power bank is lightweight and you’ll get up to 3 extra charges on the go before you’ll need to plug it in and refuel. It takes about 4 hours to get to a full charge before you hit the road. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-C ports. You and a pal can juice up your phones or if you need to charge a tablet or wireless headphones, it can all be done at the same time. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a solid smart tv option, this TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV should get the job done. Down to $230, this television has built-in Roku, so you can watch all your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, and others straight out of the box.

It is also compatible with Alexa devices if you would like to be able to control it using voice commands. For this size and 4K, $230 is a great price. The sale ends Monday.

This deal was originally published in November 2020 and was updated with new information on 12/06/20.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You can get a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for just $175 today at Target. These headphones are noise-canceling, so you can block out the world and find your inner calm more easily.



They are available in four colors at this 50% off price right now: Matte Black, Shadow Gray, Sand Dune, and Forest Green. I like the classic black pair myself, but I also think the grey pair with gold and cream accents is pretty nice. If you like digi-camo print, the green or sand-colored options are for you!

Jabra Elite 75t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a pair is only $130 on Amazon right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Advertisement

Save Up to 44% on Osmo Learning Kits Image : Andrew Hayward

It can be very difficult to minimize screen time for kids right now, so why not try to maximize the educational value of some of that time? That’s where Osmo’s tablet-based learning kits come in handy, with interactive experiences that blend physical elements with digital play and deliver both fun and learning at the same time.

The Osmo Genius Starter Kit, for example, uses little puzzle pieces and number and letter tiles that let kits problem-solve their way through games, while the Creative Starter Kit includes a white board and drawing challenges. Osmo makes kits for the iPad and Amazon’s Fire Tablets, and right now Amazon has a wide array of kits for both for up to 44% off the list price.

Advertisement

In order to game, you must first clear your mind. Close your eyes. Leave behind your worldly troubles. It is just you, a mouse, and a keyboard. Take a deep breath. Put a single Dorito on your tongue, as if you are receiving communion. When you open your eyes like a newborn infant, the first thing you will see is your monitor. So it’s important that you’re using one that capitalizes on your newfound mental clarity with an equally clear image. If you’re looking to upgrade, BuyDig has the LG UltraFine down to $399 using the promo code KHY27. It’s a 32"4K monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate, that’s optimized for gaming with Dynamic Action Sync (a fancy way to say it minimizes input lag). Add in Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps prevent stutters, and you’ve got a solid all-around gaming monitor destined to free your mind.

Advertisement

Beats Solo 3 Headphones Image : Beats

One of the struggles of working from home is dealing with the sounds that are out of your control: a roommate fighting with their partner, neighbors who must make a living slamming doors, or even just the weekly trash pickup. They all make it tough to focus and get things done. A good pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones, can help alleviate some of that pain. And you can get them right now for $119, a 40% savings from the list price.

These headphones sound great, they’re stylish, and with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can be sure your new cans won’t die on you in the middle of your Zoom happy hour. Only the black color is this cheap right now, although Amazon has other options available for a bit more cash.

Dell 24 Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Sometimes you just need a basic ass monitor, something that gets the job done as you’re working from home, and doesn’t hurt your wallet in the process. The Dell 24 Monitor is a no-frills 1080p IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has one port for HDMI and one for VGA. Its contrast ratio, 1000:1, is described as “typical” on the Dell website. It’s everything someone who doesn’t really care what monitor they use could ever dream of and more. There’s no HDR, no 4K, no swivel, no oversized panel, no bells and whistles to consider and think to yourself: Do I really need this?

The Dell 24 monitor is perfectly fine for number crunching, writing, casual gaming—whatever it is you spend your time on, unless it’s serious design or photo work, or like, professional esports, this display will probably suffice. And it’s $100, so who cares.

B2G1 Next-Gen Games Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games aren’t cheap. With high-end games now hitting the $70 mark, three new games will run you over $200 normally. That makes the prospect of picking up a whole batch of games on a whim feel like less of an impulse buy and more of an investment. Best Buy is currently running one of the first big next-gen promotions, which should help alleviate that problem. The retailer is doing a buy two, get one free sale on select next-gen games, which includes a few big ones. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are part of the deal, while games that feature a free next-gen upgrade like Marvel’s Avengers are eligible too. Most importantly, the offer includes pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077. So if you were planning on picking that up this week, you might want to bundle it up with a few games and pad out your library.

Advertisement

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off Switch Games Screenshot : Ubisoft

Advertisement

It’s time to give your Nintendo Switch some love. The portable console took a backseat to Sony and Microsoft this year as gamers fawned over the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Frankly, it’s jealous. Like an older sibling dealing with a new baby in the house, it wants you to pat attention to it. It’s out there drawing on your walls as a cry for help. Best Buy currently has a solution to this parental issue. When you buy select Nintendo Switch games, you’ll get another 50% off. The list of games includes first-party hits Super Mario Odyssey, recent releases like Immortals Fenyx Rising, and standout indies like Ori and the Wii of the Wisps. While it’s not a complete selection of games, there’s plenty to sort through here. I’m sure your Switch will thank you for it.

World of Warcraft 30-Day Time Card 30FOR10 Screenshot : Blizzard Entertainment

Advertisement

There’s a new World of Warcraft expansion out, so you know what that means. It’s time to hop back into the game, get obsessed with it for a full month, and then totally fall off of it. That’s the true experience of playing an ongoing game in 2020. If you’re trying to live that life, Eneba is offering a 30-day World of Warcraft time card for $10 when you use the code 30FOR10. That means you’ll have a whole month to check out the long-running MMO. The timing couldn’t be better with Shadowlands now out in the world. Pop in for a few weeks so you can form your own hot take on whether or not the DLC revives the game. Everyone’s got an opinion, so why not add your own to the mix?

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Johnny Silverhand Figure Bundle Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cyberpunk 2077 is out this week and there’s going to be a lot of merch available for those who are looking to go all out. I mean, what’s more punk than buying a lot of things, am I right? Today on GameStop, you can really get the hype train going by grabbing a 12" figure of Keanu Reeves himself, Mr. Johnny Silverhand. The $60 bundle comes with a base and a guitar, so you can display that sucker with pride. There a window box as well if you want to keep Keanu in mint condition. Let’s be honest, Keanu Reeves is the most exciting thing about this game, right? As far as I’m concerned, Cyberpunk 2077 is just a vessel that allows me to look at Keanu more. So let’s just cut the middle man and just go all in on Johnny Silverhand.

Advertisement

Sports gamers, it’s time to live it up a little. NBA 2K21 is currently more than half off at $25 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

EA Sports UFC 4 is also discounted by the same amount on Xbox One and on PlayStation 4. You never know when you’ll feel like kicking someone’s head in, so consider this an investment in future virtual stress relief.

Advertisement

Sorry football fans: Madden NFL 21 is a bit higher right now at $30 over at Walmart. That’s true for all physical, current-gen console copies, and you get a free upgrade for the PS5 if you buy the PlayStation 4 version and a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version if you buy it for Xbox One. There is a limited-time sale at GameStop, though, where you can get it for $25 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One— the catch is, you only get free shipping with orders over $35 at Gamestop.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 is also on sale right now, giving you an opportunity to score a gooooooooaaal for $25 just two months after launch. Of course, both titles are next-gen compatible.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in October 2020 and was updated on 12/6/2020 with new information.



50% off Nintendo Switch Accessories | Best Buy Image : Best Buy

Advertisement

Did you just grab a Nintendo Switch during Black Friday weekend? Now it’s time to spoil it rotten with accessories. Best Buy is running a flash sale on Switch accessories where you can get a host of options 50% off. That includes carrying cases, charging docks, and more. I’m especially interested in this $5 travel stand, which is offers a better alternative than relying on the Switch’s flimsy kickstand when playing games in tabletop mode. This $7 ergonomic grip case stands out as well, making the Switch Lite’s joy-cons feel a bit more like a traditional controller. There’s a lot of fun options here that can accentuate your Switch lifestyle, so check it out and go crazy.

Select PlayStation 4 Hits | $10 | Best Buy

Advertisement

The PlayStation 5 is current-gen and PlayStation 4 is now retro gaming. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Everyone who calls the PS5 next-gen is living in the past. It’s a new age and all of your favorite games from the past seven years are old now. If you want to go back and relive the good old days like a geezer, you’ve got a few ways to do it. You could grab a PS5 and subscribe to PS Plus to get access to most of the old-school system’s first-party library. But if you’re not ready to upgrade, Bst Buy has a handful of PlayStation 4 classics down to $10. That includes ancient games like God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. These games were practically around at the same time as the dinosaurs, so enjoy your un-ray-traced casual games, gramps. I’m living in the future and all I do is play Godfall 24/7 now.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months JUSTBECAUSEPLUS Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code JUSTBECAUSEPLUS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Risk of Rain 2 GAMETILLXMAS Image : Gearbox Publishing

If you bought a bunch of games this past Blyber Weekend, you’re probably buried in a AAA backlog right about now. Not to throw another game on your pile, but Risk of Rain 2 is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the standout title for $9 with the promo code GAMETILLXMAS. Published by Gearbox, Risk of Rain 2 is a stylish roguelike shooter set on a planet full of aliens. The game features co-op multiplayer, so you and your friends can team up to escape the terror of space. With all of the glitzy, big-budget games that are taking up people’s attention right now, Risk of Rain 2 is a perfect change of pace for anyone looking to play something with a little more creative pizzazz.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

G/O Media may get a commission Risk of Rain 2 Buy for $9 from Eneba Use the promo code GAMETILLXMAS

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $10 off at Walmart. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $60 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $50. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be ale to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.

Advertisement

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now save $10 on Immortals: Fenyx Rising at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Well football fans, we’ve got another deflategate on our hands. No, Tom Brady isn’t stealing the air out of balls. This time, we’re talking about Madden NFL ‘21. This year’s football simulation is down to $25, which is surely below the legal limit as set by NFL guidelines, right? I am calling Roger Goodell as we speak and trying to make sure it will not play in this year’s Super Bowl. I am also going to ask him if he can quit his job, but that’s unrelated. For those who aren’t bothered by this scandal, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade when you buy the PS4 and Xbox One versions, so the $25 price tag is an especially solid value. Go Pats.



Three Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Image : Microsoft

At this point, Microsoft’s sales on Xbox Game Pass have approached comedic levels. When the service was only $5 a month, it really seemed like an impossible steal. When Microsoft started doing $1 introductory offers, it became next to impossible to not check it out. Now Microsoft is approaching the point of parody. You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. That is not a joke, but boy howdy does it sound like one. Technically, you’re getting one month for $1 and two free months thrown in on top of that, which is just plain goofy. This deal is only valid for new subscribers, but that seems to include anyone who has just the PC or Console version and is looking to upgrade. I had an active PC subscription and was able to upgrade to Ultimate and get the savings. I truly don’t understand how any of this is sustainable, but my wallet isn’t complaining.

Advertisement

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $35 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it just came out a few weeks ago. Personally, I just bought the game a few days ago for $60. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! On Sunday, it went down to $40 and howled into a pillow. Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $35. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait, like, two weeks. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

I know that we’re in a bit of a “boy who cried wolf” situation at this point, but Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out. No, for real this time: it’ll be here on December 10. Really, I understand your skepticism, what with all the delays that have befallen it this year, but this is a real video game that you will be able to play with your actual hands soon. For those of you who believe me, here’s another fact: if you preorder the game at Amazon, you can save $10 and get it for $50 on PlayStation 4. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open world game promises to be memorable at the very least, so preorder a copy if you’re curious and use the extra $10 you saved to buy John Wick on DVD or something.



I’ve been sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals this Blyber Weekend, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $30 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package just came out in August and usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $20 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $120.



Advertisement

Magic Chef 1.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Image : Sheilah Villari

Air fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Magic Chef Quart Digital Air Fryer is 55% off today only at SideDeal.

This 1.6-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just 2 controls so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. The built-in temp is 400 degrees to make sure your treats be to ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries the Magic Chef can take it. There’s auto-shutoff so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to use for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once get this appliance in your kitchen.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Advertisement

Bella Mini Waffle Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ll never stop making Leslie Knope jokes because who loves waffles more than her? Actually...maybe Eleven from Stranger Things. We know that new episodes are due sometime this fall so here’s the best way to prep. Do Hawkins proud and start perfecting those waffles with this Bella Mini Maker and it’s only $8 at Best Buy today.

Get crisp yet fluffy waffles every time with this easy to use your new Bella Maker. The automatic beeper guarantees pristine golden brown goodness each use so no worries you’ll burn them. You can adjust the timer given your level of fluff to crunch, it’s a personal choice. And the nonstick coating means it’s easy to clean too. They actually suggest making dessert waffles which firmly places us back in the Leslie category. Enjoy waffles anytime any way with this no-fuss maker. Wait...what is it with Indiana and waffles?

This item has two-day shipping for $9 and just pick from blue, red, or black.

Advertisement

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Can you believe it’s already December? I still have barely processed March, let alone November. But regardless of how we feel about it, the holiday season is here.



You can mark “decorate house” off your holiday to-do list in a minute with a deal right now on Christmas greenery at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can snag these two 4-foot pre-lit porch trees for just $50 right now, a 28% discount. If you’re a Beyond Plus member, you can get them for just $40! More info on that program is right here.

If you want even more to work with, this six-piece set of pre-lit greenery is 30% off. That brings it to $70, which gets you two porch trees, a wreath, a hanger, and two garlands. Beyond Plus members get this set for just $56!

Advertisement

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 Qt Pressure Cooker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve got enough on your plate right now. Why not make dinner one less thing to worry about by investing in a convenient set-it-and-forget-it cooking device? Enter the Instant Pot Duo Nova. More than just a pressure cooker, this 7-in-1 appliance can slowly or quickly get dinner on the table with its ability to also cook rice, steam foods, saute, warm dishes, and even make yogurt!



Normally $100, you can snag the Instant Pot Duo Nova for 40% off right now, just $60. This handy cooking device seriously does it all, so don’t miss out!

Advertisement

I don’t know about your nightly routine, but for me filling my humidifier is one of the last things I usually do. Too often, I crawl into bed and only remember that I haven’t filled up this all-too crucial device to avoid dry winter skin once I’m all settled in and comfortable. It just feels like too much of a hassle at that point!

Well, one of these humidifiers will make this experience a little less of a pain in the future. This Nulaxy humidifier takes a whopping 4.5 liters, so you don’t have to fill it as often. Even better, it fills right from the top so you can fill it with much more ease than a standard model, for only $40.

If forgetting to switch the humidifier on is your issue, this TaoTronics model you can control via your smartphone is also $40 when you clip the $5 off coupon on Amazon. Since it’s wifi-enabled, you can even control this humidifier with Amazon Alexa voice controls once you set it up! This tank is 4 liters, so you shouldn’t have to fill it too often either.

Go ahead and grab one of these humidifiers while they’re at a great price— your hydrated skin will thank you later!

Advertisement

6 Ft Flocked Snow Christmas Tree KINGSOMV73 Image : Sheilah Villari

Christmas snow is a sight to behold and I’m lucky enough to grow up with a northern family so I got lots of it over the years. Bring some of that winter charm to your home and your tree this season with a 6 foot flocked snow Christmas tree. It’s 30% off and is definitely a nice twist to the traditional artificial tree. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSOMV73 to get it for just $52.

These faux snow leaves and branches are a fun touch especially if you live in a place where holiday snow just never happens. The flocking is tightly fastened to the branches so no worries about it falling off and making a mess. This tree comes in three sections making it easy to put up and take down. This also means it’s simple to store. It’s a good size and definitely fills out once you have the branches properly fluffed. As with most of these trees, it is made of eco-friendly high-quality PVC material. It comes with a sturdy metal base with a plastic bottom to protect wood floors. This is a unique tree at a great price so I’m sure it won’t last long.

This tree will ship for free.

Advertisement

Graco 4Ever DLX Convertible Car Seat Image : Andrew Hayward

Many states require kids to be strapped into some form of car seat until they’re 8 years old, and depending on the eventual size of your child, you might be inclined to keep ‘em in one for longer. Of course, if you’re expecting a baby soon, it’ll still be years off before you really know.

That’s why the Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 convertible car seat is so handy. It’s a full-fledged infant car seat that you can use immediately, and then over the years you can convert it from rear-facing into front-facing, and finally into a high-backed booster and backless booster as your child grows and ages.

Speaking from experience, you won’t want to have to buy another car seat in a few years if you can help it. Luckily, Amazon is taking $100 off of the Graco 4Ever DLX convertible car seat right now, marking it down to $200 in a variety of styles. Fingers crossed, it’ll be the only car seat you ever need for your impending kiddo.

Advertisement

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $90 today.

Incase EO Hardshell Roller Image : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

There aren’t many good reasons to travel right now, but it’s still good to have a bag that’ll keep your laptop safe while you lug it around. It doesn’t have to just be for travel, either; maybe you just wanna roll over to the park for a few hours of writing outside the confines of your quarantined home. Whatever your needs may be, Incase’s EO hardshell roller bag, which works as both a laptop bag and a carry-on suitcase, is down 76% to $55 at Adorama today. Even if you don’t plan on hopping on a plane anytime soon (which, you know, don’t), you can still carry all you need a couple of hours away from home.

Hey toolheads—no, I’m not talking about fans of the band Tool (though I imagine there’s some overlap), I’m talking to the people who love power tools and can’t get enough of ‘em—Home Depot’s got a throuple of Milwaukee bundles on sale! Save $140 on the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless combo kit that squeezes a drill/driver, impact driver, Hackzall, rotary tool, three batteries, a tool bag, and a charger all into one box. Up your DIY game to 20,000 OPM with an M12 multi-tool kit for $99, impact driver, battery, and charger included. And last but not least, strip 50% off a ratchet and screwdriver combo kit, complete with a battery and charger.



Part of the M12 family of tools, all three of these sets are compatible with one another’s batteries and accessories and highly reviewed to boot. Of the trio, you’ll get the deepest savings from the 12-volt cordless combo tool kit, which normally runs $339, and includes most of the things you’d need to get started on your next DIY project. Wield a Hackzall that can cut through lumber, then sand down the edges with the enclosed rotary tool. Power through even the toughest screw with a power drill and driver. And if that doesn’t do the trick, the impact driver probably will. Unbound by oppressive cables, pull the trigger on your next cordless power tool purchase while supplies last.

Advertisement

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Image : Sheilah Villari

Here is another Christmas tree deal. These have been huge drivers on the site, almost like you need them for something soon. All jokes aside this is a beautiful artificial tree that is currently 30% off. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSO456G on this 7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.



This is a chonky tall tree will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 1,300 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating.

Advertisement

This tree will ship for free.

Secura Air Mattress Image : Sheilah Villari

If things get a little better next year maybe, just maybe you’ll have friends and family visit you. Having enough room for houseguests is number one when hosting and sometimes that means turning to a reliable way to do so. This Secura Air Mattress is 34% off and is just that item. Grab this one now and always be prepared for a pal or sibling who needs to crash with you.

This air mattress is flocked on the top and sides which is such a fun soft material. They make Calico Critters out of that! Durable PVC was used to construct this eco-friendly, puncture-proof, and water-resistant matress. It’s got a Suregrip bottom so no worries about sliding around at night. The built-in air pump is efficient so you’ll have this mattress fully inflated in just 3-5 minutes. That being said it also takes about that time to get all the air out. The mattress measures 80" x 60" x 20" which means two adults will easily fit on this. It’s basically a queen size. All in all, it’s pretty comfy for an air mattress that won’t lose air while you slumber.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Christmas Tree Skirts & Collars Sale Image : Wayfair

Now that you’ve chosen the perfect pine and decorated it with all your favorite ornaments it seems like something is missing. There’s no skirt at the bottom of the tree. This was my roommate and I last night. We stood back admired our work and realized how naked the tree still looked. Wayfair is having a huge sale on Christmas tree skirts and collars. There are over 800 options so you’ll definitely find one to jive with your other holiday decor.

We all have a friend or relative where everything in their house is white. It’s like something out of Better Homes & Garden magazine. It does look beautiful, pristine, and calm. If this is you, you probably bring that aesthetic to the holiday season too. This Hansell Holiday Christmas Tree Skirt ($71) adds fuzzy faux fur fanciness to that. This 56" will wrap around your tree and give the illusion of soft little snowflakes collecting at the bottom. Your gifts will definitely pop with their bright wrapping on the flawless material underneath. If the look is what you’re going for this one is sophisticated.

Advertisement

If color is more your jam this Poinsettia Tree Skirt ($49) might be what you need. It’s a classic. That red will blend perfectly with the glistening green of your tree. The embroidered poinsettia cutouts add a cool dimension and definitely make your space more festive.

And now for something a little whimsical. What’s more jolly than ice skating dachshunds ($47) dressed as Santa? You don’t need to be a dog lover to appreciate how cute and cheery this tree skirt is. The beige and black actually make it a little more demure than you’d think it would be but hey it’s the holidays so have a little fun. And in 2020 if dogs on skate make you smile you proudly dress your tree in this one.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings Image : Sheilah Villari

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend you should let these ones be your new BFF because they are 82% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $50 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful year and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box so even if you buy them for yourself it will feel special.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Advertisement

3-Pc. Clinique Hydration Set FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

With the winter weather blasting fridged air in your face or just dealing with cool temps can do a number on your skin, especially your face. Protecting it as best you can is key and this Hydration Set from Clinique can certainly help. Use the code FRIEND and take a total of 40% off.

This set is made to put moisture back in and keep it there. This works for all skin types who want to protect and give a boost of hydration. When your skin is perfectly hydrated it looks refreshed, glowing, and plump. This set contains a Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate, a Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, and a Moisture Surge Eye Hydro-Filler Concentrate. Each of these is designed to infuse your skin with hours of hydration while nourishing it with antioxidants. Tighten, brighten, and get that dewy rejuvenated look in just a few days of use. No harmful elements like parabens, phthalates, or fragrance in these. Nothing harsh to keep your face happy and healthy.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

Advertisement

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $6 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

Advertisement

The added anxiety of the election season and the pandemic these past few months has done a number on my skin. I’ve learned that the best way to come back from stress-related skin woes is to nourish it with a dedicated skin routine full of clean ingredients.



If your skin is sensitive like mine, you’ll love Korean beauty brand Klair, which is cruelty-free and skips the unnecessary ingredients that irritate some, like artificial fragrances and harsh chemicals.

Any skincare routine worth its weight will include toner, and you really can’t go wrong with the classic Klairs Supple Preparation facial toner, just $17 when you clip the coupon.Toner comes after the cleansing step, which you can complete with the highly-rated Klairs Gentle Black Sugar charcoal soap. It’s not on sale, but it’s not a bad deal at $15 for a bar said to help with blemish-prone skin.

Advertisement

If you need your skin to calm down (or just need to tone down redness), the Klairs Midnight Blue calming cream is a beauty favorite with a near cult-following! You can also get 15% off of this one, bringing it down to just $19. Layer it over some Klairs Midnight Blue Youth Activating drops for just $25 when paired with the 15% off coupon just below the price on Amazon.

It’s not clear how long this coupon will be available for, so take advantage of it while you can!

Madeca Derma 10-Pack 100% Cotton Sheet Masks Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Is your skin still adapting to wearing masks or to the drier air from the changing of the season? Soothe any stressful skin woes with these skin-nourishing Korean beauty Madeca Derma sheet masks , only $12 for a 10-pack when you clip the 30% off coupon on Amazon (it’s just below the price).



These pure cotton sheet masks are super hydrating and soothing with centella asiatica, niacinamide, adenosine, caffeine, white asparagus, allantoin, l-fucose, and red algae. Pair it with a $7 jade roller for a lovely at-home spa experience. While you’re at it, you might want to consider snagging a $40 humidifier to give your skin a double-boost of moisture.

Some other Madeca Derma products also have clippable coupons on Amazon today, so you can get your whole skincare routine covered at a great price! Snag soothing serum for 40% off ($22) or hydrating cream for only $21 (with 30% off coupon).

Advertisement

To complete your set, you can get the sleeping pack for just $20 with a 30% off coupon. Remember that the coupon can be clipped just below the price!

It’s not clear how long these coupons will be available, so what are you waiting for? Why not treat your skin to some much-needed self-care today?

Advertisement

Ulta’s Beauty Box: Glitz Edition is one of the company’s best sellers and is a favorite among makeup aficionados. It’s currently $10 off and is filled with shadows, blushes, glosses, and anything you could need all valued at $172. This time they are offering the box in light pink instead of gold.



This is a 49-piece kit, the case is reusable, and it’s easy to travel with. All the makeup within is cruelty-free and top quality. Here is what you’ll get: 30 eyeshadows, four blushes, four highlighters, two bronzers, two lip glosses, two sheer lip glosses, two eyeliner pencils, eyeshadow primer, brow gel, and an eyeshadow/blush brush. All of this makeup is highly pigmented, blendable, and made to create looks that will carry you through the day or night.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Advertisement

Bésame Classic Color Lipstick Image : Sheilah Villari

Bésame is a leader in vintage replication of beauty products. Their crowning glory is the lipstick line that’s meticulously researched and gorgeously crafted. Well, all of their products are but it started with lipstick. There are four shades on sale for just $15, that’s about 40% off a regular tube.



These colors are long-wearing and I rarely have to reapply when I’m out during the day. Each hue is highly pigmented and non-drying. I’ve never had an issue with these even with then having a semi-matte finish. I’ve loved every shade in the classic color line so it’s hard to have a preference but one of my favorite everyday tints is American Beauty, a tone from 1945. The company’s signature Bésame Red is based on a color from 1920, Red Hot is from 1959 (based on a Marilyn Monroe shade), and Cherry Red is from 1935. I stand by this lipstick and this brand as the best I’ve ever had. My only problem is picking which one I want to wear day to day. This is a great way to see which shade might be for you and give you some nostalgic feels. If you’ve ever aspired to be a vintage babe Bésame is your gateway.