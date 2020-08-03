Monday's Best Deals: HP Back-to-School Sale, Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Gooloo 1500A Jump Starter, Taste of Asia Snack Mix, Reusable Face Shields, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An HP back-to-school sale on laptops, desktops, and printers, an Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub, a discounted copy of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers for PS4, a Goooloo 1500A jump starter, a Taste of Asia snack mix package, and a reusable face shield five-pack lead Monday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get with a wireless charging case for $140 at Amazon, the same price as the wired version. They’re portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.



Advertisement

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/30/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/3/2020.

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub N6U46LHV Image : Aukey

Advertisement

For $50 (after applying coupon code N6U46LHV at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:



1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.

Advertisement

Photo : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

One thing I learned about myself in the Great Summer of Social Isolation is I am absolutely a Drone Guy now. Whether to snap photos from an aerial view or because I just feel like playing with a quadrocopter outside video games like Watch Dogs 2 and Forza Horizon 4, flying the DJI Mavic Air 2 in my parents’ backyard and accidentally propelling it into their neighbor’s house is one of my favorite memories this summer. But it’s nothing without the accessories I got the pleasure of testing from Moment.



Advertisement

And because everyone should give them a shot, Moment is slashing the prices of all drone accessories on their online storefront by 15% using our exclusive promo code MomentDrones. For only a limited time, you can pair your drone—including but not wholly limited to the Mavic Air 2—with a hardshell carrying case, variable ND and Cine CPL lens filters, landing pads, and more at a considerable discount. Never again will your photos be overwhelmed by unwanted sunlight, nor will your UAV itself take damage from landing on rough terrain and unprotected travel.

G/O Media may get a commission Rugged Drone Landing Pad Buy for $13 from Moment Use the promo code MomentDrones

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Rugged Drone Carrying Case Buy for $43 from Moment Use the promo code MomentDrones

G/O Media may get a commission Variable ND Lens Filters Buy for $26 from Moment Use the promo code MomentDrones

Advertisement

Advertisement

Got an iPhone 8 that’s nearing retirement? The iPhone 11 represents the third generation in Apple’s new design language, and most major hardware and software kinks associated with that transition have been worked out by now. It’s the perfect phone to eye for a long due upgrade.



6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast-charge capable

Wireless charging

iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and brand new privacy features

Advertisement

Whether you’re with Verizon or thinking of making the switch, you can save up to $125 on your purchase of an iPhone 11 at Best Buy when activating it on the Big Red carrier, bringing your starting price down to $575 outright or $24 per month for 24 months. This offer extends to both the iPhone 11 Pro ($900, or $37 per month) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,000, or $42 per month), too. Each purchase comes with four months of Apple Music and Apple News.

Better yet, Best Buy can help you activate the device in-store with safety precautions to prevent the spread of, well, you know. If you’re not comfortable with that, they’re also happy to walk you through the process over the phone.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For those not in the know, TCL makes headphones now—and not only do they make headphones, they make pretty damn good ones for music listeners on a budget. For a limited time, you can try them out for yourself for less than $60, for the first time ever. So whether active noise-canceling or a sweat- and waterproof design is on your audio shopping checklist, reviewers swear by the sound quality on both models, even if the quality of the hardware itself leaves something to be desired.



Advertisement

Set realistic expectations considering the price and you’ll be impressed by the 32mm drivers on the on-ear cans and the pro acoustic panel on the true wireless buds. At $24 less than the original asking price, it’s absolutely worth a shot. Just use the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code TCLKINJA at checkout for either of these bargains.

Advertisement

SanDisk 128 GB microSD card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

So, you’ve finally gotten your hands on a new Switch. Great! There’s tons of great games to choose from, no matter your preference. But if you’re partial to downloading your games rather than getting a bunch of new game cards, you’ll need a good amount of storage. A 128GB microSD card isn’t the largest you can get, but it’ll hold plenty of games, and they’re not too pricey either. Right now you can get a 128GB microSD card from SanDisk for $28 at Newegg right now. Go ahead, pick one up, and start picking out your games while you wait.



Advertisement

Netgear Nighthawk A6X Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Quarantine has been a fun way to get to know more about those around you. For instance, I’ve learned that my parents’s router is a master at dropping the ball once you’re anywhere beyond the living room. When you’re working remotely and trying to keep up with your coworkers on every call, this can be frustrating. A strong router can help, and they won’t always cost you top dollar. Netgear’s Nighthawk A6X router offers a signal up to 2,000sqt feet, with speeds suitable for Zoomin’ and streamin’. Typically, it’d cost you about $300, but right now it’s down to $240 on Amazon.



Advertisement

SEGA Genesis Mini Console Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re a gamer of a certain age there is no way you didn’t grow up playing SEGA for hours. Ecco was hands down my favorite and even my mom partook in Tetris. If you’re still spending a lot of time at home with your fam shake up game night and grab this mini-console. Save $30 on it right now and teach a whole new generation about the wonders of SEGA.



This mini-console is a replica of our beloved system of yesteryear and comes ready with forty built-in games. This is a plug and play system so it’s HDMI cable is compatible with more HDTVs. You’ll also get two USB connected controllers. Sonic, Contra, Street Fighter 2, Castlevania they’re all included in this pint-sized console. With the variety of games picked to include there’s no way your favorite from your childhood isn’t here. No time frame on this sale but it’s an excellent deal if you’ve been thinking of adding this to your collection. Easy to set up for hours of fun.

Advertisement

Free 3 -day shipping on this item.

Advertisement

NHL 20 (Xbox One Digital Download) Screenshot : EA Sports

Advertisement

Say what you want about EA: the hockey product—NHL 20—has been consistently good in recent years, and it’s worth your time and money if you’re a slap shot artist, especially with a huge discount for the Xbox One version bringing it down to $12 at Amazon.



Your favorite NHL stars now look and feel more authentic with new Signature Shots and over 45 new shot types that make every attack a threat

A new broadcast package delivers all-new visuals and commentary to celebrate your biggest plays

NHL 20 adds three new game modes including Eliminator mode, inspired by the winner-take-all competition in battle royale

Hockey Ultimate Team introduces a new way to play in Squad Battles, the fan-favorite mode from EA SPORTS FIFA that allows you to compete and earn big rewards in offline battles

New to World of CHEL are CHEL Challenges, weekly in-game events across all of your favorite modes that unlock unique customization rewards, character XP and more﻿

Advertisement

This is a digital code, so if you buy it, you’ll need to look out for the goods in your email and redeem it on your Xbox One or via its various apps.

Advertisement

Kotobukiya Scarlet Witch Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I joke that Scarlet Witch is a poor man’s Dark Phoenix, which she kind of is but no less powerful in the MCU. She’s actually much more effective in her universe than whatever they did in that Jean Grey movie. This beautifully crafted statue of the Sokovia sorceress from Kotobukiya falls in line with all the other breathtaking pieces they’ve put out over the years. Take $15 off her and make your home a little more magical.



The detail on Wanda is breathtaking as she shines in her classic pink and red outfit in 1/10 scale. She was designed by Marvel Superstar artist Adi Granov. The beauty and power of one-half of the Maximoff twins is absolutely captured as she’s brought to life through Granov’s concept and illustrations. Master sculptor Ke executed Granov’s vision :wink: to perfection. She stands over seven inches tall and the sturdy base gives the illusions of her getting ready for battle alongside her Avengers comrades. She an excellent addition to a collection of Kotobukiya statues are just a spectacular gift for any Marvel fan.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve finally pushed through to the level cap on your Final Fantasy XIV starter account, it’s time to add hundreds of hours of new content into the fold. This release on PlayStation 4 is called Shadowbringers—named directly after the latest expansion available—but you also get Stormblood and Heavensward in the package, too. It’s only $12 for the trio, but do note you’ll need to buy the base MMO to play if you don’t already have it. (And set aside a little change for a subscription, too.)



Advertisement

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Before I started working for shopping sites, I used to be a tech hardware reviewer in both freelance and full-time capacities. As such, it may come as a surprise to Kinja Deals readers that one of my favorite reviews I got to write was the Razer Wolverine Ultimate, an underrated third-party Xbox controller I still use from time to time to this day.



Marked down $30 on Amazon today, the Wolverine Ultimate will feel at home for PC gamers looking to make the move to the living room (a thing I fully recommend you do) because of its mouse-like clickable face buttons. Also on sale for a whopping 33% off is Razer’s Raiju Mobile controller, an excellent addition to your smartphone, especially if you’re an avid Fortnite or PUBG e-thlete. For a Joy-Con-inspired mobile gaming experience, consider snapping up a Razer Junglecat for $10 less. And yes, fighting game diehards, Atrox, Razer’s Xbox One fight stick is discounted 15%.

Advertisement

There’s something for everyone in today’s Razer gaming gadget Gold Box, but it won’t last long, if previous Amazon deals are any indication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Now that you’ve bought some fighting games, it’s time to up your game with a fight stick! Fight sticks can be pretty intimidating... and expensive! But, the Mayflash F300 is a great fight stick for the beginner fighting game player. It’s cheaper than a lot of other sticks at just $54, and it can connect to all your modern consoles and PC. The reviews also suggest that this is a high quality stick that will last a while, which is a big concern with these controllers. So what are you waiting for? Grab one and get to learning some fighters so you can trounce the competition.



Advertisement

Tekken 7 (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

Did you think I was joking about talking about fighting games all weekend? You were wrong, then! Tekken 7 on the PS4 is just $12—wait, hold on. Is that Noctis? From Final Fantasy XV? Why? I thought Soulcalibur was the series with the weird crossovers... and Geralt was more or less a shoe-in for Soulcalibur VI so...



Well, anyway, Noctis is there, I guess. And a bunch of other characters too! Tekken 7 also got news Friday night, with Season 4 bringing balance tweaks to all of the characters, and a new character that’s yet to be revealed. Why not snap up a copy and get ready for the new update? Maybe you can tell me the reason they conjured up for Noctis to be there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good news, fighting game fans—last night, the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable stream happened, and there were all sorts of fun announcements for fighting games upcoming and already released. So I’ll be writing about fighting games this weekend. Deal with it... by buying some awesome games! Take, for example, Soulcalibur VI, which you can grab for $17 on the PlayStation 4, or $16 on the Xbox One. The latest DLC character, Setsuna, was announced, and she’ll be released this Tuesday! Just in time for Amazon to ship the game to you.



Seriously, though, Soulcalibur VI is a great game, and sub-$20 is a great price. You’ll have to buy the Season Pass on the digital platform store of your choice, but by saving so much with the base game, the Season Pass purchase is a lot easier to swallow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marvel Premier Collection: Endgame Captain America Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Handsome and noble Captain America. Make your home a little more patriotic with the fine fine ass of Steven Grant Rogers. Right now save $50 on this gorgeously produced recreation of him from Endgame. This was a limited run and is an official piece with a Certificate of authenticity. It was sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza and he stands twelve inches tall. It’s hand-numbered and comes in his own beautifully designed and protective box. Salute a true American hero no matter where you keep him.



Free shipping on this item and delivers within a week.

Advertisement

Marvel Animated Black Panther Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I am a huge fan of Skottie Young. I have consistently purchased his work over the years, especially his beautiful variant cover art. This absolutely adorable Black Panther figure is modeled after his Black Panther Vol. 6 #1 cover. Somehow Skottie has turned tough T’Challa into a cuddly kitten and we love it.



This statue stands four inches high and was sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. It’s officially licensed by Marvel. The puurrrfect gift to give a pal warm Wakanda vibes and bring honor to their home.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this for one-week delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t be selfish. Share that chicken dinner with a pair of new Funko Pop dolls modeled after some of PUBG’s iconic character models. The one everyone loves—the disgruntled cubicle worker with an EZ Bake Ovenv on his head—is only $5 at Amazon right now.



You can also invite the vacationing Sanhok survivor, complete with the cheesy Hawaiian shirt that got you spotted while you were trying to hide at Camp Bravo until you hit a top ten situation. Bloke fired his pistol to test the bullet drop and got us all killed! A dense lad, he is. He’s appropriately more expensive at $7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taste of Asia Snack Mix Package Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve subscribed to a few of these boxes over the years and they are always fun to explore comforts from around the world. I can definitively say every one of them with Asian candy is the best. This snack box from WorldWide Treats is like that too and you can take $10 off this box right now.



In each box, you’ll get at least ten (usually more) bags and/or boxes of snacks and candy from all over Asia. The tastes run the gamut so no matter what you fancy you’ll find a treat to fall in love with. Whether you’re sweet or savory person there’s plenty to please your tastebuds. WorldWideTreats is run in the USA and guarantees all the snacks are made in an Asian country to ensure authenticity. If past boxes are similar, fingers crossed you get some eccentric KitKat flavors and the Korean chocolate pie pack. That one is a personal favorite.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Magic Chef 1.6qt Air Fryer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Despite all the foretelling by The Jetsons that technological progression would culminate with flying cars and teleportation devices, it’s the air fryer that has the world going nuts. If you haven’t already jumped aboard the for the revolution, you can do so now for $35 at MorningSave, where you can get a Magic Chef 1.6qt air fryer with room for a single meal or a decent snack. It’s a little small, sure, but it’s also super cheap and doesn’t eat up ridiculous counter space.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/18/2020 and updated with new information on 8/3/2020.

Advertisement

There’s a number of reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. SideDeal has two memory foam pillows in classic or contour for just $29.



These pillows are constructed from rayon and are made with iCool technology if you tend to run a little hot in slumber. Both pillow options have memory foam that provides comfort all night long. The classic is recommended for all types of sleepers, whereas the contour is more for side and back sleepers. Memory foam pillows also provide excellent support for not just your head but your neck and shoulders too. The foam is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic and the knit covers zip off so they’re easy to toss in the wash. These pillows are exclusively priced and the deal ends at midnight unless they sell out first.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter WIM4MMZV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.



Advertisement

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $90. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $52 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code WIM4MMZV at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in March 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/3/2020.

Advertisement

Save up to 50% on Egyptian Cotton Duvet Covers Photo : Kotton Culture

Advertisement

Sleep is SO underrated in today’s society, and it’s a damn shame. Those who know, know. While everyone else is fighting the urge to lay it down, I approach my days differently: I can’t wait until bedtime, and neither will you when you’re sleeping in comfortable bedding. Even if you’re sleeping on a sponge, a quality cover is a must, so you should consider grabbing a 600-count duvet with 100% Egyptian cotton, such as this queen-sized spread for $46. Find other sizes and styles available in this one-day sale that takes up to 50% off.



Advertisement

AquaSonic Electric Toothbrush Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you haven’t already gotten one, an electric toothbrush is a must-have. Even if you think you have pretty good pearl-scrubbing mechanics, your flawed human hands can’t match the speed of a toothbrush that purports to vibrate 40,000 times per minute. Today only, AquaSonic’s Black Series toothbrush is down to $25, a $12 discount.



The value here is jumping off the charts with eight brush heads included. I only got one with the Oral-B I own! There’s a travel case in the box, too.

Advertisement

This toothbrush features four different brushing modes and a smart timer, too, ensuring you’ll cover every quadrant of your mouth equally.

Advertisement

Tacklife Right Angle Clamp 7FRDS982

Advertisement

Sometimes you just... need to clamp something. A clamp is one of those tools that you don’t realize you need until you REALLY need it, but be prepared with Tacklife’s handy right angle clamp, which is only $16 if you use code 7FRDS982 at checkout.



This clamp is super useful if you’re building or repairing furniture and you need things to stay in place while glue sets or you drill them together. If you do a lot of DIY or home improvement projects, you’ll want this in your arsenal! The code only works until August 6 or until they sell out, so grab one before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges on 07/05/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 08/02/2020.

Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This $24 pack of five stylish Cuisinart knives can be yours at MorningSave today. Featuring faux marble handles, these knives have stainless steel blades with ceramic coating to keep food from sticking, so that lasagna you’re trying to cut won’t become cheesy noodle soup.

Here’s the full set of knives you’ll get in the set, including their coverings:



1x 8" Chief Knife

1x 8" Slicing Knife

1x 7" Santoku Knife

1x 5" Serrated Utility Knife

1x 3.5" Paring Knife

Advertisement

Advertisement

Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $11. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead, and it’s adjustable, so this can fit children and adults alike.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/3/2020.

Cargo Backpack With Powerbank Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Whether you’re headed back to school or not a solid backpack that’s comfortable and protective for your laptop is a necessity. And in these new times, places to charge your phone while you’re out have become limited with stores and restaurant restrictions. So having a good charger with you is essential too. Grab both of these for just $20 today.



The M-Edge Cargo Backpack has a removable 6000mAh powerbank that can save your devices for up to forty hours for a smartphone and ten for a tablet. This sturdy nylon backpack will keep a laptop up to seventeen inches safe and sound. It’s perfectly padded in all the right places to protect from drops and bumps. Plus it’s designed to sit upright so no worries about it slumping over to mitigate any potential damage. The padded straps make even heavy days comfortable no matter how long you have to haul. Lots of pockets and compartments for all the extra belongings you need like keys, wallets, glasses, and of course your face mask or an extra one or two. These backpacks usually run around $80 so this is an awesome deal if you’ve been trying to pick a budget and quality option.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.



Advertisement

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 25% discount on designer brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Muse x Hilary Duff, and more. Just drop the promo code EXCLUSIVE25 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Cotton Face Masks (5-Pack) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

There’s no excuse—wear a mask! Just wear one. It’s not up for debate, and it’s not rocket science, either. If you need a few more to bolster collection, so you have enough between loads of laundry, The Tie Bar has five packs of cotton masks for just $30 right now!



The Tie Bar has quite the selection too, with all sorts of bundles that’ll match your office attire. By the way, you should wear a mask if you’re just “normal” sick too. Be courteous. There’s also a rather colorful set of masks, too!

Advertisement

Oh and wash your hands, while you’re at it.

Advertisement

Summer Henley Blowout Sale HNLY Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If case you haven’t noticed, I can’t get enough of JACHS NY’s awesome sales. This week might be the best sale of all, though, because I can’t resist a good Henley. You don’t have to resist either, because if you use code HNLY at checkout, you’ll get 60% off these shirts. Some of these get as low as $15!



So, what style will you grab? I’m a long-sleeve Henley person myself. That’s not the best for the summer, but hey, some of these long-sleeve Henleys are at $15, and why not stock up? If you want something to wear now, though, JACHS NY has you covered. So stock up and have a versatile shirt available whenever you need it!

Advertisement

Mace Pepper Spray Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

While this product is marketed toward women, there’s no good reason anyone can’t pick up a vial of pepper spray. It’s non-lethal protection against humanity’s shortcomings, and it’s only $11 to buy a Mace key chain holding up to 20 burst shots of the peppery substance. The spray reaches up to 12 feet, too, which should be ample room to send your assailant to the floor crying like a baby.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As a girl of a certain age, I grew up in the heyday of Juicy. I’ve had several of their fragrances over the years and have to tell you they are still making some beautiful scents. From now until mid-August take 15% off your entire order and get free shipping with the code LUXE15.



I will say personally I still really like the I am Juicy line. With notes of passion fruit, gardenia, and cashmere it’s got an air of sophistication and playfulness. You can’t go wrong with Viva La Juicy Pink either. It’s jasmine, fuschia, and vanilla to unleash your inner heiress. It’s super understated yet really soft smelling. But it’s not all perfumes, there’s plenty of makeup to pick from too from this very girly but adorable and flirty company. Classic fragrance never goes out of style, we are however thankful sweatsuits with words on the butt did.

Advertisement

This deal runs until August 15 and everything ships for free with the code.

Advertisement

As Batman’s sidekick-in-spirit, I find it abhorrent that anyone wouldn’t already own all the movies in every format available. If that’s you, it’s time to fix it with The Dark Knight Trilogy on Blu-Ray. That includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, each with accompanying special features for six discs total, all for $15.



When you’re done with those, it’s time to dive into the twisted psyche of Joker in 4K, a character whom I thought couldn’t be played by anyone other than Heath Ledger after his masterful performance in TDK, but Joaquin Phoenix brings out an eerier side to this character that reminds us just how slippery a slope we’re living on in this game called life. Pair it with another movie from this list for $30 total. It: Chapter Two seems fitting for the creepy track we’re on!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think I’ve made it obvious that I love me some action films, and the John Wick series is like the fine wine of the genre. Of course, you don’t drink fine wine in a coffee mug, so enjoy these films in the best way possible with the 4K upgrade. Best Buy has John Wick and John Wick Chapter 2 in 4K for $15, and the latest film, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, for $18. Nice!



Now, if you’re only missing one or two 4K John Wick films, it’s best to buy them separately. But, if you’re missing all three, The John Wick Chapters 1-3 bundle is for you instead. It’s cheaper than all three separately! But not cheaper than just filling the bull-shaped hole in your collection. Grab the best deal for you!

Advertisement

Cookbooks, Food & Wine Kindle Books Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Tired of the same old meals, but don’t feel comfortable going to restaurants yet? This month, you can save big on some select cookbooks at Amazon’s eBook store and get some inspiration. There are some nice picks in here, like Saveur: The New Comfort Food, a cookbook of comfort foods from around the world. That’ll definitely have some new recipes to try, and it’s only $3! If you’re more interested in drinks, The Coffee Dictionary looks like a great crash course to one of the most popular drinks around. It’s also $3!



You have until the end of the month to grab these books, but why not start your new culinary journey today? Don’t forget, Kindle also has a free app you can download on your phone to make these recipes even easier to find and use when the time comes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a bit cheaper to pre-order Ghost in the Shell in 4K Ultra HD on Blu-Ray, now sitting at just $18 on Amazon’s digital shelves. This is the best fidelity this classic anime has been offered in, and it comes with a digital copy, so you won’t even have to risk messing up your precious disk and the beautiful case it ships in. Look forward to it September 8.



Advertisement



TECH

GAMING

HOME

Advertisement

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

Advertisement

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Advertisement

Need something new to watch? Who doesn’t love a good Tarantino movies? (Author’s note: This is not an invitation to tell me how much you hate Tarantino.) Amazon has 50% off select action titles, and ones of those titles is The Hateful Eight. It’s just $8 for the Blu-Ray, which is less than $1 per... hate... or something. If you prefer a digital copy, it’s only $7 on Amazon Video. Ironically, the DVD only copy is more expensive, and the Blu-Ray comes with a DVD, so you might as well get this copy!



There’s no telling how long this particular Gold Box deal will last, so grab it before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real ones will remember my Vava 4K dash cam review from a couple months back when I used it to document a once-desolate New York City amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that traffic has picked back up, shelling out for a proper dash cam is a smart investment. Not only is it a really bad time to worry about car insurance claims, especially if you’re wrongly accused of being at fault, taking scenic snapshots on the road is one of the few things you can do outside this summer.



Advertisement

The Vava 4K dash cam, one of the best for the job, is 10% off on Amazon (no promo code needed) and on the Vava site using the promo code SUMMERCAM. Whatever your shopping preference, don’t miss out on a $20 discount to the dash cam I called “a unique product in a category full of indistinguishable clones.” Because of its emphasis on in-car photography rather than safety alone, this cam boasts a wider appeal—as an artistic tool—beyond hazard protection and property surveillance.