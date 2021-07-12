Monday's Best Deals: Apple Watch SE, Mac Mini M1, Wayfair Home Renovation Sale, Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, Diamond Halo Earrings, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



MX3 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Comfortable earbuds that block a decent amount of noise and won’t break the bank might seem like they are hard to come by. Trelecy is an excellent brand that checks off each of those requirements. Save 25% on their MX3 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds right now.

As with a lot of earbuds, these are comfy; you’ll hardly notice you’ve had them in for hours if you’re a long-haul listener. They are designed to be half in the ear style but don’t worry; they are secure. So go ahead and wear these on a run or to the gym; they’re sweat-proof too. These are a bit of an upgrade to older models in that they have stronger anti-interference, and the connection is much more powerful than it has been. I’m a big fan of immersive sound and prefer it when listening to audiobooks or podcasts. If that’s your jam too, you’ll love these. The MX3 wireless earbuds bring that experience to perfection. These pair quickly and easily to your chosen device. As always, there is a learning curve with the touch controls, but once you master it, you’re off to the races, so to speak. Expect about five hours of listening pleasure on one charge, but the case will add twenty hours while you’re on the go. Most cases have a quick charge feature, so if you’ve only got fifteen minutes, you’ll still get two hours of playtime. And everything gets powered up via a USB type-c cable that’s included.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Acer 11” Chromebook Image : Andrew Hayward

Chromebooks are cheap and solid laptops—we know this, but sometimes we’re still shocked by just how affordable they can be. Case in point: Walmart is currently selling this compact 11” Acer Chromebook model for a mere $129. That’s $100 off the list price.

It’s no powerhouse, but it should do just fine with apps like Chrome, Gmail, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and more. Walmart customers give it a strong 4.4-star rating, and this notebook will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2026.

The Apple Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At 30% less than the latest Series 6 model, you can now get an Apple Watch with speedy guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can save $30 off the price of the 40mm model with optional LTE cellular support, knocking it down to $290. The full savings will be shown at checkout.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets. And they’re all on sale right now.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $70 off the recently-upgraded 10" HD tablet making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in multiple colors.

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple’s recently refreshed Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mac Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the base 256GB model is $99 off the list price, marked down to $600. You’ll save even more on the higher-capacity 512GB model, which is $149 off, landing at $750. In both cases, the full savings will be shown at checkout.

Anker Nano Charger (2-Pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12, for environmental reasons. However, in order to get the full wired charging speeds or use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any older plugs you have from Apple won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s one of the smallest 20W chargers you’ll find and can be used with your fave Apple phones or with Androids, up to you. Right now, you can grab two of them for $25 at Amazon.

Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Summer blockbusters are a thing again— but after you remember how expensive movie theaters are, you’re going to be looking for some good deals to make up for that expense. Why not have movie night at your place instead by spending that movie theatre snack money on this Insignia 39" LED HD Smart Fire TV? It’s just $190 today at Amazon.



This is a Fire TV, so it comes out of the box ready to go with the top streaming apps already installed. What’s more, you can control the TV through your voice— all you have to do is press the microphone button on your remote and give a command to Alexa to launch apps, search for shows, play music, and more.

This 24% off deal might not last, so get it while you can! This item ships for free.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save up to $60 off the 64GB edition, which now starts at $539 each for most colors. Looking for even more storage? The 256GB version is $50 off the list price at $699 right now.

If you’re looking for something more robust than the base iPad model, the iPad Air is arguably the best value of the premium bunch. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. The Air doesn’t have the 120Hz display, Face ID smarts, or LiDAR camera, but it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support, making this a sweet option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

HP Chromebook 11a

Image : HP

If you’re looking for a super-portable, super-cheap laptop for basic communication, browsing, and streaming needs, then this 11” HP Chromebook 11a might do the trick. It’s just $219 at Amazon right now, a savings of $41. It doesn’t pack much power, obviously, but even entry-level Chromebooks are shockingly solid and it can run less-demanding Android apps and games. The Chromebook 11a has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2028, too.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for some dependable, low-cost headphones that’ll get the job done, get into these Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds. They’re only $40 at Amazon, which is 33% off the original list price.

These have about 5 hours of listening time in the buds and another 19 hours’ worth of charge in the case. They’re also sweat and water resistant, so don’t be afraid to get your workouts in. Amazon customers give them a strong 4.3-star rating. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $406, or 46% off the original list price.



True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $300 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones have been gradually slipping in price since their recent launch, and while the discounts aren’t enormous yet, we’ve now passed the 10% mark on certain styles at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to $71 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max, depending on color choice. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

I’m constantly sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $22 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $22 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.

Feed your nostalgic side with a hot deal on Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, the 2006 continuation of the platformer that was recently updated with HD graphics. The Xbox One version is discounted to $11—worth letting out a quick monkey screech in excitement.

Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Xbox) Screenshot : Square Enix

Final Fantaxy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great remake for JRPG fans, whether you played the original or not, and Amazon just marked it down to $15, the best price we’ve ever seen. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you want to know more.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched with major issues and a noted lack of content, but about two years later, updates have made it more than just bearable. With even more content ready to roll sometime this summer—including an update that finally releases our A.I. Ghost brothers and sisters from captivity to fight by our side—now might be the perfect time to buy. The game is just $6 for PS4 at Best Buy today, which is just cheap enough to consider it a limited edition coaster if you end up hating it.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Xbox One) Screenshot : Yacht Club Games

Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $15 on Xbox One today.



The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.

Bravely Default II Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for $50 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

LEGO Masters Creative Value Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Fox’s LEGO Masters show, currently in its second season, is a delightful showcase of toy-based ingenuity and engineering. Now, LEGO is looking to help onboard the next generation of masters with this discounted bundle at Walmart. It includes four LEGO Creative sets in a single package spanning 613 pieces and a bonus storage bag, all for $25. A comparably-sized LEGO Creative set usually goes for $40, so this is a sweet starter kit for builders of any age.

Doom Slayers Collection (Xbox) | $13 | Amazon Best Buy

Doom Slayers Collection (PS4) | $11 | Best Buy Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Doom is a franchise that prior to 2016, I don’t think anyone saw making as comeback. It helped define the first person shooter genre early on and then went by the wayside. Bethesda surprised everyone come 2016 with an adaptation that felt true to the original’s high paced action while adding a lot of modern sensibilities. The Doom Slayers Collection contains the 2016 game and the original first three of the series. If you somehow still haven’t played any Doom game, this deal is your chance to play through their history and have one hell of a time doing it.

Everyone’s favorite game of 2020 that actually come out in 2018 was by far Among Us. Journalists composing GOTY lists had to reconsider what it meant to be “Game of the Year.” Even though it wasn’t released in 2020, it was certainly the game that defined 2020 for a lot of folks. And now, you can grab special physical editions of this groundbreaking indie title. The Crewmate Edition comes with a physical disc of the base game plus DLC, 6 downloadable PC/phone wallpapers, 1 of 12 special MIRA HQ holographic access cards, a Skeld map blueprint poster, and a sticker sheet. The Imposter Edition includes all of those plus an enamel pin, a lanyard, and a purple crewmate with a crow plush doll. You can pre-order the Crewmate Edition and the Imposter Edition now for $30 and $50, respectively.



Note: at the time this article was published, the PS5 and Nintendo Switch Imposter Editions have not gone live yet.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

CHA-LA HEAD CHA-LA! Dragon Ball FighterZ for the Xbox One is $8 right now. With an expandable roster and awesome anime-loyal design, it’s sure to please even the most rabid fan. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this game.

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones may have the worst dialogue and acting performances of the entire film franchise, but at least it has Yoda in his prime kicking ass like we’d never seen before. Relive his action-packed turn with this sizable 1,771-piece LEGO set, which produces a 16” tall Yoda build complete with lightsaber along with a posable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes.



It even comes with a tiny Yoda minifigure and a placard for display purposes. Save $20 off the list price at Amazon right now, dropping the price to $80 and producing one of the best cost-per-brick ratios of any LEGO Star Wars set.

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the console versions on Amazon for $50. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

Yoshi’s Crafted World Screenshot : Nintendo

Whether young or old, Yoshi’s Crafted World can warm any heart with its charm. This puzzler-platformer for Nintendo Switch can be played with one other friend, and today, you can buy it for just $45 at Amazon.

Its fun setting and mix of new and classic Nintendo characters make this a great game to sit back and relax with. Don’t be afraid to put all your Yoshi eggs into this basket if you’re looking for something new to play.

Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items Image : Sheilah Villari

It doesn’t take a lot to give a pop of color or revamp a room to breathe new life into it. And it certainly shouldn’t break the bank. Wayfair is known for its insane sales, helping you do just that. With their Home Renovation Sale, take over 50% off select items across an array of categories. Take the summer to make little upgrades here and there, plenty of time left even with this deal.

This beautiful Ellerbe 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set is included in this sale. There are two colors of this model that are discounted. But the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood, this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots.

This Moris 1 Single Bell Pendant Light ($65) is the only one of its kind and is on sale in this honey ripple color. It absolutely makes me think of planets like Jupiter or Saturn. This lighting will fit right in for a NASA lover. Even the name sounds like an element in our solar system, Moris 1.

I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although this would look rather fetching in a hallway, it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place if you’ve got little ones. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood, the espresso and dark cherry colors are currently on sale.

Advertisement

Everything here will ship for free.

The Echo Dot already hits the sweet spot of price and functionality for a voice assistant smart speaker, and the Echo Dot Kids Edition makes it more palatable for a child’s room or play space. It offers the same kind of functionality, but comes with a more adorable design—now with a tiger or panda face on the new globe-like shape—as well as a library of kids content via the included year of Amazon’s Kids+ content service.

Right now, you can pair an Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker with an Echo Glow lamp, which can change colors and is controlled by your voice, for just $55. That’s a $35 discount from the combined list price. You can also snag the Echo Dot Kids Edition by itself for $40, or $20 off list, if you’re not into the added Glow.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy Image : Gabe Carey

Everyone who drives should have some kind of charging device in their car at all times. In case of an emergency, you never want to be without your phone if and when you break down. Although I doubt we’ll be doing much traveling anytime soon, the Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy will get you to and from work, school, or the grocery store while powering up two devices at once. Altogether, the PowerDrive 2 drives 24 watts of horsepower and is small enough to fit in your pocket at 2 inches long and 0.98 inches thick. Its plain black finish means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your vehicle either.

Get the charger, a “welcome guide,” and an 18-month manufacturer’s warranty from Anker for just over $9 right now at Amazon. It doesn’t have all the fancy trimmings of Anker’s own 36-watt PowerDrive 3 Duo, but it gets the job done nevertheless. If all you need’s a no-frills accessory to juice up your phone on the go, the PowerDrive 2 Alloy is a worthy contender at an unbeatable price.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for nearly $70 off the list price at Amazon.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

And if you do want remote connectivity, you can add Eufy’s Wi-Fi Bridge for $46 to enable that functionality. Totally up to you.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single serve coffee maker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, and it’s the same discounted price at Amazon as well, a $30 reduction.



Advertisement

This special coffee maker includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You also might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Grab it while you can for this price!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/12/20 and was updated with new information on 7/11/21.

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Air Fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Bella Pro Series model is $40 less today only at Best Buy.



This 6.3-quart touchscreen air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small it can handle up to five pounds of food at a time— so if you’re thinking of making a large fried chicken the Bella Pro can take it.

There’s auto-shutoff after an hour so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to program for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this nifty appliance in your kitchen.

This item will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 10/05/20 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 7/11/21.

Zosen Dog Car Seat Cover I3DK8ML8 Image : Zosen

Summer road trips can finally be a thing again—and you know your best friend is going to want to come with you! As much as you love bringing your buddy along though, you really don’t want the dog hair left behind on your car seats. We’ve got a deal for that.



Grab a Zosen dog car seat cover for 50% off when you add promo code I3DK8ML8 at checkout. This can convert from a standard bench cover to a full hammock for complete coverage of your backseat. Measuring 58 inches wide by 54" long, it should fit most vehicles, whether you’ve got a sedan or an SUV.

And the best part? You can throw it in the washer when it needs a refresh.

Get yourself one while the deal is good and give that vacuum a break!

True & Tidy Spray Mop With Refillable Bottle Image : Sheilah Villari

Your home has probably been full of people on top of each other like never before if you did the quarantine with a large family. A home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets, even in the best of times. Destress about dirty floors with this True & Tidy Spray Mop that’s now 66% off.

It can be assembled in mere seconds for your next cleaning session. The head swivels a full 360 degrees to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. Fill the spray bottle with your own cleaning solution to cut grim and sanitize stains, all without harmful or harsh chemicals because you pick. That refillable bottle holds 22-ounces of disinfectant delight. The stainless steel pole is sturdy and easy for anyone to use without overexertion. It’s lightweight, and the spray trigger doesn’t require much for full control. This mop can handle wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. Pick from three colors: pink, blue, and white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

AeroGarden Sprout $54 | Amazon Image : Andrew Hayward

If you live in an apartment where there’s little chance of growing some vegetables, the AeroGarden could scratch this itch easily. It looks like a pot at first glance, but once you start dropping the seeds into the machine, it helps guide you in taking care of the plants, from adding water and plant food to making sure its LED lights are on when needed.

The entry-level AeroGarden Sprout has a very smart, sleek design that makes it look like a futuristic plant pot. At just $54 right now at Amazon - a savings of $46 off the list price - you may be tempted to buy two of these, just to grow different vegetables at any time of the year. Ready to invest in a much, much larger setup? You can also save $217 on the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus right now at a discounted price of $578.

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set Image : Sheilah Villari

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are five patterns still available in full or twin sizes. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Rainbow. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Outdoor gatherings are back, and it’s cool to hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 20% Off Tabletop, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the rest of the day.

Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.

Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.

If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s got a hearty polyester canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.

Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re among the more motivated this year and overhauled your diet and exercise plan, this is a deal for you. This Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender could be just the thing you need to jump-start a whole new routine. But honestly, we won’t judge if you use it for margaritas too.

This ten-speed durable, and beautifully designed blender is easy to use and clean. There are preprogrammed buttons to help with smoothies, batters, soups, juices, and crushing ice. But it’s not all healthy fun and games; treat yourself to a little ice cream and make a shake too. Blendtec is a quality product and will have no problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices. The jar is BPA-free and clearly marked to aid in getting the right measurements no matter what you’re mixing.

This will ship free in one day for Prime members.

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX Image : Eufy

Who has time to sweep? That’s especially true if you have kids running around the house, tracking in dirt from the outside, spilling Cheerios, and frightening the family dog into shedding record amounts of fur. Just let a robot help you out. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and the RoboVac 15C MAX is well fit for the job, especially at today’s price.

It falls all the way to $176 at Amazon. That’s $104 in savings for a little helper with powerful 2,000Pa suction capabilities, one of the strongest available in its lineup. It’ll clean anything from hardwood floors to most carpet, has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and it can go up to 100 minutes before needing a charge or bin dump.

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings Image : Sheilah Villari

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, you should let these be your new BFF because they are 70% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $60 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful two years, basically, and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J, and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box, so even if you buy them for yourself, they will feel special.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Save 25% on Clueless Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Clueless defined a generation and continues to charm audiences to this day. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it is absolutely one of the most loyal adaptations. Beyond being a charming story, it was known for its fashion and slang that sparked a TV show and inspired every teen who watched. HipDot got a hold of the property and made this killer set to make you the most beautiful Betty at all of Bronson Alcott High. Save 25% on any one of these Clueless items and get a free gift with your purchase too.

This Lip Tinted Oil Set has three colors in red, nude, and mauve. Of course, these are named after the most popular girls in school Cher, Dionne, and Tai. It’s always good to draw attention to your mouth, especially when your crush is around. Let this set hydrate your pout and make it as glossy as possible.

HipDot makes beautifully designed palettes with vibrant colors that are formulated to last the whole day. Their 411 Pressed Palette for this line is no different. Mimicking Cher’s classic pink fluffy pen, never be a fashion victim with these twelve shades. The gorgeous pastels will have everyone calling you dollface.

Modeled after Cher’s iconic flip phone (what an era for technology), the Totally Clueless Blush Palette brings this whole vintage look together. Pick from any four colors and roll with the homies to your next party in the Valley.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

15% off Sitewide Honey107 Image : 107 Beauty

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

G/O Media may get a commission Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner 107 Beauty Use the promo code 107Honey

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $199.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $251 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

The sales on fitness don’t end there. Check out everything else on sale right here and below!



Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.



That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

Original Frames AMB10 Image : Stoggles

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.



Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.



You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15. You can save 10% off your first order using the promo code AMB10, courtesy of Kinja Deals.





It’s rare that fans can whine about something and get what they want. Celebrate this victory by picking up the Snyder Cut in 4KUHD and then seeking out a 4K 4:3 television to watch it the way it was meant to be seen. This 4KUHD Blu-ray will release September 7th, 2021.

This super hero trilogy comes with 4K Blu-ray Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes that’s the Snyder Cut). I can’t get over the full title for Batman v Superman still. Was Dawn of Justice really necessary? We knew a Justice League movie would be coming out and there weren’t any full feature movies titled “Batman v Superman” before. And now with Ultimate Edition slapped on it, it sounds like a dang mobile game. Anyway this trilogy set also comes with brilliantly desaturated posters of each of our heroes as well as several illustrated posters. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and it will be released September 7th, 2021.

